Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried under the sands

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands
Above, the remains of a 3,000-year-old city dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, which was uncovered by the Egyptian mission near Luxor. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AFP)
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands
  • Site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings
  • Find was the ‘second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun’ nearly a century ago
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient city in the desert outside Luxor that they say is the “largest” ever found in Egypt and dates back to a golden age of the pharaohs 3,000 years ago.
Famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced the discovery of the “lost golden city,” saying the site was uncovered near Luxor, home of the legendary Valley of the Kings.
“The Egyptian mission under Dr. Zahi Hawass found the city that was lost under the sands,” the excavation team said in a statement Thursday.
“The city is 3,000 years old, dates to the reign of Amenhotep III, and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay.”
The team called the find “the largest” ancient city ever uncovered in Egypt.
Betsy Bryan, professor of Egyptian art and archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, said the find was the “second most important archaeological discovery since the tomb of Tutankhamun” nearly a century ago, according to the team’s statement.
Items of jewelry have been unearthed, along with colored pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets and mud bricks bearing seals of Amenhotep III.
“Many foreign missions searched for this city and never found it,” said Hawass, a former antiquities minister.
The team began excavations in September 2020, between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor, some 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Cairo.
“Within weeks, to the team’s great surprise, formations of mud bricks began to appear in all directions,” the statement said.
“What they unearthed was the site of a large city in a good condition of preservation, with almost complete walls, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life.”
After seven months of excavations, several neighborhoods have been uncovered, including a bakery complete with ovens and storage pottery, as well as administrative and residential districts.
Amenhotep III inherited an empire that stretched from the Euphrates River in modern Iraq and Syria to Sudan and died around 1354 BC, ancient historians say.
He ruled for nearly four decades, a reign known for its opulence and the grandeur of its monuments, including the Colossi of Memnon — two massive stone statues near Luxor that represent him and his wife.
“The archaeological layers have laid untouched for thousands of years, left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday,” the team’s statement said.
Bryan said the city “will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at his wealthiest.”
The team said they were optimistic that further important finds would be revealed, noting they had discovered groups of tombs reached through “stairs carved into the rock,” a similar construction to those found in the Valley of the Kings.
“The mission expects to uncover untouched tombs filled with treasures,” the statement added.
After years of political instability following the Arab Spring uprising of 2011, which dealt a severe blow to Egypt’s tourism industry, the country is seeking to bring back visitors, in particular by promoting its ancient heritage.
Last week, Egypt transported the mummified remains of 18 ancient kings and four queens across Cairo from the iconic Egyptian Museum to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in a procession dubbed the “Pharaohs’ Golden Parade.”
Among the 22 bodies were those of Amenhotep III and his wife Queen Tiye.

Pass! Goal! Beer?: Tunisian football pundit heard asking for beer on air

The video clip of a sports commentator Shakib Khouyaldi went viral on social media platforms when he was heard ordering a beer on air during a football match. (Screenshot)
The video clip of a sports commentator Shakib Khouyaldi went viral on social media platforms when he was heard ordering a beer on air during a football match. (Screenshot)
Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Pass! Goal! Beer?: Tunisian football pundit heard asking for beer on air

The video clip of a sports commentator Shakib Khouyaldi went viral on social media platforms when he was heard ordering a beer on air during a football match. (Screenshot)
  • During the game between Monastir and Club Africain, the commentator is heard saying “Okay … get me a bottle of beer”
Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Among the many things one would hear a professional football pundit say are “he shoots!” and “she scores!”

What people would not expect, however, would be “get me a beer,” and yet thats is exactly what fans heard during a live broadcast of a Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle game this week. 

The video clip of a sports commentator Shakib Khouyaldi went viral on social media platforms when he was heard ordering a beer on air during a football match.

During the game between Monastir and Club Africain, the commentator is heard saying “Okay … get me a bottle of beer” which reportedly sparked widespread criticism and remarks among viewers.

Immediately after, the Tunisian National Television Network issued an official apology stating that: “Following the inappropriate comment by the commentator during the Monastir and Club Africain match, the Tunisian National Television Network expresses its sincere apologies to the spectators.”

In the statement published on their twitter account, the network omitted the name of the commentator and ensured to the spectators that “(he) has been placed under suspension until the end of an investigation in order to take appropriate disciplinary action.”

