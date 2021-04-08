Duterte healthy despite COVID-19 cases among staff, spokesperson says

You are here

  • Malacanang rejects rumors about Philippine president’s health after 126 members of security team test positive
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health, a presidential palace spokesperson said on Thursday, as allies and aides of the 76-year-old sought to dispel rumors about his well-being.

“(The president) remains fit and healthy for his age,” Malacanang spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement, after announcing that 126 members of the president’s security team had tested positive for COVID-19. 

“We thank the Filipino people for voicing their concern and wishing the chief executive strength and good health during this time as he continues to discharge his functions as head of the government,” he added.

Duterte’s former aide-turned-Senator Christopher Go also announced that the president had tested negative in his latest swab test last week.

“You have nothing to worry about, but we cannot take chances,” Go said in a message to reporters where he stressed that the president is tested regularly.

“So far, with God’s mercy, he is negative (from COVID-19) based on his last swab test,” Go continued.

On Wednesday, Go posted three photos showing the president seated across from him at a table covered with documents, even as #NasaanAngPangulo (where is the president?) trended anew on social media.

It followed Roque’s announcement on Tuesday that the president had cancelled his weekly address to the public scheduled for that day.

Duterte was last seen in public on March 29 when he welcomed a batch of COVID-19 vaccines procured from China.

Concerns grew after Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Brig, Gen. Jesus Durante III confirmed that 126 PSG staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, he explained that some had already been cleared, with only 45 active cases.

Durante added that infected PSG personnel were “not directly or closely detailed with the president and are all asymptomatic without experiencing any adverse symptoms.”

“Rest assured that the president is safe and in good health,” he said, adding that the PSG’s protocols would continue to be enforced to ensure Duterte is “kept safe from all forms of threats at all times.”

Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar warned the public against spreading “fake news” about the president’s health, as he denied rumors that Duterte had suffered a mild stroke.

“We abhor and deplore the fake news that circulated on different social media platforms regarding President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s health after the recent postponement of this week’s Talk to the People,” Andanar said in a statement on Thursday. “As easy as it may be for some people to blame the government for any mishap, even the surge in COVID-19 cases, these attempts to wish … worst death to anyone, especially to the president of our country, are foul and tasteless, even if meant in jest.”

Andanar went on to remind the public to follow health protocols, including wearing face masks, and maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene “to ensure everyone’s safety from COVID-19.”

Despite assurances about Duterte’s health, a few lawmakers belonging to the progressive Makabayan bloc on Thursday demanded a concrete response from the government to the current health crisis and “not just photo ops showing a working president.”

“President Duterte and Sen. Bong Go are doing their gimmick again. How many times has it happened that when there is a major issue that needs the president’s intervention, they resort to gimmicks and photo ops?” ACT-Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro said in a statement.

The country’s capital region Metro Manila and four neighboring provinces were placed under the strictest quarantine measures for a period of two weeks on March 29 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in the Western Pacific Region on Wednesday voiced concerns over the resurgence of infections in the Philippines, saying that the rising trend “is moving towards the red line.”

As of April 8, the Philippines’ health department reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking the total case tally to 828,366.

Of that number, the department said 646,968 had recovered, while 167,279 were active cases, 98.8 percent of which were mild and asymptomatic. There were 60 new COVID-19-related deaths reported, bringing the total to 14,119.

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday described Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan as a dictator, in remarks that risk further souring EU-Turkey ties.
He was speaking at a news conference after being asked about a diplomatic row over seating arrangements during a meeting between Erdogan and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.
“I am very sorry for the humiliation that the president of the commission had to suffer with these, let’s call them for what they are, dictators, but with whom we need to cooperate,” Draghi told reporters.
The Turkish leader came under a torrent of criticism after images went viral of von der Leyen being left without a seat during their meeting in Ankara, which also included European Council President Charles Michel.
Official images later showed her seated on a sofa opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey and the EU blamed each other for the arrangements during the meeting, which was meant to set a more positive tone in relations after months of spats.
Several European Parliament groups demanded an investigation into how von der Leyen was left standing while Michel took a seat.

LONDON: The UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death, according to the latest results from an ongoing study of the pandemic in England.
Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus. People 65 and older were the least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program, which initially focused on older people.
The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths is diverging, “suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.”
The positive news came amid renewed scrutiny of vaccinations that followed revised UK government guidance Wednesday that it will offer people under 30 an alternative inoculation to the AstraZeneca shot where possible. The change followed studies that the shot may be linked to very rare blood clots.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that the public should reassured by the abundance of caution demonstrated by authorities to make sure the vaccine rollout is as safe as possible.
“What we’ve learned in the last 24 hours is that the rollout of the vaccine is working, we’ve seen that the safety system is working, because the regulators can spot even this extremely rare event — four in a million — and take necessary action to ensure the rollout is as safe as it possible can be,” he said. “And we are seeing that the vaccine is working. It’s breaking the link between cases and deaths.”
Some 31.7 million people had been given a first dose by Tuesday, or just over 60% of the country’s adult population.
But Imperial researchers also urged caution, saying that infection rates leveled off at the end of the study period as the government began to ease the national lockdown and children returned to school. Future rounds of the study will assess the impact that further easing of restrictions has on infection rates.
The next step in lifting England’s third national lockdown is scheduled for April 12, when nonessential shops will be allowed to reopen, along with hair salons, gyms and outdoor service at pubs and restaurants.
The findings are based on data gathered by the 10th round of Imperial College’s Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission study, which conducts swab tests on a random sample of people across England each month. The latest round tested more than 140,000 people from March 11 to March 30.
Even though Britain has had one of the world’s fastest vaccine rollouts, its death toll from the pandemic is the highest in Europe at over 127,000.

