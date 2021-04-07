You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Short Url

https://arab.news/9nbv5

Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

What We Are Reading Today: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

A striking and surprising debut novel from an exhilarating new voice, Such a Fun Age is a page-turning and big-hearted story about race and privilege, set around a young black babysitter, her employer, and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both.

Alix Chamberlain is a woman who gets what she wants and has made a living, with her confidence-driven brand. So she is shocked when her babysitter, Emira Tucker, is confronted while watching the Chamberlains’ toddler one night, walking the aisles of their local high-end supermarket. The store’s security guard, seeing a young black woman out late with a white child, accuses Emira of kidnapping two-year-old Briar. 

When the video of Emira unearths someone from Alix’s past, both women find themselves on a crash course that will upend everything they think they know about themselves.

Such a Fun Age explores the stickiness of transactional relationships, what it means to make someone family, and the complicated reality of being a grown up.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: She Said
books
What We Are Reading Today: She Said
What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley

What We Are Reading Today: She Said

What We Are Reading Today: She Said
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: She Said

What We Are Reading Today: She Said
Updated 06 April 2021
Arab News

Edited by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

From the Pulitzer-prize winning reporters who broke the news of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment and abuse for the New York Times, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, reveal the thrilling untold story of their investigation and its consequences.

On Oct. 5, 2017, the New York Times published an article by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey — and then the world changed. 

Over the next twelve months, hundreds of men from every walk of life and industry would be outed for mistreating their colleagues. But did too much change — or not enough? Those questions plunged the two journalists into a new phase of reporting and some of their most startling findings yet.

With superlative detail, insight, and journalistic expertise, Kantor and Twohey take us for the first time into the very heart of this social shift, reliving in real-time what it took to get the story and giving an up-close portrait of the forces that hindered and spurred change. 

They describe the surprising journeys of those who spoke up and so changed us all.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele

What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley

What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley

What We Are Reading Today: The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen by Linda Colley
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Over the last several years, citizens of the West have learned that they can no longer take democracy for granted, and the result has been an explosion of studies re-examining democracy’s foundations. 

Linda Colley’s new book, The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen, is a helpful contribution to this growing field. 

An eminent historian of Britain, Colley focuses on one critical component of democracy — constitutions.Democracy, Colley points out, requires defining and demarcating the rules and principles of governing authority. 

“Although Colley’s discussion of precisely how warfare precipitated constitutional development is somewhat unsystematic, she does lay out some important connections between warfare and constitutional development,” Sheri Berman says in a review for The New York Times. 

The Gun, the Ship, and the Pen “stresses that constitution-makers in non-Western places did not merely copy existing constitutions but rather adapted them to their own region’s particular needs.” 

Colley both reappraises famous constitutions and recovers those that have been marginalized but were central to the rise of a modern world.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World
books
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World

What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele

What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele

What We Are Reading Today: Ageless by Andrew Steele
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Ageless is a startling chronicle by a brilliant young scientist that takes us onto the frontiers of the science of aging.

Author Andrew Steele reveals “how close we are to an astonishing extension of our life spans and a vastly improved quality of life in our later years,” says a review in goodreads.com.

Steele is a scientist, writer and campaigner based in London.

After a PhD in physics from the University of Oxford, Andrew decided that aging was the single most important scientific challenge of our time, and switched fields to computational biology.  

In precise and sometimes dense detail he lays out the means by which science could effectively eliminate human aging. 

Annie Murphy Paul commented in his review for The New York Times: “The question of what it means to age — and what it would mean not to — goes entirely unaddressed in Ageless, a book that is technically impressive but morally and emotionally shallow.”

Paul is the author of the forthcoming The Extended Mind: The Power of Thinking Outside the Brain.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World
books
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World
What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
books
What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding the Digital World
Updated 03 April 2021
Arab News

Author: Brian W. Kernighan

Computers are everywhere. Some are highly visible, in laptops, tablets, cell phones, and smart watches. But most are invisible, like those in appliances, cars, medical equipment, transportation systems, power grids, and weapons. We never see the myriad computers that quietly collect, share, and sometimes leak personal data about us. Governments and companies increasingly use computers to monitor what we do. Social networks and advertisers know more about us than we should be comfortable with. Criminals have all-too-easy access to our data. Do we truly understand the power of computers in our world?
In this updated edition of Understanding the Digital World, Brian Kernighan explains how computer hardware, software, and networks work. Topics include how computers are built and how they compute; what programming is; how the internet and web operate; and how all of these affect security, privacy, property, and other important social, political, and economic issues.

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
books
What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
books
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes

What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity

What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity

What We Are Reading Today: Escape from Rome: The Failure of Empire and the Road to Prosperity
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

Author: Walter Scheidel

The fall of the Roman Empire has long been considered one of the greatest disasters in history. But in this groundbreaking book, Walter Scheidel argues that Rome’s dramatic collapse was actually the best thing that ever happened, clearing the path for Europe’s economic rise and the creation of the modern age.
Ranging across the entire premodern world, Escape from Rome offers new answers to some of the biggest questions in history: Why did the Roman Empire appear? Why did nothing like it ever return to Europe? And, above all, why did Europeans come to dominate the world? In an absorbing narrative that begins with ancient Rome but stretches far beyond it, from Byzantium to China and from Genghis Khan to Napoleon, Scheidel shows how the demise of Rome and the enduring failure of empire-building on European soil launched an economic transformation that changed the continent and ultimately the world.
Awards and recognition:
Finalist for the PROSE Award in Archaeology and Ancient History, Association of American Publishers.
One of the Evening Standard’s Best Books of 2019
One of the Financial Times’ Best Books of 2019: Economics

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
books
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
What We Are Reading Today: The Genome Odyssey by Euan Angus Ashley
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Genome Odyssey by Euan Angus Ashley

Latest updates

Saudi cabinet stresses full solidarity with Jordan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi NEOM megacity project signs deal for largest fish farm in the region
NEOM and Tabuk Fish Company sign the agreement in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. (SPA)
Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara
Greece returns to talks with Libya but ties still strained by Tripoli’s deal with Ankara
Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director
Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director
Indian and Russian foreign ministers meet for bilateral talks
Indian and Russian foreign ministers meet for bilateral talks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.