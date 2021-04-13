You are here

  • Home
  • Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal

Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal

Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal
Iran’s foreign minister warned Tuesday that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqztt

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal

Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal
  • Kayhan, the hard-line Tehran newspaper, urged Iran to walk out of the Vienna talks
  • Mohammad Javad Zarif’s made his remarks alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Iran’s foreign minister warned Tuesday that an attack on its main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz affects ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its tattered atomic deal with world powers.
Mohammad Javad Zarif’s remarks, alongside visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, come as the US has insisted it had nothing to do with the sabotage Sunday at the Natanz nuclear facility. While not claiming the attack, Israel is widely believed to have carried out the still-unexplained assault that damaged centrifuges there.
“Americans should know that neither sanctions nor sabotage actions would provide them with an instrument for talks,” Zarif said in Tehran. “They should know that these actions would only make the situation difficult for them.”
Kayhan, the hard-line Tehran newspaper, urged Iran to “walk out of the Vienna talks, suspend all nuclear commitments, retaliate against Israel and identify and dismantle the domestic infiltration network behind the sabotage.”
“Despite evidence that shows the role of the US as main instigator of nuclear sabotage against Iran, unfortunately some statesmen, by purging the US of responsibility, (aid) Washington’s crimes against the people of Iran,” the paper said in Tuesday’s editions.
While Kayhan is a small-circulation newspaper, its editor-in-chief, Hossein Shariatmadari ,was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been described as an adviser to him in the past.
Such a walkout remains unlikely as the administration of President Hassan Rouhani, whose main diplomatic achievement was the 2015 accord, hopes to get the US to rejoin it and provide desperately needed sanctions relief. However, pressure does appear to be growing within Iran’s theocracy over how to respond to the attack.
Details remained scarce about what happened early Sunday at Natanz. The event was initially described only as a blackout in the electrical grid feeding above-ground workshops and underground enrichment halls — but later Iranian officials began referring to it as an attack. Israeli media, which has close ties with the military and intelligence services of that country, have described the sabotage as a cyberattack, without offering evidence or sourcing to support that.
The extent of the damage at Natanz also remains unclear, though Iran’s Foreign Ministry has described it as damaging Iran’s first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, the workhorse of its nuclear program. A former Iranian Revolutionary Guard chief said Tuesday that the assault set off a fire while a civilian nuclear program spokesman mentioned a “possible minor explosion.”
In remarks aired late Monday by state television. the former head of the country’s civilian nuclear arm offered his own description of the attack, calling its design “very beautiful.” The attack appeared to target both the power grid at Natanz, as well as the facility’s emergency backup power fed by separate batteries, Fereydoun Abbasi said.
Abbasi said a similar attack targeted Iran’s underground Fordo facility in 2012 with two explosions: one 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) away at a power station and the other at Fordo’s emergency battery system.
“We had predicted that and we were using a separate power grid,” Abbasi said. “They hit but nothing happened for our machines.”
It remains unclear on which power source Natanz in central Iran relies. Satellite photographs appear to show an electrical substation at the facility’s northwest corner.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Related

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast
Middle-East
Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast

Prince Hamza of Jordan will not face trial: Jordanian media

A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. (AFP)
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Prince Hamza of Jordan will not face trial: Jordanian media

A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. (AFP)
  • Prince Hamzah will be dealt with 'within the framework of the royal family'
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh denied there had been a “coup,” and that the former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein will not face a trail, local media reported on Monday citing lawmakers.  
Members of parliament, Saleh Al-Armouti, Mohammad Al-Alaqma and Omar Ayasrah, told Roya News TV that their prime minister confirmed that “there was no coup” and that those involved were arrested with the exception of Prince Hamzah, “who will be dealt with within the framework of the royal family.”
Last week, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said that Prince Hamza had been liaising with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country and had been monitored for some time.
The authorities intercepted communications between Prince Hamza and foreign parties over the timing of steps to undermine Jordan’s security, Safadi said at a news conference.
Evidence showed Prince Hamza had been communicating with outside entities, the so-called Jordanian opposition, and had recorded two videos in Arabic and English in an “incitement attempt,” Safadi added.
He also said the wife of Prince Hamza had also made contact with a representative of a foreign country to secure escape.
He added Jordanian intelligence had intercepted certain communications at what he called the “zero hour,” adding that “it was clear they had moved from design and planning into action.”
He said some 14-16 people are under arrest in addition to senior officials whose arrest had already been announced.
Safadi confirmed that the security efforts to foil the attempt had been fully Jordanian and that all suspicious activities were now under full control.
The security services have asked for those involved in the plot to be referred to the state security court, he said.

