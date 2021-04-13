You are here

  Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year

Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year

Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in new housing across the Kingdom to meet huge pent up demand. (Shutterstock)
  • Construction started on 350,580 housing units in 2020
RIYADH: Saudi housing completions rose 4.3 percent last year to 344,553 units, SPA reported.
Construction started on 350,580 housing units in 2020, reflecting an annual growth rate of 9 percent.
The housing support program also helped about 222,000 families, posting a record increase in 2020 the news agency said, citing a report from the Housing Data and Observatory Center (HDOC).
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in new housing across the Kingdom to meet huge pent up demand while at the same time a fledgling mortgage market is helping thousands of Saudi homebuyers tap finance.
New housing finance provided to Saudi families increased to 295,590 contracts during 2020, including 87,085 contracts in the fourth quarter, with a value exceeding SR44 billion ($11.72 billion).
Rents fells by 2.4 percent last year, it said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Dubai crown prince says FDI highest in region creating 18,000 jobs

Dubai crown prince says FDI highest in region creating 18,000 jobs
  • FDI projects in Dubai reached 455, exceeding the annual average of 441 in the last five years
  • The US was the top FDI source country, accounting for 21 percent of capital and 22 percent of projects
DUBAI: Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Dubai amounted to 24.7 billion dirhams ($6.7 billion) in 2020, the highest in the Middle East and North Africa region, creating about 18,000 jobs, the emirate’s crown prince said.
FDI projects in Dubai reached 455, exceeding the annual average of 441 in the last five years, placing the emirates among the top global FDI locations in 2020, according to data by the Financial Times’ fDi Markets.
“Dubai’s sustained FDI flows reflect the continued attractiveness of Dubai’s investment environment and the confidence of the investor community in Dubai’s future economic potential,” Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement.
He noted how Dubai was able to achieve this in a challenging global investment environment, where businesses and investors were pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US was the top FDI source country, accounting for 21 percent of capital and 22 percent of projects. Other top countries were France, Japan, the UK, and Germany.
The FDI flows were mostly in the food services, electric power generation, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Topics: Dubai FDI economy

SAMA to encourage more insurance consolidation

SAMA to encourage more insurance consolidation
  • SAMA will continue to encourage mergers and acquisitions of insurance companies, to achieve Vision 2030 goals
RIYADH: Recent mergers in the insurance sector show that the central bank’s (SAMA) plans for the industry are moving in the right direction, said Governor Fahd Al-Mubarak, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
He said that the Kingdom had three insurance mergers during a short period of nearly a year, citing the most recent combination of Aljazira Takaful and Solidarity. The pair signed a binding merger deal last year.
Fierce competition in the crowded regional insurance sector is encouraging underwriters to combine with former rivals in order to improve profitability.
SAMA will continue to encourage mergers and acquisitions of insurance companies, to achieve Vision 2030 goals, the most important of which is the Financial Sector Development Program, Al-Mubarak said.

Topics: SAMA banking Insurnace

Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding

Abu Dhabi’s IHC acquires 45% stake in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding
  • IHC has made a number of high profile investments which include a stake in SpaceX
DUBAI: The International Holding Company (IHC), one of Abu Dhabi’s largest conglomerates, has completed a 45 percent stake purchase in construction giant Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH).
The acquisition is part of the Abu Dhabi-listed company’s plan to diversify its investment portfolio, it said in a statement.
“The move will increase and diversify our investment vertical, as we continually seek strategic partnerships with local and international players and further strengthen our leadership position in the marketplace,” Syed Basar Shueb, chief of IHC, said.
IHC has made a number of high profile investments which include a stake in SpaceX, the space exploration venture of Elon Musk.
The group employs over 22,000 people, and is involved in the development of wide range projects, including mix-used and high-rise property, mass housing and infrastructure.

Topics: Abu Dhabi IHC Alpha Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Mubadala invested record amount in 2020, eyes aluminum IPO

Abu Dhabi Mubadala invested record amount in 2020, eyes aluminum IPO
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala invested a record amount in 2020 as it doubled down on growth sectors, and is close to making a decision on the listing of Emirates Global Aluminium, its chief executive said on Monday.
“We’ve invested more in 2020 than we have ever done in any one year prior to that,” Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak told a virtual event organized by Bahrain’s Investcorp.
Mubarak did not disclose the figure, but his comments signalled Mubadala’s investments will exceed the $18.5 billion in 2019 and $19.1 billion in 2018.
He said Emirates Global Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala and Investment Corp. of Dubai, is well placed for an initial public offering.
“This company is now a very mature business, a very well-placed business for growth. It’s cost base is in the lowest quartile...it’s a great business,” he said.
A plan to list EGA was delayed in 2018. Mubarak said Mubadala paused for 6-8 weeks in March 2020, using the time to understand the ramifications of the pandemic.
“We supercharged our monetization when it came to the sectors in the headwinds and we kept investing in the sectors in the tailwinds, building new partnerships and really focusing on life sciences, as an example, technology, mobility, digital infrastructure,” he said.
Mubadala, which manages $232 billion, invested $853 million in the retail division of India’s Reliance Industries in October after paying $1.2 billion for a 1.85% stake in Reliance’s digital unit, Jio Platform in June.
“We have invested more in India in 2020 than the previous 19 years combined, that gives you an indication of how serious we are about investing in India,” Mubarak said, noting Mudabala had been underweight in terms of its exposure to the country in the past.
He confirmed Mubadala’s team is looking at the pipelines business of Saudi Aramco but had yet to decide whether to invest, nor had it taken a view on the listing of Santa Clara-based semi-conductor producer Globalfoundries.
Mubarak said future risks include inflation, another pandemic, the trade rift between the United States and China, as well as a global correction and economic slowdown.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020

Saudi Arabia issued 117 permits for entertainment activities in 2020
  • Tarfeeh enables investors and companies operating in the sector to request licenses and permits for recreational activities and events
RIYADH: The National Committee for Digital Transformation announced on Monday it has officially chosen the online portal “Tarfeeh” to organize and develop the Kingdom’s entertainment sector.

Tarfeeh was chosen from more than 800 potential platforms under consideration, according  to a report by the Saudi News Agency.

Established by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Tarfeeh enables investors and companies operating in the sector to request licenses and permits for recreational activities and events, and to apply for accreditation certificates for specialized activities in the entertainment sector.

Using the portal, the GEA in 2020 issued 117 permits for entertainment activities, 219 licenses for operating entertainment facilities, and 398 permits for live shows in restaurants and cafes, despite the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The portal also enabled 188 investors to obtain a license to manage and develop artistic and entertainment talents.

The number of restaurants and cafes registered in the portal in order to obtain permits for live performances was more than 410.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Entertainment Authority

