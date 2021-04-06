You are here

Saudi petchem shares jump as earnings season kicks off

Saudi petchem shares jump as earnings season kicks off
Jubail-based Advanced Petrochemicals Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter profits to SR171 million ($45.5 million). (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi petchem shares jump as earnings season kicks off

Saudi petchem shares jump as earnings season kicks off
  • Polypropylene sales surged by 36 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi petrochemical companies got first-quarter earnings season underway on Tuesday with signs of improving demand after a tough year for the sector.
Jubail-based Advanced Petrochemicals Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter profits to SR171 million ($45.5 million) driven by higher sales of polypropylene, a plastic used widely in the packaging industry. The stock rose more than 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday.
Polypropylene sales surged by 36 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.
Global demand for packaging has skyrocketed during the pandemic according to research from P&S Intelligence as more people order goods online. It estimates the global e-commerce packaging to expand at an annual compound growth rate of 12.1 percent between 2020 and 2030 to reach $68.4 billion.

Advanced Petrochemicals Chairman Khalifa Al-Melhem told Al Arabiya on Tuesday that petrochemical prices were also affected by the brutal storms in Texas in February which led to power outages and hit petrochemical production in the US Gulf coast.
He said that the company's plans to increase production in partnership with SK Advanced were also advanced.
Meanwhile Methanol Chemicals Co. reported a rise in first quarter sales. It said revenues jumped by almost 62 percent over the period to SR194.8 million. Net profit was SR29.9 million. An increase in average selling prices along with higher sales and lower finance costs, helped to boost earnings it said. The stock was up 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Oman to get more than a third of revenues from non-oil activities in five-year plan

Oman to get more than a third of revenues from non-oil activities in five-year plan
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Oman to get more than a third of revenues from non-oil activities in five-year plan

Oman to get more than a third of revenues from non-oil activities in five-year plan
  • The 10th FDP was announced in January this year to buffer the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Non-oil activities will contribute more than a third of Oman’s total government revenues by 2025, a government official said.
The target forms part of the “10th Five-Year Development Plan” (10th FDP) which was launched partly in response to the impact of COVID-19 and driven by the need to reduce the country’s reliance on oil.
Undersecretary Nasser bin Rashid Al-Maawali said the ministry has chosen particular sectors to drive the five-year diversification plan, taking into consideration the sector’s “competitiveness, its ability to provide job opportunities for citizens, its sustainability and its ability to support other sectors,” The Times of Oman reported.
Financial sustainability is also important to achieve this vision, Abdullah bin Salem Al-Harthi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said at a dialogue session at the Sultan Qaboos University.
The 10th FDP was announced in January this year to buffer the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, and lead Oman’s recovery strategy.
It aspires to generate around 135,000 jobs, and decrease the country’s deficit to 1.7 percent by 2024, as well as to achieve a surplus of 65 million Omani riyals ($169.8 million) by 2025.

Topics: Oman economy

Saudi rail expansion plan nears completion says minister

Saudi rail expansion plan nears completion says minister
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi rail expansion plan nears completion says minister

Saudi rail expansion plan nears completion says minister
  • The project involves the construction of a line from Yanbu to King Abdullah Port
  • It also included a line from Jeddah Port to Riyadh
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is nearing completion of a study for a massive railway link connecting the east to the west of the Kingdom, Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser, told Al Saudiya TV.
The project involved the construction of a line from Yanbu to King Abdullah Port, followed by Jeddah Port to Riyadh, in addition to developing the existing railway line to the Eastern Region, Al-Jasser explained.
Al-Jasser said that studies on the project began in October 2019 and are now nearing completion.
“There is an alliance led by a specialized governmental Chinese company, one of the biggest in the railways sector, with the participation of 11 international companies, including a large Saudi contractor firm and several European and American entities specializing in various fields of railways,” he added.
Al-Jasser said in-depth studies would be completed within two months.

Topics: Saudi Arabia transportation

Wyndham to add hotels in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

Wyndham to add hotels in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Wyndham to add hotels in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

Wyndham to add hotels in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
  • Dubai's Deira district to get two properties
  • Hospitality sector emerges from tough year
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Hotel group Wyndham is set to add new properties in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE this year.
Among the new additions will be the first Days Inn by Wyndham in the UAE in the second half of 2021 — offering more budget rooms in the city’s old Deira district. It also plans to open a Howard Johnson Plaza in the same area.
Saudi Arabia will see the addition of Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh King Fahd Road, while in Qatar the group will open the new Wyndham Grand hotel in Doha.
Demand for hotel stays in the Gulf is gradually recovering as operators seek to tempt back holidaymakers and business travelers with discounted offers after the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand over the last year.
Further afield, Wyndham is adding new hotels in Turkey, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Topics: hotels hospitality Uzbekistan Cyprus UAE

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office

Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office
  • Tie up with Network International
  • Used by more than 50 major companies
Updated 06 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Digital payments giant Stripe on Tuesday announced the opening of an office in Dubai, its first expansion into the Middle East region.
Founded in 2010 by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, Stripe is used by more than 50 companies, each processing over $1 billion annually to receive payments and bill customers.
Companies using the payments service include Google , Uber, Amazon and shipping giant Maersk.
Stripe said several companies were already using its services in the UAE, such as gym management software GloFox and online food ordering platform ChatFood.
It said it was entering the market in partnership with Dubai-based payments processor Network International.
 

US welcomes Kingdom's plan to operate power stations in Yemen

US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen

US welcomes Kingdom’s plan to operate power stations in Yemen
  • Yemen is already gripped by what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The US has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement to provide a grant of $422 million oil derivatives to operate power stations in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.
The United States’ Special Envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, is working alongside the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said in a press conference.
He added that both envoys are working to achieve peace through comprehensive political talks as well as reaching a permanent agreement that meets the needs of all Yemenis.
Yemen is already gripped by what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, an estimated 4 million people displaced by war and tens of thousands afflicted by malnutrition and disease.

Topics: power plant

