Lebanese sisters found dead after fleeing family home

Senior Yemeni official demands UN condemn Houthi mistreatment of African refugees

LONDON: The UN should clearly condemn the Houthis for their “racist” treatment of African refugees, the adviser to Yemen’s president said on Sunday.

Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi said the racist way that Houthis treat African migrants and their crimes against them is an extension of the militia’s “crimes and racism against Yemenis.”

“What is happening in Sanaa to African refugees at the hands of the Houthis is not characteristic of the ethics of Yemenis,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.

The adviser’s comments come a day after reports said that hundreds of African migrants from Sanaa were kidnapped on Saturday and forced to cross into government-controlled areas in a bid to suppress demands for an investigation into a deadly fire at a detention center in March.

“In every meeting I have had with him and in every forum on Yemen, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the former High Commissioner for Refugees, has praised the ethics of Yemenis in dealing with refugees,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.

Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani tweeted a link to Arab News’ interview with a founding member of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Greater New York.

2-These courageous voices reminds world of continuing genocide by Iran-backed Houthi militia against African refugees, &need to work on justice for the victims and their families and ensure that perpetrators won’t escape punishmenthttps://t.co/9DQRxn1cZ8 — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) April 4, 2021

Al-Eryani said that the interview with Hawk Newsome reminds the world of Houthi crimes committed against African refugees “which continue till this moment.”He added it highlights the need to obtain justice for the victims and their families and that those responsible for these crimes should be brought to justice.