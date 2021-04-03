You are here

  • Home
  • WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wjw4g

Updated 16 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
  • The tiny weekly gains came despite the fact that OPEC+ did not make output cuts roll over, as expected
Updated 16 sec ago
Faisal Faeq

RIYADH: In the week closing, the Brent crude price rose slightly to $64.86 per barrel, a small weekly gain of just 26 cents. At the same time, WTI rose 48 cents to $61.45 per barrel.

The tiny weekly gains came despite the fact that OPEC+ did not make output cuts roll over, as was widely expected.

The organization unanimously agreed to continue its cautious and careful approach to oil market conditions as uncertainties still remain, including the prevalence of coronavirus variants, the uneven rollout of vaccines, further lockdowns and third virus waves in several countries, that will all continue to weigh on oil demand recovery.

This cautious approach illustrates that OPEC+ will only believe in demand recovery when it sees it, as clearly stated by the Saudi energy minister before April’s meeting. The minister said that “OPEC’s ship is still sailing at sea” and may be through the raging waves.

OPEC+ producers have agreed to gradually increase crude oil output quotas in May, June and July, with Saudi Arabia regaining the 1 million barrel per day voluntary cuts gradually over the same period.

It is important to note that in May and June, loading barrels are processed for high gasoline demand in the summer season, which the gradual output increases have modestly taken into consideration.

The market should also acknowledge that Saudi Arabia’s March crude oil exports were at their lowest levels since OPEC+ started in early 2017.

OPEC+ producers were wise enough to avoid being driven by the surge in US gasoline sales in March, which exceeded 2020 levels following a tough year of decreased demand.

Taking a gradual, cautious approach will ensure sustainability in oil price movement and will eliminate steep price fluctuations.

The gradual rolling over of production quotas into May, June and July will help the market contain the increase in outputs, let OPEC+ producers see the impact of the increase on the market and enable them to adjust output accordingly.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on March 30 showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange numbered 675,494 contracts, down 6,153 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract). It is the third consecutive weekly drop in positions.

Topics: business economy WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Related

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Biggest weekly drop ends 2-month oil price rally
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Biggest weekly drop ends 2-month oil price rally
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices defy lockdowns, Suez closure
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices defy lockdowns, Suez closure

Saudi index surges in Q1 as it approaches 10,000 points barrier

Saudi index surges in Q1 as it approaches 10,000 points barrier
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News
EMERGING MARKETS

Saudi index surges in Q1 as it approaches 10,000 points barrier

Saudi index surges in Q1 as it approaches 10,000 points barrier
  • Total number of transactions more than doubles
  • Emerging markets attract flood of investment
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News EMERGING MARKETS

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index was up by more than 52 percent at the end of the first quarter from a year earlier as it edged closer to the 10,000 points barrier.
The market closed at 9,907.82 points at the end of the quarter with the total market capitalization up by more than 27 percent at SR9.63 trillion ($2.57 trillion) compared to a year earlier, the bourse said in a filing.
The total value of shares traded during the fist quarter reached SR697.5 billion, up by more than 155.5 percent over the year-earlier period. Meanwhile the total number of transactions executed during the first quarter reached 27.59 million compared to 12.19 million trades a year earlier.
A stronger oil price and the return of investment to emerging markets has helped drive regional stock indexes such as Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul this year.
S&P Global Ratings increased its 2021 growth forecast for emerging markets (excluding China) to 6.4 percent this year compared to 5.4 percent contraction in 2020.
“Overall this suggests that the level of output in emerging markets will be 1.2 percent higher in 2022 than in our previous expectations,” S&P said.

Related

Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe
Business & Economy
Moody’s revises up US and emerging markets forecasts, cuts Europe
Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
Business & Economy
Real estate investment funds see Tadawul trading surge

Good news for Saudi Apple device owners as repair program expanded

Good news for Saudi Apple device owners as repair program expanded
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Good news for Saudi Apple device owners as repair program expanded

Good news for Saudi Apple device owners as repair program expanded
  • Allows vendors access to parts, tools, and manuals
  • Program extended to more countries
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US technology giant Apple has expanded its independent repair provider program to Saudi Arabia.
The move will allow vendors in the Kingdom access to parts, tools, and manuals in order to offer repair services for its range of products, including the popular iPhone.
The repair program is currently offered by around 1,500 providers in the US, Canada, and Europe but the California-based firm is planning to widen the scope to 200 countries, with Saudi Arabia the latest addition.
“The independent repair provider program has been a very positive experience for us and for our customers,” said Nils Weber, project manager for Pro Repair GmbH in Germany.
“During (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19 (pandemic), reliable access to parts has allowed us to adapt our business to accommodate the sudden high demand for mail-in repairs from our customers.”
Last week, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and the UAE were added to the program and will be joined later in the year by Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, and Palestine.
There is no charge for providers to be included in the program and Apple offers access to free training, as well as the same official parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple authorized service providers and Apple store outlets. Potential Saudi providers can apply to join the program at support.apple.com.
In order to qualify for the program providers must complete an Apple training course and obtain certification. Customers can also check on Apple’s website to verify if providers have been approved and certified by the company.
Apple is the largest US-listed public company by market capitalization, passing the $2 trillion mark in August last year, having doubled in size in just two years.
Despite some of its retail outlets being shut as a result of restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Apple’s revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 26 rose 21 percent to $111.44 billion, beating analysts’ estimates. Sales of its flagship iPhone during the quarter were $65 billion, breaking a record set three years ago.
In January, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters the company boasted 1.65 billion active devices, up from 1.5 billion a year earlier. At the same time, the firm has 620 million paying subscribers on its platform, beating its goal to have 600 million by the end of 2020.

