Britain’s Prince Phillip dead at 99

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.(File/AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

  • The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen’s consort to charity work
  • Philip, who was by the queen’s side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died Friday at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced.
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years”.
The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen’s consort to charity work - but was notorious for numerous gaffes, many deemed downright offensive.
He was admitted to hospital on February 16, 2021, and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.
Announcing his passing, BBC television played the national anthem over a picture of Philip in his prime, dressed in military dress uniform.

Philip, who was by the queen’s side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.
His death came just months before his 100th birthday in June - an event typically marked in Britain with a congratulatory message from the queen, who is now Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on Friday aged 99. As husband and Queen Consort of Queen Elizabeth II, he was a driving force in the shifting role of the British monarchy for seven decades.

The couple, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November, had been living largely in isolation at Windsor Castle, west of London, because their advanced age put them at heightened risk from Covid-19.
Philip and the queen received their first vaccinations against the virus in January.
Philip was no stranger to health issues.
He was previously fitted with a stent in 2011 after suffering from a blocked artery.
He also had a hip operation in 2018 and in January 2019, he emerged unscathed after his vehicle was involved in a traffic accident that injured two people near the monarch’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.
The prince then spent four nights in hospital in December that year, receiving treatment for what was described as a “pre-existing condition”.
He was discharged on Christmas Eve, in time to rejoin the rest of the royal family for the festive period.
Since the pandemic, Philip has made few public appearances.
He was last seen at a staged appearance at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle in July, days after attending the wedding ceremony of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice.
In November, he and the queen marked the latest anniversary of their 1947 nuptials by releasing a photograph of them together, again at Windsor.
Philip and the queen have four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, was born on the island of Corfu with Danish and Greek royal titles.
He fled the country when he was just 18 months old with his parents and four sisters, after his uncle, king Constantine of Greece, was forced to abdicate.
The family initially settled in France.
Philip was formally introduced to princess Elizabeth, the future queen, in July 1939 and they kept in touch during the war, meeting on a number of occasions.
The pair married in Westminster Abbey in London in 1947.
A rising star in the British navy, Philip had reached the rank of commander by the time Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952. He eventually shelved his personal ambitions to support his wife in the role.
Over the ensuing decades he was involved in numerous charities, including the World Wildlife Fund For Nature and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme for young people.

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack

Mozambique working to identify beheaded victims of militant attack
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

  • The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel in Palma, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack
  • The group attempted to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush — seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African
JOHANNESBURG: Mozambique is sending a medical team to identify the bodies of 12 people beheaded during a Daesh attack last month on the northern gas exploration hub of Palma, an army spokesman said.

A police official and an army spokesman said the victims appeared to be foreigners, although this has not been confirmed.

Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth some $60 billion and a base for numerous foreign companies, was the target of an attack by insurgents that began on March 24.

A local police chief told TVM earlier this week that on returning to the town following the assault, he had helped bury 12 beheaded bodies. While he could not identify their nationalities, he said he believed they were foreign because they were white.

In comments to state broadcaster TVM on Thursday, army spokesman Chongo Vidigal confirmed the victims were white but said their nationalities could not be confirmed due to the decomposed state of the bodies. The army had sent a medical team to identify them, he said.

“It is urgent that a team arrives to establish these small details,” he said, adding it was uncertain when they would arrive.

Reuters has not been able to verify accounts about the attack on Palma independently. Most means of communication with the town were cut off after the attack began.

The bodies were found near the Amarula hotel, where a large group of both locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack before attempting to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that ran into an ambush.

Seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British man and a South African. Both of their bodies have already been removed from Palma.

The government has said dozens died in the attack and aid groups believe tens of thousands have been displaced. But the full scale of the casualties and displacement remains unclear.

Daesh-linked insurgents have been increasingly active since 2017 in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province where Palma is located.

Mozambique is about 26% Roman Catholic, 31% other Christian, and 18% Muslim, according to government figures. Cabo Delgado is one of only a few provinces that have a Muslim majority.

Regional leaders from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana met in Mozambique’s capital Maputo this week to weigh a response to the insurgency.

Mozambique’s foreign minister Veronica Macamo Dlhovo said the leaders resolved to send a mission to Mozambique this month to assess the threat and how they could help.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the leaders agreed a regional force should be revived immediately so it could intervene.
Mozambique’s army says Palma is now secure.

The insurgency is a rapidly growing threat to Mozambique after a few years of relative peace for the country. A long civil war followed the end of the independence struggle against colonial power Portugal in 1975, lasting until 1992.

A low-level conflict broke out again pitting the FRELIMO government against its longtime RENAMO rivals until a 2019 peace accord, although some low-level attacks continued.
Mozambique remains one of Africa’s poorest and underdeveloped countries despite the potential of its natural resources.

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five

Spanish police investigating migrant boat deaths detain five
Updated 09 April 2021
AP

  • Police said 5 men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with 3 of them being investigated for homicide
  • Survivors reported that 9 people perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler
BARCELONA — Five men, who allegedly navigated two migrant boats to the Canary Islands, have been detained by Spanish police for being responsible for the deaths of some passengers.
The men are being investigated for “favoring illegal immigration” with three of them also being investigated for homicide, Spain’s national police said in a statement released Friday.
A judge ordered four of them to be held in custody.
The arrests come after an investigation was launched into two boats that arrived in the islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote on March 16 and April 2 respectively.
In the first boat, 62 migrants and asylum seekers had departed the coast of Dakhla, in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara, and spent five days with little food or water trying to reach the Canaries. When Spanish rescuers found them, only 53 people remained onboard, including 10 minors.
None had life vests and many suffered from severe hypothermia requiring hospitalization.
Among them was a 2-year-old girl from Mali who died a few days later. Her dramatic rescue and subsequent death grabbed the national headlines in Spain.
Survivors later reported that nine people had perished during the Atlantic crossing, including a toddler. Their bodies were thrown into the ocean according to survivors interrogated by police.
The other vessel that reached Lanzarote carried 32 people, including five minors. All arrived in good health, police said.
Earlier this year authorities in the Canaries detained 27 men and one woman in similar cases. Of those, 21 people were held in custody.
The treacherous Atlantic crossing from the Western coast of Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands has become a popular route for migrants and asylum-seekers fleeing conflict, violence and leaving their countries for economic reasons that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 2,400 people have reached the Canaries in the first three months of this year. Most hope to continue their journeys to continental Europe.
Last year 23,000 people reached the archipelago by boat and nearly 850 others died or went missing along the way, according to the UN migration agency’s Missing Migrants project.

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
Updated 09 April 2021
AFP

  • Reports said Karaivaz had been shot by two men on a motorbike
  • Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks but journalist killings are rare
ATHENS — A veteran Greek crime journalist was shot dead outside his home in Athens on Friday, a police source said, in a rare crime targeting a member of the media.
Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times, the police source told AFP.
Reports said the victim had been shot by two men on a motorbike.
While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are generally rare in Greece.
In July, tabloid owner Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.
The case is still under investigation.
In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was also gunned down outside his home.
At the time, state TV NET said he had been working on a story about corruption.
A shadowy far-left group claimed responsibility for the crime but the case was never solved.

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women
Updated 09 April 2021

  • Health worker Homaira Nawroozi funds library to promote women’s rights in male-dominated region
  • Most families have embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: As a nurse at a local hospital in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, Homaira Nawroozi says she is used to hearing female patients recount their experiences of forced marriage, domestic violence and even torture.

However, one particular incident from more than two years ago stands out — when she discovered a woman who had lost an arm and a leg in an explosion lying inconsolable in a hospital ward.

“The patient was crying not because she had become disabled, possibly for life, but because her husband was planning to remarry to take care of the family and himself,” Nawroozi told Arab News over the phone from Helmand province.

Helmand — Afghanistan’s largest province at about 60,000 sq km, or roughly the size of Ireland — is often referred to as the Taliban’s heartland and was the scene of some of the group’s bloodiest battles since their ouster in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.

Shaken by that “nightmarish experience” two years ago and others, Nawroozi said she felt driven to “do something to help the women,” several of whom lacked knowledge about even basic rights.

“I wanted to do something to inform them about their rights, and one way was to set up a library for women,” the 22-year-old health worker said.

She shared her idea with Shereen Wafa, head of Helmand’s Women’s Affairs Department, who offered Nawroozi a room in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah that once had been used as a women’s-only library but had been closed for years during the Taliban’s rule and after the militants’ fall.

Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, especially in the ethnic, Pashtun-dominated Helmand region. Forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

Tucked away behind several government buildings subjected to frequent attacks by the Taliban, the library in Lashkar Gah drew only a handful of women due to the insecurity in the area.

Based on its reputation and with travel difficult for women in the area, Nawroozi decided it would be “a waste of time to reopen the facility” and began to invest her resources elsewhere.

She started by posting copies of some of her favorite books, such as “Women’s Role in Islam” and “Women and Society,” on social media.

That idea, too, reached a dead-end after Nawroozi realized that many women lacked access to smartphones, the Internet and electricity in Helmand.

“So, in January, I set up the first private library in Lashkar Gah. It is a small square room that can accommodate at least eight people at a time. But it’s a start,” she said.

And while her initial plans were to launch a women-only facility, Nawroozi “realized that it was essential for men to read books, too.”

“Especially those men who do not know about men and women’s rights. So we allowed men to borrow books as well,” she said.

The library is housed in a small rented shop, which Nawroozi pays for from the salary she earns at the hospital.

The library with 850 books in the Pashtu and Dari languages, and covering literature on Islam and the rights of Muslim women, among other titles, is named after the Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who spent 40 years implementing aid projects in Afghanistan and was killed by gunmen in the eastern Nangarhar province in 2019.

“Dr. Nakamura was a remarkable personality who dedicated his entire life to helping Afghans. So, as a small tribute, the least I could do was to name the library after him,” Nawroozi said, paying homage to the 73-year-old aid worker whose death triggered an outpouring of grief in the country.

Since its launch in January, Nawroozi’s initiative has been a hit among locals.

While the morning hours are reserved for men, afternoons are exclusively for women, with a female librarian filling in for Nawroozi when she is at the hospital.

She said most families had embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities.

However, the initiative has faced resistance from certain quarters, too.

In recent months, unknown men vandalized the library, breaking windows and property.

Some voiced opposition to the initiative, saying it “undermined local customs and traditions by replacing it with modern thinking.”

“The society does not accept a woman to run a library here. The other challenge is security. Nowhere in Helmand is safe, but I am not deterred by any of this. I am happy that the youths come here with motivation,” Nawroozi said.

Her happiest moments since the library’s launch have been seeing a growing interest in reading among the youth.

“One man read eight different books in one week. One woman said she will write a novel and is going through the books. I tend to forget the bitter memories easily because I do not want to lose my motivation,” she said.

Nawroozi plans to launch a book reading competition and expand the library if more women show interest.

“I charge a library fee of 10 Afghanis (25 cents), which does not cover any expenses. But I have opened this library for a purpose — to promote awareness among women that they have equal rights. We need the new generation to know they are not just a tool.”

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle
Updated 09 April 2021
Reuters

  • Containment measures in Germany vary between regions due to decentralized federal system
  • Top public health official said a two-four weeks lockdown is necessary to break the third wave
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb the pandemic’s a third wave.
The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.
Above an incidence of 200, distance learning was planned for schools again, he added.
The incidence figure reached a high near 200 in late December, soon after Germany went from a “lockdown lite” that started in early November, during which schools and stores were open, to a full shutdown.
It last stood at 110.4, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.
However, containment measures in Germany vary from region to region due to the country’s decentralized federal system.
In some regions, consumers can go shopping as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test, while stores are closed in others.
Some, like Berlin, have introduced nighttime bans on gatherings, while others, like Saarland, have allowed restaurants and beer gardens to open outdoor seating.
“It makes good sense to regulate this uniformly for the whole of Germany, because then there will be clarity and transparency,” Scholz told reporters.
“In this regard, it is a necessary, real step forward if we expand the infection (protection) law to include a regulation for exactly these cases.”
Merkel and several regional leaders have called for a short, sharp nationwide lockdown while Germany — Europe’s biggest economy and most populous country — tries to vaccinate more people.
“Rules on social distancing, mask mandates, curfews and social distancing should be regulated at a national level,” said Armin Laschet, chairman of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU).
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 25,464 in a day, which was 3,576 more than a week earlier, data from the RKI showed on Friday.
But the institute cautioned that the figures may be skewed following the long Easter holiday weekend, adding it expected reliable case numbers from around the middle of next week.
A meeting of Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states scheduled for Monday, at which they were to discuss an extension to COVID restrictions, has been canceled, the government spokeswoman said.
German health minister Jens Spahn warned that nationwide measures were necessary to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible.
He told journalists that there were currently nearly 4,500 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Germany, adding: “If this continues, it will be too much for our health system.”
Germany’s top public health official said a lockdown lasting two-four weeks was necessary to break the third wave.
“Every day in which we don’t act, we lose lives,” Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, said.

