Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount

Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount
A cordon is seen in front of the train that derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount

Taiwan minister accepts responsibility for train crash as questions mount
  The government has promised compensation and that it will do everything it can to help survivors and their relatives
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

HUALIEN, Taiwan: Taiwan’s transport minister said on Sunday he would not shirk his responsibility for a deadly train crash even as his resignation offer was rejected amid growing questions over safety lapses that could have contributed to the disaster.
In the island’s worst rail accident in seven decades, 51 people have been confirmed dead after a packed express train slammed into a truck near the eastern city of Hualien on Friday, causing it to derail and the front part to crumple.
Speaking at the crash site overlooking the ocean and backed by precipitous mountains, Lin Chia-lung said he would “not avoid” responsibility.
“I am also in charge of minimizing the damage caused by the entire accident. After the whole rescue work is completed, I believe I will take the responsibility,” he said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s office said Lin had made a verbal offer to resign on Saturday, but Su rejected it for the time being, saying efforts for now should focus on rescue and recovery.
The truck that the train hit had slid down a sloping road onto the track just outside a tunnel. Officials are investigating the manager of the construction site, Lee Yi-hsiang, whose truck is suspected of not having its brakes properly applied.
Lee had been released on bail, though the high court’s Hualien branch on Sunday rescinded that decision after the prosecutors appealed it, sending the case back to the lower court. Lee and his lawyer have declined to answer reporters’ questions.
Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact details for Lee or his lawyer.
The transport ministry, and the rail administration which comes under it, are facing scrutiny over a number of questions, including why there was no proper fencing at the site and whether too many standing-only tickets were sold.
Deputy transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai said late on Saturday the railway administration needed to take hard look at all these issues, adding that his personal feeling was that “initially it looks like negligence” on the part of the building site contractor.
The railway administration is also without a permanent director after its former chief retired in January. The position is being filled in an acting capacity by another deputy transport minister, Chi Wen-chung.
Wang said Lin was working hard to find the right person to fill the job.
The uncle of the youngest confirmed victim, a five-year-old girl, tearfully told reporters he was still waiting for an apology for the accident.
“I’m so angry,” he said.
The government has promised compensation and that it will do everything it can to help survivors and their relatives.
The damaged section of the track will not reopen until April 20 at the earliest, Wang said, though rail traffic continues on a parallel track that runs through another tunnel and was not affected by the accident.
Minister Lin said rescue and recovery work would continue.
“We continue to pull out the cabins stuck inside. The third cabin was dragged out last night. We expect to pull out two other cabins today,” he added.
The accident occurred at the start of a long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day, when people return home to tend to family graves.
Survivors have described horrible scenes inside the wreck.
Priest Sung Chih-chiang told Reuters what surviving passenger Chung Hui-mei had told him.
“She could not find her daughter. When she yelled, she found her daughter was under the steel panels. She put her effort to move those pieces one by one, but her daughter’s voice became quieter and quieter, and then there was no response,” he said.

Topics: Taiwan

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties

UAE and Netherlands to boost trade ties
  They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other's local markets
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE and Netherlands have discussed plans to increase trade between the pair, state news agency WAM reported.
Trade ministers from both countries agreed to strengthen their partnership as they try to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They discussed plans to encourage more Emirati and Dutch companies to explore each other’s local markets.
“We look forward to strengthening ties between the two countries and exploring new opportunities for partnership during the coming period, as we will work to intensify visits and exchange of trade delegations between the two sides,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said, noting Netherland’s participation at the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020.
The total non-oil foreign trade between the pair has reached more than $3 billion in 2020, the minister said.
Netherlands expressed its interest in helping the UAE, and the wide Gulf, to address the “increasing demand for sustainable energy and scarcity of fresh water.”

 

