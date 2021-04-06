Saudi petchem shares jump as earnings season kicks off

DUBAI: Saudi petrochemical companies got first-quarter earnings season underway on Tuesday with signs of improving demand after a tough year for the sector.

Jubail-based Advanced Petrochemicals Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter profits to SR171 million ($45.5 million) driven by higher sales of polypropylene, a plastic used widely in the packaging industry. The stock rose more than 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Polypropylene sales surged by 36 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Global demand for packaging has skyrocketed during the pandemic according to research from P&S Intelligence as more people order goods online. It estimates the global e-commerce packaging to expand at an annual compound growth rate of 12.1 percent between 2020 and 2030 to reach $68.4 billion.

Advanced Petrochemicals Chairman Khalifa Al-Melhem told Al Arabiya on Tuesday that petrochemical prices were also affected by the brutal storms in Texas in February which led to power outages and hit petrochemical production in the US Gulf coast.

He said that the company's plans to increase production in partnership with SK Advanced were also advanced.

Meanwhile Methanol Chemicals Co. reported a rise in first quarter sales. It said revenues jumped by almost 62 percent over the period to SR194.8 million. Net profit was SR29.9 million. An increase in average selling prices along with higher sales and lower finance costs, helped to boost earnings it said. The stock was up 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday.