Al-Ittihad settle FIFA dispute as domestic suspension of Al-Nassr forward is upheld

Al-Ittihad settle FIFA dispute as domestic suspension of Al-Nassr forward is upheld
Saudi Arabian Football Federation still looking into the alleged altercation between Abderrazak Hamdallah and Waleed Al-Ahmed. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Ittihad settle FIFA dispute as domestic suspension of Al-Nassr forward is upheld

Al-Ittihad settle FIFA dispute as domestic suspension of Al-Nassr forward is upheld
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation still looking into the alleged altercation between Abderrazak Hamdallah and Waleed Al-Ahmed in the King’s Cup semi-final
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Al-Ittihad have settled the FIFA dispute with Esperance Club two weeks ago after the Jeddah club paid $200,000 it owed for last season’s signing of the Tunisian Anis Al-Badri, it has been revealed by Arabic-language newspaper Arriyadiyah.

The daily added that the Tunisian club had lodged its complaint as a result of Al-Ittihad’s failure to pay the second instalment of the sale of Al-Badri, which was due in July last year.

According to unnamed sources, FIFA’s dispute resolution chamber issued its ruling obliging Al-Ittihad to pay the amount together with the delay fine.

The news comes only days after Al-Ittihad dragged themselves back into the Saudi Pro League title race with a 2-0 win over reigning champions Al-Hilal

The club is now looking to similarly settle a case with the Argentine club Rosario Central for the transfer of Leonardo Gil in 2017

It is the latest of domestic and foreign disputes that the Al-Ittihad administration is looking to settle as soon as possible.

Meanwhile on Monday, the appeals committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) rejected Al-Nassr's appeal against the discipline and ethics committee's decision regarding its decision to suspend its Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdallah.

The committee indicated that while it had formally accepted the appeal, its subject was ultimately rejected, supporting the initial disciplinary decision against the player for his alleged altercation with Al-Faisaly defender Waleed Al-Ahmed in Al-Nassr’s King’s Cup semi-final defeat on April 4.

Last Wednesday, the disciplinary committee had announced that Hamdallah will be temporarily suspended for a period of 15 days, with an option to extend the ban to any matches in which he is illegible, until the completion of the study into what happened during the match.

It was the latest controversy to beset the club in a season turmoil on and off the pitch, however Hamdallah, the league’s top scorer for the last two seasons is free to take part in Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League group matches starting this week.

Topics: football sport AFC Champions League Saudi Arabia FIFA Al-ittihad Abderrazak Hamdallah

Mahdi Ali reforms the old band for a shot at AFC Champions League glory

Mahdi Ali reforms the old band for a shot at AFC Champions League glory
Updated 44 min 2 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Mahdi Ali reforms the old band for a shot at AFC Champions League glory

Mahdi Ali reforms the old band for a shot at AFC Champions League glory
  • UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli go into the group stages in Riyadh on a high after winning the 2021 League Cup on Friday
Updated 44 min 2 sec ago
Ali Khaled

: Mahdi Ali will try, for one last time, to get the old band together.

There’s him, front man Omar Abdulrahman, Ahmed Khalil, Majed Hassan, Hamadan Al-Kamali, Walid Abbas, Majed Naser, Abdelaziz Sanqour and Abdelaziz Haikal.

On Friday, a penalty shootout win over Al-Nasr saw the 2020-21 League Cup added to the recently won 2020 Super Cup in Shabab Al-Ahli’s trophy cabinet.

And when the Emirati coach leads the Dubai team into the group stages of the AFC Champions League this week, he will be doing so with a squad that’s packed with a group of players that he has known for close on to two decades now.

As coach of various UAE national age group teams from 2003 (U16s), and the senior team from 2012, Mahdi Ali was responsible for overseeing what has become known as the second Golden Generation of Emirati players.

A commendable, eye-catching performance at the 2012 London Olympics, winning the 2013 Gulf Cup of Nations in Manama, and finishing third at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup in Australia.

For a while it seemed the team, or as the coach always called them, “the group”, could do no wrong. Until, suddenly they could do little right.

