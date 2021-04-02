UK drafting quarantine-free travel plan for summer

You are here

LONDON: UK citizens could travel abroad this summer to destinations such as Bahrain using a “traffic-light system,” government sources have suggested.
Countries that share high vaccination rates with the UK — including Bahrain, Israel, Malta and the US — will likely be top destinations for travelers come summer.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal the strategy on Monday. The system will likely include three tiers, with travelers from “green” destinations becoming exempt from quarantine, while those visiting “amber” or “red” countries will face stricter conditions.
Vaccination rates will play a key role in the designation of countries, but only a small number of destinations are expected to be listed as “green.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK Quarantine

KABUL: Roadside bombs killed at least five civilians and wounded seven others on Friday in Afghanistan, provincial officials said, while the Daesh group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policewoman a day earlier.
Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in southern Helmand province, said the five killed were traveling by car near Lashkar Gah, the capital of the province. The death toll may rise, he added.
In a separate roadside bomb attack in western Herat province, seven women traveling in a minivan were wounded, the provincial governor’s office said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Afghanistan has seen a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled.
Meanwhile, in a statement late Thursday, the Daesh group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policewoman in eastern Nangarhar province earlier that day. The statement said that she was working with the “apostate” Afghan security services.

ATHENS, Greece: Greece is reporting a series of incidents with Turkey’s coast guard in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesbos and the Turkish coast, at a time of generally testy relations between the two neighbors and NATO allies.
The Greek coast guard said three incidents occurred Friday morning northeast of Lesbos, an island on the main migrant smuggling route from Turkey to Greece. It said two involved Turkish vessels escorting or pushing dinghies carrying migrants toward Greek territorial waters.
There was no immediate reaction from Turkish authorities.
Turkey and Greece have long traded accusations over the migration issue. The Turkish coast guard, as well as numerous refugee rights organizations and aid groups, have accused the Greek coast guard of conducting pushbacks — the illegal summary deportation of migrants, who have reached Greek territory, back to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum.
Greece counters that Turkey not only fails to crack down on migrant smugglers operating from its shores, but even actively encourages and escorts migrants seeking to enter Greece illegally.
“This morning the Hellenic Coast Guard reported multiple incidents of the Turkish Coast Guard and Navy accompanying flimsy migrant boats to the border of Europe in an effort to provoke an escalation with Greece,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a statement. “It is beyond doubt that these migrants departed Turkish shores and given the fact they were supported by Turkey, were not at risk.”
Mitarachi called on Turkey to “stand down and stop this unwarranted provocation.”
In the incidents reported Friday, the Greek coast guard said a Turkish patrol vessel entered Greek territorial waters and harassed a Greek coast guard boat by conducting dangerous maneuvers. A video provided by the Greek coast guard shows a clearly marked Turkish coast guard vessel bearing down on the Greek craft at high speed from behind, passing very close to the Greek boat and leaving it rocking in its wake.
In a second incident in the same area, the Greek coast guard said in a statement that a Turkish coast guard vessel was escorting a dinghy with migrants toward Greek territorial waters, and didn’t respond to “repeated efforts of communication” by a Greek patrol boat. The migrant dinghy didn’t enter Greek waters, and the passengers were eventually picked up by a second Turkish coast guard vessel, after the first one had departed, the statement said.
In the third incident in the same area Friday morning, a Greek coast guard vessel located another dinghy with migrants near the border between the two countries, but inside Turkish territorial waters, it said. The statement says two Turkish vessels approached the dinghy and attempted to push it into Greek territorial waters without success. In that case too, the passengers were eventually picked up by the Turkish coast guard, the statement said.