Related

Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall
Business & Economy
Apple logs record quarterly smartphone shipments, Huawei in freefall

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector

Eni withdraws from Tunisia hydrocarbon sector
  • Eni has been in Tunisia since 1961
  • Coincides with renewables push
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Italy’s Eni will stop its hydrocarbon activities in Tunisia to focus on clean energy, the Tunisian energy ministry said, amid recurrent social unrest near oil installations in the country.
The giant energy company will give up mining licenses for nine oil concessions it was running jointly with the Tunisian government but will continue to invest in renewable energy in the North African country, a ministry spokesperson said.
Eni declined to comment on the report.
It was not immediately clear when the company, which has been operating in Tunisia since 1961, would halt its oil and gas activities.
According to its website, the Italian firm’s work is concentrated in desert areas in southern Tunisia and in the Mediterranean offshore area of Hammamet.
In 2019, oil production was two million barrels (equivalent to just below 40,000 barrels per day) or about one fifth of Tunisia’s total production of hydrocarbons.
The energy ministry said Eni has not found buyers for its shares in the oil concessions, but that the Tunisian government was looking for new investors.
It denied reports that Anglo-Dutch firm Shell and Austria’s OMV were also planning to cease activities in Tunisia.
The North African country has been rocked by frequent protests in recent years, namely in the marginalized southern Tataouine region where unemployed youths last year blocked an oil installation for months.
In February, the army intervened to stop a dozen protesters from accessing the El-Kamour oil production site and blockading a pipeline, according to the protest movement.
The pipeline carries half of the crude produced by Tunisia’s modest oil sector and has been blocked several times, notably in 2017 by sit-ins that were followed by clashes with security forces.
And on Thursday protesters demanding jobs blocked a hydrocarbon storage site in Skhira, in the central-eastern governorate of Sfax.

Topics: energy Tunisia

Related

Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli
Middle-East
Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says shipping traffic jam over

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says shipping traffic jam over
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says shipping traffic jam over

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority says shipping traffic jam over
  • Rabie indicated that two new dredgers are scheduled to arrive from the Netherlands
  • One will arrive this week; the other in August. They will be able to dredge to a depth of 35 meters
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: All ships stranded by the grounding of the giant container ship the Ever Given in the Suez Canal in March passed through the canal by Saturday, ending the backlog that built up during the blockage, the canal authority said.

The last 61 ships, out of 422 ships that were queuing when the vessel was dislodged on Monday, passed through the vital trade artery on Saturday, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said.

“All the ships waiting in the waterway since the grounding of the (MV) Ever Given have completed passage,” SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement by the authority.

Rabie said in televised statements that 42 and 41 vessels had crossed the canal over the past two days respectively.

Rabie indicated that two new dredgers are scheduled to arrive from the Netherlands, adding that they will be the biggest in the Middle East.

One will arrive this week; the other in August. They will be able to dredge to a depth of 35 meters.

Rabei referred to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s mandates to import locomotives with a tensile strength of 400 tons, compared to the current 160 tons.

He added that the SCA began unloading the black box of the Ever Given ship to find out the circumstances of the accident.

The ship was stuck in the canal for almost a week, causing a major navigation and trade disruption.

Rabie said that authorities are studying the expansion of the shipping channel to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident.

He explained that the depth of the canal is currently 24 meters, equivalent to 66 feet.

El-Sisi said that Egypt is working to connect with a network of ports and railways, adding that the Ever Given ship will be subject to intense investigations.

An SCA investigation which began on Wednesday is going well, Rabie added.

Topics: shipping Egypt Suez

Related

Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions
Middle-East
Suez Canal says 81 ships transit in both directions

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate

Rossiya brings more Russians to UAE’s northernmost emirate
  • Russia is a top source market for northern emirates
  • Resumption of services a boost for battered tourism
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Russian carrier Rossiya Airlines has started flying to Ras Al Khaimah, traditionally a popular holiday destination for people from the country.
The inaugural flight from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg — Russia’s fourth-largest city and the second-largest in Siberia — touched down on Friday.
It marked the start of a service that offers passengers weekly flights to and from major cities (in Russia, including its capital, Moscow and its second largest city and cultural center, St. Petersburg, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport said in a statement.
Other cities being serviced include Kazan, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Ufa and Rostov-on-Dov.
“This new service will be instrumental in bringing in a greater number of Russian visitors to experience the unique attractions of Ras Al Khaimah, with an increase in guests — an important part of the emirate’s diversification strategy,” said Salem Bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, chairman of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. “Russia is one of the UAE’s top source countries for tourism, where business between the two countries is also important for bilateral growth and development.”

Related

Luxury desert escape in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah
Lifestyle
Luxury desert escape in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah

Latest updates

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: April 2, 2021
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Egypt to receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by May
Iraqi asylum seeker found guilty of gruesome murder in UK
Azam Mangori, 24, killed Lorraine Cox, 32, in his room above a kebab restaurant in the English city of Exeter before dismembering her and dumping her body. (Devon and Cornwall Police)
Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC
Egypt joins dam negotiations in DRC

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.