Mahdi Ali’s rein as UAE coach ended in 2017 as the UAE’s bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in France, a genuine prospect at the time, began to crumble.

Since then, he has only taken charge of Shabab Al-Ahli; first in 2017-18, and then again in 2020.

Back at the club he represented for 15 years in the 1980s and 90s, and which he briefly coached in the 2009-10 season, Mahdi Ali is now overseeing something of renaissance at Shabab Al-Ahli.

In addition to the silverware, a 13-match unbeaten run has seen the team rise to third in the Arabian Gulf League table, though still a significant seven points behind leaders Al-Jazira, and six behind Baniyas.

Still, it showed that the old maestro can still get a tune out of his players.

Except that it is mostly the new faces that have been delivering the high notes, with many of the UAE core reduced to back-up performers.

Leading the charge line for Shabab Al-Ahli in recent months have been the club’s foreign contingent of the Brazilians Igor Jesus and Carlos Eduardo, Federico Cartabia of Argentina and the Uzbeks Jaloliddin Masharipov and Odiljon Hamrobekov.

And while many of the Emirati players continue to play their part, two of country’s leading lights over the last decade, and arguably two of its finest ever, for now remain nowhere to be seen.

Ahmed Khalil, winner of the 2015 Asian Footballer of the Year award for his stellar performances in Australian and for helping then still Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League final has barely figured in the first team over the last few years.

As occasionally brilliant as he is frustrating, inconsistency and injuries have blighted his career.

Above all, there is still the long shadow of Omar Abdulrahman, the golden boy whose fall from grace could be seen as metaphor for the fading of the golden generation.

The UAE’s most gifted player of all time, Abdulrahman was for long linked with a move to a major European league that never came.

In the summer of 2018, he joined Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for what turned out to be an ill-fated, injury-disrupted spell.

A move to Abu Dhabi’s Al-Jazira a year later proved similarly unsuccessful, culminating in the previously unthinkable news that shocked Emirati and Middle East football supporters; Abdulrahman being released from his contract by the AGL leaders.

Perhaps it is fitting that a potential redemption arc has been offered at Shabab Al-Ahli under mentor Mahdi Ali, the man who oversaw Abdulrahman’s greatest hits.

But as the 29-year-old continues to recover from injury, Shabab Al-Ahli will go into the Champions League group stage held in Riyadh relying on the firepower of the foreign stars.

The first match against Istiklol, even before a ball has been kicked, has become a must-win match.

The team from Tajikistan will be seen as the group’s weakest link and while 2019 champions Al-Hilal take on AGMK of Uzbekistan, Shabab Al Ahli will be hoping to post three points on the board before the bigger challenges appear.

The second match will be against the hosts Al-Hilal, before a double-header against AGMK precedes the return match against Istiklol.

The last thing Mahdi Ali would want is to go into the final match against an on-form Hilal team needing a win to qualify to the knockout stages.

Still, the team is on a high after the League Cup triumph and perhaps the AFC Champions League fixtures have come at the perfect time for the UAE team - a glorious year remains a tantalizing possibility.

Just when the Emirati stars of the last decade take center-stage remains to be seen.

Topics: AFC Champions League football sport

Stoffel Vandoorne recovers to claim Rome E-Prix victory for Mercedes-EQ in round four of the Formula E season

Stoffel Vandoorne recovers to claim Rome E-Prix victory for Mercedes-EQ in round four of the Formula E season
Updated 12 April 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Stoffel Vandoorne recovers to claim Rome E-Prix victory for Mercedes-EQ in round four of the Formula E season

Stoffel Vandoorne recovers to claim Rome E-Prix victory for Mercedes-EQ in round four of the Formula E season
  • The Belgian driver had suffered a crash in round three on Saturday
Updated 12 April 2021
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team is celebrating a belatedly successful weekend which saw Stoffel Vandoorne taking first place at the Rome E-Prix, leaving him and team-mate Nyck de Vries fourth and fifth respectively in the drivers’ table after the completion of rounds three and four of the season in Italy.

“What an amazing victory,” Vandoorne said.

“It makes up for what happened (on Saturday). To end the weekend on such a high today feels fantastic.”