Topics: Turkey Greece

MANILA: Filipinos marked Good Friday, one of the most solemn holidays in Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, with deserted streets and churches following a strict lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
Major highways and roads were eerily quiet after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. The government placed the bustling region of more than 25 million people back under lockdown this week as it scrambled to contain an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.
Police-enforced curfews in the capital region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal were expanded to 11 hours starting at 6 p.m.
The Philippines has imposed some of the world’s longest police- and military-enforced coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns, which caused the economy last year to contract by 9.5 percent, the worst economic setback since the Philippines began issuing such economic data just after World War II.
It has started to reopen the battered economy after infections began to taper off and allowed non-essential businesses to resume, including shopping malls, video game arcades and beauty shops, to ease unemployment and hunger. But infections surged back alarmingly last month in spikes blamed on the spread of new coronavirus variants, increased public mobility and complacency.
President Rodrigo Duterte reimposed a lockdown in the country’s most populous region this week, allowing only workers in essential businesses, government security and health personnel and residents on urgent errands to leave home. The lockdown may be extended beyond Easter if the surge does not ease, officials said.
The spike and a sluggish start of the vaccination program have brought Duterte’s administration under fire for what critics say was its failed handling of the pandemic.
The Philippines has reported more than 756,000 confirmed cases with 13,303 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,792 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 1,764 in Moscow, pushing the total infection tally in the country to 4,563,056 since the pandemic began a year ago.
The government coronavirus task force said that 400 people had died from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s death toll to 99,633.
Russia’s statistics service, which is keeping a separate tally, has reported a much higher toll, saying more than 200,000 Russians died of COVID-19 through January.

Topics: Coronavirus

The US State Department released a video from spokesman Ned Price saluting the contributions Arabs Americans have made in honor of the nation’s annual Arab American Heritage Month which began April 1.

Although only 27 of the country’s 50 states recognize the month saluting Arab American culture, Illinois has codified the annual commemoration in a law adopted in 2018 and while the governor’s and legislatures in many states approved resolutions and proclamations recognizing Arab American heritage.

Arab Americans first arrived in America during the 17th century and have served the country in the US military including during the Civil War in 1860, World Wars I and II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the recent wars in Iraq and Syria.

“The Department of State is proud to recognize April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The United States is home to more than 3.5 million Arab Americans representing a diverse array of cultures and traditions,” Price said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

“Like their fellow citizens, Americans of Arab heritage are very much a part of the fabric of this nation, and Arab Americans have contributed in every field and profession. Many of them serve here at the State Department and throughout the interagency, and their careers are as diverse as their backgrounds. We mark National Arab American Heritage Month noting these contributions are as old as America itself.”

Price’s office contacted the Arab News asking to publicize the statement, also releasing a video on Twitter marking Arab American Heritage month.

 

 

President Biden has appointed nearly a dozen Arab Americans to key White House and State Department positions. The appointments include:

- Hady Amr in the State Department on Palestinian issues. Amr is Lebanese American.

- Dana Shubat, Senior Legal Affairs Advisor at the White House, parents from Jordan.

- Reema Dodin, White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Palestinian. Dodin’s parents immigrated from Hebron, Palestine.

- Maher Bitar, Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the NSC, who is Palestinian American.

- Brenda Abdelall, Senior Adviser, Office of Civil Rights DHS. Her parents are Egyptian immigrant.

- Dr. Bechara Choucair, Vaccinations Coordinator. He was born in Lebanon.

- Ike Hajinazarian, Regional Communications Director. His parents are Lebanese and Armenian.

- Kelly Razzouk was appointed as a member of the support team working with United Nation’s Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

- Ahmad Ramadan, formerly staff member with Debbie Dingell, legislative officer in Department of Labor.

- Anton G. Hajjar, a member of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) nomination to the United States Postal Service (USPS) Board of Governors.

Several of the appointments were criticized by extremist groups for statements they have made in the past on social media supporting Palestinian rights, the BDS movement and criticizing Israeli policies. Many have closed their social media accounts or made them private with only a few exceptions.

Amr told the Arab News that he was not in a position yet to do interviews while requests for comments about Biden’s commitment to Arab Americans have gone unanswered.

The video was prepared and distributed by “Arab Americans In Foreign Affairs Agencies” (AAIFAA) which is an official Employee Affinity/Resource Group (EAG/ERG) at the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development.

Founded in 2014, AAIFAA’s membership includes individuals from across the foreign affairs community of the U.S. Federal Government and it maintains an interagency board with more than 400 members.

More information on AAIFAA is available at this link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aaifaa.

Topics: Arab Americans US

