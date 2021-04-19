Intigral marks Ramadan with unmatched content selection on Jawwy TV

Intigral, a leading provider of digital entertainment and sports in MENA, has announced an exciting lineup of content titles to be aired on its flagship entertainment platform Jawwy TV during the holy month of Ramadan. This includes exclusive and original releases alongside a curated selection of Arabic and Khaleeji shows, all of which began airing from April 12 on the platform.

Topping the Ramadan list are two new original productions exclusive to Jawwy TV — the Bedouin drama series “Al-Kahif,” which sheds light on tribal struggles and tells the tale of twin brothers unraveling the mysteries of a curious cave, and “Al-Awael,” an inspiring Saudi docuseries that highlights stories of pioneering Saudi women across various fields and sectors.

Jawwy TV will also air the exclusive Lebanese drama “Rahou,” and a couple of digital-exclusive Egyptian dramas — “Al-Tawoos” and “Faris bela Zawaj,” as well the Egyptian series “Thahab,” the animation series “Sohbet El-Ayat,” — and the Syrian drama “Bab Alhara 11” from StarzPlay.

Jawwy TV will bring its viewers numerous and varied Khaleeji titles to keep them entertained throughout the month, including dramas “Beit Al-Thol,” “Al-Rouh wo Al-Riah,” “Alwaseya Alghaybah,” “Hath Aljamelat,” and “Waraqah,” in addition to comedies “Yejeb Allah Matar,” “Abu Tar,” “Ghareb,” and “Kan ya Makan,” and thriller-romance “Seqar.”

The rich content additions coincide with Jawwy TV’s recent expansion into regional markets including Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, where more people will be able to enjoy watching Jawwy TV’s growing library of content and in particular its Ramadan lineup.

Markus Golder, CEO at Intigral, extended his warmest wishes to viewers across the region on the arrival of Ramadan, and reiterated Intigral’s commitment to offering the very best in entertainment to its valued subscribers. “We strive to continually augment Jawwy TV to the highest standards by producing and curating content that delights viewers of different tastes and preferences in the region, and we are certain that our Ramadan offerings will meet the expectations of those seeking the highest quality entertainment experience.”

Jawwy TV is widely regarded as a next-generation application for paid channel solutions. It focuses on providing entertainment offerings fit for the Arab family through utilizing world-class HD display technologies via smart devices, tablets, smart TVs and set-top-boxes. Jawwy TV also provides more than 25,000 shows in both Arabic and English, in addition to an array of special features, including the rewind feature, which adds value to the platform’s live channel offerings, including a full lineup of MBC channels, and enables viewers to enjoy previously-broadcast episodes at their convenience.