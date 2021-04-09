You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show

Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show

Short Url

https://arab.news/9akpe

Updated 8 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show

Saudi green initiatives explained in Arab News US radio show
  • Radwan detailed dual green initiatives to plant 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia and 50 billion trees in the Middle East region
  • Radwan said that Saudis have recognized what the planting of trees can do to preserve and expand the country’s water resources
Updated 8 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Saudi Arabia’s innovative efforts to “Go Green” to protect the environment and sustain its natural resources are moving forward at unprecedented speeds, Rawan Radwan, a deputy section editor and writer for Arab News, explained Wednesday.

During an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Show,” Radwan detailed not only the many greening initiatives that Saudi Arabia has underway, but also touched on how the Gulf country is changing negative Western perceptions of Arabs, women and more through promoting a better understanding.
 


Radwan detailed dual green initiatives to plant 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia and 50 billion trees in the Middle East region, explained a new program launched to assist businesses called the “Made in Saudi Arabia Initiative,” confronted misconceptions regarding Western stereotypes about the lives of women in the Arab World and described the adaptation of religious practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a movement that has been happening for quite some time now,” Radwan, Arab News deputy section editor and regional correspondent, said of the many programs.

Detailing Saudi Arabia’s “Go Green” initiative, Radwan added that municipalities and regional governorates came together to develop a strategy to plant 10 billion trees in the country and almost 50 billion trees in the region.

“Saudi municipalities and regional governors are working together to populate the country with billions of trees to combat CO2 emissions, going green,” Radwan said.

“As a global player, it (Saudi) is expanding more regionally. That’s why we have the Middle East initiative as well. Different governments have shown much interest.”

Radwan said that Saudis have recognized what the planting of trees can do to preserve and expand the country’s water resources.

“‘Going Green’ is what we need to combat climate change, decrease CO2 emissions and ensure that we play our part in protecting the environment,” Radwan said, noting that the program excludes the planting of palm trees, which consume high levels of water to survive.

“The focus is to find environmentally friendly trees that don’t need to consume a lot of water and that don’t need a lot of care. Palm trees do need a lot of care and a lot of water.”

The “Made in Saudi Initiative,” Radwan said, is a program to boost the country’s small to medium sized businesses and increase sales of domestic products. More than 850 businesses have signed up since the program was launched 10 days ago, she added.

“The program is basically to support Saudi firms. It is to support Saudi small and medium enterprises and micro companies. It also basically promotes the national identity,” Radwan said.

 

 


“We want companies to come in and invest in the areas. We want Saudi companies to also expand their products and ensure that they not only survive domestically, but also that they can expand globally.”

Radwan said that the enthusiasm to take part “tells you that there is a good product out there that can be promoted, and can be available for international consumers and domestic consumers alike.”

She added that one challenge always confronting the Arab and Islamic worlds is the Western perception of Arab culture.

“It’s something a lot of people don’t understand. Saudi is very diverse,” Radwan said when asked about the challenges she faces as a woman.

“We have women in every given field. It has been a phenomenal time. The past couple of years there has just been a boost in women in different managerial positions. Someone like me who has been working at Arab News since 2012 has always found support. It’s not something new.”

 

 

Radwan added that, like many other nations, Saudi Arabia has had to confront the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as more than 1 billion Muslims prepare for Ramadan later this month.

“Last year was a very difficult year as the pandemic hit and Saudi Arabia went into lockdown,” Radwan said.

“Prayers and worshippers were basically stopped everywhere. The Two Holy Mosques are the two most sacred sites in Islam and for that to happen really hit a nerve. A lot of Muslims across the world felt that was the most difficult thing to ever happen in their lives. Who would have thought that?”

Saudi Arabia implemented a structure system to manage Ramadan participation and preserve health-related protections, including social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

 

 


Radwan said that there is a new system that allows pilgrims and worshippers at the two sites to schedule their Umrah prayers. She added that in addition to scheduling their prayer visits, pilgrims and worshippers must be vaccinated or show that they have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

“The reason why they are doing this is to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and the worshippers attending the mosque prayers, either at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah or the Grand Mosque in Makkah,” she said.

