Deliveroo set for $10.5-billion London IPO

Deliveroo remains on track for the City’s biggest listing in 10 years thanks to COVID lockdowns boosting sales. (Reuters)
  • That values the Amazon-backed group at the equivalent of €8.9 billion or $10.5 billion
LONDON: Britain’s app-driven food delivery firm Deliveroo is set for London’s largest stock market launch in a decade with a valuation of £7.6 billion, despite mounting criticism over its treatment of riders.

Deliveroo’s initial public offering due Wednesday will be priced at £3.90 per share, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

That values the Amazon-backed group at the equivalent of €8.9 billion or $10.5 billion.

Eight-year-old Deliveroo remains on track for the City’s biggest listing in 10 years thanks to COVID lockdowns boosting sales — and despite mounting concern over a business model that relies on low pay for riders. The group “has very significant demand from institutions across the globe” for the offer, a Deliveroo spokesman told AFP separately on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s news comes one day after Deliveroo had said the IPO was eyed at a range between £7.6 billion and £7.85 billion.

The group has however been forced to trim its IPO valuation due to recent market volatility surrounding the tech sector — particularly in Europe and the US.

It had last week given an IPO market capitalization of up to £8.8 billion. Last year, more than 6 million people ordered food and drink every month via the company’s app from 115,000 cafes, restaurants and stores.

British asset management firms Aviva Investors and Aberdeen Standard have decided against investing in Deliveroo’s IPO, citing the job insecurity of its riders.

Deliveroo maintains that its self-employed riders — which total around 100,000 across some 800 cities worldwide — value the flexibility the job affords, adding that on average its food couriers earn more than £10 per hour.

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which has taken Deliveroo to court to win bargaining rights for its riders, claims that some couriers in the north of England are earning £2 per hour, well below the UK minimum wage.

Deliveroo has set aside £112 million to deal with the litigation and its possible consequences.

However, its business model has come under scrutiny, including in Britain, France and Spain, as its freelance delivery riders complain about working conditions.

The float has been overshadowed by protests, strikes and rallies in Australia, Britain and France — with more set to follow.

Deliveroo’s listing is meanwhile seen as a major boost to London’s financial sector, known as the City, which lost its European share trading crown to Amsterdam following Brexit.

Deliveroo IPO

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors

Morgan Stanley opens Saudi Equity Fund to foreign investors
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

  • The MSINVF Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund will give foreign investors access to the company’s on-ground investment team
  • The fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and growth by investing in securities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange
DUBAI: Morgan Stanley has launched an investment vehicle that allows international investors to access the Saudi Equity Fund.
The MSINVF Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund will give foreign investors access to the company’s on-ground investment team, who have experience in the local market, the bank said in a statement.
Founded in 2009, the fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and growth by investing in securities listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and in securities offered in the course of an initial public offering in the Kingdom.
“We are confident that this launch will create great interest amongst investors and support the attraction of capital inflows into Saudi Arabia as it continues to diversify its economy through the Vision 2030 framework,” Najmul Hasnain, the head of the Saudi equity team for Morgan Stanley, said.
Saudi shares have attracted increased interest from overseas investors this year amid a wider rise in emerging markets worldwide.
“Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most promising capital markets in the Middle East having seen the introduction of a number of significant market initiatives that are expected to drive an increase in company listings,” Sammy Kayello, chief executive of Morgan Stanley’s Middle East and North Africa unit, said.

Morgan Stanley Saudi Equity Fund Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO

Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

  • TASNEE posted SR445 million annual losses last year, a 73 percent drop
RIYADH: Petrochemical prices will remain better than last year, even with the 15 percent drop in 2020 compared to 2019, as the market continues to adapt to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Mutlaq Al-Morished, CEO of the Saudi National Industrialization Co. (TASNEE), said on Tuesday.

Al-Morished indicated that the company’s annual sales fell by 23 percent to SR2.27 billion ($605.28 million), Al Arabiya reported.

TASNEE posted SR445 million annual losses last year, a 73 percent drop.

Al-Morished attributed this to the loss of the revaluation of Cristal Global’s assets, which were sold to Tronox the previous year, and the financial support provision for its acrylic complex.

He added that the company had halved its debts from SR27 billion at the end of 2015 to SR13 billion by the end of 2020.

TASNEE petrochemicals

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car stock continues surge despite 2020 losses

Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car stock continues surge despite 2020 losses
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

  • After the stock soared by 30 percent on Monday it continued to rise on Tuesday, gaining another 14 percent in the session
  • More than 554,000 shares were traded with a total turnover of SR28.8 million on its debut this week
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Theeb Rent-a-Car continued its bull run on Tuesday despite posting a sharp drop in earnings on its second day of trading.
After the stock soared by 30 percent on Monday it continued to rise on Tuesday, gaining another 14 percent in the session.
The company said on Tuesday that 2020 net profit fell 45 percent to SR63.2 million ($16.8 million).
“The decrease in net profit for the current year compared to the previous year is mainly due to the decline in the utilization rates for the short term rental activities across the Kingdom,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. “This resulted in decreased revenue for the short term rental activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Established in 1991 in the Saudi capital, the company has a wide presence in the Kingdom through its 48 branches, including in domestic and international airports. 
More than 554,000 shares were traded with a total turnover of SR28.8 million on its debut this week, the Argaam financial news site reported. Buy orders exceeded 7 million shares on Monday, it said.
CEO Naif bin Mohammed Al-Theeb on Tuesday told Al Arabiya that the company plans to expand in the short-term leasing sector this year, targeting four new branch openings.

Theeb Rent-a-Car Naif bin Mohammed Al-Theeb

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

  • The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after congestion around the key waterway started to ease gradually
DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pledged to invest in the equipment needed to avoid a repeat of the closure of the Suez Canal over the past week.

He made the remarks as he visited Ismailia, en route to the vital trade artery — a day after the refloating of the giant MV Ever Given container ship.

“It is extremely important to provide any equipment and supplies that are continuously in place to contribute to the authority’s ability and meet its demands in light of the movement of ships development,” he said, Al Arabiya reported.

The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass on Tuesday after congestion around the key waterway started to ease gradually. However the disruption to global shipping could take months to resolve, experts have warned.


Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, Reuters reported.
Maersk, the international shipping group has said the knock-on disruptions could take weeks or months to unravel.
The SCA will consider giving discounts to shippers affected by the stoppage, said Rabie.
“We need to study it in the right way because the number of ships is large, including ships that waited for one day, ships that waited for two days, and ships that waited for three days or four days — not all of them will take the same percentages,” he told reporters on Monday.

 

Egypt Suez Canal blocked

Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’

Dubai’s biggest bank to raise $1.75bn in Gulf’s first ‘sustainable loan’
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

  • Sustainability-linked loans tie deal spreads to borrowers’ performance in environmental, social and governance goals
DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest bank, plans to raise $1.75 billion in the Gulf region’s first sustainability-linked loan to refinance existing debt, Bloomberg reported.
Nearly 20 banks are participating in the loan which links sustainability metrics including gender diversity in top management roles and water conservation, the news wire said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for the Dubai lender declined to comment.
Sustainability-linked loans tie deal spreads to borrowers’ performance in environmental, social and governance goals that can be measured by key performance indicators or external ESG ratings, Bloomberg said.
Under this kind of structure, companies pay less if they hit specific goals or more if they miss targets.

Dubai Gulf Emirates NBD banking Finance

