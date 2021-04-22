You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding

Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding

Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding
Tamara has secured the largest Series A funding ever in the Middle East and North Africa. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/826tz

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding

Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding
  • BNPL taking off across region
  • Comes as household budgets under pressure
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform Tamara has secured funding of $110 million and plans to use the new cash injection to expand its operations across the GCC.
The largest Series A funding ever in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the news comes just six months after Riyadh-based Tamara launched in September last year.
Founded by entrepreneur Abdulmajeed Alsukhan and his partners Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain, Tamara was the first BNPL firm to be part of the Saudi Central Bank’s Sandbox fintech development program.
Tamara allows shoppers to purchase goods and services and delay the payment for 30 days, or spilt the purchase into three payments spread over two months.
The company has signed up around 1000 merchants to its platform, including Namshi, Floward, SACO, Nice One, Whites and Nejree. It has reported healthy average monthly growth rates, with its user base growing 180 percent month-on-month and transaction volumes increasing 170 percent on average each month.
“Tamara was born to make a change. The region and the world need payment solutions that are transparent and customer-oriented. At Tamara, we offer our customers an alternative to credit cards and Cash on Delivery (COD), which enhances their shopping experience,” Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Tamara’s co-founder and CEO, said in a press statement.
Operating in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Tamara also has offices in Vietnam and Germany.

Topics: Finance retail Saudi Arabia BNPL

Related

BNPL firms benefit from a shift to online shopping
Business & Economy
BNPL firms benefit from a shift to online shopping

Bus-sized sinkholes appearing in Turkey threaten harvest

Bus-sized sinkholes appearing in Turkey threaten harvest
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Bus-sized sinkholes appearing in Turkey threaten harvest

Bus-sized sinkholes appearing in Turkey threaten harvest
  • Sinkholes appear in drough-stricken region
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
AFP

KARAPINAR: Sinkholes wide enough to swallow a bus dot the drought-stricken breadbasket of the Turkish plains, worrying farmers as they spread and creep closer to residential homes.
“The drought situation is getting worse,” said farmer Tahsin Gundogdu, whose harvest includes potatoes he sells to the US food giant PepsiCo.
The 57-year-old has seen the huge holes yawn open in the past 10 to 15 years as the overuse of groundwater for irrigation takes its toll.
Dizzyingly deep, they appear when underground caverns created by drought can no longer contain the weight of the layer of soil above.
This puts farmers in a bind.
Attempts to get water by other means are more expensive, cutting farmers’ incomes. But continued reliance on groundwater will likely make the problem only worse.
Professor Fetullah Arik has counted around 600 sinkholes in the Konya plain, where he heads the Sinkhole Research Center at the Konya Technical University — nearly double the 350 counted last year.
Experts want the government to do more to address extreme drought, blaming the lack of a proper water management policy for Turkey’s woes.
Trying to cut groundwater use, farmers have been forced to water their fields more, leading to higher electricity bills.
“We usually would water the land twice a year but now we’re doing it five or six times,” said Hazim Sezer, a 57-year-old farmer in Karapinar.
But Gundogdu said some farmers still turn to illegally using groundwater for their crops.
If not addressed, drought will hurt farmers and consumers “as much as, if not worse” than the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic, said Baki Remzi Suicmez, head of Turkey’s Chamber of Agricultural Engineers (ZMO).
“Until last year, we had never seen drought like this,” farmer Kamil Isikli agreed, adding he was more optimistic for 2021 after rain fell earlier this year.
“Farmers no longer have enough money from one month to the next to pay their bills,” Isikli said. “They can’t afford anything anymore.”
Sezer urged the government to create underground systems that redirect water to the plains that would otherwise end up in the seas.
Murat Akbulut, head of ZMO’s Konya branch, said this could offer a “significant solution” for Konya, whose Beysehir Lake has seen its water reserves shrink to 123 million tons from 450 million tons in 2020.
This drop “will lead to real irrigation issues for the plain,” Akbulut said.
Nearly 77 percent of Turkey’s water is consumed by the agricultural sector, Suicmez told AFP.
Turkey is actually facing two types of drought.
The first is meteorological, due to dry weather, and the second is hydrological, which means water levels are low in streams, reservoirs and groundwater levels.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his first water forum last month, promising to “renew and improve the agricultural irrigation systems.”
Suicmez said a lot depended on the weather in April and May, because “if there isn’t enough rain in those months, in nearly all areas where there is dry farming, the risk of agricultural drought will continue.”
But even abundant spring rain will not make the problem go away, Suicmez warned.
This winter also saw fears over low water levels in dams, although Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli insisted last month the problem had been solved by rainfall.
He also suggested Turkey was primarily suffering from the effects of rising temperatures and climate change.
But Suicmez said while this was true, it was “not right” to blame everything on global events.
“We cannot say: ‘Oh there’s climate change, that’s why there’s drought’, when there are concrete reasons for it,” Suicmez said.
The drought’s impact is felt especially severely in the lakes region of Turkey’s southwest, geology engineer Servet Cevni said.
Experts warn Salda Lake, which NASA believes could provide clues to a crater on Mars it has just started exploring with the Perseverence rover, is also suffering.
Described as “Turkey’s Maldives” because of turquoise waters and white sand, its shoreline has receded by up to 30 meters (around 100 feet) in the past 10 years, according to the local mayor.
“We don’t have a single lake that we can say is in a good state in terms of water in Burdur province. They’re either at risk or in a really bad state,” Cevni said.
The larger Burdur Lake closer to the city center has seen water recede by 11 kilometers (6.8 miles), he said, stressing the need for an “urgent water policy.”
“Wasting water is as serious an issue as killing someone. The punishments should be just as serious,” he said.

