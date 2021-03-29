You are here

  Saudi Arabia's King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies

Saudi Arabia's King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman directs KSrelief to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies
  • KSrelief will supply liquid oxygen, oxygen cylinders and regulators
  • Jordan has suffered from an oxygen shortage due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to aid Jordan with oxygen supplies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The king directed the Saudi-based humanitarian organization to “contribute to filling the acute shortage of medical oxygen and its supplies to the Jordanian Ministry of Health,” SPA reported.
Jordan has suffered from an oxygen shortage due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Earlier this month, at least seven patients died when supplies ran out at one hospital.
Based on the king’s guidance, KSrelief said it would support the ministry with liquid oxygen, oxygen cylinders and regulators, as well as digital intravenous pumps and other related devices and supplies.
“This comes as an extension of the strong relations between the two countries and the fraternal and humanitarian role the Kingdom plays toward brotherly and friendly countries,” the statement on SPA said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the center said it has coordinated with the Jordanian health ministry to identify the necessary needs that can contribute to meeting and alleviating the acute crisis in oxygen supply facing Jordan.

Saudi expert redefines culture of high-quality coffee

Saudi expert redefines culture of high-quality coffee
Coffee beans from the Jazan region are a national treasure and crucial to the preservation of Saudi heritage and identity. (Photos/Supplied)
  • Ali Al-Diwani is optimistic about the future of coffee business in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Ali Al-Diwani’s career in agriculture “accidentally” led him to become the first licensed coffee evaluator in the Kingdom.

Originally from Jazan, he started his coffee career after he followed in the footsteps of his ancestors as a farmer and fruit trader who exported passionfruit from Hodeidah, Yemen, to Saudi Arabia.
“In 2010, I was invited to a coffee bean workshop in Sanaa, Yemen, presented by a group of Mexican coffee experts. Sadly, the translator faced issues in translating some agricultural terms. Based on my career as a farmer, I have a large agricultural English glossary and I became their personal translator for the rest of their journey,” he told Arab News.
It was the beginning of a journey that changed his life from one of a fruit farmer to a coffee investor, producer, evaluator, vendor, supplier and artisanal roaster.
Two months later, Al-Diwani was assigned to manage a coffee project in Yemen for three years by the same Mexican coffee expert he had translated for.
“There were a lot of inspiring details about coffee that intrigued me to redirect my career. Thus, I decided to specialize in growing coffee.”
Soon afterward, Al-Diwani became one of the leaders in the speciality coffee industry in Saudi Arabia and one of the founders of Caffeine Lab, a pioneer speciality coffee business in the Kingdom.
“My work in agriculture immersed me in great knowledge and gave me the power to start in this world and take fast steps,” he said.
Al-Diwani began to invest in the Burra region in Yemen — which has more than 5 million coffee trees — where he founded the first coffee-growing association and was joined by 500 farmers. “You have to walk for hours or days to reach the forest that contains coffee trees, and it is one of the places that I call coffee paradise — where the mountain turns into a white carpet after flowering, then red after fruiting.”

Science of speciality coffee
The Speciality Coffee Association of America (SCAA) defines specialty coffee in its green stage as “coffee that is free of primary defects, has no quakers, is properly sized and dried, presents in the cup free of faults and taints and has distinctive attributes.”
Al-Diwani, along with his friend Abdullah Bajabaa, established a speciality-grade coffee business called “Kal Coffee” — the first Saudi company to supply green coffee beans and local speciality coffee specifically from Al-Dayer Bani Malik in Jazan.
Three years later, he launched his own coffee laboratory, “Origins,” for green coffee beans, with roasters and training space in Jeddah.
Al-Diwani gained a profound experience in speciality coffee through exploration across the world and became one of the Saudi pioneers of the “science of coffee beans” as he calls it.

FASTFACTS

• 80 million kg of coffee beans arrive in Saudi Arabia each year.

• Coffee beans should match a certain standard to be counted as speciality coffee and should have no defects.

• During transportation, fungal damage can affect the bean and ruin the whole harvest.

• Proper storage is essential in maintaining the value of the crop.

“In 2016, I became a licensed coffee evaluator for the Speciality Coffee Association of America,” he said.
Al-Diwani’s passion for coffee redefined the meaning of coffee beans for many young Saudi entrepreneurs by offering them an internationally certified course at Origins. It consisted of educational courses in a number of specialities within the coffee industry including barista skills, brewing, green coffee, sensory skills and roasting.
He trained more than 50 Saudi certified coffee specialists between 2017-2020. “There is absolutely an amazing growth and the performance is getting increasingly better,” he said.
He is also a coffee evaluator at the Coffee Quality Institute of America.

Roasting — from farm to coffee cup
According to Al-Diwani, it requires an artisanal coffee roaster to be able to prepare beans for the perfect cup of coffee. “During the training, I always tell roasters to observe how the beans are being roasted in the machine; it takes five minutes to either burn the harvest of a whole year or make an excellent outstanding coffee.”
There are several stages that coffee cherries pass through before they reach a cup of coffee, he said. A single coffee tree can provide more than six different types of coffee notes and characters, so in every step there are sensitive stages in expenses and risks before the product reaches the consumer.
“One of the most difficult stages in planting coffee is harvesting the appropriate coffee beans for speciality coffee. If the coffee cherries were harvested in a ripe stage, it goes to commercial coffee,” he said. “The harvest must be dried on the same day so that it does not ferment or become moldy.”
Coffee quality relies on several factors including the harvest of the crimson red coffee bean, good drying, storage method, roasting and presentation. Consistency in coffee is a “mark of excellence,” he said.

