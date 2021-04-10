You are here

Dubai's RTA to go paperless with its bank transactions

The UAE has been pursuing environmentally friendly strategies in recent years, even applying them to government transactions. (Shutterstock)
  • The government entity signed a deal with Dubai’s biggest bank, Emirates NBD, to migrate its transactions online
DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will fully digitize its bank guarantee management process, cutting its paper usage by 100 percent, it announced on Saturday.

The government entity signed a deal with Dubai’s biggest bank, Emirates NBD, to migrate its transactions online using the bank’s Smart Guarantee Trade Finance Platform.

The platform enables end-to-end paperless handling of guarantees including viewing transaction details online, and making amendments, cancelations, extensions or claims, according to a statement.

“This initiative definitely goes in line with Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy and RTA’s commitment to provide smart services and realize its strategic goal of Smart Dubai,” Yousef Al-Ridha, RTA’s chief executive office of corporate administrative support services sector.

The UAE has been pursuing environmentally friendly strategies in recent years, even applying them to government transactions.

India's L&T wins order for world's biggest solar power plant in Saudi Arabia

India's L&T wins order for world's biggest solar power plant in Saudi Arabia

  • The Public Investment Fund (PIF) solar project is part of the Kingdom’s push to invest in renewable energy
DUBAI: Mumbai-headquartered Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a contract to build the Sudair solar PV project in Saudi Arabia.

The renewables arm of L&T’s Power Transmission and Distribution business has bagged the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the Riyadh plant, which has a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatts – the biggest in the world.

“The project that is coming up in Riyadh Province has a 30.8 square kilometre land parcel available to install a total capacity of 1.5GW PV Solar modules with associated single axial tracker and inverters,” the company said in a statement.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) solar project is part of the Kingdom’s push to invest in renewable energy. It is also part of the PIF’s 70 percent target capacity of 58.7 gigawatts.

Only China had higher hotel occupancy than the UAE in 2020

Updated 10 April 2021
Only China had higher hotel occupancy than the UAE in 2020

  • Occupancy was 54.7 percent and 12.8 million guests were received by UAE hotels
The UAE had the second highest hotel occupancy in the world last year behind China,  the country's economy ministry said.

Occupancy was 54.7 percent and 12.8 million guests were received by UAE hotels, it said, citing data from the World Tourism Organization and the Emirates Tourism Council.

The performance reflected how fast the country recovered from the pandemic’s impact, according to Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi, the UAE minister of state for entrepreneurship and SMEs.

“Despite the tremendous challenges it brought onto the industry, the pandemic also created new opportunities for domestic tourism, with a surge in demand recorded over the past year, especially during the holidays and vacation season, and some establishments even reporting full occupancy,” he said.

Guests in the UAE spent 54.2 million nights in 1,089 establishments, according to the data, with an average stay of 3.7 nights per person. Domestic tourism alone contributed about $11.2 billion to the country’s economy in 2020.

Global occupancy rate d to 37 percent in the same period, while the Middle East region recorded about 43 percent occupancy.

China, with the highest rate, recorded 58 percent.

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries

Updated 10 April 2021
Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries

  • “Projects are ongoing to connect power grids with Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and the GCC,” the Saudi energy minister said
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will start exporting electricity to neighboring countries, Argaam reported citing the Kingdom’s energy minister, following the opening of the Sakaka IPP photovoltaic (PV) power plant, its first renewable energy project.

“Projects are ongoing to connect power grids with Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and the GCC,” Prince Abulaziz bin Salman said.

Gulf states have been exploring the idea of opening up their grids to allow them to export power within the region and even beyond to Europe. Such a move allows for the possibility of exporting electricity during periods of lower demand such as during the Gulf's winter months when demand is low.

These low demand months in the region coincide with higher demand months in Europe when people use more power to heat their homes.

The minister said Saudi leadership, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is closely monitoring developments in the Kingdom’s energy sector, including renewables.

His comments come just after the crown prince inaugurated the Sakaka IPP IV plant on Thursday.

UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development

Updated 10 April 2021
UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development

  • The UAE wants to reduce the country’s carbon emission by 70 percent over the next decades
DUBAI: The UAE and Japan have signed an initial agreement to explore opportunities in developing hydrogen.

The Emirates’ energy and infrastructure minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, signed the deal with Japan’s economy minister, Ejima Kiyoshi at a virtual event on Friday.

“This agreement pursues the cooperation to exchange information related to hydrogen production, building the supply chain and transport to Japan, and exchanging information to develop regulations and policies,” Al-Mazrouei said in a statement carried by WAM.

He said the deal will help the UAE diversify its energy mix, and achieve its goals of reducing the country’s carbon emission by 70 percent over the next decades.

“We also aim to diversify the future energy mix, and raise the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix produced in the country to 50 percent,” he added.

Gulf countries have pursued a cleaner energy mix in recent years, in line with global standards primarily set in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG

Updated 10 April 2021
Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG

  • Aramco to hold 51% stake in new company
  • Aligns with recently announced "Shareek" program
RIYADH: Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion leaseback deal with a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners in one of the biggest energy infrastructure transactions.
It represents a continuation of Aramco’s strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders, it said in a statement.
A newly-formed unit called Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will lease usage rights in Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period.
In return, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the stabilized crude oil that flows through the network, backed by minimum volume commitments.
Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in the new company and the EIG-led consortium will hold a 49 percent stake.
The Saudi oil giant said it would retain full ownership and operational control of its stabilized crude oil pipeline network and that the transaction would not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes.
“This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program,” said Aramco President Amin Nasser. “We are capitalizing on new opportunities that also align strategically with the Kingdom’s recently-launched Shareek program. Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this transaction, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders.”

