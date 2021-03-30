You are here

Afghan officials: 3 women working in polio drive killed

Afghan men carry the coffin of one of the three female polio vaccination health workers, who were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at two separate locations, Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Mar. 30, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Eastern Afghanistan, where Daesh militants have declared war on Shiites and frequently target the country’s minority Hazaras, has witnessed an increase in attacks
  • The government on Monday launched another round of polio vaccinations across the country, aiming to inoculate 9.6 million children under 5 years of age
KABUL, Afghanistan: Attackers on Tuesday gunned down three women working to administer the polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new campaign against the crippling children’s disease.
The women were killed in two separate attacks in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Fared Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police, said two were shot and killed in police District 7 and the third was killed in District 4.
According to an official from the governor’s office, local media were reporting that no arrest have been made so far in the case. The official, who was not authorized to talk to the media, spoke on condition of anonymity.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but eastern Afghanistan has witnessed an increase of attacks by the Daesh group. Daesh militants have declared war on Shiites and frequently target the country’s minority Hazaras.
The government on Monday launched another round of polio vaccinations across the country, aiming to inoculate 9.6 million children under 5 years of age. The polio drive came after 54 new cases of polio were reported in 2020, the highest number on record since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.
According to the United Nations, Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the wild poliovirus. With an increase in the number of polio cases during the last three years, the battle to eradicate the disease has become a pivoting challenge for Afghanistan.
Most of the vaccination campaigns across the country are conducted by female health workers, who can gain better access to households and mothers and children in a door-to-door effort.
Earlier this month, the Daesh group claimed responsibility for killing three women who worked for a local radio and TV station, also in Jalalabad. Mursal Wahidi, Sadia Sadat and Shahnaz Raufi had left work together and were killed in separate attacks while on their way home.
Meanwhile, many other attacks have gone unclaimed. The government blames most on the resurgent Taliban, who today hold sway over nearly half the country. The Taliban, in turn, deny any role in some of the attacks and blame the government.

Scientists find blood-clot theory for AstraZeneca vaccine recipients

  • Teams in Germany, Norway stress links not yet proven, clotting extremely rare 
  • EU, UK health regulators insist vaccine safe to use
LONDON: Scientists in Europe believe they may have found the cause of blood clots in the brains of a small number of people who have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. 

Its use was suspended by over a dozen EU states after the discovery of around 30 cases of cerebral sinus vein thrombosis (CSVT) in recipients across the bloc.

The suspensions came as authorities sought to establish whether there was any evidence to link the clots directly to the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said its data suggested that clots were occurring at a lower rate among vaccine recipients than across Europe’s population as a whole, with clots occurring in fewer than one in every 2 million vaccinated people.

Now two teams, in Germany and Norway, say there is a chance that the vaccine may, in very rare circumstances, cause the immune system to attack the body’s blood platelets, potentially leading to thickening and causing clots.

But they added that there is still no conclusive evidence that the vaccine is dangerous, and that the development may also be occurring naturally.

EU and UK health regulators have said the vaccine is safe to use, and neither team’s findings have yet been peer-reviewed.

The teams, from Oslo University Hospital and Greifswald University in Germany, say antibodies created by the body after receiving the vaccine could be mistaking platelets in the blood for an infection, attacking them and causing the body to then create more platelets, causing clots.

Similar effects have been observed in patients receiving other drugs, including heparin, which causes a clotting condition called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

The Greifswald team examined nine cases of clotting post-vaccination, seven of whom were found to have CSVT. Tests showed four had elevated platelet levels in their blood, similar to HIT sufferers.

A sample of 20 vaccinated people who did not develop clots, meanwhile, showed normal levels of platelets.

The team said it would submit its findings to British medical journal The Lancet shortly, and advised anybody who noticed bruising, swelling, dizziness or headaches after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine to seek medical advice as all those symptoms were experienced by those who went on to develop clots.

Oslo University Hospital’s Prof. Pal Andre Holme told Norwegian newspaper VG that his team had found a similar pattern, albeit with a smaller sample size than the Greifswald team.

“Our theory is that this is a strong immune response that most likely comes after the vaccine,” he said. “There is no other thing than the vaccine that can explain this immune response.”

France, Italy and Germany have since resumed use of the vaccine, but it remains suspended in Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Canada suspended its use in people under the age of 55 over fears of blood clots. It has yet to be approved in the US.

Russia reports 8,277 new coronavirus cases, 409 deaths

  • The country reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 8,277 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,291 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,536,820.
The country also reported another 409 deaths, raising the official toll to 98,442.

Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

DAR ES SALAAM:Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute

Sweden’s health agency seeks delay in easing of pandemic restrictions

  • The agency had previously proposed that some restrictions be lifted from April 11
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s health agency said on Tuesday it had asked the government to postpone a planned easing of some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 by nearly a month as the country grappled with a third wave of the virus.
The agency had previously proposed that some restrictions, such as a limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches of only eight people, be lifted from April 11.
“The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating with an increased burden on health care as a result,” it said in a statement.
“The Swedish Public Health Agency therefore proposes that the date for when certain activities should be able to open up be postponed until May 3, provided that the infection situation improves.”
Sweden has mostly relied on voluntary measures to slow the pandemic but gradually increased restrictions after the infections picked up pace toward the end of last year.

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Protesters carry an injured comrade during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon's Thaketa township on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
  • UN Secretary-General Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition”
YANGON: More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta’s brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.
The grim toll was passed as world powers ramped up their condemnation of the military’s ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi.
Washington suspended a trade pact with Myanmar and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a united global front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed in a bloody weekend of violence.
Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said it had confirmed a total of 510 civilian deaths but warned the true toll was probably significantly higher.
UN Secretary-General Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition.”
“It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels, so many people killed,” Guterres told a news conference.
“We need more unity... (and) more commitment from the international community to put pressure in order to make sure that the situation is reversed,” he said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which laid out ways to boost business but was not a fully fledged deal, would remain suspended until democracy is restored.
“The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces’ brutal violence against civilians,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, using Myanmar’s former name of Burma.
The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalized System of Preferences, in which the United State grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations if they meet key standards.
Saturday saw the military mark its annual Armed Forces Day with a major parade of troops and armor in the capital Naypyidaw.
But the day also saw bloody repression of protests around the country, with at least 107 people killed, including seven children.
Despite the bloodshed, protesters turned out again on Monday, with mourners at funerals defiantly showing the three-fingered salute that has become emblematic of the movement.
The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, diplomatic sources said, after Britain called for emergency talks.
France condemned the violence as “blind and deadly” and China added its voice to a chorus of international concern on Monday, calling for restraint from all sides.
The Kremlin said it was “very concerned” by growing civilian casualties, despite acknowledging it was building ties with the military authorities.
The US, Britain and the EU have all imposed sanctions in response to the coup and crackdown, but so far diplomatic pressure has not persuaded the generals to ease off.
 

