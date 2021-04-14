Bishop calls for adequate burial space for Muslims in Italy

London mosque provides iftar meals to key workers, needy during Ramadan

LONDON: London’s busiest mosque will provide thousands of iftar meals to those in need and NHS workers at a local hospital this Ramadan.

Every year, the East London Mosque & London Muslim Center hosts hundreds of people at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan for iftar.

However, this will be impossible during Ramadan 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, and instead the mosque will distribute iftar meals to front-line workers at the nearby Royal London Hospital and local people in need.

“One of the big things we do at the mosque every year is feed several hundred people who come and have iftar. However, government guidelines currently permit religious institutions to open for prayer only and therefore we can’t host the iftar,” Khizar Mohammad, the mosque’s media and communications manager, said.

The iftar initiative is funded through donations and each meal costs £3 ($4.12).

“We have an appeal every year and anyone who wants to feed the hungry will donate,” Mohammad said.

“Feeding people in Islam is a highly encouraged good deed whether it is your guest or the poor and needy. Many people donate to the iftar campaign and it is funded by them.”

Due to the large number of donations in 2020 and the mosque’s closure amid the national lockdown, the campaign funded iftar meals in Bangladesh as well.

“We had a lot of donations last year which enabled us to feed more people — not just locally but also internationally,” Mohammad added.

The meals vary, but there is always a meat and vegetarian option, and fruit, dates and a bottle of water or juice are included.

“We like to mix the menu up because we have regular recipients who are from not so fortunate backgrounds and we don’t want to give them the same meal for 30 days in a row. Biryani is always on the menu at some point due to its popularity,” Mohammad said.

The mosque has been providing meals to front-line workers on a weekly basis during the pandemic.

“The Royal London Hospital is close by and we have been providing staff with meals throughout the lockdown as a gesture of thanks. During Ramadan, these meals will become daily rather than weekly,” Mohammad said.

“We usually load the meals up into our van, drive two minutes down the road, and give them to a member of staff at the hospital who will then take them to the right department.”

The mosque also provides about 200 people in the London borough of Tower Hamlets with groceries, cooked meals and hygiene packs when needed.

Those who find themselves in financial hardship during the pandemic can ask for an iftar meal from the mosque as part of the campaign.

“As for providing meals to the vulnerable and those in need in the local area, they will usually phone in and request them. We have a list of around 200 people whom we provide with groceries, cooked meals or hygiene packs. People regardless of their faith can request to be added to the list or to have Ramadan iftars sent to them. Alternatively, they can collect the items themselves if that is more convenient,” Mohammad said.

“If we raise enough money, we will also fund iftar in other countries that are less fortunate such as Yemen,” he added.