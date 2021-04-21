Kantar announces winners of Creative Effectiveness Awards 2020

DUBAI: Throughout last year, Kantar, a data-driven insights and consulting company, tested more than 10,000 adverts for clients around the world and has now revealed the ones that performed most effectively.
Unlike other awards, Kantar relies on consumer feedback to award campaigns.
The most creative and effective ads of 2020 were:
1. Heineken / US / Cheers to all from Publicis
2. Bosch / Germany / Atino from C3 Creative Code and Content (Stuttgart)
3. Burger King / France / Consignes 2 Security – The Retour from Buzzman
4. Shea Moisture / US / It Comes Naturally from BBDO New York and JOY Collective
5. Samsung / US / Make their year, with Galaxy Buds Live from R/GA
6. Milka / France / And a lot of Milka from DAVID Madrid
7. Google / US / Find your Scene from Google Brand Studio
8. TENA / UK / TENA Silhouette Washable Underwear (I will wear what I want) from AMV BBDO, London
9. TD / Canada / Keeping your business moving forward from Leo Burnett
10 Adrenaline Rush / Russia / More from KAPIBARA
11. YouTube Kids / US / YouTube Kids Brand Anthem Film from Droga5
12 Avocados from Mexico / US / Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network from Energy BBDO Chicago
13. Gatorade / Chile / Gatorade GOAT CAMP from TBWA / Chiat de Los Angeles
14. Toyota Corolla / Canada / Vente Etiquettes Rouges from The Showroom
15. Kozel / Slovakia / Pimp my goat from Armada
16. Nissan Sentra / US / Joy Ride from Nissan United
17. Panadol Actifast / Malaysia / Delivery Rider Malaysia from Grey Group Singapore
18. eBay Australia / Australia / The Fast and the Furious from Che Proximity Australia
19. Siemens Home Appliances / Turkey / Ankastre from MullenLowe Istanbul
20. Hershey’s Kisses / US / Bells to Blossoms from mcgarrybowen
Based on the winners for 2020, the company identified five habits of the most effective advertisers.
Daren Poole, global head of creative at Kantar, said: “While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to creative and effective advertising, we observed five habits from our winners that ensure their advertising will deliver for their brand – in both the short and long term. These can act as guidelines for all advertisers.”
The five habits:
Be distinctive: Create the ability to be noticed and remembered in a world where there is a profusion of ads. Your ad is not just competing in its category. It is competing for attention against the world. Stand out from the category as a minimum, and ideally from any other advertising.
Brand intrinsically: Make sure that the attention won by the ad is at the service of the brand. Get your branding cues right. A surprising number of companies forget this basic rule.
Be meaningfully different: To grow market share or defend premium pricing you need to fulfil consumers’ functional, emotional, and social needs in the category and illustrate your uniqueness compared to the competition.
Trigger an emotional response: Making the viewer feel something, wins engagement for the ad, bypassing the natural tendency to screen out advertising. It also has positive effects on the brand’s emotional associations.
Talk with your consumer: Successful marketers know they can get too close to their creative journey and lose perspective, so they listen to viewer feedback during creative development.