The Belgian driver redeemed himself with a win after an unfortunate retirement in first race of the Rome E-Prix double-header the day before.

Things looked bleak for Vandoorne when he spun into the barrier trying to avoid a slowing Lucas di Grassi - however, the team managed to repair the car overnight and Vandoorne was able to qualify third on the grid for the second race.

His win on Sunday means Mercedes-EQ now sit second in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship standing, building on De Vries’ win at the season-opening Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh at the end of February.

READ MORE

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in attendance for the second race of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend in Riyadh on Saturday. Click here for more.

“I would like to thank everyone in the team and especially my mechanics, who had their work cut out to get the car fixed after the accident,” Vandoorne said.

A few early battles and a late safety car intervention did not stop the Mercedes-EQ driver from securing his second FIA Formula E victory, placing him firmly in contention for the championship.

Vandoorne also “Fanboost” - the voted-for power surge - to thank as well, as he was able to create distance between himself and Alexander Sims on the final lap restart.

“I wasn't sure what to expect during the safety car period just before the end but still had Fanboost, so I could defend my position,” he said.

“It didn’t feel exactly great after comfortably being in the lead, but I didn’t put a foot wrong over the final lap and managed to secure the win, which is what counts in the end.”

NEOM, Principal Partner of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, congratulated Vandoorne on his victory in Rome.

“It’s brilliant to see yet another strong performance from the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team,” Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM said.

“NEOM is striving to become a major participant in the world’s sporting landscape and our partnership with the team is providing us with a unique opportunity to tap into an organization which is relentless in their pursuit of excellence.”

During the pre-season in December, the world witnessed the Belgian driver take to the streets of NEOM in the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02, the first all-electric vehicle driven on the Magna Road.

The partnership between NEOM and Mercedes-EQ - first established in 2020 - will focus on development programs in the region and green mobility efforts to revolutionize electric vehicles, as part of the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan for a sustainable future.

Topics: Formula E motor sports sport

Trio of Saudi clubs prepare to take on continent’s best as AFC Champions League returns

Trio of Saudi clubs prepare to take on continent’s best as AFC Champions League returns
Updated 12 April 2021
John Duerden

Trio of Saudi clubs prepare to take on continent’s best as AFC Champions League returns

Trio of Saudi clubs prepare to take on continent’s best as AFC Champions League returns
  • With all matches taking place in the Kingdom, Al-Hilal look to have an easier task than struggling Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli
Updated 12 April 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: The time for dreaming is over and the football is about to begin — in West Asia at least — as the 2021 AFC Champions League kicks off on Wednesday. With a few changes to the format.

For the first time, the tournament has been expanded from 32 to 40 teams, not great timing in the middle of a global pandemic, but there are still three from Saudi Arabia in the mix.

And while the group stage welcomes eight more teams, only 16, as before, will make it through to the second round.

This means that only the group winners are certain of progression along with the three best runners-up in the five western zone groups.

As before Asia’s premier club competition remains split into two halves, western and eastern, until the final itself brings the two together.

There are other differences. Travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic mean each group is taking place in one city over an intensive period of six games in 16 days.

The teams that handle this schedule the best will prosper and that is good news for Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli who are all playing at home. 

READ MORE

Former Brazil coach Mano Menezes tasked with guiding Al-Nassr to AFC Champions League success Read more here.

Al-Hilal have the best chance of all three in Group A with the downside perhaps being that the 2019 champions are in the middle of a fierce domestic title race.

Their last game before the Champions League was last Frida’s defeat against Al-Ittihad in third and the first game after the group finishes comes against Al-Shabab, who are in second, on May 7.

Losing Salem Al-Dawsari to injury is a blow but there is enough talent available to Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale, who has yet to really win over fans since replacing Razvan Lucescu in February.

The Riyadh giants are in an interesting group which features, for the first time ever, two teams from Central Asia.

Tajikistan powerhouse Istiklol have made waves in the AFC Cup, Asia’s second-tier competition, and are now making their debut in the big event.

Al-Hilal’s defence will have to keep an eye on prolific striker Manuchekhr Dzhalilov. 