Topics: UAE Netherlands

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar

Protesters decorate Easter eggs in coup-hit Myanmar
  Scores of Myanmar protesters decorate eggs with political messages
  Pictures posted on social media showed eggs adorned with Suu Kyi's likeness and three-finger salutes
Updated 11 min 19 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar decorated boiled eggs on Easter Sunday in the latest protest as the military junta continues its brutal crackdown.
Myanmar has been gripped by severe turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Security forces have sought to quell a mass uprising with lethal force, with the death toll reaching 557 as of Saturday, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
To coincide with Easter Sunday, scores of Myanmar protesters decorated eggs with political messages and left them on neighbor’s doorsteps and hanging in bags on front gates.
Pictures posted on social media showed eggs adorned with Suu Kyi’s likeness and three-finger salutes – a symbol of the resistance – while others said “save our people” and “democracy.”
One Facebook group promoting the egg protest urged people to be respectful of Christian traditions on Easter Sunday.
Early bird protesters also hit the streets of Mandalay Sunday, some carrying flags and riding motorbikes.
Their demonstration comes even after four protesters were killed Saturday in the cities of Bago and Monywa.
While foreign companies have faced growing calls to sever ties with the junta, French energy giant Total announced Sunday it will not halt gas production in coup-hit Myanmar.
Chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said Total has a duty to stay the course.
“Can a company like Total decide to cut off the electricity supply to millions of people – and in so doing, disrupt the operation of hospitals, businesses?” he told the Journal du Dimanche.
Pouyanne said he was “outraged by the repression” in Myanmar but would refuse to “act to the detriment of our local employees and the Burmese population who are already suffering so much.”
Italian fashion brand Benetton and Swedish retailer H&M have suspended all new orders from Myanmar, while French power group EDF halted its activities, including a $1.5-billion project to build a hydroelectric dam.
Unrest – supported by a widespread strike by civil servants – has crippled Myanmar’s economy, leaving gas exports as one of the junta’s main sources of revenue.
The military-controlled Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise has partnerships with Total and US rival Chevron and generates annual revenues of around $1 billion from the sale of natural gas.
Total paid about $230 million to the Myanmar authorities in 2019 and $176 million in 2020 in taxes and “production rights,” according to the company’s financial statements.
The company has not yet paid taxes – worth around $4 million per month – to the junta because the banking system has ceased to operate, Pouyanne said.
But he said Total rejected calls to put the taxes into an escrow account, saying it could put local managers at risk of arrest or imprisonment.
At least 2,658 civilians are in detention across the country, according to AAPP.
This weekend, Myanmar authorities issued arrest warrants for 40 celebrities – most of whom are in hiding.
Two sisters – Shine Ya Da Na Pyo and Nay Zar Chi Shine – who spoke with a CNN correspondent on Friday were also detained, along with another relative.
Local media reported they had flashed a three-finger salute while speaking to CNN.
“We are pressing the authorities for information on this, and for the safe release of any detainees,” a CNN spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, ten rebel groups held online talks Saturday about Myanmar’s crisis, fanning fears that a broader conflict could erupt in a country long plagued by fighting between the military and the ethnic armies.
The country’s 20 odd ethnic armed groups control large areas of territory, mostly in border regions.
Last week, the junta declared a month-long cease-fire with ethnic armed groups.
The announcement however has not seen the end of lethal force against anti-coup protesters.

Topics: Myanmar

Topics: Taiwan

Paris medics fear worst of COVID-19 wave still to come

Paris medics fear worst of COVID-19 wave still to come
Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Paris medics fear worst of COVID-19 wave still to come

Paris medics fear worst of COVID-19 wave still to come
  Paris is going through a third wave of the pandemic which risks putting even more strain on saturated hospitals
  The sharp acceleration is down to the spread of the more contagious so-called British variant
Updated 28 min 47 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: In the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the Antony Private Hospital south of Paris, no bed stays free for long and medics wonder when their workload will finally peak.
As one recovered elderly patient is being wheeled out of the ward, smiling weakly, boss Jean-Pierre Deyme is on the phone arranging the next arrival and calling out instructions to staff.
Louisa Pinto, a nurse of nearly 20 years’ experience, gestures to the vacated room where a cleaner is already at work, scrubbing down the mattress for the next arrival.
“The bed won’t even have time to cool down,” she says as the patient monitoring system beeps constantly in the background.
For now, everything is stable in the 20-odd beds around her where COVID-19 victims lie inanimate, in a silent battle with the virus.
Paris is going through a third wave of the pandemic which risks putting even more strain on saturated hospitals than the first wave in March and April last year.
“With what’s coming in April, it’s going to be very complicated,” says Pinto, a mother of three who hasn’t had a holiday since last summer and like other staff will be canceling a planned break this month.
Even with a new round of restrictions coming into force this week, Health Minister Olivier Veran predicts that infections in France will peak only in mid-April, while hospital admissions will continue climbing until the end of the month.
Alarming forecasts leaked to the French media from the Paris public hospital authority AP-HP last week showed anywhere from 2,800-4,400 people in intensive care in the Paris region by the end of April even with a strict lockdown.
In the first wave, the number peaked at 2,700.
The director of the Antony hospital, Denis Chandesris, says intensive care capacity has already been increased by drastically reducing all surgery except for critical cancer, cardiological and emergency cases.
Hospitals everywhere in the region have taken similar measures, re-deploying beds and creating new wards, but they are reaching their limits.
“The difficulty is not so much beds or material, it’s a question of finding medical and paramedical staff to be able to take in patients,” Chandesris explained.
Last Sunday, a group of emergency care directors in Paris warned in an open letter that the situation was so bad that medics would soon have to start “triage” – selecting patients for care based on their chances of survival.
This prospect horrifies staff – and President Emmanuel Macron has always promised to shield hospitals and avoid the sort of scenes witnessed in Italy last March when patients piled up in corridors.
In a televised speech to the nation on Wednesday night, he promised to increase intensive care capacity nation-wide from 7,665 beds currently to 10,000 – a jump of 30 percent.
“I want to thank medical students, retired people, the army health service and medical reserve volunteers. All of them will be mobilized in a larger way,” he announced.
Opposition politicians and some experts reacted with skepticism while an Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche weekly found only 35 percent of French people had confidence in their government “to deal effectively with the coronavirus.”
Pinto, the nurse, underlined how working in intensive care is “very technical,” requiring specialized training and knowledge.
Macron is banking on a limited lockdown over the next month turning the rising tide of cases which have roughly doubled to 40,000 a day compared with their level a month ago.
The sharp acceleration is down to the spread of the more contagious so-called British variant which has become dominant in France.
New measures include nation-wide travel restrictions, which limit people to 10 kilometers (six miles) from their homes, and the closure of schools and non-essential shops.
Only a significant increase in the vaccination campaign – which started sluggishly but is now picking up pace – fills any of the medics at Antony Private Hospital with any hope.
After months of lacking doses, the government is promising a major rollout this month and an increase in the rate of jabbing.
Samir Taik, a taxi driver from Paris, walked out of the Antony hospital last week as the 1,000th COVID-19 patient to have benefited from oxygen therapy in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The 43-year-old, who enjoys boxing and sport, is still short of breath and reeling from the trauma of seeing his health deteriorate so fast.
He says he knows three or four people with a similar profile to him who have been hospitalized recently.
“Young people need to know that we’re not talking about 80-year-olds, it’s people who are 30, 40, 45-year-olds and have no health problems. The British variant is not like the old one,” he said.

Topics: France Paris Coronavirus

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry

Gulf gamers want in on multi-billion-dollar industry
  Global gaming grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year
  Saudi Arabia and UAE biggest regional markets
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

DUBAI: From a brand new facility in Dubai, young gamers are hosting virtual regional eSports competitions sponsored by global brands as they shoot to become major players in the multi-billion-dollar industry.
Indian expat Saad Khan said he realized there was “huge opportunity” in promoting eSports in the region four years ago, when he saw people crowding into rapidly sprouting cybercafes in Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates.
That’s when Khan, who has a strong background in technology, decided to found Gamers Hub Media Events (GHME) to host e-Sports tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa.
“We’re here for the gamers, we are here for our sponsors, and we are here to give the best experience possible,” said 45-year-old Khan, who is CEO of the company.
In an effort to diversify its oil-dependent economy and boost its soft power, the United Arab Emirates and its legion of young expats have in recent years jumped into a range of sectors, including sports and technology.
The global games and interactive media industry grew 12 percent to $139.9 billion last year, according to US-based data analytics company Nielsen.
Meanwhile in the Gulf, the gaming market is expected to reach $821 million this year, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia the biggest players, according to consulting firm Strategy&.
“There’s a huge sponsorship value that has increased ... the number of gamers has increased, and I’m also seeing a lot of teams being formed, which was not happening before,” said Khan, who declined to disclose GHME’s profits.
The company has partnerships with Intel, Dell Alienware, Lenovo Legion and Omen by HP, and last year it landed a deal with German luxury automaker BMW, which sponsors gaming tournaments in the region.
And GHME is set to expand its reach further, opening offices in Spain, India, and South Africa.
For Ghazi Beydoun, a gaming enthusiast heading business development at GHME, the future of eSports in the Middle East is promising, with major talent emerging in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
“We have a lot of players here with a lot of talent that are lacking support, but this support is now coming,” the 29-year-old Lebanese expat told AFP.
“Little by little, a gaming ecosystem is forming and will improve and grow.”
Dubai-based company Boss Bunny Games is now part of that “ecosystem,” with plans to launch what the UAE says is the first video game inspired by Gulf culture.
Set for release later this year, the game will feature Emirati characters from the popular local children’s cartoon “Freej,” which revolves around four old Emirati women in full traditional dress, living in modern-day Dubai.
“It’s 100 percent a private initiative, but we do have massive support from the government,” said Geraint Bungay, CEO of Boss Bunny Games.
The British expat, with 25 years’ experience in the industry, said he co-founded the company in Dubai because of the emirate’s thirst for technology, its international engineers and proximity to major game consumer Saudi Arabia.
“Saudi is the number five market in the world for games in terms of revenue, so it’s absolutely a huge market,” Bungay told AFP.
“A lot of people... don’t realize the size of the games market in the region at all.”
According to Robert Mogielnicki from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Gulf countries’ appetite for eSports is part of a more general push for “home-grown industries” and “greater self-sufficiency.”
“eSports and other gaming industries provide new platforms for Gulf Arab governments and companies to reach global audiences,” he told AFP.
“This is about more than just entertaining young people; it has to do with depicting Gulf societies as thriving and creative hubs worthy of an expansive global audience.”

Topics: gaming eSports UAE Saudi

