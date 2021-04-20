Finance giant Fitch partners with SIDF Academy for Saudi talent program

LONDON: Fitch Learning, the knowledge and training arm of global financial leader Fitch Group, has announced a partnership program with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) to boost financial education in the Kingdom.

The delivery of the Certified Investment Financing Professional (CIFP) training program will “enrich the financial skills of local talent,” and “provide them with a better insight into the increasingly complex global financial landscape,” Fitch Learning said in a statement.

The program will be delivered in cooperation with SIDF Academy, which aims to build knowledge in key sectors in line with Saudi Arabia’s industrial vision.

It will “allow CIFP participants to keep pace with the Saudi economy, and also offer them a pathway to building global expertise and qualifications,” Fitch Learning said.

The CIFP program will target employees in the finance, credit and investment industries. It will include three levels with 18 distinct training modules, including financial accounting, financial analysis, lending, business development and financial modeling.

“Saudi Arabia is a key strategic market for the Fitch Group, and we are delighted to play a key role helping the Kingdom enrich financial training skills across the Kingdom,” said Fitch Learning CEO Andreas Karaiskos.

“We will deliver exactly the right international financial certification opportunities via our CIFP program to set professionals on the fast track for success.”

SIDF Academy Director Dr. Kholod Ashgar said: “We are proud to be working together with Fitch Learning, a leading global provider of professional development courses for the financial services industry, to deliver this CIFP program via SIDF Academy.

“This collaboration represents a major step on our path to train and develop our keen talent to stimulate future prosperity, jobs and growth in this vital sector of the Saudi economy.”

SIDF Academy has more than 47 years’ experience in training employees in the finance, technology, industry, mining, energy and logistics industries.

In 2019, SIDF was aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, enabling the fund to play a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s future.