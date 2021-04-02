Biden’s gestures to Palestinians only ‘symbolic,’ says PLO’s Hanan Ashrawi

You are here

Former Palestinian spokesperson Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said Israel ‘devalues, dehumanizes Palestinians and Palestinian lives.’ (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 02 April 2021
RAY HANANIA

  • ‘Israel devalues, dehumanizes Palestinians and Palestinian lives’
Updated 02 April 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Former Palestinian spokesperson Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said newly elected US President Joe Biden is merely pursuing “symbolic changes” in reversing only some of the policies imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

During an interview with the Ray Hanania Radio show — sponsored by Arab News and broadcast in the US — on Wednesday, Ashrawi said that Biden will most likely keep the most contentious changes, such as the US recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city, in place.

 

Ashrawi said she resigned from her role as the official spokesperson for the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, which began with the Madrid Peace Conference of 1991, in order to make room for a younger generation to take over, and has no plans to run for any office in the May 22 Palestinian elections.

“No thank you. I have been running for office since I was in the General Union of Palestine Students as an undergraduate,” she said. “I ran for every office, whether it was for legislative council and until the executive committee of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) which is the highest political body.

“I just resigned at the end of 2020 because I felt we needed to make room for the younger generation for young men and women, and because I was calling for reform. We do need to change … within our own body politic and within our system, we do need to intervene, and reform.”

 

Ashrawi said that the policies of the Biden administration are clearly different from what she termed “the destructive polices” of the Trump administration. She said not to expect Biden to undo many of the things that Trump did while in office, though, other than a few issues such as returning badly needed US funding and expanded discussions with the administration on economic needs and pursuing the two-state solution.

“When they are saying ‘we will undo some of the things’ it means they are keeping the major issues in place, like moving the embassy to Jerusalem, which is unacceptable,” Ashrawi said.

“Unfortunately, the Biden administration seems to think they can just do a few symbolic gestures, give us a few handouts ... $15 million for coronavirus relief. Of course, we spend much, much more than that. Actually, the occupation costs us $10 billion a year in terms of what (Israel) steals from us.”

 

Making history as the first woman to hold a seat in the highest executive body in Palestine, Ashrawi was elected as member of the Executive Committee of the PLO in 2009 and most recently in 2018.

Ashrawi said that despite the increasing challenges facing Palestinians, the only real goal is to end the occupation.

 

“Remove the occupation. What we need is to get rid of this illegal, cruel, unacceptable, unconscionable condition where one country has absolute rights over a whole nation — our lands, our resources, our air space, our waters, our borders, our lives,” she said. “Israel devalues, dehumanizes Palestinians and Palestinian lives and gets away with it.

“The moment you address the issue of Israeli impunity and preferential treatment, and address the issue of Palestinian vulnerability and the need for real protection, we are not asking for anything else. That is what is needed: To understand there has to be parity. There has to be equality, and … the law has to prevail. This strategic alliance with Israel is not only unholy but it is extremely destructive.”

Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt opens Mideast’s biggest pharma city

Egypt opens Mideast’s biggest pharma city
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated Egypt’s Gypto Pharma City, the largest pharmaceutical city in the Middle East.

Gypto Pharma, also known as Medicine City, has been set up to produce safe and effective medicines at reasonable prices, and will manufacture coronavirus remedies and drugs for chronic diseases. Production of some vitamins will also be given priority.

The new city in Al-Khankah aims to increase cooperation between the state and the private sector in order to transform Egypt into a regional center for the pharmaceutical industry in the Middle East.

Gypto Pharma uses the latest technologies and automated machines to ensure production is of the highest quality.

Devices are self-cleaning so that the production process can continue without interruption.

President El-Sisi stressed the necessity of the city to produce high quality products, starting with the packaging.

“The medicine package produced by the new city must be distinct so that the city’s mark on its products cannot be tampered with,” he added.

“We started thinking about this project almost seven years ago.

“It took a lot of time to create the most efficient factories using scientific methods so that the medicines produced in the city follow the European standards or the World Health Organization (WHO) standards,” the president said.

The medicine city — on an area of 180,000 square meters — is the largest of its kind in the Middle East

It is set to become a regional center that attracts major international pharmaceutical companies.

“We must have the ability to produce medicine at the highest levels. The antibiotic produced in the medicine city will be as efficient as its counterparts in the most prestigious countries in the world,” El-Sisi added.

Presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said that Egypt produces 97 percent of its medicine needs.

Rady said that the city is a huge national project that aims to produce medicines scientifically in accordance with WHO standards.

The project comes in line with the series of initiatives in the field of health and medical care. The aim is to provide medicines to citizens at the highest possible level with upgraded facilities.

Rady added that medicine production is among one of the most important national projects that the state implemented to possess modern technological and industrial capacity in the field.

The project allows citizens to obtain high-quality and safe treatments, preventing any monopoliztic practices and controlling drug prices. It boosts the efforts undertaken by the state in the field of various medical and health initiatives.

He stated that the project places Egypt in the ranks of the countries producing medicine at the highest level.

The city works according to the latest and most accurate operating standards.

It applies the highest international quality standards, with a focus on human resources — especially a young workforce capable of dealing with modern technology.

The city includes a regional center for manufacturing medicine in cooperation with foreign companies, and has plans to export to African, foreign and Arab countries. This is in addition to research and development laboratories.

The second phase will include entering into the field of specialized medicines, such as cancer treatments, to be offered at affordable prices to Egyptian citizens.

The city will include 160 lines to manufacture 150 types of medicines.

The first phase will also include manufacturing 150 million packages of medicine annually.

Egypt, Sudan launch joint air exercise as Nile dam tensions mount

Egypt, Sudan launch joint air exercise as Nile dam tensions mount
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Sudan launch joint air exercise as Nile dam tensions mount

Egypt, Sudan launch joint air exercise as Nile dam tensions mount
  • The early stages of the training included joint sorties, with multi-role fighters attacking targets and protecting vital installations
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian armed forces have launched a joint air training exercise, Nile Eagles 2, with the Sudanese air force at Sudan’s Merowe air base.
The training includes elements from the air forces and Thunderbolt commando forces from both countries, Egypt’s military said in a statement.
The early stages of the training included joint sorties, with multi-role fighters attacking targets and protecting vital installations.
Thunderbolt forces on both sides resumed training in attack, concealment and camouflage operations.
Mohammed Othman Al-Hussein, chief of staff of the Sudanese armed forces, inspected the participating troops, listened to a summary of the training stages, and also followed the sorties and air force training.
Al-Hussein praised the “clear harmony” in the performance between the forces.
The exercise aims to achieve the maximum possible benefit in terms of planning and carrying out air operations, the Egyptian armed forces said.
The two armed forces held the Nile Eagles 1 exercise last November, which lasted for about a week.
These exercises come amid growing fears in Cairo and Khartoum concerning the effects of the Renaissance Dam on their share of Nile River water, with negotiations suspended and no solution in sight.
On Tuesday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that Egypt will refuse to allow a single drop of its water to be taken.
“No one is untouchable for us,” he said. “Our water is a red line.”
The Egyptian leader was speaking at a press conference held after the huge container ship Ever Given was refloated in the Suez Canal.
The president said: “We choose to negotiate; hostile action is ugly and has effects that extend for many years, and nations do not forget this. But if our water supplies are affected, Egypt’s reaction  will reverberate in the region.”

Egypt’s claims bill for Ever Given ship’s Suez blockage may hit $1bn: Canal authorities

Egypt’s claims bill for Ever Given ship’s Suez blockage may hit $1bn: Canal authorities
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s claims bill for Ever Given ship’s Suez blockage may hit $1bn: Canal authorities

Egypt’s claims bill for Ever Given ship’s Suez blockage may hit $1bn: Canal authorities
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The head of the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday said that losses and damages resulting from the grounding of the Ever Given container ship could run to more than $1 billion.
Osama Rabie told media that investigations into the incident, which resulted in the vital trade waterway being blocked to shipping for nearly a week, had begun on Wednesday.
The ship’s black box recorder would reveal details of how the giant vessel – successfully refloated on Monday – ended up jammed sideways across the canal, he added.
Authorities said the backlog of hundreds of ships was clearing smoothly and that the Ever Given was currently undergoing checks while moored away from the main Suez navigation channel.
Rabie pointed out that the Ever Given would be allowed to continue its voyage when compensation had been agreed, but he warned that the vessel would be held if a settlement could not be reached. “The ship carries goods worth $3.5 billion. There was cooperation from the company that owns the ship during the crisis,” he said.
He noted that the probe into the international shipping crisis was being conducted by a team that included marine, legal, loss assessment, and engineering experts while predicting that Egyptian compensation claims could be in excess of $1 billion.
The blockage held up billions of dollars in global trade each day the canal was closed. On Monday, 1,134 ships passed through the Suez and another 81 on Tuesday, with the largest container vessels given priority passage.
According to Rabie, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had directed that incentives be granted in the form of a 5 percent to 15 percent reduction for ships affected by the incident.
“President El-Sisi spoke to me every day to follow up the latest developments in the grounded ship issue. At dawn on Monday, the president announced the movement of the ship,” he added.
The 800 workers involved in the tricky operation to refloat the Ever Given are to receive bonuses and El-Sisi also pledged to organize a celebration ceremony for them.
Global credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar said that total losses covered by insurance would not be overly excessive due to the relatively short period the ship was stuck in the canal, adding that most insurance contracts set a maximum amount of coverage.

Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s constitutional court 

Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s constitutional court 
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s constitutional court 

Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s constitutional court 
  • Devlet Bahceli ‘desperate’ as his voter base heads toward opposition party, analyst says 
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: The leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli — a coalition ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — escalated his criticism of the country’s handful of remaining democratic institutions on Wednesday, calling for the closure of the Turkish Constitutional Court.

