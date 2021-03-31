You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Air Force begins joint exercise with US and Pakistani forces

Saudi Air Force begins joint exercise with US and Pakistani forces

The Royal Saudi Air Force took part in exercises at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, Pakistan. (SPA)
1 / 2
The Royal Saudi Air Force took part in exercises at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, Pakistan. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force took part in exercises at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, Pakistan. (SPA)
2 / 2
The Royal Saudi Air Force took part in exercises at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, Pakistan. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/549rw

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Air Force begins joint exercise with US and Pakistani forces

The Royal Saudi Air Force took part in exercises at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, Pakistan. (SPA)
  • A number of RSAF Tornado combat aircraft are taking part in the exercise
  • The Aces Meet 2021 maneuvers will continue until April 10
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and their US and Pakistani counterparts have begun a joint military exercise at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Aces Meet 2021 maneuvers were launched on Monday in the presence of Maj. Gen. Awad Al-Zahrani, the Saudi Military Attache in Pakistan, and Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Vice Marshal Waqas Sulehri.
A number of RSAF Tornado combat aircraft are taking part in the exercise, together with their air, technical and support crews. It includes the planning and implementation of training sorties and counteroperations, and defensive and offensive training in a number of war scenarios, said Lt. Col. Hamad Al-Hajjri, the commanding operations officer of the participating RSAF forces. He added that it also includes training for air operations in environments that differ from that of the Kingdom.
Capt. Abdulrahman Al-Omari, commander of supply and provisioning, said that by working in different environments, technical crews are able to maintain, equip and arm aircraft to the highest quality standards and follow all safety procedures required to meet operational needs and increase combat readiness.
The exercise, which continues until April 10, also aims to provide an exchange of experiences and expertise in the field of planning, and in combat and support air operations.

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Enter


keywords
Topics: Royal Saudi Air Force Saudi Arabia pakistan air force US Air Force Mushaf Air Base Pakistan United States joint military exercises ACES MEET 2021 RSAF

Related

Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise
Saudi air forces commander reviews preparations ahead of exercise Desert Flag 2021
Saudi Arabia
Saudi air forces commander reviews preparations ahead of exercise Desert Flag 2021

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
  • In the wake of health crisis, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s resilient cultural sector had “flourished” and proved to be a “unifying force” during the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a government report has revealed.

Despite the many challenges brought about by the global health crisis, the country’s Ministry of Culture recorded a successful year.
In a report titled, “The State of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 2020: Digitalization of Culture,” the ministry highlighted areas of achievement and growth along with setbacks and related recovery programs.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said in the study that although the sector had last year faced unprecedented challenges it had also generated exciting opportunities.
“The Saudi people hold a deep-seated belief in their nation’s cultural vision, and over the course of this past year, they worked diligently to transform that vision into a lived reality.
“Despite tremendous obstacles and social distancing measures, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force,” the prince added.
He pointed out that as the sector had looked inward for inspiration, it was met with “ubiquitous creative talent” and “innovative adaptability.”
The minister said: “The cultural sector stands as a testament to the vitality of the Saudi Vision 2030. The Kingdom is dedicated to promoting and protecting national cultural heritage, while exploring new cultural horizons. Proud of our culture, our journey together will undoubtedly continue to flourish.”
Prior to the start of the pandemic, the ministry said a shift toward the digitalization of various industries was already underway in the country, however, the virus outbreak forced the pace of digital transformation to accelerate and, in turn, amplified its importance.
In the wake of health and safety restrictions introduced to stop the spread of COVID-19, a broad cultural scene began to take hold in virtual space. As the world adjusted to holding events online, with exhibitions and conferences hosted on specialized digital platforms and students joining classes on home computers, the ministry began to see the opportunity in speeding up the digitalization process.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Year of Arabic Calligraphy was extended into 2021 to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed.

• A platform, Al-Khattat, was created to provide opportunities to Saudis to learn new skills.

• The fashion industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter of 2020.

• The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector.

As a result, executive decisions were taken to ensure that the Kingdom’s cultural environment was protected from the worst impacts of the pandemic.
A move to extend the Year of Arabic Calligraphy into 2021 was taken in April to ensure that the event’s significance would not be overshadowed as the world focused on fighting COVID-19. The platform, Al-Khattat (the calligrapher), was created with the support of the ministry and provided thousands of Saudis in lockdown with the opportunity to pick up new creative skills or brush up on old ones via free access to an entire database of calligraphy videos.

Despite tremendous obstacles, culture and creative industries proved their indispensable value as a potent unifying force.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Saudi culture minister

One calligrapher, Marwan Al-Ajami, said: “Personally, Al-Khattat was the highlight of my lockdown. I learned new skills that I used to expand my portfolio, and it gave me something to look forward to when lockdown ended, which was showcasing the new skills when it was safe to hold events again.”

Inevitably, some sectors were hit harder than others, and the ministry has been working to restore them to pre-pandemic levels of success.
The Kingdom’s movie festivals were among the cultural events most disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis. The sixth Saudi Film Festival was held online and streamed on YouTube, and the first Red Sea International Film Festival, slated for March of last year, ended up having to be canceled.
There were some bright spots for the Saudi film industry though, with flicks such as the Godus brothers’ “Shams Al-Ma’arif” (“The Book of Sun”) debuting in July after lockdowns were lifted and people were able to attend movie screenings again.
The fashion sector was one of last year’s biggest casualties, as preventive public health measures resulted in a 46 percent decrease in industrial production. Clothing and shoe sale revenues slumped to a low point of SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) in the second quarter of 2020.
But the ministry’s report said that the industry bounced back as restrictions began to be lifted and takings had shot up to more than SR9 billion by the fourth quarter.

The Ministry of Culture and the Saudi Post Corp. on Tuesday launched stamps to mark the ‘Year of Arabic Calligraphy.’ (SPA)

Theater productions suffered significantly with only 68 performances being staged last year, compared to 169 by the same groups in 2019. Many actors, screenwriters, directors, and producers were forced to channel their activities toward virtual events and online workshops.
Hadeel Mufti, theater coordinator at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), held online classes in performance arts.
“This is a dream that the youth of today can work toward,” she told Arab News in July. “What’s great is that there is that push and encouragement from the Saudi Theater (and Performing Arts) Authority and the Saudi National Theater, driving us toward this new field of performing arts.”
The Ministry of Culture also established the Music Commission to develop and regulate the music sector, which it said had remained primarily reliant on amateur and self-trained artists. In a bid to address the shortcoming the ministry this year issued licenses for the first two music academies in the Kingdom.
Recently, the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations also formally recognized music-related professions, which will make it easier for the country’s musicians to access training and pursue a career in the sector.
The full Saudi culture report is available to read on the ministry’s website at https://www.moc.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2021-03/Executive%20Summary%202020.pdf

Saudi Arabia's heritage treasures
The five historic sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List tell a story of universal importance
Enter
keywords
Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
Tickets on sale for Saudi cultural festival Winter at Tantora
Saudi Arabia
Tickets on sale for Saudi cultural festival Winter at Tantora

Saudi Cabinet vows to protect energy security

Saudi Cabinet vows to protect energy security
Updated 31 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Cabinet vows to protect energy security