Topics: Jordan

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free

Oman COVID-19 spike sparks hospital ICU bed shortage – just 4% free
  • Staff are finding it difficult to expand intensive care units
  • The total number of infections recorded in the country stands at 173,029
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A spike in coronavirus infections in Oman has led to a serious shortage in available hospital intensive care unit (ICU) beds with 96 percent occupied – leaving just 14 ICU spaces free, national daily Times of Oman reported.
With so many COVID-19 cases occupying bed spaces, staff are finding it difficult to expand intensive care units further to meet the current pandemic demands, head of Infectious Diseases Unit at the Royal Hospital Dr Faryal Al-Lawati said.
“Vacant beds in hospitals cannot be occupied by just COVID-19 patients, and if we do increase the number of beds for them, by converting existing beds to one designed for intensive care, it means we have to reduce other health services provided, in exchange for more coronavirus admissions,” she said.
The situation is so bad that some operations - essential and non-essential – have already been postponed.
And Dr Al-Lawati warned that further non-COVID-related health services might be halted if the surge doesn’t slow down.
Data analyst Ibrahim Al-Maimani said that on March 31, the number of patients in hospitals reached 515, while April 12 witnessed a 46 percent increase in admissions reaching 751 cases.
“There is also an increase in the number of intensive care admissions during the same period with a rise of 78 inpatients from 156 on March 31 to reach 234 cases by the April 12,” he added.
The total number of infections recorded in the country stands at 173,029 with 153,986 recoveries and 1,789 deaths. Oman experiences shortage in hospital beds amid spike in COVID-19 infections

Topics: Coronarivus

Related

Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities
Middle-East
Oman ends night-time movement curbs, keeps ban for all commercial activities
Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income
Business & Economy
Oman budget revenues down after 35% decline in net oil income

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops arrest 25 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
  • The army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Jenin, and East Jerusalem
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Israeli troops have arrested 25 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

The army stormed the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Salfit, Jenin, and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society said in a statement. It added that the citizens were arrested under the pretext that they were wanted by Israeli authorities.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem.
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

Topics: Israel-Palestine

Related

Special US secretary of defense aims to deescalate Israel-Iran tensions
Middle-East
US secretary of defense aims to deescalate Israel-Iran tensions
Palestinian leader ‘in good health’ ahead of election
Middle-East
Palestinian leader ‘in good health’ ahead of election