Topics: Tunisia football soccer

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
AP

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan

Doctors in Turkey urge coronavirus lockdown during Ramadan
  • Turkish medical groups say the reopening in March was premature and that the new measures won’t go far enough to curb the surge
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
AP

ANKARA: Turkey has posted record daily numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days, including 55,941 new infections reported late Thursday.
Keen to minimize the pandemic’s repercussions for Turkey’s ailing economy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eased infection-control measures in early March. The recent spike forced him to announce renewed restrictions, such as weekend lockdowns and the closure of cafes and restaurants during Ramadan, starting on April 13.
Turkish medical groups say the reopening in March was premature and that the new measures won’t go far enough to curb the surge. They have called for a full lockdown during the holy Muslim month.
“Every single day the number of cases is increasing. Every single day the number of deaths is increasing. The alarm bells are ringing for the intensive care units,” Ismail Cinel, head of the Turkish Intensive Care Association, said.
The Health Ministry has said that around 75 percent of the recent infections in Turkey involve the more contagious variant first identified in Britain.
“We have unfortunately loosened the measures and were not able to accelerate vaccinations,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was quoted as saying in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper published Friday.
Of the hospital situation, Koca said: “There is no problem for now. But if this continues for three or four weeks, it will be a problem.”
Turkish opposition parties are blaming the spike on a series of mass political rallies by Erdogan’s ruling party. The party rejects the accusations.

Topics: Turkey Coronavirus Ramadan

Dubai showcases first electric firefighting vehicle in the Middle East

Dubai showcases first electric firefighting vehicle in the Middle East
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai showcases first electric firefighting vehicle in the Middle East

Dubai showcases first electric firefighting vehicle in the Middle East
  • The electric firefighting vehicle is 20 percent faster than regular firefighting vehicles
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has put on display the Middle East’s first electric firefighting vehicle, and the second of such in the world, at a custom cars and bikes exhibition being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The vehicle is equipped with LED lights and has a smart operating system on a 17-inch screen (CAN- BUST), which allows the authorities to control it remotely. It is connected to the Dubai Civil Defence’s operation room with TELEMATIC, the technology of sending, receiving and storing information using telecommunication devices to control remote objects.

The electric firefighting vehicle is 20 percent faster than regular firefighting vehicles, according to Major General Rashid Thani Al-Matrooshi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Defence, in a report by state-owned WAM.

The vehicle’s water tank capacity is 4,000 liters and while its foam tank capacity is 400 liters, Al-Matrooshi added, and can utilize a fast charger located at the firefighting and rescue center, which charges the vehicle by 80 percent within 40 minutes, enabling it to operate from 6 to 8 hours at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

The vehicle, which has a carrying capacity for six firefighting personnel, can handle all types of fires, the Dubai official added.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Italian opera star hits the high notes in world-first AlUla concert

Italian opera star hits the high notes in world-first AlUla concert
Updated 09 April 2021
Aisha Fareed

Italian opera star hits the high notes in world-first AlUla concert

Italian opera star hits the high notes in world-first AlUla concert
  • Only 300 people will be allowed to attend the concert in person
  • Performance is being live-streamed live on Bocelli's YouTube channel
Updated 09 April 2021
Aisha Fareed

ALULA: Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli enchanted an audience in AlUla on Thursday in what is believed to be the first-ever performance within the walls of the ancient desert city.

In his third performance in the Kingdom, Bocelli serenaded a limited number of concert-goers at the heritage site due to social distancing measures, but the concert was no less mesmerising than his previous shows at Maraya Concert Hall as part of the Winter at Tantora Festival.

The biggest surprise of the evening was the tenor’s 9-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli, making a Middle East debut with her father on the stage playing the guitar and singing the lyrics the iconic Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah”.

The master tenor delivered a stripped- back set with musicians from the Arabian Philharmonic, and special guests Loren Allred, Matteo Bocelli, soprano Francesca Maionchi and Eugene Kohn at the piano.

The spectacular backdrop to the concert and the response of the audience left him eager to perform in other Saudi cities.

“It is rare to perceive such a strong empathy such as that experienced in your land,” Bocelli told Arab News.

“At each concert, I am amazed by the warmth with which I am welcomed, and I feel alive and privileged to witness the brotherly power of music,” he said.

