Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
Anti-terrorist forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces keep watch on March 30, 2021 in the vicinity of Al-Hol camp. (AFP)
AFP

  • Kurdish authorities have warned that Daesh militants are hiding out among camp residents
  • Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for suspected relatives of Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast
BEIRUT: Kurdish forces on Friday said they had captured 125 suspected Daesh members as part of a security operation in northeast Syria’s Al-Hol displacement camp.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the launch Sunday of the sweep targeting Daesh operatives in the overcrowded settlement, which has been rocked by more than 40 assassinations since the start of the year.
Kurdish authorities have warned that the camp, home to almost 62,000 people, is turning into an extremist powder keg because of Daesh militants hiding out among camp residents.
“We captured 125 members of IS sleeper cells, including 20 in charge of cells and assassinations in the camp,” said Ali Al-Hassan, a spokesman for the Kurds’ Asayish security forces.
There have been more than 47 killings since the start of the year, Hassan said.
Speaking at the Asayish headquarters in the town of Al-Hol, he said several Daesh members had infiltrated the camp by pretending they were displaced civilians.
“Their goal was to work inside it and regroup,” Hassan told a press conference.
During the sweep, the Asayish found “electronic circuits used to prepare explosive devices” as well as other military gear, he added.
Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for suspected relatives of Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast.
It holds mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also thousands from Europe and Asia.
Many residents see the camp as the last vestige of the Daesh proto-state that extremists declared in 2014 across large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq.
“Despite the fact that we have arrested many sleeper cell operatives in the camp, including senior officials, the danger in Al-Hol is not over yet,” Hassan said.
“The success of our operation... will not last long without international backing.”
Syria’s Kurds have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate foreign nationals held in northeast Syria.
But these calls have largely fallen on deaf ears with only some, mostly children, allowed to return so far.

INTERVIEW-Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister

INTERVIEW-Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
Reuters

  • Delays in launching a plan to reduce subsidies are costing $500 million a month,
  • Financial meltdown is fueling hunger and unrest in Lebanon’s gravest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war
BEIRUT – Lebanon will run out of money to fund basic imports by the end of May and delays in launching a plan to reduce subsidies are costing $500 million a month, the caretaker finance minister, Ghazi Wazni, said.
As Lebanon’s economy crumbles, the central bank has asked the caretaker cabinet to decide how to gradually lift subsidies to ration remaining foreign currency reserves, Wazni told Reuters on Thursday.
“The government must speed this up. The cost of wasting time is very high. With every delay, it becomes higher,” he said.
Lebanon’s financial meltdown is fueling hunger and unrest in the country’s gravest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.
The subsidy plan scales down a list of subsidized foods from 300 to 100 goods, reduces fuel and medicine subsidies and introduces a ration card for 800,000 poor families, to roughly halve $6 billion in annual spending on subsidies, Wazni said.
The overall subsidy plan will have to get the green light from parliament since it must approve funding for the cards, and the caretaker prime minister in turn wants the introduction of the cards tied to subsidy removal, he said, outlining a process that will likely take time.
Meanwhile, foreign reserves are draining away faster than officials are making serious moves to ration the money left, back key imports and help the most vulnerable.
The currency has lost most of its value since late 2019, making more than half the population poor as prices soar.
Still, politicians have yet to agree a rescue plan or a new government since the outgoing administration quit in August over the massive Beirut port explosion that killed 200 people.
Already, a year has passed since Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab cited dangerously low reserves when he declared Lebanon’s sovereign default.
Foreign currency reserves stand at around $15.8 billion, Wazni said. That means, at best, two months of subsidies left before hitting obligatory reserves — hard currency deposits parked by local lenders at the central bank — which he estimated at $15 billion.
“If the central bank’s foreign reserves keep depleting in the future, at the end of the day these will be what’s left of deposits,” he said.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who has said obligatory reserves should not be used to fund imports, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figures.
Along with its subsidising of the food basket, the central bank has also drawn on reserves to subsidise wheat, fuel and medicine as dollar inflows dried up.
Remarks about a looming end to subsidies have triggered panic buying and fears of shortages in the import-dependent country.
Wazni said the prospect of a “harsh reaction” to lifting subsidies posed a challenge. “Today, the problem is this is a caretaker government, and this is a difficult decision socially...but it is necessary. It should have been done already.”
Joining a chorus of Lebanese and foreign officials calling on political leaders to end a deadlock in talks for a new government, he warned that without one, chaos would ensue.
To get badly-needed foreign cash, a new cabinet will have to revive IMF talks, reform the public finances and tackle graft at the heart of the crisis.
“This would kickstart the rescue operation. This is a political decision,” Wazni said. “But without a credible government, in a few months things will get worse and worse. ...Poverty, misery and unemployment will rise even more, prices will keep soaring, and there will be chaos.”

