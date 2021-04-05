You are here

  • Home
  • India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 73,000 cases per day. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/287dv

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
  • The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours
  • The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began Monday, and officials in the hard-hit state home to Mumbai are returning to the closure of some businesses and places of worship in a bid to slow the spread.
The Health Ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, topping the previous peak of 97,894 daily cases recorded in late September. Fatalities rose by 478, raising the country’s death toll to 165,101.
India now has a seven-day rolling average of more than 73,000 cases per day and infections in the country are being reported faster than anywhere else in the world.
The biggest contributor to the surge has been the western state of Maharashtra, home to the commercial capital of Mumbai. The state has contributed more than 55 percent of total cases in the country in the last two weeks.
The state will start shutting cinemas, restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship from Monday evening. Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown at weekends.
Infections had receded in India for several months but started to rise again in late February. Since then, new cases have increased more than tenfold.
India has confirmed a new and potentially troublesome variant of the virus, but officials have cautioned against linking that or other variants to the surge.
Experts say the surge is blamed in part on growing disregard for social distancing and mask-wearing in public spaces, including public gatherings. Some say the government has been sending mixed messages.
As health officials continue to warn of gatherings in public places, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders continue to hold mammoth rallies in several states where local elections are underway.
Modi’s government has also allowed a huge monthlong Hindu festival to go ahead on the banks of the Ganges River in northern Uttarakhand state. The festival draws tens of thousands of devotees daily.
India has intensified its vaccination drive in recent weeks, now administering over 3 million jabs a day. But the shots have been slow to reach India’s nearly 1.4 billion people.
More than 76 million Indians have received at least one shot, but only 9.5 million of them have received both. Health officials want to cover 300 million people by August, but experts say the vaccinations need to move faster to stop the spread.
The country has launched the third phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive with those older than 45 eligible for the jab. In the first two phases, frontline workers and people above the age of 60 were eligible.
India has reported 12.6 million virus cases since the pandemic began, the highest after the United States and Brazil.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
World
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
World
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
Updated 24 min 7 sec ago
AP

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing

Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
  • Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village
  • Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday
Updated 24 min 7 sec ago
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands, the country’s disaster relief agency said Monday. More than 40 other people were missing.
Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and at least five people were injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.
Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere and at least 42 are missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Relief efforts were hampered by power cuts, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris as well as the remoteness of the area on an island surrounded by choppy seas and high waves, said the agency’s spokesperson, Raditya Jati.
The bodies of three people were recovered after being swept away by floods in Oyang Bayang village, where 40 houses were also destroyed, Ola said. Hundreds of people fled submerged homes, some of which were carried off by the floodwaters.
In another village, Waiburak, three people were killed and seven missing after overnight rains caused rivers to burst their banks, sending muddy water into large areas of East Flores district, Ola said. Four injured people were being treated at a local health clinic.
The death toll reached 55 by Monday morning after the rains caused cold lava to tumble down the slopes of Ili Lewotolok volcano and hit several villages, Jati said.
That disaster on Lembata island killed at least 11, while at least 16 others were still buried under tons of cold lava, Jati said. The lava was left after the volcano had erupted in November.
Hundreds of people were still involved in the rescue efforts as of late Sunday, Jati told a news conference. At least six villages have been affected by flash floods and a landslide that cut five bridges on the island, he said.
Photos released by the agency showed rescuers and police and military personnel taking residents to shelters.
Authorities were still collecting information about the full scale of casualties and damage in the affected areas, Jati said. Severe flooding also has been reported in Bima, a town in the neighboring province of West Nusa Tenggara, forcing nearly 10,000 people to flee.
Seasonal rains frequently cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Topics: INDONESIA FLOOD

Related

Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
World
Indonesia flash floods kill 23, leave two missing
Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ
World
Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
  • The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown ahead of a week-long nationwide lockdown to tackle a spike in COVID-19 cases
Updated 05 April 2021
Reuters

DHAKA: A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least five people dead and many more missing, officials said.
The ferry, which departed from Narayanganj district about 20 kilometers from Dhaka, was traveling to Munshiganj, police official Kabir Hossain said.
“The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing,” he said, adding some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.
The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in the COVID-19 cases.
Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 637,364 with 9,266 deaths.
Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.

 

 

 

Topics: Bangladesh ferry accident

Related

Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
World
Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh
Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests
World
Violence breaks out in fresh Bangladesh protests

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning

Easter bombings probe: Cardinal issues warning
  • Sri Lanka’s top Catholic leader raps ‘delays in prosecution’
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Christians on Sunday honored the 279 people killed in the 2019 Easter bombings as the island’s top Catholic leader warned of street protests unless those responsible were prosecuted.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith lit candles at the St. Anthony’s Church where 56 people perished when local extremists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against three hotels and three churches.

The Christian minority across the country attended Easter Sunday masses under armed police and tight military security amid fears of fresh attacks, officials said.

Ranjith renewed his call for swift action against those responsible for the attack and said the then President Maithripala Sirisena should be prosecuted for criminal negligence in failing to prevent it.

An investigation ordered by Sirisena soon after the April 21, 2019 bombings found that he and his intelligence officials had precise information from India about the impending attack 17 days earlier, but failed to act.

