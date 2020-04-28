You are here

Time for charity and goodwill: Muslims in Italy driving relief efforts

Volunteers distribute protective face masks in Venice on Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reuters)
Updated 28 April 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Doctors and nurses in a hospital’s immunohematology and transfusion department in the city of Terni were almost incredulous when on the first day of Ramadan they welcomed many Muslims who wanted to donate blood
ROME: A long procession on a street in the city center of Trieste could not go unnoticed in an area that is totally empty due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Hundreds of Muslims had gathered there after dark. Local newspaper Il Piccolo reported that somebody had called the authorities, expressing doubts that the gathering complied with the lockdown rules.
But a police patrol found no irregularities as everyone there was wearing face masks and kept a safe distance from each other.
The procession was moving to the nearby Islamic cultural center, but not to celebrate Ramadan, as all religious gatherings have been forbidden in Italy since March 8.
Instead, the Muslims were going there to bring food and basic necessities to the center for distribution to those in need in Trieste.
The center has become a hub of solidarity, the local press has reported. It is one of many examples of the help that Muslim communities in Italy are giving during Ramadan, in a country that has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Doctors and nurses in a hospital’s immunohematology and transfusion department in the city of Terni were almost incredulous when on the first day of Ramadan they welcomed many Muslims who wanted to donate blood, at a time when people are afraid to enter health facilities for fear of infection.
They decided to donate blood “because Terni and Italy have given us so much, and now it’s up to us to give something,” a Moroccan donor told Il Messaggero.
Another donor told the newspaper: “It’s a gesture of solidarity we decided to make when we realized the shortage of blood at a time when social distancing makes everyone less eager to donate. Ramadan is a moment when we share grace. In this difficult time, that’s a way we do it.”
Abderrahim Maarouf, former president of the municipal council for integration in Terni, organized the donation by involving people who usually go to the city’s two mosques. He used WhatsApp for his appeal, the same way he is sending prayers during Ramadan.
“We thought it was right that the Muslim community should … make itself available, do something,” he said.

Foreigners or Italians, Muslims or non-observers, for us it makes no difference.

Abdelrahman El-Said, Spokesman for Islamic cultural center

“I managed to find many people who accepted my call. Then a person I knew put me in contact with the Red Cross in Terni. They made it possible for us to reach the hospital to donate blood in compliance with the lockdown and with Ramadan,” he added.
“Many of us have also made ourselves available to help those in need in the community. When needed, they know they can call us. It’s the least we can do, for Terni and for Italy, which deserve much more than this. Here’s what a community does. Here’s what integration means.”
In the city of Lodi, the Islamic cultural center is offering iftar meals to the elderly and to fragile families regardless of their faith.
“Foreigners or Italians, Muslims or non-observers, for us it makes no difference,” the center’s spokesman Abdelrahman El-Said told Arab News. “We want to help the country and the city hosting us at such a difficult time for everyone.”
The center is also supporting fundraising efforts for the local Maggiore hospital. And outside Islamic butchers and restaurants, bags of food are left every day for those in need.
“The entire community has been involved,” said El-Said. “Our city is in need now and we can’t back down, especially during Ramadan.”

Singapore study predicts end of pandemic by December

A Singaporean health care worker dressed in personal protective equipment collects a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for testing for the coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2020
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Research prepared by Prof. Jianxi Lui and his team shows virus’ life cycle
SINGAPORE:  A breakthrough study by a team of data scientists from Singapore has predicted that the COVID-19 global pandemic will end its life cycle by this December.

The virus has infected close to 3 million people worldwide, resulting in more than 200,000 deaths.
There is tremendous anxiety about the future of the pandemic, especially as most countries are under lockdowns that have brought the global economy to a halt.
The high levels of uncertainty about the pandemic motivated Singapore-based Prof. Jianxi Luo and his team to answer the question: When will the COVID-19 end?
“The predictions were purely driven by personal curiosity regarding when COVID-19 will end in Singapore, where we live, and other countries,” Luo, who is the director of the Data-Driven Innovation Lab and the head of the research paper, said.
“Estimating the end dates have been subconscious for most people as it is mentally needed and  an essential part of planning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also naturally difficult to be done well due to the uncertainty of the future.”
He and his team created a susceptible-infected-recovered model through complex mathematical models, and using open-source codes from Milan Batista, as well as data from Our World in Data to “estimate the pandemic life cycle curves and predict when the pandemic might end in respective countries and the world.”
The study showed the virus’ life cycle for 131 countries, while others were visualized in a graph on the Data-Driven Innovation Lab webpage launched on April 18.
The data is updated daily and shows the inflection point and the final phase of the pandemic using a bell-curve graph for visualization.
China, which is where the virus first originated, and smaller nations such as Brunei and Liechtenstein are predicted to end their pandemic cycle as early as April.
The virus’ cycle is expected to fully end in countries such as Qatar and Bahrain by next February.
“The evolution of COVID-19 is not completely random,” Luo said, adding that the model-based and data-driven approach was made possible due to the existing knowledge of the historical pandemic process patterns.
He added that behavioral factors, such as individuals avoiding physical contact and government lockdowns in high-risk cities, as well as the natural limitation of the ecosystem played a part in understanding the pandemic life cycle.
“However, this could vary in countries, and different countries might be in different phases of the life cycles at a specific point in time.”
The study uses “predictive monitoring” to assess the data — the continual monitoring of predicted future events, such as the ending of the ongoing pandemic, using the latest data generated over time.
“If properly done (predictive monitoring), it may reduce anxiety and prepare us for the next phases of the epidemic evolution, irrespective of whether it’s going to improve or worsen,” he said, adding that governments and companies would be “future-informed,” and prepare for more proactive planning and decision-making.
Much of today’s data focused on the daily reporting of infections, recovery and death rate, which may lead to “reactive and passive policies and actions,” he warned.
The study has its limitations, however, due to the evolving nature of the pandemic and Luo emphasised that it was strictly for educational and research purposes.
“Over optimism based on some predicted end dates might be dangerous,” he said. “The reality is the future is always uncertain. Nobody predicted the COVID-19 outbreak in October or November 2019, although Bill Gates famously warned about the potential damage of a global infectious disease to the world during a TED Talk in 2015,” Luo said in his research paper.

