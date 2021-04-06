You are here

Lebanon vaccine rollout neglects refugees, migrants: HRW
Syrian refugees salvage belongings from the wreckage of their shelters at a camp set on fire overnight in the northern Lebanese town of Bhanine on December 27, 2020, following a fight between members of the camp and a local Lebanese family. (File/AFP)
AFP

Lebanon vaccine rollout neglects refugees, migrants: HRW
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s vaccine rollout is at risk of marginalizing refugees and migrant workers who make up a third of the crisis-hit country’s population, Human Rights Watch warned on Tuesday.
“With one in three people in Lebanon a refugee or migrant, a third of the population risks being left behind in the vaccination plan,” said HRW researcher Nadia Hardman.
“The government needs to invest in targeted outreach to build trust with long-marginalized communities or the Covid-19 vaccination effort is doomed to fail.”
In February, Lebanon started a mass vaccination campaign that Health Minister Hamad Hassan said would cover everyone living in the country regardless of their nationality.
It aims to cover 80 percent of the population by the end of the year but the rollout has been slow.
Only 233,934 doses have been administered as of April 5 mostly due to the limited quantity of vaccines available, HRW said.
“Only 2.86 percent of those vaccinated and 5.36 percent of those registered to receive vaccinations are non-Lebanese.”
More than 19,900 Palestinian refugees and health workers and 6,701 Syrian refugees are eligible in the first phase of the vaccine rollout, HRW said.
Citing data collected by the United Nations, it warned that “Syrian and Palestinian refugees have died from Covid-19 at a rate more than four and three times the national average, respectively,” and urged authorities to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines.
Lebanon says it hosts more than 1.5 million Syrians, nearly a million of whom are registered as refugees with the UN.
Official estimates put the number of Palestinian refugees in the country at 180,000 but the actual number could be as high as 500,000.
Lebanon is also home to tens of thousands of foreign workers.
The small Mediterranean country has recorded 480,502 coronavirus cases, 6,443 of them fatal.
The pandemic piled new misery on a country already grappling with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
The World Bank has allocated $34 million to inoculate two million of Lebanon’s six million inhabitants.
The health ministry has allowed the private sector to import additional vaccines to speed up the process.
As a result, “some politicians have already started securing vaccines for their constituents,” HRW warned.
This is “raising fears that the distribution of vaccines will be based on political affiliation.”
In February, authorities came under fire after 16 lawmakers jumped the vaccine queue and received secret jabs in parliament in violation of a World Bank agreement.
“It has quickly become clear that there are serious gaps in the plan’s implementation,” Hardman said.

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for 2020 plane shootdown

AP

Iran prosecutor says 10 indicted for 2020 plane shootdown

AP

TEHRAN: Iranian media are quoting the outgoing military prosecutor of Tehran as saying that 10 officials have been indicted for the 2020 shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane.
Tehran military prosecutor Gholamabbas Torki made the comment Tuesday while handing over his office to Nasser Seraj.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency and the Iranian judiciary's Mizan new agency both reported the remarks, without elaborating.
Following three days of denial in January 2020 in the face of mounting evidence, Iran finally acknowledged that its forces mistakenly downed the Ukrainian jetliner with two surface-to-air missiles. In preliminary reports on the disaster last year, Iranian authorities blamed an air defense operator who they said mistook the Boeing 737-800 for an American cruise missile.
The shootdown happened the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Yemeni information minister condemns Houthi killing of General People’s Congress leader

Arab News

Yemeni information minister condemns Houthi killing of General People’s Congress leader

  • Mayad was kidnapped by the Iranian-backed militia from his home three years ago and disappeared
  • Mayad was tortured psychologically and physically by the militia before he was handed over to his family
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani condemned the Houthis’ killing of the General People’s Congress leader Nabil Mayad, State news Saudi Press Agency reported.
Mayad was kidnapped by the Iranian-backed militia from his home three years ago and disappeared, the report said.
He was tortured psychologically and physically by the militia before he was handed over to his family, a day before his death, with a severe head injury and a critical health condition.
El-Eryani said his death showed the poor conditions that thousands of kidnapped people have been exposed to in Houthi detention centers in the last six years.
He added that those who have been kidnapped include state leaders, politicians and media professionals.
The minister called on the international community, the United Nations, the Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, and all human rights organizations to condemn the Houthi crime.
He also urged them to pressure the militia to immediately implement the Stockholm Agreement on the exchange of prisoners and kidnappers on the basis of all-for-all.
Earlier on Saturday, the Houthis kidnapped and deported hundreds of African migrants from the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The militia forced them to cross into government-controlled areas in a bid to suppress demands for an investigation into a deadly fire at a detention center.

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action

The delegates committed to reducing emission levels by 2030. (Photo/Twitter)
Arab News

Middle East climate leaders and global partners vow to step up climate action

  • The delegates committed to reducing emission levels by 2030, working collectively to help the region adapt to the serious effects of climate change, and collaborating on mobilizing investment in a new energy economy
  • Participants in UAE meeting reiterate commitment to ensuring success of the Paris Agreement and enhancing climate ambitions
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Regional Dialogue for Climate Action concluded on Sunday with climate leaders from across the Middle East and North Africa region vowing to accelerate progress on climate targets.

The participants affirmed a commitment to ensuring the success of the Paris Agreement, and build on the momentum ahead of US President Joe Biden’s Leaders’ Summit on Climate, which will be hosted by Washington this month, and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

The presidency of COP26, which is held by the UK, welcomed the group statement by the delegates at the UAE meeting, along with progress on climate action in the region. It also reiterated a call for the submission of enhanced nationally determined contributions, which detail the efforts by nations to tackle climate change, and net-zero commitments ahead of the conference.

The regional meeting on Sunday provided a constructive platform for participating countries to collaborate on responses to climate change and enhance global climate ambitions. Another aim was to enable climate leaders in the region to discuss ways in which they can initiate a new low-carbon development path and enhance cooperation with the international community to transform climate challenges into economic opportunities.

“Accelerating climate action is both necessary and a huge opportunity,” said Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, the UAE’s special envoy for climate change and minister of industry and advanced technology.

The region has enormous potential to contribute to tackling the global challenges of climate change, he added, and by working together “we can maximize our contribution, leverage the latest technologies and focus smart investment to ensure truly sustainable development that facilitates economic growth.”

The delegates committed to reducing emission levels by 2030, working collectively to help the region adapt to the serious effects of climate change, and collaborating on mobilizing investment in a new energy economy.

Guests at the meeting included high-level dignitaries including US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, COP26 President Alok Sharma, ministers from countries in the region, and representatives of the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The event covered a number of core issues such as: stepping up the deployment of renewable energy; exploring the potential of new zero-carbon energy sources; maximizing the effect of mitigation technologies, including investments in innovative new and emerging solutions as well as carbon capture; and reducing the carbon-emission intensity of hydrocarbon fuels.

“There are huge investment opportunities, in the transition to renewable energy, to grow our economies, create jobs and reduce the risk of climate disaster,” said Sharma.

 

Death of Houthi security chief accused of rape, torture, reportedly due to COVID-19

Arab News

Death of Houthi security chief accused of rape, torture, reportedly due to COVID-19

  • Zabin was sanctioned by the UN and the US Treasury
  • Houthi media said he died from an incurable disease
Arab News

RIYADH: A Houthi security official in Yemen who had been sanctioned for torture, sexual violence, and cruel treatment of women has died from COVID-19 according to Houthi media, while other media sources questioned the cause of the death.
Sultan Zabin, director of the militia’s shadowy Criminal Investigation Department in Sanaa, was sanctioned by the US Treasury late last year and the UN Security Council earlier this year.
Houthi-run Saba News Agency said the official died “from an incurable disease.” Al Arabiya reported that he died from COVID-19.
A Security Council resolution in February said Zabin was directly or through his authority responsible for using multiple places of detention including police stations, prisons and detention centers for human rights abuses.
The US Treasury sanctioned Zabin in December along with several other officials from the Iran-backed group.
Zabin had “direct involvement in acts of rape, physical abuse, and arbitrary arrest and detention of women as part of a policy to inhibit or otherwise prevent political activities by women who have opposed the policies of the Houthis,” the Treasury said.

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn

AFP

Beirut’s blast-hit silos must be demolished, experts warn

  • Concrete piles have been heavily damaged and new silos must be built at a different location
  • Silos absorbed much of Beirut port blast's impact shielding large swaths of the city from its ravaging effects
AFP

BEIRUT — A section of the grain silos that absorbed much of last year’s Beirut port blast must be demolished to avoid collapse, experts warned in a report published Monday.
Swiss company Amann Engineering, which has offered laser scanning assistance to Lebanon since the cataclysmic August 4 explosion, called the most damaged of the disemboweled silos an “unstable, moving structure.”
“Our recommendation is to proceed with the deconstruction of this block,” the company said in a report.
“As it becomes more obvious the concrete piles have been heavily damaged... new silos will have to be built at a different location,” it warned.
Economy minister Raoul Nehme had said in November that Lebanon will demolish its largest grain store over public safety concerns, but authorities have yet to take action.
Once boasting a capacity of more than 100,000 tons, the imposing 48-meter-high structure has become emblematic of the catastrophic port blast that killed more than 200 people and damaged swathes of the capital.
Authorities say the blast was caused by a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that caught fire after being impounded for years on end.
The silos absorbed much of the blast’s impact, shielding large swaths of west Beirut from its ravaging effects.
“As much as the structure can be iconic, facts do show there is no way to ensure safety on even the medium term with the north block remaining as is,” Amann said in its report.
It warned that the damage to some of the silos was so severe that they were tilting at an alarming rate.
“The inclination proceeds at the rate of 2 millimeters per day, which is a lot structurally speaking,” it said.
“By comparison, the Tower of Pisa in Italy was leaning about 5mm per year until it was stabilized by very special works.”
Lebanon relies on imports for 85 percent of its food needs.
Confirmation that the silos cannot be salvaged for future use compounds an already alarming food supply outlook.
The country, grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, has received donations of grain and flour in the aftermath of the explosion.

