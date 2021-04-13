You are here

UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict
This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source on April 13, 2021 shows protesters carrying fireworks while taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay during the Myanmar New Year festival of Thingyan. (AFP)
Reuters

UN rights boss sees Syria echoes in Myanmar conflict
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday it fears that the military clampdown on protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup risks escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the “slaughter.”
UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement 3,080 had been detained and there are reports that 23 people have been sentenced to death following secret trials.
“I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading toward a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated,” Bachelet said.

Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

  • The Danish state has lost more than 12.7 billion crowns in total
  • The charges against three US and three British citizens are connected to the so-called “cum-ex” trading schemes
Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s state prosecutor said on Tuesday it had charged six people from the United States and Britain with defrauding Danish tax authorities of more than 1.1 billion crowns ($176 million) in a sham trading scheme.

The charges against three US and three British citizens are connected to the so-called “cum-ex” trading schemes, in which the Danish state has lost more than 12.7 billion crowns in total.

In January, Denmark charged two UK citizens, bringing the total number of people charged to eight

They are suspected of running a scheme that involved submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world to receive dividend tax refunds, the prosecutor said

The six people were charged with running the scheme via Germany’s North Channel Bank in 2014 and 2015, the prosecutor said.

The cum-ex trading scheme is also being investigated by authorities in Germany, Belgium and Britain. Last year, two Britons were convicted in Germany’s biggest fraud trial in at least 75 years.

The name “cum-ex” is Latin for “with-without,” illustrating the apparent vanishing of dividend payments.

Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

  • India’s total number of COVID-19 infections has reached 13.5 million
Updated 13 April 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: India has authorized Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a leading local drugmaker said Tuesday, in a boost for the nation’s inoculation drive as virus cases mount.
“We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorization for Sputnik V in India,” Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories co-chairman and managing director G.V. Prasad said in a statement.

Updated 13 April 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Both countries have been naming landmarks after leading national figures
Updated 13 April 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday named one of its strategic highways after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The move was in response to the UAE in October renaming a street in the Emirati capital after President Joko Widodo.

The Indonesian road given the crown prince’s moniker connects the capital Jakarta to key industrial zones in the West Java province.

“The president instructed the Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and I to officiate the renaming of this 36-kilometer elevated toll road, which is the longest in Indonesia,” said State Secretary Pratikno during the road-naming ceremony attended by UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdullah Salem Obaid Al-Dhaheri.

Hedy Rahadian, the ministry’s director general for roadworks, said the renaming of the toll road Jalan Layang MBZ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed followed an official decree issued on April 8.

Widodo inaugurated the elevated route in December 2019, more than two years after its construction began in July 2017.

The road passes through the capital’s satellite cities of Bekasi and Cikarang in neighboring West Java province, where residential areas and industrial zones flourish.

The elevated highway, which cost state-owned toll road operator Jasa Marga 16 trillion rupiahs ($1.1 billion) to construct, is reserved for private vehicles traveling long distance, with nearly 200,000 cars using the road every day.

It was constructed over the existing Jakarta to Cikampek toll road, which is always congested with container trucks, inter-city buses, and private vehicles, making it one of Indonesia’s busiest roads and an economic lifeline.

Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis told Arab News that naming the toll road after the crown prince signified increasingly strong ties between the two nations.

“It is in honor of the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in bringing closer relations between the two countries and further indicating the strong brotherhood between Indonesia and the UAE,” the envoy said.

Al-Dhaheri said that his country extended its “highest gratitude and appreciation for naming this very strategic and vital street after the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and the deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.”

“I can tell you we are very much proud and happy to get this kind of token of appreciation from Indonesia.”

Indonesia and the UAE have been naming landmarks in their respective countries following the signing of a $22.9 billion investment deal that Widodo and his entourage secured during a visit to Abu Dhabi in January last year which came after the crown prince’s trip to Indonesia in July 2019.

Indonesian officials have described the agreement as the biggest trade deal in the country’s history.

In July, Indonesia and the UAE also agreed to set up a temporary travel corridor – the first for both countries during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic – to facilitate business and diplomatic trips between them.

The UAE renamed Al-Ma’arid Street, one of Abu Dhabi’s key roads, President Joko Widodo Street on Oct. 20 last year to coincide with the first anniversary of the president’s inauguration for a second term in office.

“In addition, the establishment of President Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi is also underway,” Bagis added.

Al-Dhaheri noted that relations between the two countries had reached new heights, moving away from traditional sectors of cooperation in areas such as oil and gas into other sectors including education, health, agriculture, investment, and retail.

Indonesia and the UAE have signed more agreements for the emirates to invest and develop several major infrastructure projects in Indonesia, including a $500 million tourism resort in its western Aceh province and the opening of the first LuLu supermarket in Indonesia on the western outskirts of Jakarta.

The agreements were signed during a visit to Indonesia in March by the UAE’s energy and infrastructure minister, Suhail Al-Mazroui, and his delegation – the first high-level government official from the UAE to visit Indonesia since the signing of a bilateral safe travel corridor deal.

Al-Mazroui’s week-long trip was capped with a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo in Central Java province, the Indonesian president’s hometown, where his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is mayor.

Also in March, the UAE announced its commitment to invest $10 billion in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, making the emirates the “largest major investor” in the initiative, which the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority helped establish and serves as an adviser.

In a yet-to-be approved proposal for a mangrove rehabilitation agreement between the two countries, Indonesia has also nominated a 10,000-hectare integrated mangrove rehabilitation project in either East Kalimantan or Bangka Belitung provinces as the Khalifa bin Zayed Mangrove Park.

Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

Updated 13 April 2021
Reuters

One person was killed at a Knoxville, Tennessee high school on Monday and a police officer was wounded when police confronted an armed suspect.
The shooting, which unfolded at about 3:15 p.m. local time at Austin-East Magnet School on the east side of Knoxville was the latest episode of gun violence in the United States since mid-March.
Knoxville police said the officer struck by gunfire was expected to survive.
“He is conscious and in good spirts. ... He’s going to be OK. I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect sutdents and staff at the school. He said he’d rather be hurt than anybody else,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told CBS News.
Investigators did not immediately identify the suspect or slain victim except to say that they were both male. It was not immediately clear if either victim attended Austin-East Magnet School.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school,” the police department said on Facebook.
“Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired. A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the (University of Tennessee) Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation.”
The police department had initially reported “multiple gunshot victims” in the attack.
“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter.
“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said.
Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were en route to the scene to assist other law enforcement agencies, the bureau’s Nashville office said on Twitter.
Police established a reunification site for families of the students at the baseball field behind the high school.
One mother who had been separated from her daughter was waiting elsewhere near the school and was relieved to receive a text message from her that she was safe.
In other shootings since mid-March, a man opened fire at the cabinet-making plant in Texas where he worked last week, killing one person and wounding six others before he was arrested.
Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California.

Updated 12 April 2021
AFP

  • Death toll across Europe, compiled by AFP from official sources, totaled around 1 million by 1830 GMT
  • WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 said the trajectory of this pandemic is growing exponentially
Updated 12 April 2021
AFP

GENEVA, UNITED KNGDOM: Europe passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the World Health Organization warned that infections are rising exponentially despite widespread efforts aimed at stopping them.
The death toll across Europe’s 52 countries, compiled by AFP from official sources, totalled at least 1,000,288 by 1830 GMT.
“We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19.
“The trajectory of this pandemic is growing... exponentially.
“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures,” she told reporters.
The coronavirus has already killed more than 2.9 million people and infected nearly 136 million across the world.
But despite the somber news in Europe — the world’s worst-hit region — Britain eased curbs for the first time in months on Monday, allowing Britons to enjoy a taste of freedom with a pint and a haircut.
The changes illustrate how fast-vaccinating countries are leaving other — mostly poorer — nations behind.
In South Africa, the president called for African-made vaccines as the continent lags behind other regions in its inoculation efforts, struggling with inadequate supplies as well as a lack of financing and logistical problems.
“Africa needs to harness its own continental capabilities and identify opportunities for collaboration,” Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa suggested India or Brazil could help after successfully developing their own generic pharmaceutical industries.
But both giants are battling their own health crises, with India overtaking Brazil on Monday as the country with the second-highest number of infections after logging more than 168,000 new cases in a day.
“The solution is for everyone to stay home for two months and end this (pandemic) once and for all. But the public doesn’t listen,” said Rohit, a 28-year-old waiter in Mumbai.
Experts have warned that huge, mostly maskless and tightly packed crowds at political rallies, religious festivals and in other public places have fueled India’s caseload.
In the Himalayan city Haridwar on Monday, maskless Hindu pilgrims squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder on the banks of the Ganges River for a dip during the Kumbh Mela ritual.
Several Indian regions have tightened their coronavirus measures with Maharashtra, India’s wealthiest state and current epicenter of its epidemic, imposing a weekend lockdown and night curfew.
Neighbouring Bangladesh has announced it will virtually seal itself off, shutting down both international and domestic transport starting Wednesday in an attempt to staunch its own spiralling outbreak.
The South Asian nation of 160 million people will also shutter all offices for eight days.
Russia, meanwhile, said it would suspend air links with Turkey and Tanzania for six weeks as they battle a surge in Covid-19 cases.
But there are glimmers of hope in the drawn-out fight against the pandemic.
English pubs and restaurants can now serve people outside, a move welcomed by the hard-hit hospitality sector despite wintry temperatures.
“It’ll be great to see everybody again and see all the locals,” Louise Porter, landlady of The Crown Inn in Askrigg, northern England, told AFP.
“Our lives have just been turned upside down, just like everybody else’s,” she said, adding: “We’re still here to tell the tale.”
England’s hairdressers, indoor gyms and swimming pools also got the green light to reopen.
Retail parks and high streets anticipate a shopping spree, hoping the partial reprieve after more than three months of stay-at-home orders will trigger an economic windfall.
Once the worst affected country in Europe, Britain launched a successful vaccination campaign coupled with lockdown measures that cut deaths by 95 percent and cases by 90 percent from January.
Italy has also been one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries, and on Monday Rome saw the latest in a series of anti-lockdown demonstrations, with several hundred people turning out in protest against weeks of restaurant closures.
In France, now the European country with the most infections, an expansion of the vaccine rollout has buoyed optimism among lockdown-weary residents.
Everyone over 55 years old is now eligible for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs.
In Greece, high school students were welcomed back to campus for the first time in five months on Monday.
And in other positive news, clinical trial results indicated that the Regeneron antibody treatment used to treat Covid-19 patients also helps prevent infections.