AGMK of Uzbekistan are also making their Champions League debut and while they are not the strongest team in the country, Saudi Arabia are in the same World Cup qualification group as the Uzbeks, and Hilal players will know not to underestimate the opposition.

The group is completed by Shabab Al-Ahli. The Dubai team, runners-up in 2015, is full of talent, led by former UAE national team boss Mahdi Ali and features former Al-Hilal star Omar Abdulrahman.

All in all however, it would be a surprise if the three-time champions didn’t make it out of the group.

Al-Nassr have a tougher-looking proposition. First and foremost is the presence of Al-Sadd. Coach Xavi Hernandez, nailed-on to be a future Barcelona boss, has just led the 2011 continental champions to the Qatar Stars League title and did so without losing a game.

READ MORE

5 talking points from Al-Ittihad’s win over Al-Hilal in Saudi Classico. Read more here.

 

His sights are well and truly set on Asia and with former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla in stunning form, Al Sadd are one of the favorites.

Foolad of Iran will be no pushovers and Jordan’s Al-Wehdat, making a first appearance in the tournament, will be hard to beat.

The Riyadh giants, who reached the last four in 2020, have had an up and down season and are looking to Asia to bring some joy for their fans.

So much so, that last Friday Alen Horvat was fired as head coach and replaced by Mano Menezes in time for the start of the group matches.

The first priority for the former Brazil boss is to take Al-Nassr to the knockout stages.

His clashes with Xavi at Al-Sadd will not just be fascinating but probably pivotal.

Al-Ahli complete the trio and like Al-Nassr are heading into Asia off the back of a disappointing domestic season and have also just appointed a new coach.

Laurentiu Reghecampf led Al-Hilal to the final of the 2014 edition and that infamous loss to Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Romanian now returns to the country to take over the struggling Jeddah club, which have lost its last six games. 

If that wasn’t worrying enough, though Asia offers a chance of a change and a respite from domestic woes, Al-Ahli’s group is a tough one.

Two-time winners Esteghlal of Iran reached the last 16 before being knocked out by Pakhtakor last year and will be hoping to go further this time around.

A strong Al-Duhail team finished second in Qatar to the all-conquering Al-Sadd and while Al-Shorta of Iraq are the outsiders, football in the country is going through a resurgence right now and they can be counted on to cause an upset or two.

For Al-Ahli, finalists in 2012, getting to the second round would be a fine achievement and a great way for the new boss to start his spell.

At the moment, the odds are against it but the AFC Champions League is nothing if not unpredictable.

Despite that, predicting that Al-Hilal will be the best performing Saudi side still seems like a relatively safe forecast to make.

Topics: 2021 AFC Champions League

The social network that wants to unite the football community

The social network that wants to unite the football community
Updated 12 April 2021
Ali Khaled

The social network that wants to unite the football community

The social network that wants to unite the football community
  • TheFutbolApp allows members to earn cryptocurrency through engagement on its news feeds, games and chatrooms.
Updated 12 April 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: What do you get if you let a tech wizard and a football-mad businessman brainstorm together for long enough?

The answer, perhaps not surprisingly in hindsight, is a social media network for football fans.

Specifically, TheFutbolApp, the brainchild of American Steve van Zutphen and British-Cypriot George Kafkarkou.

News feeds, games, prediction leagues, and chatrooms. Uniquely for social networks, it also looks to share its wealth with its members through its own cryptocurrency, TheFutbolCoin (TFC). The more you engage, the more likes you get, the more you make.

Van Zutphen is a veteran of the tech industry and has had several experiences of creating social networks since the early days of the century.

“It’s really hard to create a social network technically,” he said.

“It’s a lot more difficult than people expect, because of the amount of polish they see on Instagram and Facebook. They have tens of thousands of technologists as you can imagine. But if you break into a social network, you have to be better than the existing ones, not be equal or lesser.”

It took a long time to perfect an idea which, according to van Zutphen, initially came about after his friend and champion skier Jan Hudec - nicknamed the Panda - had asked him to devise a mechanism in which money can be poured back into the skiing community.

And so the tech behind TheFutbolApp was born.

