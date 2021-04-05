You are here

  Iran has arrested an 'Israeli spy' in its East Azerbaijan province

Iran has arrested an ‘Israeli spy’ in its East Azerbaijan province

Iran has arrested an ‘Israeli spy’ in its East Azerbaijan province
View of a narrow alley in the the neighbourhood of Robat Karim in Tehran on June 13, 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have arrested an “Israeli spy,” Iranian news website Young Journalists Club reported on Monday, without elaborating whether the person was an Iranian or an Israeli national.
“An Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province ... also other spies who were in contact with several countries’ intelligence services have been arrested as well,” YJC quoted a local Intelligence Ministry official as saying.