Saudi Cabinet vows to protect energy security
Updated 31 March 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi government on Tuesday once again condemned the Iran-back Houthi militia’s constant attacks targeting civilians and vowed to take all the necessary deterrent steps to protect national capabilities, oil exports and global commerce.
Chaired virtually by King Salman from NEOM, the ministers highlighted that the attacks do not only target the Kingdom and its economic facilities, but rather the center of the global economy, the security of its exports and its oil supplies, while also affecting maritime navigation.
“In this regard, the Cabinet stressed that the Kingdom will take all the necessary deterrent measures to protect its national capabilities and gains, preserving energy security, the stability of its supplies, oil exports and global commerce,” Majid Al-Qassabi, acting minister of media, said in a briefing to the Saudi Press Agency about the meeting. “This would also lead to the end of these attacks that reflect the on-going Iranian hegemony over the political and military decisions of the militia, which helps Iran achieve its disruptive agenda that seeks to spread chaos and undermine regional and international security. This also confirms the Houthis’ refusal of various political efforts aimed at ending the Yemeni crisis, particularly following the announcement of the Kingdom’s peace initiative,” Al-Qassabi added.
The Council, once again, expressed the Kingdom’s support of all efforts seeking to ensure the smooth flow of maritime navigation, maritime trade and international supply chains in the Suez Canal, congratulating Egypt for successfully refloating the stranded large container ship and returning the international maritime traffic to normal.
Al-Qassabi said the Cabinet expressed its appreciation to GCC and Middle Eastern countries that have expressed their readiness to work with the Kingdom to achieve the goals of the ‘Green Middle East’ initiative, announced this week by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“This initiative will benefit the region and the world through its ambitious goals aimed at reducing Carbon emissions, promoting public health and quality of life, improving the efficiency of oil production, raising the rates of renewable energy use and achieving sustainable development,” said Al-Qassabi.

How Misk Academy empowered young Saudis to prosper in the modern workplace

How Misk Academy empowered young Saudis to prosper in the modern workplace
Updated 31 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

How Misk Academy empowered young Saudis to prosper in the modern workplace

How Misk Academy empowered young Saudis to prosper in the modern workplace
  • Figures show almost 2,000 young Saudis have advanced their careers thanks to collaboration between Misk Foundation and General Assembly
  • Courses now available across four Saudi cities
Updated 31 March 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Almost 2,000 young Saudis have advanced their careers thanks to skills developed through an academy designed to diversify the Kingdom’s workforce.

The Misk Academy was set up in 2018 as a collaboration between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation and General Assembly, a global education company.

The academy provides young Saudis the resources needed to compete in the global labour market. Using its expertise, General Assembly created digital and in person courses to assist students in learning new skills in the digital world.

The partnership has helped thousands of fresh graduates and seasoned professionals excel in their careers.

General Assembly said 1,993 Saudis had graduated from 74 courses so far. The program has expanded from Riyadh into Jeddah, Madinah and Khobar.

The aim has been to train Saudis with a modern curriculum to keep up with the technological advances in the digital age in line with the Kingdom’s extensive 2030 reform program.

The courses guide students in data analytics, data science, digital marketing, and the use of software engineering tools.

The General Assembly has instructors from many countries with backgrounds in tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Adobe.

“The program was full of new experiences for me,” said Afra Al-Zahrani, a user experience (UX) design graduate who took part in one of the programs. “Besides learning about UX, I got to deal with technology, which was intimidating for me, I got to also learn about myself.

“The instructors were great, and the classmates I just loved the environment and the community, I felt like I belonged right away.”

Al-Zahrani enrolled in the Misk program after struggling to find the perfect fit for her career from her sociology major.

She worked as a kindergarten teacher for more than four years but knew she had to continue her education to find a career path that she was passionate about.

“I started reading more about UX design and I couldn't believe how much it spoke to me, especially the research side, she said. “So I decided to apply, even though it was in another city and I didn’t plan how to move, it felt like the right thing to do, and I was so happy when I got accepted.”

Al-Zahrani was assigned a career coach who guided her in the program and advised her to apply to UXbert Labs, as a UX research executive in Riyadh and soon after she was hired.

“I needed to learn the foundations in structured methods and this helped me a lot, but it started with keeping an open mind and believing that I can learn something new,” she said, reflecting on her time on the course. “Perseverance is another key, controlling the emotional journey and quieting down the voice that tells you to give up, is what will get you across the finish line.”

Fahda Al-Arifi, a language translations graduate, wanted to shift her career into marketing and so completed courses in digital marketing and user experience design.

“General Assembly doesn’t only build the technical skills for me, but also the soft skills and how to be a professional,” she said. “I had an ongoing career coaching session, which helped me polish my career essential skills.”

As she was working full time, Al-Arifi decided to merge her daily work with a 10-week course to advance her skills. She decided to complete the user experience design course that gave her the tools to succeed in her current career as the vice operation officer for Nawafith leading a team and hiring General Assembly graduates just like herself.

After completing the digital marketing accelerator course Al-Arifi attended a conference led by a CEO of a law firm. While he was speaking she searched his name.

“The first thing I did was check his company’s digital image as he speaks,” she said. “I approached him straight after the speech to tell him about all the things that he needs to improve regarding their digital marketing and how I can help with it.” 

The courses and guidance gave Al-Arifi the confidence to know exactly how to improve the law firm’s online presence and she was immediately hired by the company.

“General Assembly helped me build a strong network, she said. “I got three job offers before graduation through connections via GA community! Not to mention my former manager at the law firm connected me to a friend who was looking for a UX Designer.”

General Assembly said that between 2018 and 2019 almost all of its graduates were hired. More than 80 per cent of the graduates from the Misk General Assembly program reported a positive career impact from the courses.

Almost 60 per cent of the Saudi General Assembly graduates that benefited from the programs were women.

Khaled Al-Rasheed, a math graduate who decided to launch his own E-commerce business, had a passion for data and decided to take the immersive data science course.

“I wanted to work with data. Whether as a data analyst, business analyst or any role that involves data handling,” he said. “Although becoming a data scientist was a goal of mine and it was the reason why I took the course, I was aware of the fact that it takes a lot of experience and knowledge in the field to be an actual data scientist.”

Al-Rasheed said he benefited immensely from the 12 week program. “Everyone at GA, really pushed me everyday and I always found support when I needed it, he said. “I also can’t forget about our instructional associate, Israa, who was there for me when I needed any clarifications or help.”

Al-Rasheed was able to graduate from the three-month data science course and went on to accept a position at a consulting company working alongside the economy ministry on its projects.

“In the course, we learned things like problem solving, how to acquire data, what data do we actually need,” he said. “These things can’t be taken for granted, because in the real world this is the building step to doing the actual work of data Science.” 

Topics: MISK ACADEMY MISK Foundation general assembly

Related

Samsung partners with Misk Academy for online course on AI
Corporate News
Samsung partners with Misk Academy for online course on AI
Misk Academy, GE partner to develop Saudi skills
Corporate News
Misk Academy, GE partner to develop Saudi skills

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal. (SPA)
Updated 31 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor

Girls’ Council initiatives are ‘source of pride,’ says Saudi Arabia’s Qassim governor
  • The “Council’s Corridors” is a platform set up by the body, which visits universities and meets female students who are about to graduate
Updated 31 March 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal has described the initiatives of the region’s Girls’ Council as a “source of pride” because of their contribution to enhancing the role of women and encouraging them to innovate and lead in all aspects of social work.
He said the Girls’ Council in Qassim was the first of its kind in the Kingdom and that it was an ambitious body benefiting more than 300,000 women.
He added that the governorate had set up an online platform so that women could make the most of their skills and take part in regional programs and initiatives.
He also hailed their role in raising awareness among families about getting the coronavirus vaccine to help society face the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The secretary of the Girls’ Council in Qassim, Manal Al-Muhanna, said the body had an effective role in empowering women.
“The Girls’ Council was established in 2017 and headed by the wife of the governor of Qassim region, Princess Abeer bint Salman Al-Mandil, and with multiple memberships from 13 governorates in Qassim,” Al-Muhanna told Arab News. “The council follows an institutional process and is subject to survey operations and security control. The council receives advantages and honors at the end of the year. It is not just regular volunteer work.”
She said the council was one of the governor’s initiatives to encourage girls to learn and develop leadership skills for a better future, and that the focus was on girls from all over the country and not just Qassim. It also offered ways to nurture talent and creative energies to foster a healthy environment for their growth, she added.

FASTFACTS

• The Girls’ Council was established in 2017.

• It is benefitting more than 300,000 women.

• One of its key initiatives is establishment of an anti-harassment forum.

