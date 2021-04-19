You are here

  • Home
  • Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
A key aspect of this transformation is the separation of the payer and the provider functions in the public health care sector. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2j8f

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
  • The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is transitioning from being an all-in-one payer, provider and regulator of health services to becoming a regulator
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Robust revenue cycle management systems will be essential for Saudi Arabia’s new health care model, KPMG said in a report.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health (MoH) is transitioning from being an all-in-one payer, provider and regulator of health services to becoming a regulator, governing corporate payers and providers.
A key aspect of this transformation is the separation of the payer and the provider functions in the public health care sector, KPMG said. To facilitate future reimbursement to public health care providers, the Ministry of Health has set up the Program for Health Assurance and Purchasing (PHAP).
In addition, the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has also firmed up regulations for private insurers.
With the introduction of mandatory health insurance underway in the public sector in the Kingdom and the wish to standardize across the public and private sector, Saudi health care providers will need to develop new capabilities to be able to generate revenue under the new reimbursement system, KPMG reported.  
“One of the key implications for health care providers of this introduction is the transformation of how health care service providers are reimbursed. Providers will primarily be paid on a per-patient basis, rather than via allocated budgets from the government,” said Emmeline Roodenburg, head of health care at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.
Patient acceptance and registration; billing and claims management; patient treatment and documentation; and coding and grouping are the four key operational elements of the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) under the new mechanism.
While the risks that come with having a poor RCM function can be managed and mitigated, if they are left unchecked then the consequences could include revenue losses and fines for inaccurate invoicing, KPMG said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

5 talking points from Saudi clubs’ return to form in AFC Champions League group stage
Sport
5 talking points from Saudi clubs’ return to form in AFC Champions League group stage
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Business & Economy
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores

Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores
  • The website will feature new collections of the fashion line, as well as exclusive deals for online shoppers
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global fashion brands are launching dedicated online platforms as the pandemic upends shopping habits in the region.

Brands are launching dedicated channels as online shopping booms across the region.

Germany-based Hugo Boss has become the latest brand to open a regional online store serving Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Customers can now shop through those dedicated online platforms, which will feature exclusive deals and collections.

E-commerce leaders said the pandemic has accelerated the industry's digital push.

Last year, luxury brands Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, and Dior launched their online selling platforms in the region, at the height of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and curfews.

Diesel has also announced an e-commerce platform targeting the UAE and Saudi markets.

Fashion labels  have been reinventing ways to engage with customers who are used to visiting stores to try on garments.

Some companies have also started to use 3D technology and augmented reality to create a holistic shopping experience for their customers.

 

Topics: diesel retail fashion

Related

Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s family businesses get help to join e-commerce boom
Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs
Business & Economy
Dubai partners with Amazon to promote e-commerce for SMEs

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling

Riyadh allows development on endowed lands as it eyes population doubling
  • The decision allows planning, development, sale, purchase and other services
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh (RCRC) has lifted the suspension of development on large parts of the endowed lands north of King Salman Road, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The decision allows planning, development, sale, purchase and other services, provided that everything is compatible with the urban code of the city.
It is part of a series of measures aimed at helping the Saudi capital accommodate twice the current population by 2030, RCRC said
The commission said that Riyadh’s strategy is expected to put the city among the top ten cities in the world in terms of economy, competitiveness and quality of life by 2030.
A specialized committee has been formed to look into land affairs and the RCRC has also created a call center to improve communication with the public.

 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Arabia real estate

Related

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Business & Economy
Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Saudi crown prince meets British PM’s envoy to the Gulf region
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets British PM’s envoy to the Gulf region

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn

Saudi public debt issuance up 50% in 2020 to $43.4bn
  • The market value of stocks and debt instruments reached SR9.8 trillion by the end of 2020
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH:  Saudi public debt issuance increased by nearly 50 percent in 2020 to SR163 billion ($43.4 billion), the Capital Market Authority reported.
Non-government debt issuance increased by more than 250 percent reaching SR31 billion compared to SR9 billion in 2019.  
The market value of stocks and debt instruments reached SR9.8 trillion by the end of 2020, the Authority said in its annual report.
That represented a rise of 335 percent when compared to 2017 when it launched its three-year Financial Leadership Program that ran until last year.
The Authority has been developing its strategic plan for the next three years 2021-2023 in line with updated plans to expand the Kingdom's financial sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority initiates a number of criminal cases
Saudi crown prince meets British PM’s envoy to the Gulf region
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets British PM’s envoy to the Gulf region

DP World explores quantum computing technology to optimize business

DP World explores quantum computing technology to optimize business
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

DP World explores quantum computing technology to optimize business

DP World explores quantum computing technology to optimize business
  • The company organized training sessions for its employees, as well as actual quantum computing coding exercises
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s port company DP World is exploring quantum computing technology to optimize its operations, the company said in a statement.

It said it was working with D-Wave Systems, a Canadian quantum computing company, to look at how the advanced technology can be applied to DP World’s logistics and trade business.

The company organized training sessions for its employees, as well as actual quantum computing coding exercises.

The technology, DP World said, can be applied to industrial logistics, fleet and traffic management, and other operations across the supply chain.

“Quantum computing capabilities complement our need to reach ultimate smart trade and achieve a seamless logistics infrastructure, where everything is connected, devices work in harmony, and all our operations components communicate with each other intelligently,” Mohammed Al-Muallem, DP World’s chief executive, said.

Quantum computers provide exponential processing power to solve complex problems, better than traditional computers.

The move is part of DP World’s digital push.

Topics: DP World trade logistics Dubai technology

Related

Dubai completes first phase of e-commerce free zone
Business & Economy
Dubai completes first phase of e-commerce free zone
Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance ink deal to ease trade finance access for UAE businesses
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD, Etihad Credit Insurance ink deal to ease trade finance access for UAE businesses

Mobily profits surge on home fiber business

Mobily profits surge on home fiber business
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

Mobily profits surge on home fiber business

Mobily profits surge on home fiber business
  • The pandemic has brought mixed fortunes to the global telecoms industry, boosting some business lines such as home fiber
Updated 19 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Mobily’s net profit surged by about 74 percent in the first quarter to SR226 million ($60.2 million) boosted by its home fiber business.
Overall revenues were broadly flat over the period at about SR3.6 billion, the Saudi telecoms giant said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
The pandemic has brought mixed fortunes to the global telecoms industry, boosting some business lines such as home fiber as more people went online to shop and connect with friends on social media, but squeezing others such as international roaming charges which have shrunk as people were forced to stay at home.
The pandemic is estimated to have wiped about $43 billion from global sector revenues last year according to one study from Analysys Mason.
Mobily attributed its profit growth over the period to its fiber-to-home active base which offset the drop in international roaming.
The company also benefited from a fall in funding rates with overall financial charges dropping by almost 22 percent to SR126 million.

 

Topics: Mobily Saudi Arabia Telecom

Related

Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator
Business & Economy
Zain, Mobily tower deal gets green light from Saudi regulator
Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020
Corporate News
Mobily exceeds expectations with $208m net profit for 2020

Latest updates

Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
Revenue management systems key to success of Saudi health reforms says KPMG
Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores
Fashion retailers launch dedicated Gulf online stores
5 talking points from Saudi clubs’ return to form in AFC Champions League group stage
5 talking points from Saudi clubs’ return to form in AFC Champions League group stage
Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’
Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’
Yemeni conjoined twins ‘Yousuf and Yassin’ to fly to Riyadh under King Salman’s orders for medical examination
Yemeni conjoined twins ‘Yousuf and Yassin’ to fly to Riyadh under King Salman’s orders for medical examination

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.