“We’re used the advantage of the big technology toolkit we developed over a decade with a really world class team of guys and we felt that the way to get in the market was through sports, as a primary interest base, because we knew that Twitter was riding the coat-tails of football.”

To what extent football fans flock to Twitter came as shock to van Zutphen, as it might for many people.

“I’ve talked to executives at Twitter, and they said straight to me that of 100 million daily active users (two years ago), 70 million are there primarily because of football. So really Twitter is a football app, it’s football’s Instagram. So we thought that we could field something different and better, maybe to combine the features of these popular networks. We could do it, and we chose football.”

“It wasn’t easy, it’s technically very difficult,” he added. “But we did get it off the ground now and it’s running really beautifully.”

TheFutbolApp was launched in 2019 and currently has just over half a million active members. The founders where after creating a community that will benefit all its members equally.

“Steve and I and the whole team have a burning desire to make difference for everybody involved in this community,” Kafkarkou said.

“The biggest community in the world is football. Everybody is equal, everybody shares the passion.”

The established social media networks are not exactly enjoying positive press these days and Kafkarkou is keen to point out how TheFutbolApp will differentiate itself from the pack.

“One of the benefits of the TFC, the token, is that it's a mechanism for us to share the wealth of advertising in football with our users,” he said.

“As opposed to Facebook and Twitter who keep all their revenue, our approach is to share it with the community.”

This holistic mindset can benefit all partners he says, including football clubs, whose finances, shoddy at the best of times, have been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most important stakeholder, however, is always the individual fan.

“We [TheFutbolApp] are closer to the fans of any club than the clubs themselves and that will continue to grow,” he added.

“We’re growing without any promotional activities at eight percent per month in terms of users. And we’ve barely warmed up, there are many more things to come.”

Having held an executive position at a Fortune 500 company in New York, Kafkarkou says it would have been easy for him and his partner to conceive of other money-making ideas.

Their motivation, however, was to create a model where “everybody wins or nobody wins”.

As with other social networks, registering on TheFutbolApp is simple. Name, location, favorite team, or teams.

“If you install the app and activate your wallet, the first thing you get is one free TFC,” Kafkarkou said. “Today that token is listed on one of the most prestigious cryptocurrency exchanges and has value of 42 cents. If you invite a friend and they activate their wallet, you get another TFC. The three most popular areas of the app are the social feed of your club, the games and the chatrooms. People can earn a lot of points which we convert to TFC playing games. In the bitcoin world you mine electronically, in our world, you socially mine. You spend time in the app and you earn it.”

The early signs were that it had universal appeal. Fifty percent of users are women.

In Cyprus, where the founders reside, over 100 businesses accept TFC in part or in whole for goods and services. The co-founders expect similar engagements elsewhere.

“We love data because you have to work with reality, not dreams,” said Kafkarkou.

“We are approaching one million transactions paid for in part or in whole with the TFC here in Cyprus. So when setting up in the UK or US, the adoption will be at least as great as Cyprus.”

The Middle East, like Africa, is proving fertile ground for new members.

“We just recently did the Arabic translations, we started updating all the social feeds for all the teams in the region,” said van Zutphen.

“It’s one of the greatest markets. The top four markets in the world in terms of the degree of intensity for the love of football are Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Egypt. We’re super excited about being able to bring the Middle East to this app.”

Crucially, according to Kafkarkou, Arab football fans, as opposed to, say, a supporter of Premier League club, tend to support several teams in several different countries, or markets.

That will translate to more time on the app.

“We well understand the passion in the Arab states for football,” he said.

“The typical Arab fan follows three or four clubs. They follow their local club, but they also typically follow a team in La Liga, the English Premier League and also in Serie A in Italy. Frankly, they almost love them equally.”

“If you’re following your favorite player or club on Instagram you’re not allowed to post in their feed, but in our system you can, so you’re actually in the party there,” he added.

It is by design a one-stop shop, or network, for football fans. Kafkarkou calls it an “app in an app” and Van Zutphen believes it could well replace different chatrooms, forums, WhatsApp and Facebook groups, which he sees as “scattered to the wind”.

A fan on his way to a football match, can plan to meet up with supporters in a coffee shop near the stadium while checking the team line-up on his club’s feed. And then pay for his latte with TFC.