• The council has launched several initiatives to empower women.

Al-Muhanna explained that there were four areas of interest for the council — including cultural, technical and media — and that one of the council’s most important initiatives was an anti-harassment forum. The forum was attended by more than 3,000 people, including prominent personalities, and received wide interest.
“The council set up, at the technical level, a large camp for girls to train, qualify and refine a product in the presence of distinguished training competencies from academics in the Kingdom. This camp resulted in the qualification, graduation and employment of 75 students.”
The program lasted 40 days, with nine daily hours of work, and girls and families from villages were hosted for the duration of the camp.
Other technical forums by the council have involved twinning with entrepreneurs from Gulf countries to support emerging projects.
The “Council’s Corridors” is a platform set up by the body, which visits universities and meets female students who are about to graduate.
“We facilitate opening projects and link them to the Development Bank and nonprofit labor institutions. These efforts have benefited about 10,000 female students in Qassim over the course of two years. These figures were the results of the great efforts made by the council and under the direct supervision of the governor and his wife, which helped the council work day and night with high efficiency, like what happened during the pandemic in the Nahr Al-Ataa initiative to help poor and needy families in remote areas.”
The governor’s comments came during a weekly session in Buraidah called “Girls of Qassim, Between Promotion and Empowerment.”
The session was held in the presence of the governorate’s undersecretaries, district officials and council members.

Topics: Qassim governor Saudi girls

Related

Six inspiring Saudi girls to lead Green Falcons out at opening World Cup game
Saudi Arabia
Six inspiring Saudi girls to lead Green Falcons out at opening World Cup game
Saudi girls’ school launches pioneering project to produce business entrepreneurs of future
Saudi Arabia
Saudi girls’ school launches pioneering project to produce business entrepreneurs of future

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia
An aerial view shows deserted streets in the Saudi holy city of Makkah on April 8, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 31 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia

No buffet services in Makkah restaurants, as virus cases continue to rise in Saudi Arabia
  • The Health Ministry reported 410 new recoveries on Tuesday
Updated 31 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Makkah municipality has intensified its effort to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the number of infections in the Kingdom continues to rise.
With the month of Ramadan approaching, local authorities are taking extra measures to ensure people follow social distancing measures.
As a precaution, the municipality has ordered suspension of buffet services in restaurants and prohibited public iftar gatherings in neighborhood during Ramadan.
Raad bin Mohammed Al-Sharif, a municipality spokesman, said inspection teams have been formed to enforce strict implementation of health protocols in the holy city, particularly in food outlets.
He said shops and malls will be allowed to operate 24 hours to reduce the number of shoppers during the usual peak hours.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Kingdom reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The number of recoveries has risen to 377,714.

• With seven new fatalities, the death toll due to virus-related complications has risen to 6,663.

• Saudi Arabia has administered more than 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

Al-Sharif said the authorities are also making efforts to ensure the safety of food items.
On Tuesday, the Kingdom reported 556 new cases of COVID-19 meaning 389,422 people have contracted the virus since the beginning of the outbreak. There are 5,045 active cases and 694 are in critical condition.
The Health Ministry also reported 410 new recoveries on Tuesday.
The number of recoveries has risen to 377,714. With seven new fatalities, the death toll due to virus-related complications has risen to 6,663.
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 4.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. A total of 57,626 PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests in the Kingdom to over 15 million.

Topics: Makkah Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 566 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 566 new cases
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain train operations resume on Wednesday

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector ‘flourished’ in 2020 despite pandemic
Exclusive: Saudi Arabia’s game-changing-plans for cricket in the Kingdom
Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF). (AN Photo)
Saudi Cabinet vows to protect energy security
Saudi Cabinet vows to protect energy security
Saudi Air Force begins joint exercise with US and Pakistani forces
The Royal Saudi Air Force took part in exercises at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, Pakistan. (SPA)
UN chief: the world has a ‘collective responsibility’ to end the war in Syria
UN chief: the world has a ‘collective responsibility’ to end the war in Syria

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.