Speciality coffee business in Saudi Arabia
Al-Diwani said that many young Saudis share the same obsession with exploring the world of speciality coffee as the country is one of the few where such a diversity of coffee processors and types can be found.
“The future of the coffee business in Saudi Arabia is very promising at the level of production, and in the market it is considered as one of the fastest-growing markets,” he said.
As for those who are planning to start a coffee business, Al-Diwani said that passionate coffee entrepreneurs have to have a full understanding
of how Arabica coffee is evaluated and graded.
The high demand for coffee in Saudi Arabia awakened coffee companies around the world to the idea that Saudi Arabia is a huge market for speciality and commercial coffee. “Eighty million kilograms of coffee beans enter Saudi Arabia every year, and the demand is increasing as people here won’t accept low-quality coffee,” he said.
“We are dealing with a huge number of international green beans companies and most of them started to open branches in Saudi Arabia, so that is an indicator that the coffee market in the Kingdom is big and expanding tremendously.”
There are three main aspects for a speciality coffee business to consider in order to stand out from other coffee startups in the Kingdom, according to Al-Diwani. “First is the location, second is the consumer experience and the high quality of the coffee, third is to have a well-trained barista and a professional coffee roaster.”
Al-Diwani is currently developing a roasting machine line called DQ Diwani Quality.
In 2014, he won an Italian photography award for an image taken in Burra, Yemen, that showcases the variety of color in coffee cherries spread on rooftops to dry.

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia

Precautions urged as virus cases climb in Saudi Arabia
The vaccination campaign to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is in full swing in all parts of the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • Saudi authorities ramp up crackdown on violators
RIYADH: The Saudi Health Ministry has urged citizens to follow health measures, including avoiding large-scale gatherings and wearing masks, as coronavirus infections surpassed 500 for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Officials issued repeated warnings of a crackdown on violators. As part of increased activity by authorities, Eastern Province police broke up a gathering in the village of Olaya that violated precautionary measures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Police said that the legally prescribed penalties were applied against the event organizers, as well as guests who had attended the gathering.
Regulations from the Ministry of Interior impose a limit of up to 20 people for personal gatherings, with hefty fines in place to deter violations.
According to the ministry, the initial penalty for an establishment or an individual who instigates a violation is a SR40,000 ($10,600) fine, while anyone in attendance or people that cause crowding will have to pay SR5,000. A second violation will incur a doubled penalty of SR80,000, with those in attendance paying up to SR10,000.
For a third violation, the penalty is again doubled, and violators will be referred to the public prosecution.
Meanwhile, the Jeddah municipality on Monday announced the closure of 97 commercial establishments that violated anti-coronavirus health measures.
Field teams caught 123 violations within 19 submunicipalities during joint field monitoring trips carried out in tandem with local authorities on Sunday.
Officials have confirmed their intentions to continue field inspections to target health violations.
The municipality urged citizens to cooperate with investigations and to report violations to the relevant authorities.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 541 new virus cases on Monday.

• The Health Ministry also recorded 357 new recoveries.

• The Kingdom’s death toll grew to 6,656 after six new fatalities.

• More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Health has continued to urge citizens and residents to register for vaccination. Appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty app.
Monday saw the announcement of 541 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Kingdom’s total to 388,866 over the course of the pandemic.
The Riyadh region recorded the highest number of new cases with 217. It was followed by the Eastern Province with 108 and the Makkah region with 86. Al-Qassim reported 25 cases, Hail 22 and the Northern Borders 20.
There are 4,906 active coronavirus cases, with 674 in critical condition — an increase of 36 in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry also recorded 357 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 377,304.
The Kingdom’s death toll grew to 6,656 after six new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.
More than 4.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the Kingdom, and 15,008,398 PCR tests have been conducted, with 48,775 being carried out in the past 24 hours.

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence

Saudi Human Rights Commission signs MoU to combat domestic violence
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad. (SPA)
  • The proposed body will be tasked to study the phenomenon and come up with proposals for the development of a legal framework to counter domestic abuse and protect and rehabilitate the victims
RYADH: The Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the Mawaddah Charitable Association on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to increase coordination in protecting human rights and increase awareness to reduce domestic violence.
The MoU was signed by HRC Chairman Awwad Al-Awwad and Princess Lulwa bint Nawwaf bin Muhammad, chairperson of the association’s board of directors.
They agreed to establish an independent body to deal with the issue of domestic violence and to work on developing specialized centers to rehabilitate victims of abuse.
The proposed body will be tasked to study the phenomenon and come up with proposals for the development of a legal framework to counter domestic abuse and protect and rehabilitate the victims.
It will also conduct research to review the prevailing situation in this regard and study the existing laws.  
Since its establishment, the HRC is actively working to ensure protection of rights at all levels.

 

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services

Saudi Interior Ministry launches new online services
The ministry launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. (SPA)
  • The ministry upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the addition of five new services to the Absher platform.
The new services added to the “Absher Individuals” platform include requesting amendments to academic credentials, correcting names in English and marital status and requesting civil records of children.
The ministry also upgraded the services of the “Asher” platform for the hearing impaired. It allows a beneficiary to communicate via QR code technology and offers the services of a sign language interpreter at the unified call center.
The ministry also launched online birth and death registration services at all the Kingdom’s foreign missions. The second version of the “Maidan” platform has also been launched.
It is an integrated platform, which was developed within the framework of the security strategy for digital transformation.
 

Saudi and South African foreign ministers hold political consultations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They also discussed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Riyadh on Monday.
“The two sides held political consultations between the Kingdom and South Africa,” the foreign ministry said.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for joint cooperation.
Prince Faisal and the visiting South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation also reviewed regional developments and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

 