“President Sirisena’s guilt has been identified in the commission report,” Ranjith told reporters outside the St. Anthony’s Church. 

“I ask President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government why they are dragging their feet without prosecuting him.”

“We will take to the streets if no action is taken by April 21,” Ranjith said.

Rajapaksa came to power in November 2019 promising action against those responsible for the 2019 attack. Sirisena who did not offer himself for reelection is currently a legislator from Rajapaksa’s SLPP party.

Christians observed a two-minute silence from 8:45 a.m. (0315 GMT) when the first of seven bombers struck in the coordinated attacks. Each target had one bomber while at the Shangri-La hotel there were two suicide bombers.

Security was stepped up at churches across the Buddhist-majority country ahead of Easter Sunday services to guard against a repeat of the suicide bombings blamed on a local jihadist group.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said more than 12,500 armed constables were on duty outside 1,944 churches, and were backed by military personnel.

“We have also got the help from the armed forces to patrol and reinforce police units across the country,” Rohana said.

Sri Lanka was shaken on Easter Sunday in 2019 when terrorists staged the largest single terror attack in the history of the country. 

At least 279 people, including 45 foreign nationals, were killed in the attacks, and around 500 were wounded.

Police checked identity cards and bags before allowing people to attend the morning mass at St. Sebastian’s Church north of the capital Colombo, where 115, including 37 children, were killed in the Easter attack.

The names of the victims were read out after the morning mass and candles lit and flowers placed at graves near the church.

More than 200 people have been arrested in connection with the bombings, but no one has been indicted yet.

Posters calling for justice were put up outside St. Sebastian’s, which was packed with worshippers on Sunday despite the strict social distancing regulations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Easter cardinal

Related

Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
World
Sri Lanka to bring back 30,000 migrant workers stranded in Middle East
Special Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe
World
Sri Lankans wait for lost relatives as UN begins war crimes probe

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’

Philippines accuses China of plans to occupy more South China Sea ‘features’
  • China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea and has asserted its stance by building up small shoals
Updated 05 April 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has accused Beijing of planning to occupy more “features” in the disputed South China Sea, in an escalating war of words over Chinese vessels in the waters.

China claims almost the entirety of the resource-rich sea and has asserted its stance by building up small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips and port facilities.

Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims to the waters, which incorporate strategically crucial shipping lanes and could harbor oil and gas deposits.

A fleet of more than 200 Chinese ships that sparked a diplomatic row last month after parking at Whitsun Reef off the Philippines is now scattered across the contested Spratly Islands.

Manila has called on Beijing to withdraw the “maritime militia” vessels from the area, saying their presence is unlawful.

China has refused, insisting they are fishing boats and are allowed to operate there.

But the defense secretary said the vessels were there for other reasons.

“The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupy features in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Lorenzana pointed to China’s seizure of the Philippine-claimed Scarborough Shoal and Mischief Reef as previous examples of them “brazenly violating” his country’s sovereignty.

On Saturday, the outspoken Lorenzana rejected China’s claims that the boats parked at Whitsun Reef — and where dozens remained last week — had been seeking shelter from bad weather.

“I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no other reason to stay there,” he said.

“Get out of there.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila called Lorenzana’s statement “perplexing” and urged authorities to avoid “unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions.”

Beijing often invokes the so-called nine-dash line to justify its apparent historic rights over most of the South China Sea, and it has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared this assertion as without basis.

Topics: South China Sea Philippines Delfin Lorenzana China hegemony

Related

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
World
Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Special Philippine military spots ‘illegal’ structures in South China Sea
World
Philippine military spots ‘illegal’ structures in South China Sea

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases

Restrictions imposed in Indian state that accounts for more than half of new COVID-19 cases
  • The state will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening
  • Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends
Updated 04 April 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s richest state, Maharashtra, announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, after a rapid rise in infections now accounting for more than half the daily new cases in India.
The state, which includes the financial capital Mumbai, will shut down malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening.
Authorities will also impose a complete lockdown on weekends, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
Malik said the government will also impose a night curfew across the state from 8 p.m. to 7 am from Monday, allowing only essential services to operate during those hours.
The state’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with a group of top industrialists on Sunday before announcing the new restrictions, according to a statement from his office.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in India with the number of new infections nearing an all-time high on Sunday, largely driven by infections in Maharashtra.
The country reported 93,249 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, according to data from the federal Health Ministry. Maharashtra, which accounts for less than a tenth of India’s population, accounted for a record 49,447 new cases.
The state, according to health ministry data, has contributed 57% of total cases and 47% of deaths in the country in the last 14 days.
India follows only the United States and Brazil in infections, with more than 12 million cases and nearly 165,000 deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination program.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
Lifestyle
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
World
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high

Latest updates

Arab News official media partner for Saudi National Cricket Team
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal presenting Arab News Editor-in-Chief with Saudi national cricket team jersey. (AN photo)
India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time
Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
UAE tourists expected to be among first wave returning to Thailand’s Phuket.
UAE tourists expected to be among first wave returning to Thailand’s Phuket.
UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq
UAE to invest $3bn in Iraq

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.