“And that is, turning [engagement] into knowledge of where you can go and also into money, tokens, that you can use to actually buy things,” he added.

Topics: football apps sport

The Saudi Arabian GP is ‘going to beat Monaco’ — Prince Khalid

The Saudi Arabian GP is ‘going to beat Monaco’ — Prince Khalid
Updated 12 April 2021
Zaid Khashogji

The Saudi Arabian GP is ‘going to beat Monaco’ — Prince Khalid

The Saudi Arabian GP is ‘going to beat Monaco’ — Prince Khalid
  • Chairman of Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) breaks ground on Jeddah’s new Formula 1 circuit
  • Jeddah circuit will be 6.175 kilometers long, making it the second longest circuit in F1 track in history
Updated 12 April 2021
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Silverstone, Circuit de Monaco and Spa-Francorchamps; Jeddah’s new Formula 1 race circuit will soon be rivaling some of the world’s greatest tracks when it is completed ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next December.

On Sunday, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially signal the start of construction on the track — with completion expected around mid-November this year.

“It means a lot. We know Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsports, it’s the biggest event that Saudi Arabia will host,” the SAMF chairman said. “It’s very important for the Kingdom, for our youth, for the sport, for the economy, and for tourism.”

Despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, the Kingdom actively continued to be home to some of the biggest motorsports events on the local and international tours, and is now set to host the grandest of them all.

When Jeddah holds the Kingdom’s first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix it will cap off a landmark year which has already seen the Dakar Rally, Formula E, and Extreme E championship races.

“We are preparing ourselves to host the most thrilling and exciting race ever,” Prince Khalid said. “The Jeddah circuit will be amazing. It’s the fastest street circuit, and it’s the longest street circuit.”

The ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

The Saudi Arabian GP — one of 23 races — is set to take place on Dec. 5, 2021, and the circuit will be built on a coastal stretch of Jeddah’s Corniche, giving the spectators and drivers an open view of the Red Sea.

“How many Formula 1 race tracks are on the side of the sea?” Martin Whitaker, CEO of the Saudi Arabian GP said. “It’s a fantastic location, the community of Jeddah is going to experience something completely different. This will be a real differentiator for F1 racing as well. It’s a great new home for F1.”

With just over seven months until the race, Whitaker says the biggest challenges are time and the pandemic.

The ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“We have two plans,” he said. We’re planning for a race with full spectators, but also, we have a COVID plan as well.”

Prince Khalid believes the design of the circuit will make it one of the most exciting in Formula 1.

“Normally, the street circuits are a bit boring in terms of racing because of the location, there’s not a lot of changes that can be done, but we are very lucky here in this area of the Corniche,” he said. “It’s still not developed, so this gave us the opportunity to do a street circuit that is fast and thrilling and exciting, so it’s going to beat Monaco.”

“With what the Kingdom is doing regarding vaccination, and the progress we are seeing, from here until December I’m sure that a lot of people will be vaccinated,” The SAMF chairman added. “And I pray and I hope that the situation will be much better and we’ll be in a position where we can allow our fans to come and enjoy this lovely race with us.”

The ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Last year saw Lewis Hamilton win his seventh world championship after the 20th race of the season. Max Verstappen turned up the heat this year with a breathtakingly close second-place podium finish - behind Hamilton - at the season-opening Bahrain GP to confirm himself as the biggest threat to the champion's dream of what would be a record-breaking eighth title in 2021.

“Max Verstappen proved in Bahrain he’s fast. Hopefully, we’ll see other drivers challenge Hamilton and make the championship more difficult to achieve,” Prince Khalid said.

The ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the new circuit for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

A new Formula 1 circuit is also currently under construction in Qiddiya, Riyadh, and is set to host future editions of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix once completed in a few years’ time.

“The initial plan was to host the Formula 1 race in Qiddiya, but the Crown Prince, His Royal Highness, wanted us not to wait,” Prince Khalid said. “I think Qiddiya should be ready by the end of 2023, so we wanted to bring the race sooner than that and we chose a perfect location — Jeddah."

Topics: Saudi Arabia Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix

