You are here

  • Home
  • Libyan PM says he can unify country

Libyan PM says he can unify country

Libyan PM says he can unify country
Libya's new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah speaks after being sworn in on March 15, 2021 in the eastern coastal city of Tobruk. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8undc

Updated 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Libyan PM says he can unify country

Libyan PM says he can unify country
  • Abdul Hamid Dbeibah: ‘The absence of the central state boosted tribalism. This must come to an end’
  • Militias ‘must be dissolved,’ integrated ‘into our security forces or police’
Updated 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Libya’s prime minister has said he is confident that he can unify his war-torn country.

“Before (the) 2011 (revolution), Libya was a united country. I am convinced that it will go back to being united again,” Abdul Hamid Dbeibah told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Libya’s new unity government emerged from a UN-sponsored process launched in November in Tunis.

“Each of our regions, tribes and cities ​have only thought about their own particular interests. The absence of the central state boosted tribalism,” said Dbeibah.

“We ended up having three parallel governments, two parliaments, two central banks, several micro-agencies for oil and so on for all national institutions. This must come to an end.”

However, Dbeibah stressed that centralization of powers is not what he is seeking. “I prefer to talk of a better distribution of resources and power instead,” he said.

“We will reunite the institutions. In less than a month, we have already completed 80 percent of this process. The very hard task now is creating a single national army.”

Dbeibah said militias “must be dissolved” and integrated “into our security forces or police,” and “ministries and public companies must absorb all those militiamen who are eager lay down their weapons.”

He added: “Economic development is the solution to military tensions. We will talk about business, not weapons. We will work with anyone who helps to rebuild, no matter where they come from.”

In this context, he said Italy remains a “central partner,” and Europe is “vital” to the new Libya as “it is opening its arms to us.”

Dbeibah said the solution to the migrant crisis “can only come from deep cooperation between us and Europe. European countries must sit at the table with us to protect our borders, but also to alleviate the suffering of those who escape from hunger, war and poverty.”

He added: “We have to see migration also from a humanitarian perspective, not just geopolitical. Countries from where people are fleeing must be helped. People flee from Syria to escape the war; if the war ends, they will certainly go back home.”

Topics: Libya

Related

France’s Macron and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Libya, GERD
Middle-East
France’s Macron and Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Libya, GERD
Suspects arrested over killing of Libya militia leader wanted by ICC
Middle-East
Suspects arrested over killing of Libya militia leader wanted by ICC

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’
Updated 19 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’
Updated 19 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Oman, a mediator in cease-fire talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, said on Tuesday it hoped an agreement between the warring parties would be reached “very soon.”
Yemen’s six-year-old conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.
Muscat has been working closely with Riyadh, Washington and the United Nations to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis.
“The sultanate hopes that these contacts will achieve the desired result very soon, in order to restore security and stability to brotherly Yemen and preserve the security and interests of the countries in the region,” a statement carried by the Omani state news agency ONA said.
Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition that has been fighting the Houthis, offered a cease-fire proposal last week.
Despite the offer, the Houthis have continued their drone and missile strikes against Saudi Arabia as well as a ground offensive on the gas-producing region of Marib.
The coalition said on Tuesday it destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
  • Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening
  • The Ever Given’s stranding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships
Updated 18 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

ISMAILIA: The Suez Canal expects to see 140 more ships pass through the waterway on Tuesday after traffic restarted overnight following the release of a grounded container ship, its chairman said.
Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening after tugs pulled the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given container carrier free from the spot where it became wedged on March 23.
The Ever Given’s stranding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships at either end of the canal and along its course.
Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the Ever Given’s grounding had drawn attention to the importance of the waterway for global trade.
“We didn’t hope for something like this, but fate was doing its work. It showed and reaffirmed the reality and importance” of the canal, El-Sisi said as he greeted staff on a visit to the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia.

Related

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
Middle-East
Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
Saudi Arabia congratulates Egypt on efforts to free Ever Given ship in Suez
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia congratulates Egypt on efforts to free Ever Given ship in Suez

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s government condemned the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks in camps for the displaced in Marib, state news agency Saba New reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the Houthi militia has targeted displaced persons camps north of Marib with artillery and missile shells.
The attacks have caused dozens of casualties, most of which are women and children, the ministry said, adding that attacks have so far displaced 576 families. 

Topics: Yemen Houthi Houthis

Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus

Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus
Updated 30 March 2021
AP

Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus

Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus
  • Syria’s first couple had their PCR tests and the results were negative
  • The mild symptoms of the virus that they had experienced before were now gone
Updated 30 March 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular duties on Tuesday, three weeks after they had tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s office said.
According to the statement, Syria’s first couple had their PCR tests and the results were negative, and the mild symptoms of the virus that they had experienced before were now gone.
Assad, 55, and his wife, Asma, who is 10 years younger and had announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had isolated themselves since testing positive on March 8.
Syria is witnessing a sharp increase in cases. Earlier this month, state media has reported that intensive care units in state hospitals in the capital of Damascus were full and that medical staff have been called to stay on alert to deal with coronavirus patients.
Syria has been mired in civil war for 10 years since anti-government protests that began as part of Arab Spring uprisings turned into an insurgency in response to a military crackdown. A decade of fighting has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.
Syrian authorities have so far registered more than 18,000 cases of the coronavirus and 1,247 deaths in government-held parts of the country, where the first case was reported in March last year.
According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 21,000 cases in the last rebel stronghold in Syria’s northwest along the border with Turkey, as well as some 9,000 cases in areas controlled by US-backed Kurdish-led fighters in the northeast.
The real numbers are believed to be much higher, as testing is limited. Many Syrians cannot afford PCR tests amid the country’s severe economic crisis.
The pandemic, which has severely tested even developed countries, has been a major challenge for Syria’s health care sector, already depleted by 10 years of conflict. The conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million.
WHO said last week it will oversee a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Syria that is expected to start in April, with the aim of inoculating 20% of the population by the end of 2021.

Topics: Syria Coronavirus

Related

Assad responsible for Syrian suffering — joint US, European statement
Middle-East
Assad responsible for Syrian suffering — joint US, European statement
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts
Middle-East
No solution to Syrian crisis with Assad in power: Experts

Stranded in Turkey, professor seeks return to France

Stranded in Turkey, professor seeks return to France
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

Stranded in Turkey, professor seeks return to France

Stranded in Turkey, professor seeks return to France
  • Outlawed Kurdish militants have been waging an insurgency in the mountainous region for decades that has killed tens of thousands
  • Altinel said he has little choice but to conclude that his travel ban is punishment for his commitment to human rights and the Kurdish cause
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP
ISTANBUL: Acquitted of terror charges after a stint in jail, a Turkish professor of a French university remains stranded in Istanbul, stripped of his passport and subjected to an opaque probe.
Tuna Altinel’s colleagues view the 55-year-old as another victim of a crackdown against academia and Kurdish causes that gathered force after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan survived a coup bid in 2016.
The professor of mathematical logic and set theory at Lyon’s Claude Bernard University agrees.
“I am a hostage of the Turkish state,” Altinel told AFP at his Istanbul home.
Gangly, bespectacled and occasionally sporting a shy grin, the professor’s plight gained added attention as a diplomatic feud played out in the past year between Paris and Ankara.
Altinel’s personal nightmare began in May 2019, shortly after he arrived for a holiday in Turkey.
Instead of returning well-rested to Lyon, the French city where he has taught and lived for 25 years, Altinel discovered that he was suspected of “membership in a terrorist organization.”
He was detained and tried for disseminating “terrorist propaganda” while acting as an interpreter at a pro-Kurdish meeting in France earlier that year.
Released in July 2019 and acquitted in January 2020, Altinel has since learned that he is the subject of a new Turkish investigation of which he knows little about.
That probe appears to have served as justification for the government’s refusal to return his travel documents.

Altinel first popped up on officials’ radar in 2016, when he joined nearly 2,000 academics in signing a petition demanding an end of Turkish military operations in the predominantly Kurdish southeast.
Outlawed Kurdish militants have been waging an insurgency in the mountainous region for decades that has killed tens of thousands.
But while the militants are viewed as terrorists by Turkey’s Western allies, Erdogan’s critics believe he is using the fight to suppress ethnic Kurds’ legitimate rights.
Altinel was also charged and acquitted after signing the 2016 petition. Now, he said he is “doing everything I can” to get back his passport and return to Lyon.
He has filed a lawsuit against Turkish officials and been bounced from one court to another by an “administrative machine that seeks to drown, crush people with bureaucracy,” he said.
Altinel said he has little choice but to conclude that his travel ban is punishment for his commitment to human rights and the Kurdish cause.
“The Turkish state prevents opponents who embarrass it from leaving, keeping them hostage,” he said.
“It’s a way of accepting that the country is a prison, which is a little sad.”


Altinel considers himself relatively lucky because — as a French civil servant — he still gets his salary.
He also continues to teach, in his own special way.
“When I was in prison, I taught my fellow inmates English and French,” Altinel said.
“So we continue these lessons through letters. They write to me and I write back letters that are 15 or 20 pages long. I teach them that way.”
And while waiting for his legal problems to play themselves out, he also studies Kurdish, which he began to pick up from his fellow inmates.
Although supported by other academics in France, who are campaigning for him on social media, Altinel fears being forgotten by French officials and “falling into oblivion.”
Nevertheless, and perhaps risking further alienating Turkish officials, Altinel still joins demonstrations for causes he backs in Istanbul, refusing to “self-censor.”
“If I restricted myself, it would mean I accept that the state has won,” he said. “And I do not accept that.”
gkg/zak/jz/wdb

Latest updates

Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade. (Supplied)
Libyan PM says he can unify country
Libyan PM says he can unify country
Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’
Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’
Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 
Zawyeh Gallery brings taste of Palestinian creativity to Art Dubai 
Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’
Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.