 

 

“The Ray Hanania Show,” which is sponsored by Arab News, is broadcast every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. EST on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 in Detroit and on WDMV AM700 in Washington D.C. People outside of the two regions can watch the live broadcast of the radio show on social media at facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: The Ray Hanania Show

Related

Special Turn on, tune in: Ray Hanania radio show returns for 2nd season
Media
Turn on, tune in: Ray Hanania radio show returns for 2nd season

Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets

Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets

Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets
  • Several news outlets that closed, mostly from the Turkish left-wing and pro-Kurdish political camps, are expected to apply to reopen and demand compensation for financial losses
  • In Turkey, about 90 percent of major media TV and radio outlets are owned by pro-government figures and conglomerates, while independent journalism mainly exists in the digital sphere
Updated 10 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey’s top court has reversed a state of emergency decree issued in 2016 that led to the closure of dozens of media outlets that allegedly “threatened domestic security.”

The ruling is expected to pave the way for the return of several independent news channels and radio stations in the country.

The Constitutional Court of Turkey ruled that the decree violated “the principles of necessity and proportionality.”

It also ruled that the closure of media outlets without detailed inspections would constitute a violation of rights and freedoms.

Following the failed Turkish coup attempt in July 2016, several media organizations were forcibly closed after the decree was issued. It led to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) filing a petition to revoke the decree on grounds that it prevented people from exercising their right to information, which is a constitutional guarantee.

Several news outlets that closed, mostly from the Turkish left-wing and pro-Kurdish political camps, are expected to apply to reopen and demand compensation for financial losses, including seized assets.

Cases will be examined by the State of Emergency Inquiry Commission before a decision is made.

Hayatin Sesi TV was among the television channels that were closed following the decree. As part of the crackdown, the channel’s buildings were raided by police, its website was blocked, it was removed from the national satellite platform and its assets were seized.

The channel’s owners were also handed prison sentences for “spreading terror propaganda.”

The channel has challenged the closure order several times in the past, but an Ankara court overruled the appeals. Lawyers representing the channel are now preparing to apply to receive a broadcasting license.

“We always claimed that the closure was not based on legal grounds. Now we will use all our legal rights to get back our movable and immovable assets and to get back our broadcasting rights,” Devrim Avci, a lawyer representing Hayatin Sesi TV, told Arab News.

The channel, like others who will apply to the court, will also calculate the amount of advertisement revenue lost as a result of the closure.

In Turkey, about 90 percent of major media TV and radio outlets are owned by pro-government figures and conglomerates, while independent journalism mainly exists in the digital sphere.

Alpay Antmen, a CHP MP and lawyer by profession, said that authorities used the opportunity of the coup to target dissident media outlets and journalists under the pretext of fighting terror.

“But these were politically motivated moves to make the emergency state a permanent state. Authorities bypassed the parliament, tried to govern the country with presidential decrees, ignored checks and balances in governance and made the country dependent on one-man rule,” he told Arab News.

Antmen said that in the period following the coup, the economy, the rule of law and democracy all “collapsed,” while the media environment was “seriously polarized.”

He added: “The relevant clause that was annulled was a restriction of freedom of expression, press and the right to information.”

Topics: Turkey Hayatin Sesi TV Alpay Antmen

Related

Bleak outlook for Turkish media in 2021
Media
Bleak outlook for Turkish media in 2021
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month
Media
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month

Film AlUla to boost Saudi film industry

Film AlUla to boost Saudi film industry
Updated 09 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Film AlUla to boost Saudi film industry

Film AlUla to boost Saudi film industry
  • New film commission will shine a light on Saudi Arabia by attracting international producers
Updated 09 April 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: A new regional film commission is launching in Saudi Arabia, Film AlUla, which is being set up by the Royal Commission for AlUla in the northwest region of the country.

Located 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh, AlUla is a place of natural beauty and heritage. It is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, which is a 52-hectare ancient city.

AlUla is also home to other historical and archaeological sites, including an old town surrounded by an ancient oasis and the Lihyan Kingdom, which is considered one of the most developed cities of the first millennium B.C. in the Arabian Peninsula.