Bocelli’s performance to fewer than 300 people is believed to be the first within the walls of the ancient desert city of Hegra.
 
Recalling his previous concerts in the Kingdom, the master tenor said that is happy to see how popular his music is among Saudis. “It is a nice surprise that keeps on increasing every time I return.”

The spectacular backdrop to the concert and the response of the audience left him eager to perform in other Saudi cities.

Bocelli said that he has heard about the “refined culture of hospitality” that distinguishes Saudis, but experiencing it firsthand was overwhelming and “exceeded all expectations.”
 
The tenor shared a few tips for professional and aspiring Saudi opera singers, reminding them that a beautiful voice is only one of many “necessary ingredients.”

“To be able to sing well, in a convincing way, you need to have a passion. If you want to excite those who listen to you, you need to have something to tell, values to communicate and share.

“It takes determination, frankness and discipline, but always proceeding with optimism and confidence in one’s passions,” he said.

Andrea Bocelli with family, including son Matteo, at Hegra, AlUla. (Supplied)

Bocelli advised Saudi opera singers not to be intimidated by the challenges, but to “treasure any accidents along the way, and do not give up, do not stop believing in your potential.”

AlUla’s captivating beauty and serenity, and the welcoming nature of its locals were among many memories the musician said he will take home.

“I think of the splendor of the clear air that dominates your views. Having to choose one favorite thing about Saudi Arabia, I cannot fail to mention the enchanted place that is AlUla, a spectacular and magical witness to man’s quest for beauty.”

The master tenor delivered a stripped-back set with musicians from the Arabian Philharmonic, and special guests Loren Allred, Matteo Bocelli, soprano Francesca Maionchi and Eugene Kohn at the piano.

Bocelli performed against a backdrop of 20 carved tombs of Al-Khuraymat.

Hegra, built in the first century by the Nabataean kingdom, is an ancient desert city home to thousands of tombs cut into sandstone mountains. At least 100 tombs have elaborate carved facades, a signature of the skilled Nabataean craftsmen.

Bocelli performed against a backdrop of 20 carved tombs of Al-Khuraymat.

Archaeologists say the tombs are among the best preserved in Hegra, and feature elegant gynosphinxes (spirit guardians with women’s heads, lions’ bodies and wings) adorning the pediments.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Andrea Bocelli AlUla Royal Commission for Al-Ula (RCU) The Journey Through Time

US State Department levels up diplomacy with new video game exchange program

US State Department levels up diplomacy with new video game exchange program
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

US State Department levels up diplomacy with new video game exchange program

US State Department levels up diplomacy with new video game exchange program
  • Students would join with peers from other countries to form ‘game studios’ and collaborate virtually to create games
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The US State Department is levelling up its diplomacy with a new project that would virtually link up nearly 3,000 students from Bahrain, Israel, the UAE and the US for a creative collaboration on video games and game design.

Nonprofit group Games for Change’s (G4C) Game Exchange virtual exchange program is one of the 19 grantees under the state department’s Stevens Initiative announced for this year.

Under the two-year project, students would join peers from other countries to form ‘game studios’ and collaborate virtually to create games, facilitated by classroom teachers trained in G4C’s game design curriculum. G4C advocates and empowers game creators and social innovators to drive real-world impact through games and immersive media.

Partners in the US include middle and high schools from the Detroit Public School Community District and the New York City Department of Education. Schools will be selected from the said districts in Spring 2021.

For the Middle Eastern counterparts, it would be the Bahrain Ministry of Youth and Sports in Bahrain; twofour54 Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Beit Berl College, Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art in Israel.

‘Game studios’ would be charged with creating at least two game projects on a Sustainable Development Goal of their choice, and students could access and learn a variety of tools and platforms to develop their games and collaborate virtually.

Each year, participants submit game projects to the Game Exchange competition, with finalists and winners acknowledged at a culminating awards event.

The Stevens Initiative, named for late US Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, is a public-private partnership funded by the US government which aims to foster connections between young people in the US and the MENA region via skill development.

The Stevens Initiative has awarded 83 grants since its launch in 2015, benefiting nearly 75,000 youngsters from 17 MENA countries and the Palestinian Territories and in 47 US states, Puerto Rico, one tribal community, the US Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C.

Topics: US US State Department

