You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts

Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts

Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdymq

Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts

Oil prices dip after OPEC+ agree to ease output cuts
  • This week, investors are focused on indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Monday, paring strong gains made in the previous session after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July.
Brent crude futures for June fell 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $64.53 a barrel by 0206 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $61.20 a barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.4 percent.
Both contracts settled up more than $2 a barrel on Thursday as investors viewed the OPEC+ decision as an affirmation of demand-led recovery and optimism was boosted by US President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan. Markets were closed on Friday because of the Easter holiday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July.
The decision came after the new US administration called on Saudi Arabia to keep energy affordable for consumers despite demand concerns as parts of Europe remained under lockdown while Japan could expand emergency measures as needed to contain a new wave of coronavirus infections.
Under Thursday’s agreement, OPEC+ cuts would be just above 6.5 million bpd from May, compared with slightly below 7 million bpd in April.
Most of the increase in supplies will come from the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, which said it was phasing out its extra voluntary cuts by July, a move that will add 1 million bpd. Following that, Saudi Aramco raised official selling prices (OSPs) for May to Asia on Sunday.
“The raised output was followed by an increase in the OSP, which I think in tandem shows the confidence the bloc has in demand recovery,” OCBC economist Howie Lee said.
This week, investors are focused on indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.
Ahead of the talks, Iran’s foreign ministry said it wanted the United States to lift all sanctions and rejected any “step-by-step” easing of restrictions.
Eurasia’s analyst Henry Rome said he expects US sanctions, including restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil, to be lifted only after these talks are completed and until Iran returns to compliance.
“Diplomacy could stretch for months and nuclear compliance could take as long as three months,” he said in a note, adding that implementation of such a deal and a ramp-up of oil exports could stretch into early 2022.

Topics: Oil OPEC energy

Related

Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
Business & Economy
Lebanon to swap medical expertise for Iraqi oil
OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually
Business & Economy
OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually

Dubai launches new oil trading platform

Dubai launches new oil trading platform
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai launches new oil trading platform

Dubai launches new oil trading platform
  • Aim is to extend footprint of DME Oman crude futures
  • Follows launch last week of Abu Dhabi 'Murban' contract
Updated 31 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange launched a bilateral platform to trade multiple Middle East oil grades priced against DME’s Oman crude futures.
It offer traders the opportunity to trade bilateral barrels of Dubai, Upper Zakum, Murban, Basrah Light, Basrah Heavy, Al Shaheen and Oman versus the DME Oman Sour Crude Benchmark futures, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.
The platform, called the Alternative Crude Ecosystem (ACE), aims to extend the footprint of DME Oman crude futures as a benchmark for Middle East crude.
“ACE is a unique platform where it combines Futures and OTC in one transparent window for the very first time, offering all participants opportunities to optimize their trading activities and manage their exposure across multiple crude grades,” said DME Managing Director Raid Al-Salami.
It comes a week after neighboring Abu Dhabi launched the Murban crude contract.

Topics: Oil trading Murban Oman

Related

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
Business & Economy
Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually
Business & Economy
OPEC+ turns the oil taps back on — gradually

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
  • Gulf countries are investing heavily on the private sector to help them in diversifying income sources
Updated 16 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Emirates Development Bank is allocating 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) to support companies regarded as priority for the UAE economy, Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announced on Monday.

The program will benefit about 13,500 companies in industrial sectors, in turn creating 25,000 jobs, according to a statement carried by WAM.

It was launched to support the UAE’s “Operation 300bn,” a 10-year strategy to expand the country’s industrial output, raising its contribution to the GDP to AED300 billion by 2031.

“The new EDB strategy will help accelerate industrial development and the adoption of advanced technology through dedicated financing programs and will also provide dedicated investment funds that will support entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs,” Sultan Al-Jaber, chairman of the EDB.

The UAE minister also said EDB will prioritize creating partnerships with UAE banks to give small and medium industrial companies access to financial services, and in increasing its direct financing by 73 percent in 2021 for priority sectors.

The bank is also set to launch a AED1 billion investment fund for start-ups and SMEs in 2022.

Topics: UAE economy

Related

UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan
Middle-East
UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramadan
Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs

Egypt expects growth of 2.8% in financial year ending June: minister

Egypt expects growth of 2.8% in financial year ending June: minister
Updated 05 April 2021

Egypt expects growth of 2.8% in financial year ending June: minister

Egypt expects growth of 2.8% in financial year ending June: minister
Updated 05 April 2021
CAIRO: Egypt expects that economic growth could be 2.8 percent in the financial year ending June, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said at an industry event on Monday.
The minister said in November growth had been expected within a range of 2.8 percent to 3.5 percent.

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
  • Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said
  • President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting Turkey’s monetary credibility
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed above 16 percent in March for the first time since mid-2019, data showed on Monday, piling pressure on new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu to maintain tight policy after his surprise appointment.
Consumer prices were up 16.19 percent year-on-year, higher than 16.11 percent in a Reuters poll and 15.61 percent in February. Inflation remains well above a 5 percent official target and has been in double digits for most of the past four years.
Month-on-month CPI inflation was 1.08 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 1.04 percent.
The former central bank governor, Naci Agbal, had raised the policy rate to 19 percent from 10.25 percent. But he was ousted on March 20 — after only four months on the job and two days after a last rate hike — prompting a 12 percent drop in the lira to near record lows.
President Tayyip Erdogan has abruptly ousted four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting Turkey’s monetary credibility and contributing to the currency’s long-term decline, which in turn has driven up overall inflation via imports.
Kavcioglu has in the past criticized tight policy, including making the unorthodox claim shared by Erdogan that high rates cause inflation. Yet he has told investors and bankers in recent weeks rates must remain high due to high inflation.
The producer price index rose 4.13 percent month-on-month in March for an annual rise of 31.2 percent, the data showed.
The monthly CPI price rise was underpinned by demand in the health, education and hospitality groups, including restaurants, after coronavirus measures were eased.
Annual rises were driven by higher energy and import prices which raised transportation-related prices by nearly 25 percent.
According to a February forecast, the central bank expected a maximum of 17 percent inflation in March and a bit more in April. Analysts predict it will rise through April, when Goldman Sachs expects it to peak at 18 percent.

Topics: Turkey Inflation economy

Related

Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over open letter criticizing the Istanbul Canal project
Middle-East
Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over open letter criticizing the Istanbul Canal project
Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
Middle-East
Turkey records 44,756 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs

Saudi output grows sharply leading to drop in order backlogs
  • Businesses in the Kingdom continued to see growth in output and purchasing, the report showed
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to trim business growth across the globe
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded at the end of the first quarter but growth momentum slowed compared to the start of the year.
The IHS Markit Saudi Arabia PMI posted 53.3 in March – down from 53.9 in February. A reading above a neutral 50 still indicates economic expansion.
Businesses in the Kingdom continued to see growth in output and purchasing, the report showed, and the upturn in the performance of the non-oil private sector was relatively solid, it said.
“With strong sales growth revealed in January data, though, we should still see an improvement in business activity reflected in official data for the first quarter of 2021,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.


Employment numbers in the Kingdom were largely stable, “indicating one of the best job market performances since prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to trim business growth across the globe, while Gulf economies also struggle with the related impact it has had on the oil price and inbound tourism.
IHS Markit said there was some indication of growing pressure on suppliers in March, as lead times lengthened for the first time in three months.
Some firms blamed this on delayed raw material shipments as global supply chains continued to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions.
This fed through to a quicker increase in input prices, with inflation accelerating to a four-month high, albeit at still modest levels.
About 11 percent of the survey panel projected growth over the coming year, while around 87 percent of firms expect output to remain stable.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia has come a long way in diversifying economy, World Bank says

Latest updates

Saudi Sports Company seals deal for exclusive AFC match media rights
Saudi Sports Company seals deal for exclusive AFC match media rights
Dubai launches new oil trading platform
Dubai launches new oil trading platform
UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
Egypt expects growth of 2.8% in financial year ending June: minister
Egypt expects growth of 2.8% in financial year ending June: minister
Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief
Turkey inflation above 16% in test for new central bank chief

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.