Extreme E, the off-road electric race championship, will hold this year’s inaugural race in AlUla.

Arab News spoke to Stephen Strachan, film commissioner at Film Alula, to learn more.

Give us a little background on AlUla’s new film commission, Film AlUla. 

Film AlUla is a new regional film office, established in 2020 and launched officially earlier this year by the Royal Commission for AlUla at the Berlin International Film Festival. It was met with a positive reaction from both the film industry and international media.

Film AlUla has been tasked with the mission of promoting the county of AlUla as a filming destination and attracting local, regional and international productions to shoot films, TV series, commercials and documentary projects. The Film AlUla team is made up of local and international industry professionals who offer a range of services, expertise and resources to support production projects in AlUla. 

What is Film AlUla’s objective? 

We have a range of objectives. Firstly, we want to attract production companies to shoot film projects in AlUla so as to showcase this county of outstanding natural beauty and cultural significance, which has, until recently, remained undiscovered by filmmakers and the world at large.  

This in turn will encourage tourists from around the world to visit AlUla, and to discover the region and the rest of the country, in support of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision. Developing our film industry also puts us in a position to shine a spotlight on the wealth of Saudi talent and to provide a platform to champion and support emerging and established creatives here.  

We aim to build a film hub centered in AlUla that generates local and regional employment and educational opportunities for those interested in pursuing a career in the film industry.  

What is the investment in the film and production industry in the city?

AlUla has been identified as one of Saudi Arabia’s most promising destinations. We are confident that the stunning landscapes, wide range of diverse locations and millennia-old archaeological sites will attract film productions and make AlUla a major filming destination. Preserving our heritage sites and landscapes remains a priority in AlUla and the sustainable building of our local screen industries.

A robust financial strategy is in place to make the AlUla region the Kingdom’s cultural capital. Archaeological, cultural and touristic complex plans are underway so we can support film productions with world-class infrastructure and a range of accommodation options, from luxury and unique hotels to eco-friendly, desert canyon resorts, designed to raise the profile of AlUla on the international stage.

What are the incentives being offered to producers?

Production companies are encouraged to get in touch with the Film AlUla team directly to discuss our financial incentives. 

Production companies can also benefit from a range of incentives such as free bespoke production support; location scouting; expert knowledge of filming in AlUla and the rest of Saudi Arabia; assistance in sourcing equipment and professional crew locally and regionally; and, of course, year-round sunshine.

With a temperate climate nine months of the year, AlUla presents filmmakers with an uninterrupted extended period of time during which to shoot their productions. 

What are the procedures and guidelines for local and foreign companies to shoot their productions in AlUla?

We are very excited to open AlUla’s doors to film production and share with the world the wealth of beauty, history, and diversity on display here. We welcome all types of production, and as a member of the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI), we follow best practices as laid out by the AFCI.  

We have a very effective regulatory system in place that is simple and straightforward to ensure production and crew have all the necessary permits in place. Hosted on our website is a Film Production and Location guide that provides a comprehensive overview of all the benefits of choosing AlUla as your production destination. Of course, preserving and protecting our landscape and heritage remain paramount. And, for anyone interested in filming in AlUla, we suggest you reach out to us so we can support you during every step of the process and ensure a successful and enjoyable filming experience.

For more information, please visit filming.experiencealula.com.

Can you comment on the Extreme E races being filmed in AlUla?

We are thrilled to be the first location featured in the inaugural Extreme E five-stop global race next month, designed to highlight the impact of climate change and promote switching to electric vehicles to protect the planet.  

