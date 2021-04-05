UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq

DUBAI: The UAE said it was investing $3 billion in Iraq to explore new partnerships and accelerate the growth of the conflict-ridden country.
Iraqi premier Mustafa Al-Khadimi visited the UAE on Sunday, where he discussed partnership prospects between the two countries.
Al-Khadimi met with UAE leaders, including Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan during his visit.
Both countries agreed to grow economic cooperation and accelerate trade and investment exchanges.
The pair also announced the formation of the Iraqi-UAE Business Council to boost cooperation.
Among the common interests for Iraq and the UAE were security and defense, as well as cooperation in the field of sustainable energy.