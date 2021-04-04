EU’s Michel vows support to Libya’s interim government

US climate change envoy visits UAE for regional dialogue conference

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met with the US envoy for climate change John Kerry, who is visiting the UAE to participate in the Regional Dialogue Conference on Climate Change.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Kerry discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation between the UAE and the US in various fields related to preserving the environment, confronting climate changes, and limiting their negative impacts on environmental and economic systems, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Both sides “stressed the importance of concerted efforts and joint international work with international organizations to accelerate the creation of smart and sustainable solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change on societies, help countries achieve their climate goals, and ensure a more sustainable future for humanity.”

The two sides discussed a number of major strategic projects in the UAE that enhance clean energy efforts, contribute to limiting the repercussions of climate change, and promote sustainable development.



The crown prince and the envoy also discussed the importance of the UAE hosting the first Regional Dialogue Conference on Climate Change, which is a platform for exchanging ideas on the most prominent climate issues and challenges.

Kerry praised the great role the UAE plays in supporting renewable energy projects to combat the repercussions of climate change, stressing the importance of these initiatives due to their great impact on the future of mankind and the sustainability of natural resources.

The conference focused on preparations for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in early November in Glasgow, Scotland, to accelerate efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It was also aimed at building more momentum in preparation for a summit called by US President Joe Biden for climate leaders, which will be held in Washington later this month.

Meanwhile, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Abdullah Al-Nuaimi said Kerry’s participation in the conference enhances the capabilities of identifying future directions for global climate action, and preparing more effectively for COP26.

“The challenges posed by climate change and the negative impacts it creates are clear to the international community as a whole, and the problem is that the severity of these impacts is increasing at an accelerating pace, which requires accelerating global efforts to reduce the severity of this change and enhance the capabilities to adapt to its repercussions to ensure a sustainable future,” he said during the conference.



He said the UAE adopted the National Adaptation Program, which aims to enhance the capabilities of all sectors to adapt to the repercussions of climate change, and comprehensive evaluation studies have been launched on the current and future impacts of these repercussions on vital sectors in the country, including health, energy, infrastructure, environment, and insurance.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber said the UAE has a record of achievements in clean technology and sustainable development over the past 15 years. He said the UAE realized early on that these investments have great economic feasibility and are supported by market trends.

“Our region has great and distinct capabilities that allow it to contribute to facing the common global challenge of climate change… and through intense cooperation and hard and effective work, we will be able to increase our contribution to the maximum, while taking advantage of the latest technologies and focusing on smart investment to ensure sustainable development that boosts economic growth,” he said.

A joint statement signed by the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Sudan, and the US urged the international community to take steps to ensure that global average temperatures are kept within the limits agreed upon under the Paris Agreement, including by strengthening nationally determined contributions.

“As we pass through a critical decade for climate change, we believe that investments in renewable energy, adopting methodologies based on protecting ecosystems, applying nature-based solutions, climate-smart agriculture, carbon capture techniques and other solutions to reduce carbon emissions will contribute in supporting sustainable economic growth and creating more job opportunities,” it added.