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq

Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
  • Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month
  • “Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” says a 32-year-old civil servant
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Faced with sharp price rises, a decline in the buying power of the dinar and rising unemployment, Iraqis enter the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan with a feeling of dread.
“After a whole day of fasting, we have to eat something,” even if the price of a kilo of tomatoes has more than doubled, said Umm Hussein, a single mother of five who has no salary.
She struggles each month to raise the $45 rent for their modest home.
Like 16 million of Iraq’s 40-million population living under the poverty line, Umm Hussein relies on her ration card for food.
Under the legacy from the 1990s when Iraq’s Saddam Hussein was under a stringent international embargo, every Iraqi whose household heads earns less than $1,000 a month is entitled to certain basic provisions at subsidised prices.
But this year, “we’ve only received the rations for February,” said Abu Seif, 36, who like his father before him has the job of distributing bags of subsidised goods.
“We still haven’t got the rations for Ramadan,” during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, a period that starts this week.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month. But “people are coming in or calling every day to ask when they’re arriving,” said Abu Seif.
In Abu Ammar’s grocery store, the credit line has been stretched so far that he fears not being able to pay his suppliers any more.
With prices rising sharply, “some families owe more than 200,000 dinars” ($130), the grocer told AFP.
The authorities in energy-rich Iraq, with revenues slashed by the decline in world oil prices, last year devalued the dinar, which has lost 25 percent of its value against the dollar.
As a result, for example, the price for a bottle of cooking oil has gone up to 2,500 dinars, from 1,500 dinars.
On top of price hikes, Covid-19 restrictions such as lockdowns and curfews have killed jobs, especially the day jobs on which many Iraqis rely following decades of conflict.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says Iraqis are trapped in a vicious circle.
“Over 90 percent of small and medium enterprises in the food and agriculture sector reported being severely to moderately affected by the pandemic. To cope with decreased revenue, more than 50 percent either let staff go or reduced salaries,” it says.
A joke doing the rounds on Iraqi social media goes something like: “This year, salaries are in the group of death with Covid-19 and Eid Al-Fitr (the feast marking the end of Ramadan). Not sure they will make it though to the next round.”
Haider, a 32-year-old civil servant, says it’s no laughing matter.
“Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” he said.
Even in normal times, he struggles to pay the rent, for daily expenses and electricity charges with his monthly salary of $600.
Electricity is one of the heaviest financial burdens, in a country with at times 20-hours-a-day power cuts that force Iraqis to turn to private generators that run on pricey fuel.
Abu Ahmad, a 32-year-old colleague, says he will skip the traditions this Ramadan.
“I’m not going to be giving big dinners at my place, so as not to spread Covid,” he said. “But also, because I can’t afford it.”
 

Topics: Iraq

Related

US agrees to redeploy remaining combat forces from Iraq
Middle-East
US agrees to redeploy remaining combat forces from Iraq
Iraq crackdown on corruption helps to boost forex reserves to $60bn says PM
Business & Economy
Iraq crackdown on corruption helps to boost forex reserves to $60bn says PM

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast

Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast
  • The attack came amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the US to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers
  • Netanyahu:I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel
Updated 13 April 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH:Iran admitted on Monday that an explosion had disabled uranium enrichment centrifuges at its flagship Natanz nuclear plant.

Officials in Tehran initially claimed that a power cut on Sunday had disrupted activities at Natanz, the center of Iran’s nuclear program, but it later emerged that Israel’s Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyberattack on the plant.

The attack came amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the US to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, after former US President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago and reimposed sanctions.

The Israelis “want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

“We will not fall into their trap. We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks, but we will take our revenge.”

Israel and US allies in the Gulf strongly oppose restoration of the deal in its current form, without also addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional meddling through proxy militias in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after talks on Monday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel, and Israel will continue to defend itself against Iran’s aggression and terrorism.”

Sunday’s attack on Natanz came a day after Iran started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, which are banned under the nuclear deal.

“Our nuclear experts are assessing the damage but I can assure you that Iran will replace damaged centrifuges in Natanz with advanced ones,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Topics: Iran

Related

Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons
Middle-East
Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons
Update EU sanctions elite Iran commander over 2019 protests
Middle-East
EU sanctions elite Iran commander over 2019 protests

Latest updates

Fans share disappointment as K-Pop’s BTS announce virtual concert in Ramadan 
Fans share disappointment as K-Pop’s BTS announce virtual concert in Ramadan 
Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal
Iran warns sabotage affects Vienna talks over nuclear deal
Instagram partners with Bahraini artist Hala Al-Abbasi on Ramadan stickers 
Instagram partners with Bahraini artist Hala Al-Abbasi on Ramadan stickers 
Bella Hadid fronts Fendi’s latest collection
Bella Hadid graces the Fendi limited-edition capsule collection. Supplied
Fast-fashion website PrettyLittleThing makes its debut in Saudi Arabia
Fast-fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing launched an Arabic version of its website in Saudi Arabia. Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.