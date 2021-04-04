You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi and Finnish foreign ministers hold talks on Ethiopia's Tigray

Saudi and Finnish foreign ministers hold talks on Ethiopia's Tigray

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (Twitter/@Haavisto)
1 / 8
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (Twitter/@Haavisto)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
2 / 8
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
3 / 8
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
4 / 8
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
5 / 8
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
6 / 8
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Serigne Mbaye Thiam, vice chair of the Global Partnership for Education’s board of directors. (SPA)
7 / 8
Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Serigne Mbaye Thiam, vice chair of the Global Partnership for Education’s board of directors. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
8 / 8
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wuvau

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi and Finnish foreign ministers hold talks on Ethiopia's Tigray

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto. (SPA)
  • Haavisto also held talks with Adel Al-Jubeir and head of KSrelief
  • Meanwhile, Al-Rabeeah met with Global Partnership for Education official
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the capital Riyadh, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The two sides held an official session of talks, in which the foreign minister welcomed Haavisto, who began his regional tour with a visit to the Kingdom after concluding a trip to Addis Ababa mandated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.
Prince Faisal and Haavisto, who is also EU special representative for the Horn of Africa, “discussed and reviewed the most important developments on a number of regional issues, including the humanitarian situation of the Tigray in Ethiopia and its repercussions on the region and the world,” the ministry said.
The two sides agreed to join efforts to bridge the gap between the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, and to support all regional and international efforts in this regard.
During the talks, Haavisto praised the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative that were announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week, saying they are reflect on international efforts to protect the planet, reduce land degradation and protect coral reefs.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also met with Haavisto in Riyadh on Sunday.
“During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Al-Jubeir also hosted a luncheon in honor of Haavisto and his accompanying delegation.
The Finnish minister also met with Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), to discuss cooperation between the Saudi-based organization and the EU in the humanitarian field.
The relief needs of African countries, particularly Sudan and Ethiopia, were also discussed.
Haavisto praised the performance of KSrelief and its charitable efforts around the world.
Meanwhile, Al-Rabeeah also met Serigne Mbaye Thiam, vice chair of the Global Partnership for Education’s board of directors, on Sunday.
During the meeting, the pair discussed the importance of education in developing countries around the world.
Thiam praised the KSrelief’s professionalism and its relief and humanitarian projects around the world, hailing KSrelief’s support for teachers and students.
Since launching in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,544 projects worth a total of almost $5 billion in 59 countries. The projects were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s projects were Yemen ($3.5 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($203 million).

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finland Adel Al-Jubeir King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Pekka Haavisto Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Global Partnership for Education Serigne Mbaye Thiam

Related

Saudi Arabia, Finland sign deal to promote ‘indoor hygiene solutions’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Finland sign deal to promote ‘indoor hygiene solutions’
Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Middle-East
Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Saudi leadership reiterates support to Jordan King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have voiced their support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have voiced their support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA)
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi leadership reiterates support to Jordan King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have voiced their support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA)
  • King Salman wished Jordan, under King Abdullah’s leadership, wellness, security and stability
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made a phone call to King Abdullah II, affirming the Kingdom’s solidarity with Jordan, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

During the call the king also said Saudi Arabia “supports all measures taken by the king to preserve Jordan’s security and maintain its stability.”

King Salman wished Jordan, under King Abdullah’s leadership, wellness, security and stability.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a similar call to the Jordanian king.

The calls from the king and crown prince come after arrests were made on Saturday in Amman, following what Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi called a “malicious plot” to destabilize the country.

Safadi said Sunday that the country’s former crown prince, Prince Hamza, had been liaising with foreign parties over the plot.

King Abdullah expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the king and crown prince for their support, and for Saudi Arabia’s stance in standing by Jordan in all circumstances and crises.

Prince Hussein also expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for the support of the Saudi leadership, and said he appreciated the Kingdom’s stance in always standing by Jordan and its support for its security and stability.

The phone calls from the king and crown prince reiterated the position of support stated by the Saudi royal court soon after the arrests were announced on Saturday. 

“The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability,” the statement from the royal court said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Middle-East
Saudi, regional and international support voiced for Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Update Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi held a press conference on Sundaya bout Saturday’s arrests of senior government officials. (Screenshot)
Middle-East
Jordan says prince liaised with ‘foreign parties’ over plot to destabilize country

Makkah: Maintenance of Kaaba’s Kiswa carried out in preparation for Ramadan

Makkah: Maintenance of Kaaba’s Kiswa carried out in preparation for Ramadan
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Makkah: Maintenance of Kaaba’s Kiswa carried out in preparation for Ramadan

Makkah: Maintenance of Kaaba’s Kiswa carried out in preparation for Ramadan
  • The work will last five days and will be carried out by 14 technicians
  • The Kiswa will be cleaned after maintenance work is completed
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

MAKKAH: Seasonal maintenance work on the the Kiswa, the covering for the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, started on Sunday ahead of the month of Ramadan.
The work will last five days and will be carried out by 14 technicians who will be accompanied by a quality monitor, a health specialist and an occupational health and safety unit.
The director of the maintenance department for the Kiswa Fahd Al-Jabri said that the cover will be cleaned after maintenance work is completed.
He added that the work would be carried out in line with precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: kiswa Kaaba Ramadan

Related

Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Business & Economy
Saudi cinema chain announces $218.6m expansion plan
Saudi aid agency provides medical services in Jordan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides medical services in Jordan, Yemen

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 7 COVID-19 deaths, 673 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 504 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 7 mosques have been closed after 7 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,697.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 673 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 392,682 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 6,169 remain active and 782 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 319, followed by Makkah with 127, the Eastern Province with 96, Madinah recorded 26 and Hail confirmed 19 cases.

The ministry also announced that 504 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 379,816.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs temporarily closed seven mosques in two regions on Sunday after seven worshipers tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of mosques closed to 461 within 56 days, 441 of which have been reopened after being sterilized.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 131 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.84 million.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia looks to the private sector to boost health infrastructure
One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens virtual exhibition that contemplates life during the COVID-19 pandemic

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 
Updated 04 April 2021
SPA

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 

Madinah governor patronizes history award launch ceremony 
Updated 04 April 2021
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Saturday patronized the launch ceremony for a history award.

Prince Faisal, who also heads the board of trustees at the Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Research and Studies Center, said that the Dr. Nizar Madani Award was an extension of what King Salman had started when he met Madani at the end of his service and presented him with the King Abdul Aziz Medal. The king said at the time that a person should be thanked and honored during his lifetime.

The prince also said that Madani was a son of Madinah and had served his government and the country’s monarchs since the days of the late King Faisal until the era of King Salman.

He added that Madani deserved to be honored and to have his name associated with an award of this kind and in a rare specialty for which a distinguished number of researchers were competing.

Dr. Fahd bin Mubarak Al-Wahabi, director of the Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah Research and Studies Center, said that the award was concerned with scientific studies on the civilizational history of Madinah and aimed to encourage and motivate researchers in this field.

He added that the governor had given his directives to name the award after Madani in appreciation of his efforts in serving his religion and his country, and to highlight Madinah’s pride in its creative people.

Madani gave a speech in which he thanked Prince Faisal for patronizing the award ceremony, saying: “There is nothing greater than belonging to a country that is the home of divine revelation, the qibla of Muslims, and the home of civilizations, a country that prides itself on its wise leadership and boasts (of) its honorable and proud people, who practice wisdom through silence and decency when they speak. Whoever threatens this country regrets it, and whoever fights it is defeated. It is the country of glory and the home of firmness and resolve — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added that the award should not be seen as a tribute to a particular person, but as an expression of the importance that the governor had attached to the history and civilization of the city, and his keenness to revive the Islamic heritage and preserve the historical identity represented in the historical sites and the heritage they carried.

“The governor’s initiative to establish this award reflects a new link in the chain of an interconnected and balanced system, which he has been keen to weave and follow in the past years in the service of Madinah and in implementation of the royal directives,” said Madani.

Topics: Madinah Dr. Nizar Madani Award

Related

Saudi aid agency provides medical services in Jordan, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides medical services in Jordan, Yemen
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia
Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia administered nearly 4.9 million vaccine doses at a rate of 117,839 daily doses. (SPA)
Updated 04 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials

Stricter measures are in public’s hands, say Saudi officials
  • More than 15.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, 53,777 of which conducted in the past 24 hours
Updated 04 April 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: With the sudden rise in confirmed in COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Department reminded residents to remain vigilant as stricter measures rely on the public’s adherence.
In a video published on the department’s Twitter account with a hashtag “The decision is in your hands,” the simple and straightforward video showed Saudi Arabia’s empty streets and the jarring image of the empty courtyard around the Kaaba during last year’s lockdown.
On Saturday, 684 cases were confirmed, raising the total number of cases to 392,009.
Riyadh was the region with the most new cases at 320, Makkah had 131 cases and the Eastern Province 98 cases. Baha reported only 4 new cases.
The number of active cases passed the 6,000 mark, 761 of whom are in critical care units, a rise of 26 cases in the past 24 hours.
In addition, 439 new recoveries were reported, raising the total number of cases to 379,312. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently 96.7 percent.

INNUMBERS

392,009 Total cases

379,312 Recoveries

6,690 Deaths

Six new COVID-19 related fatalities were reported, raising the Kingdom’s death tally to 6,690.
On the vaccine front, Saudi Arabia administered nearly 4.9 million doses at a rate of 117,839 daily doses. Nearly 14 percent of the Kingdom’s population of 34.8 million have received their vaccinations.
More than 15.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, 53,777 of which conducted in the past 24 hours.
Thirteen mosques have been temporarily shut down in the past 24 hours across seven regions due to confirmed cases amongst worshippers. In total, 454 mosques have been temporarily shut over a period of nearly 2 months; 430 have since reopened after completing the necessary sanitization process.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths

Latest updates

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
Rosberg X Racing make history as first ever Extreme E winner after dramatic Desert X Prix in AlUla
Roseberg X Racing, Andretti United and X44 celebrate their 1-2-3 podium finish in the first ever Desert X Prix. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Saudi leadership reiterates support to Jordan King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have voiced their support for Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia confident deficiencies in Iran nuclear program will be addressed: FM
Saudi Arabia confident deficiencies in Iran nuclear program will be addressed: FM
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman phones King Abdullah II of Jordan
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman phones King Abdullah II of Jordan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.