AlUla will make for an extraordinary and thrilling backdrop for the event. And with Extreme E set to be aired around the world, this is the perfect opportunity to capture the attention of global audiences, enabling them to see the majestic, cinematic landscapes and breathtaking natural wonders of the region for themselves.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Film AlUla

Related

Update The Journey Through Time master plan was developed under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘Journey Through Time’ vision for AlUla development

TV highlights of Ramadan

TV highlights of Ramadan
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

TV highlights of Ramadan

TV highlights of Ramadan
  • A selection of the shows we’ll all be talking about in Ramadan
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

‘MAMNOU3 AL-TAJAWOL’ 


Superstar Saudi comedian Nasser Al-Qasabi headlines a stellar cast that includes Rashid Al-Shamrani, Habib Al-Habib, Fayez Al-Maliki, Ilham Al-Ali, and Aseel Omran in this black comedy show examining how communities adapted to life in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic (the title translates roughly to ‘No Roaming,’ or ‘Curfew’). While it may be a comedy, it doesn’t shy away from the struggles that coronavirus has brought into our lives. ““Comedy is the general framework for (the show),” said Al-Qasabi in a press release. “It’s a social presentation of the situation in a comic nature, and I hope that we have been successful.” Al-Shamrani added: “We have tried to present topics that draw humor from the core of that suffering."

‘NEWTON’S CRADLE’

Expectations are clearly high for this Egyptian drama, which will be screened by both MBC and OSN over Ramadan (subtitled in English on the latter). Mona Zaki and Mohamed Mamdouh star as married couple Hana and Hazem. When Hana discovers she is pregnant, after many unsuccessful attempts, the couple decide that their child should be born in America, in the hope of providing greater opportunities for its future. Hana travels to the US first and, once she is there, she discovers some disturbing information about Hazem, including infidelity and his possible involvement in fraud and murder.

‘YALLA NETA’SHA’

OSN’s regional version of British reality show “Come Dine With Me” was a huge hit in its debut season late last year, so it’s no surprise to see the network pushing season two out during Ramadan. Each week, a group of four strangers take it in turns to host a dinner party in their own home. The other guests rate their food and hosting abilities out of 10 at the end of the night — which offers plenty of scope for both back-stabbing and camaraderie. The series has once again been filmed in the UAE.

‘MARGARET’


Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad plays the title character in this fish-out-of-water series showing on MBC. Though born to an Arab father, Margaret has lived all her life with her English mother in London, so when she marries an Arab and moves to the Middle East, she struggles to fit in at first — expecting, and imposing, the same level of directness and strict organization she has been used to from her life in England. “She is not cruel but organized,” Al-Fahad said in a press release. “Lying is forbidden for her — honesty is the basis for (relationships). But those harsh habits that she acquired from her mother sometimes clash with certain models of Eastern society.” When her husband later dies, Margaret is left to raise their daughters alone, and manages to find a balance between East and West for her family. Director Basil Al-Khatib described the show as being “full of secrets, mysteries, drama, and unexpected events. It is filled with emotion and conflicts. In short, the (show) revolves around the mother's relationship with her daughters as well as the society in which she lives."

‘AL-NAMOUS’

OSN is showing this decades-spanning, multi-narrative Gulf drama series (with English subtitles available) starring Mohammed Al-Mansour as murder victim Rashid Al-Mather. The story traces Al-Mather’s long life in Kuwait and shows the impact his death — and the knowledge that perhaps dies with him — has on other characters. Also starring Kuwaiti actors Haifa Adel and Khaled Amin and Omani actress Buthaina Al Ra’isi.

‘MOUSSA’


Egyptian period drama set in WWII. Mohamed Ramadan plays the title role of a young man dreaming of escaping poverty. But when Moussa takes revenge on the man responsible for his brother’s death, he is forced to flee into the mountains, where he fights against British occupation. But when another family member gets into trouble, Moussa returns to seek justice for them, and for himself. Showing on MBC. Sumaya Al-Khashab, Munther Rayhana and Heba Magdy also star.

‘2020’

Both OSN and MBC are showing this hotly anticipated Syrian crime series starring Qusai Khouli, Nadine Nassib Njeim, Ramy Ayach, and Randa Kaady. When a drug dealer (Khouli) falls for captain in the security services (Njeim), the odds seem stacked against their relationship working out. Each will have to make sacrifices, and learn to trust the other.

‘HARB AHLEYA’

With Egyptian actress Youssra in the leading role, this drama series (the title translates to ‘Civil War’) is sure to be popular. She plays Mariam, a successful, self-possessed plastic surgeon who, as the actress explained in a press release, “discovers that she may lose everything (due to) a moment of weakness, so she tries hard to protect herself, her family, and her two daughters, who are everything to her.” Writer Ahmed Adel and director Sameh Abdel Aziz are remaining tight-lipped about the plot, but the cast also features Lebanese actress Cynthia Khalifa and Syrian star Basel Khayat.

‘AL-ROUH WA AL-RAYYA’

Another OSN Khaleeji drama, this one starring Kuwaiti actress Hiba Al-Durri as a woman trying to hold her family of four siblings together after their mother dies. Her task is made even harder by the fact that her father has fallen apart since his wife’s death, and needs constant care himself.

‘LAHM AL-GHAZAL’

Egyptian actress Ghada Abdel Razek takes on three different roles in this social drama that is set mainly in the market of a popular Egyptian neighbourhood (although the show was filmed in Beirut). Details of Razek’s roles are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the show will feature both flashbacks and jumps forward in time when the action shifts outside of the market place. The series was directed by Muhammad Osama and written by Iyad Ibrahim and also stars Amr Abdel Jalil, Khaled Kamal, Ahmed Khalil and Mai Selim.

‘KASR AL-NILE’

This Egyptian drama series revolves, MBC said in a press release “around money, power, politics and love during the 1950s and 1960s in the aftermath of the July Revolution in Egypt.” Directed by Khaled Marei, the show stars Dina El-Sherbiny, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Sabry Fawaz, Ahmed Magdy, and more. When businessman Fahmi Pasha Al-Sioufi dies, his sons, his brother and his sister all inherit his fortune, and his palace on the banks of the Nile. But how will Al-Sioufi’s close ties to Egyptian royalty affect his surviving family now that the revolution has happened? And what secrets does that palace hide?

‘DOF’AT BEIRUT’

An intriguing-sounding drama series about a group of Arab students — many from the GCC — living in Beirut in the Sixties. Writer Heba Mashary Hamadeh described the show in a press release as a “daring and controversial act” that covers a range of ideological and political ideas that would have been hot topics around Hamra Street — the chosen hangout spot for poets, writers, artists and intellectuals in the Lebanese capital — at the time, including Arab nationalists, Islamists, militants, Baathists, militants, revivalists, communists, and more. “We also shed light on the high debate between religion and liberalism at the time,” Hamadeh added. The show stars Saudi actor Muhannad Al-Hamdi, Egyptian actress Nour Al-Ghandour, Kuwaiti actress Fatima Al-Safi, and Iraqi actress Rawan Mahdi, among others.

Topics: Ramadan NEWTON’S CRADLE MAMNOU3 AL-TAJAWOL YALLA NETA’SHA MARGARET AL-NAMOUS MOUSSA 2020 HARB AHLEYA AL-ROUH WA AL-RAYYA LAHM AL-GHAZAL KASR AL-NILE DOF’AT BEIRUT

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech
Updated 08 April 2021
AP

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech
  • Lawsuit alleges Facebook was repeatedly alerted to hate speech and calls to violence on its platform and done nothing or very little
  • “Hateful, anti-Muslim attacks are especially pervasive on Facebook” says lawsuit
Updated 08 April 2021
AP