Bahceli also targeted a number of dissident Turkish journalists, listing their full names and claiming they are supporters of the CHP.
Bahceli’s remarks coincided with the publication of the US State Department’s latest annual country reports, in which Turkey was criticized for arbitrary killings, torture and restrictions on free speech, emphasizing the country’s democratic backsliding and poor human rights record.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called the US report “unfounded” and “biased.” No official government reaction to Bahceli’s statements has yet been disclosed.
Bahceli reacted furiously to the constitutional court’s decision to return to the prosecutor an indictment seeking to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), because of procedural flaws.
On March 17, prosecutor Bekir Sahin filed an indictment to ban the HDP — the third largest party in the Turkish parliament — and its more than 600 members over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Banning the HDP has been a longtime goal of the MHP, but 71.8 percent of respondents in Kurdish-majority regions in southeastern and eastern Turkey oppose the move, according to a survey conducted between March 18 and March 21 by the Diyarbakir-based Socio-Political Field Research Center.
“It is understood that the Constitutional Court is indifferent and far distanced from Turkey’s fight against terrorism and separatism,” Bahceli said in a written statement on March 31. “Like the HDP’s closure, the closure of the Constitutional Court should also now be a nondeferrable target.”
“Bahceli’s track record indicates we shouldn’t ever take him lightly,” tweeted journalist Ragip Soylu in response.
Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish academic from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, thinks that Bahceli is currently desperate because his voter base is shifting towards the IYI (Good) Party, a party formed in 2017 by politicians defecting from the MHP and the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), to challenge Erdogan through a conservative, center-right, secular, nationalist agenda.
“Since the IYI Party has become a bigger player in the Turkish nationalistic scene, thanks to the leadership style of its president Meral Aksener, Bahceli thinks that by adopting a very hardline attitude on the Kurdish issue and on the (Constitutional) Court he can prevent the migration of his voters,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 
The IYI Party is expected to take a significant amount of votes away from the MHP in the next election, scheduled for 2023. A poll released on Thursday showed that 14 percent of the electorate would vote for the IYI Party against 9.4 percent for the MHP. To be represented in parliament, political parties must receive at least 10 percent of the vote.
According to Cagaptay, Bahceli will likely adopt an even more hardline stance on Kurdish identity to appeal to right-wing voters. The MHP has a violent political history of being staunchly opposed to Kurds and leftists, supported by an ultra-nationalist armed wing known as the Grey Wolves.
“But the issue in Turkey no longer revolves around the Kurdish conflict, but rather around being pro- or anti-Erdogan,” said Cagaptay. “And it is clear that Bahceli’s support base doesn’t approve of his electoral alliance with Erdogan.”
Bahceli’s latest remarks also drew ire from the opposition, with former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who is now head of the breakaway Future Party, saying: “Declaring the Constitutional Court as an ‘institution that needs to be shut’ is the greatest blow that can be inflicted on democracy.”
In a video statement, Davutoglu also warned that unless political parties and activists release a statement to support the Constitutional Court, “a process which none of us will approve of will take us to an authoritarian regime in which democracy is completely discounted.”

Greek prime minister to visit Libya, reopen embassy

Greek prime minister to visit Libya, reopen embassy
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

Greek prime minister to visit Libya, reopen embassy

Greek prime minister to visit Libya, reopen embassy
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a landmark visit to Libya next week and reopen the country’s embassy after over six years, Athens said on Thursday.
Mitsotakis will travel to Tripoli on Tuesday “to normalize and restore relations,” said Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni.
Accompanied by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the prime minister is to meet with the head of the presidential council, Mohammed Younes Menfi, and interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Peloni said.
The visit will “signal the Greek Embassy’s immediate reopening,” she said.
Greece’s Embassy in Tripoli has been closed since July 2014, when a Greek navy frigate helped to evacuate nearly 200 Greeks and other foreigners from the country.
Foreign Minister Dendias had previously visited Tobruk in July 2020 for talks with Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh.
Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling and killing of its leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
During the Libyan civil strife, Athens had backed eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar after the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a controversial maritime agreement with Turkey in 2019.
Athens is fiercely opposed to the deal between Ankara and Tripoli, which claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration, conflicting with rival claims by Greece and Cyprus.
Authorities in western Libya have released 120 fighters from the eastern force, the latest move toward reconciliation in a UN-backed peace process aimed at ending years of violence.
The men were fighting for the 107th Brigade under the command of eastern military strongman Haftar.
The fighters had been captured near the western city of Zawiya in April 2019.
On Wednesday, dressed in loose white outfits and matching skullcaps, they were released following a ceremony in Zawiya, 45 km east of Tripoli.
The ceremony took place at a sports ground in Zawiya under heavy security.
In a speech, Abdallah Al-Lafi, vice president of the country’s new presidential council, welcomed the move and called for further reconciliation and rebuilding.
“We must not pass on hatred and bitterness to our children,” he said.
The UN’s Libya mission UNSMIL welcomed the release of the fighters, hailing the “efforts by the national unity government.”
The mission tweeted that it “hopes that this initiative constitutes the start of a national reconciliation” and called for “the release of all detainees before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan” in two weeks.
Dbeibah tweeted that “Libya’s future and development are linked to its ability to heal its wounds through national reconciliation.”