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots
  • Rollout has so far included those over 60 years of age, health personnel and other priority group
  • Turkey recently imposed new weekend lockdowns in most provinces, as cases reached all-time highs nationwide
ANKARA: Turkey on Friday began administering Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 shots, introducing a second vaccine in its campaign that began in mid-January, as new cases reached record highs.
Turkey has so far delivered 16.5 million vaccine doses nationwide, including more than 7 million people who have received a second dose of the shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
The rollout has so far included those over 60 years of age, health personnel and other priority groups.
A total of 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Turkey, with that number expected to reach 4.5 million in the coming days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.
People can choose which vaccine they would like to receive when their turn comes, Koca said, adding that the aim is to vaccinate a majority of the population by June.
Emre Yavuz said he and his wife received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine because their daughter studies in Europe, which he said may not allow in those who receive the Sinovac vaccine.
“There is a debate in the European Union about whether to accept this (Sinovac) or not. Therefore, I chose this to be on the safe side,” he said, after receiving his first shot at the Ankara City Hospital.
Turkey recently imposed new weekend lockdowns in most provinces, as cases reached all-time highs nationwide. On Thursday, 40,806 new cases were recorded, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of cases stood at 3.358 million as of Thursday, with the death toll at 31,713.
Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 465,939
  • Three people died from coronavirus complications
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,180 new coronavirus cases after conducting 244,357 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 465,939, since the pandemic began, the health ministry said.
It added that three people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,502.
The UAE has also confirmed 2,321 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 450,111.
The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on January 5 with 1,967 infections.
The country has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 8,491,382.

UK urged to bring women, children home from Syrian camps

UK urged to bring women, children home from Syrian camps
  • Charity: Many women trafficked into Syria at risk of violence if they remain
  • US, SDF urge international community to repatriate citizens following Daesh raid
LONDON: The UK has been asked to repatriate citizens held in detention centers in Syria following reports that the security situation is deteriorating.

UK charity Reprieve, which works with women detained in camps alongside former Daesh members, urged the British government to take steps to bring home women it claims were coerced or trafficked into the country, many of whom have young children and are not members of the terrorist group.

Reprieve’s request follows similar ones from the US and the authorities in control of the camps.

“Britain is behind the curve significantly. Beyond being the right thing to do from a moral perspective, (repatriation) is also the right thing to do from a security perspective, both in terms of the camps and the countries themselves,” said Maya Foa, Reprieve’s director.

“Each time I receive a message (about the women in the camps), I fear it will be terrible news. I can’t sleep easy knowing they’re trapped somewhere their lives are at risk.”

An unnamed British woman being assisted by Reprieve told the Daily Telegraph that she fears for the wellbeing of her sister, who is in a camp in Syria, following reports of a military operation against Daesh in the camp.

“My sister and her children are terrified. The situation in the camps is getting increasingly dangerous and volatile,” she said.

“Every week we hear of more tent burnings and women and children being attacked by (Daesh) supporters. It’s terrifying, and the security personnel are struggling.”

This week, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) staged a large military operation against Daesh militants in Al-Hol camp in northern Syria.

The SDF said as well as discovering contraband and escape tunnels, 53 Daesh suspects were detained in the raid on Al-Hol, which is thought to house over 61,000 people.

Forty-five people have been killed in the camp so far this year, and acts of violence by Daesh supporters against others are commonplace.

“We renew our call on foreign countries to take back their citizens and give more humanitarian support to Al-Hol to improve the conditions and stability in the camp,” tweeted SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi.

It is unknown how many UK citizens are being held in Al-Hol, but 15-20 British women are thought to be in the smaller, more secure Al-Roj camp, many with children.

Al-Roj, though, is still said to be dangerous, with another woman telling Reprieve that a recent tent fire had left several children in shock and “nothing left except the poles of the tent” remaining.

John Godfrey, US special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, this week asked countries “to consider the repatriation of their own citizens in order to help relieve the burden on our local partners. This is an international problem that requires an international solution.”

The UK has so far repatriated orphaned children born to British parents in Iraq and Syria, but has taken a hard line on others, stripping several people of their citizenship, including London-born Shamima Begum, on grounds of national security.

Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to 2015 nuclear deal
  • Participants ‘emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA’
BRUSSELS: Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said Friday they were ready to welcome the return of the United States to the deal.

The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran said that the participants “emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation,” according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the accord – the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The group said they would resume further talks next week in Vienna on the 2015 agreement, “in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures.”

The statement also said that the group’s coordinator “will also intensify separate contacts in Vienna” with all participants of the nuclear agreement and the United States.

In Tehran, state television quoted Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s nuclear negotiator in the Friday virtual meeting, as saying in the meeting that any “return by the US to the nuclear deal does not require any negotiation and the path is quite clear.”

“The US can return to the deal and stop breaching the law in the same way it withdrew from the deal and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran,” Araghchi was quoted as saying.

Washington pulled out of the deal unilaterally in 2018 under President Donald Trump, but successor Joe Biden has indicated that the US would be willing to rejoin.

But there are complications. Iran has been steadily violating the restrictions of the deal, like the amount of enriched uranium it can stockpile and the purity to which it can enrich it. Tehran’s moves have been calculated to put pressure on the other nations in the deal – Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – to do more to offset crippling sanctions reimposed under Trump.

Iran has said that before it resumes compliance with the deal, the US needs to return to its own obligations under the deal by dropping the sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that over the past two years, Iran has accumulated a lot of nuclear material and new capacities, and used the time for “honing their skills in these areas.”

The ultimate goal of the deal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something it insists it doesn’t want to do. Iran now has enough enriched uranium to make a bomb, but nowhere near the amount it had before the nuclear deal was signed.

As part of its ongoing violations of the JCPOA, Iran last month began restricting IAEA inspections of its nuclear facilities. Under a last-minute deal worked out during a trip to Tehran, however, some access was preserved.

Under that temporary agreement, Iran will no longer share surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities with the IAEA, but it has promised to preserve the tapes for three months. It will then hand them over to the Vienna-based UN atomic watchdog if it is granted sanctions relief. Otherwise, Iran has vowed to erase the tapes, narrowing the window for a diplomatic breakthrough.

 