WASHINGOTN — A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made “false and deceptive” statements to Congress.
Zuckerberg told Congress the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules.
The lawsuit, filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, Superior Court on Thursday, claims Zuckerberg and other senior executives “have engaged in a coordinated campaign to convince the public, elected representatives, federal officials, and non-profit leaders in the nation’s capital that Facebook is a safe product.”
Facebook, the lawsuit alleges, has been repeatedly alerted to hate speech and calls to violence on its platform and done nothing or very little.
Making false and deceptive statements about removing hateful and harmful content violates the District of Columbia’s consumer-protection law and its bar on fraud, the lawsuit says.
“Every day, ordinary people are bombarded with harmful content in violation of Facebook’s own policies on hate speech, bullying, harassment, dangerous organizations, and violence,” the lawsuit says. “Hateful, anti-Muslim attacks are especially pervasive on Facebook.”
In a statement, Facebook said it does not allow hate speech on its platform and said it regularly works with “experts, non-profits, and stakeholders to help make sure Facebook is a safe place for everyone, recognizing anti-Muslim rhetoric can take different forms.
The company based in Menlo Park, California, said it has invested in artificial intelligence technologies aimed at removing hate speech and proactively detects 97% of what it removes.
Facebook declined to comment beyond the statement, which did not address the lawsuit’s allegations that it has not removed hate speech and anti-Muslim networks from its platform even after it was notified of their existence.
The plaintiffs seek a jury trial and damages of $1,500 per violation.
For example, the lawsuit cites research by Elon University professor Megan Squire, who published research about anti-Muslim groups on Facebook and alerted the company.
According to the lawsuit, Facebook did not remove the groups — but it did change how outside academics can access its platform so that the kind of research Squire did would be “impossible other than if done by Facebook employees.”
Facebook’s hate speech policy prohibits targeting a person or group with “dehumanizing speech or imagery,” calls for violence, references to subhumanity and inferiority as well as generalizations that state inferiority.
The policy applies to attacks on the basis of race, religion, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity and serious disease.
But in one example from April 25, 2018, Squire reported to Facebook a group called “Purge Worldwide,” according to the lawsuit. The group’s description reads: “This is an anti-Islamic group A Place to share information about what is happening in your part of the world.”
Facebook responded that it would not remove the group or the content. The lawsuit cites other examples of groups with names like “Death to Murdering Islamic Muslim Cult Members” and “Filth of Islam” that Facebook did not remove despite being notified, even though Facebook policy prohibits “reference or comparison to filth” on the basis of religion. In the latter case Facebook did remove some posts from the group, but not the group itself.
The lawsuit also cites an exception Facebook made to its policy for former President Donald Trump, for whom Facebook made an exception to its rules when he posted as a candidate in 2016 about banning all Muslims from entering the US
Zuckerberg and other social media executives have repeatedly testified before Congress about how they combat extremism, hate and misinformation on their platforms. Zuckerberg told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that the issue is “nuanced.”

Topics: Facebook anti islam Mark Zuckerberg

Related

Facebook data on more than 500 million accounts found online
Media
Facebook data on more than 500 million accounts found online

StarzPlay ramps up Turkish content ahead of Ramadan

StarzPlay ramps up Turkish content ahead of Ramadan
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

StarzPlay ramps up Turkish content ahead of Ramadan

StarzPlay ramps up Turkish content ahead of Ramadan
  • A library of over 20 Turkish series will be available on the platform
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: StarzPlay has partnered with distributors to bring more Turkish content for viewers across the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of its efforts, the platform has joined forces with MISTCO, an international brand management and content distribution agency, and Calinos, an Istanbul-headquartered Turkish company that distributes Turkish series, movies and television programs across international platforms.

With these partnerships, StarzPlay subscribers will have exclusive Turkish series including “Resurrection: Ertugrul to the Innocents,” “Our Story,” and “Filinta.” All the titles will be dubbed in Arabic with English subtitles.

“The demand for quality Turkish series dubbed in Arabic hasn’t really changed in our region, especially when it comes to smart and compelling stories. This is why we at StarzPlay have partnered with globally recognized content distributors MISTCO and Calinos to bring some of the best stories for our subscribers,” said Nadim Dada, vice president of content acquisitions, StarzPlay.

Topics: Starzplay

Related

StarzPlay bundles now available on Huawei Video
Corporate News
StarzPlay bundles now available on Huawei Video
Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic

Latest updates

Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets
Top Turkish court reverses ban on news outlets
How close Saudi-Malaysian cooperation led to a drug bust
How close Saudi-Malaysian cooperation led to a drug bust
Prince Philip and the Gulf: The story of an enduring friendship
King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia (R) talks with Queen Elizabeth II (C) and The Duke of Edinburgh (L) before the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London after the first day of the Saudi King's visit. (AFP/File Photo)
France briefly detains chef, businessman in secret dinners scandal
France briefly detains chef, businessman in secret dinners scandal
Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic
Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah prepares for Ramadan amid pandemic

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.