LONDON: Britain’s Duchess of Cornwall has visited a mosque in north London ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Camilla learned how the London Islamic Cultural Society has supported the local community through the coronavirus pandemic during her tour of the Wightman Road Mosque.


The British royal was seen helping pack Iftar boxes and was gifted a translation of the Qur’an in English by the society’s president, Bibi Khan.
The society is Haringey’s first purpose-built mosque and has hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine center to encourage those reluctant to be vaccinated to come forward.


Members of the mosque have helped those in need by distributing food hampers as well as providing counseling and advice to those struggling during the pandemic.

ROME: Italian Muslims who cannot perform their pilgrimage to Makkah this year due to COVID-19 restrictions should donate the money they would have spent on the trip to families in need, said the imam of the city of Florence.

“While we wait for the vaccination plan to work at full swing in our country, I invite anyone who can to donate the money they would have spent for the pilgrimage to families who find themselves in a difficult situation. For their holy pilgrimage, they should wait for next year,” said Izzedin Elzir.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday said only pilgrims and worshippers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or who have recovered from the disease, will be allowed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Permits will be granted to those who have received two vaccination jabs, those who have received a first dose at least 14 days before their visit to Madinah and Makkah, and those who have had the virus and recovered.

Elzir, former president of the Council of Islamic Communities in Italy, described the Saudi measures as “very right.”

He said: “The Prophet Muhammad taught us that one should neither enter nor exit a pandemic zone. Worshipping the Lord is important to us, as it is to respect one’s own life and that of others.”

Elzir added: “Usually between 1,000 and 1,500 Muslim faithful depart from Italy every year (for their pilgrimage). I believe that this year only 500 will manage to go.”

The imam of the Sicilian city of Catania also agreed with the Saudi measures. “It is absolutely right to ask that whoever takes part in Umrah is immunized. Health protection comes first,” said Abdelhafid Kheit.

LONDON: Britain on Thursday condemned “bullying” by the Myanmar junta after the country’s ambassador to London was ousted in an extraordinary diplomatic coup after calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Diplomats loyal to the Myanmar military authorities seized control of the embassy on Wednesday, leaving ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn locked out in the street.
The ambassador said the defense attache had taken over the mission in “a kind of coup,” two months after the military seized power in Myanmar.
Daily protests demanding a return of democracy have rocked the country and brought a brutal response from the armed forces, with almost 600 civilians killed according to a local monitoring group.
The coup prompted several high-profile diplomatic defections, including the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.
The junta recalled Kyaw Zwar Minn last month after he issued a statement urging them to release Suu Kyi and deposed civilian President Win Myint.
British foreign minister Dominic Raab tweeted his support for the ambassador.
“We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage,” Raab wrote.
“The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy.”
Protesters gathered outside the mission on Wednesday evening with the ousted ambassador, who told the Daily Telegraph that “when I left the embassy, they stormed inside the embassy and took it.”
“They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in,” he added, calling on the British government to intervene.
Asked who had taken over, he replied: “Defense attache, they occupy my embassy.”
According to The Times newspaper, the ambassador said the defense attache had sought to install his former deputy, as charge d’affaires.
AFP has tried to contact Myanmar’s military authorities for comment on the incident, but has not yet received a response.
Myanmar’s security forces have struggled to quell protests and a civil disobedience movement aimed at stopping the military from running the country.
They have used rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies and used night raids to arrest suspected dissidents.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) says at least 598 civilians have been killed and nearly 2,900 detained.
AAPP said that 12 people were killed on Wednesday alone.
As part of its efforts to suppress the movement, the junta has issued a wanted notice for some 120 celebrities accused of fanning the protests by lending their support.
On Thursday, the military arrested leading actor, model and heartthrob Paing Takhon in a dawn raid at his mother’s home in Yangon.
The 24-year-old – a star in both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand – has been active in the protest movement both in person at rallies and through his massive social media following.
In February, he posted pictures of himself in a white tracksuit with a megaphone, hard hat and a white fluffy dog strapped to his chest at a protest.
International powers have voiced anger and dismay at the junta’s brutal approach, but the UN Security Council has stopped short of considering sanctions, with both China and Russia against the move.
A group representing the ousted civilian government on Wednesday began talks with UN investigators, saying it had gathered more than 270,000 pieces of evidence showing rights abuses by the junta.
A lawyer for the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) – a group of MPs from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party – met the investigators to discuss alleged atrocities.
The CRPH says it has evidence of more than 540 extrajudicial executions and 10 deaths of prisoners in custody as well as torture and illegal detentions.
The military has defended seizing power, pointing to allegations of voting fraud in the November election which Suu Kyi’s party won comfortably, and says it is responding proportionately to the demonstrations.
Junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing accused the protesters of wanting to “destroy the country” and said only 248 protesters had been killed, along with 16 police officers.

