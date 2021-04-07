Dubai will offer covid vaccines to country representatives at Expo 2020

DUBAI: Dubai will offer coronavirus vaccines to all official representatives of countries participating in Expo 2020, state news agency WAM reported.
Dubai’s Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum made the announcement during an executive meeting, the report added.
The decision was made “to ensure a safe experience for all participants, visitors and workers,” WAM quoted Al-Maktoum.
Although the fair was expected to welcome visitors in October 2020, organizers announced a one-year delay in May of the same year due to the spread of coronavirus.
Members of Bureau International des Expositions took days to vote on the requested delay, with a final tally expected by the end of May 2020.
The bureau’s executive committee voted unanimously in April to back the proposal.
Dubai has bet billions of dollars on the event to rejuvenate its economy.
Dubai won the rights to host the event in 2014, which helped boost Dubai’s crucial real-estate market and had officials hoping for more tourists in this city-state that is home to the world’s busiest airport for international travel.