Topics: Drought Turkey climate

Related

Special Climate change mitigation: What Saudi Arabia and Japan can learn from one another photos
Saudi Arabia
Climate change mitigation: What Saudi Arabia and Japan can learn from one another

Oil extends losses into third day on US stock build, pandemic fears

Oil extends losses into third day on US stock build, pandemic fears
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Oil extends losses into third day on US stock build, pandemic fears

Oil extends losses into third day on US stock build, pandemic fears
  • Both oil contracts down about 3 percent so far this week.
  • Resurgence of virus in India unsettles markets
Updated 59 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build-up in US crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan fueled fears that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may be stalled.
Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $65.12 a barrel in early trade, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $61.14 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.
Both contracts dropped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, closing at their lowest since April 13. They are down about 3 percent so far this week.
US crude oil stockpiles unexpectedly edged higher in the week ended on April 16, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, with the inventories rising by 594,000 barrels, against analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 million-barrel drop.
“An unexpected and high increase in the US inventories fueled concerns over weak demand which came against expectations for a strong recovery in demand,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.
“What is hurting the market sentiment is also the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading again at a fast pace in India and Japan despite the fact there had been hopes that the spread of vaccination would improve the infection situation,” he said.
India, the world’s third-largest oil user, reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere. Japan, the world’s No.4 oil importer, is expected to issue a third state of emergency on Tokyo and three western prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a producer group known as OPEC+, are heading for a largely technical meeting next week in which major changes to policy are unlikely, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and OPEC+ sources said.
“Earlier this week, the market rose briefly on news of Libya’s force majeure on exports, but concerns over the spread of the pandemic in Asia are outweighing the Libya’s news now,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Libya’s National Oil Corp. (NOC) declared force majeure on Monday on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities due to a budget dispute with the country’s central bank.

Related

Saudi Arabia is China's top oil supplier for seventh straight month
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is China's top oil supplier for seventh straight month
New oil price surge caps year of recovery since ‘Black Monday’
Business & Economy
New oil price surge caps year of recovery since ‘Black Monday’

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year

Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year
  • Saudi Arabia also aims to complete several asset sales this year
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to strike around SR15 billion ($4 billion) worth of infrastructure deals with private investors this year, the head of the National Center for Privatization, Rayyan Nagadi, told Bloomberg.
That would be the most since the body was established to accelerate privatizations in 2017. It also aims to complete several asset sales this year, he said.
Saudi Arabia is hoping to speed up privatizations to narrow a budget deficit that ballooned last year due to the pandemic and a slump in oil revenue.
“We have high expectations for the number of public-private partnerships (PPPs) and divestments that we’re going to see in 2022 and 2023,” Nagadi told the news wire.
“We have a clear pipeline of transactions. We just need to set the priority for them. We now have a lot more clarity than we did two or three years ago,” he added.
The law, passed in March, aims to speed the process by removing requirements to get various approvals and waivers from the cabinet, Nagadi said.

Topics: #infrastructure #saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia to invest $66 billion in healthcare infrastructure by 2030 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to invest $66 billion in healthcare infrastructure by 2030
Saudi Arabia supports promotion of investment in sustainable infrastructure
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia supports promotion of investment in sustainable infrastructure

College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities

College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News

College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities

College, school and hospital among Madinah private sector opportunities
  • Last month plans to privatize more than 60 schools were revealed
  • Saudi Arabia aims to boost private sector to 65% of GDP from 40%
Updated 22 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a number of investment opportunities available to the private sector.
The projects include establishing, operating and maintaining a private college, a school and a hospital, SPA reported. It also advertised an opportunity to maintain and operate refrigerated warehouses.
Saudi Arabia has accelerated its privatization push across a wide range of infrastructure.
The Kingdom is set to generate nearly SR3 billion ($800 million) in proceeds from the privatization of two flour mills announced this week.
Last month plans to privatize more than 60 schools were revealed.
Saudi Arabia last month also approved a new privatization law to boost the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent from 40 percent.

Topics: #privatization #saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia to raise $800m from privatization of two flour mills
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to raise $800m from privatization of two flour mills
Saudi Arabia aims to earn more than $4bn from privatization drive in 2021: CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to earn more than $4bn from privatization drive in 2021: CEO

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back
Updated 22 April 2021
Reuters

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back

Gulf economies seen rebounding this year but some forecasts scaled back
  • Half seen expanding less than previously forecast
  • Bahrain forecast is raised, expected to lead growth
Updated 22 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The economies of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to return to growth this year, a quarterly Reuters survey showed on Thursday, but half are seen expanding less than previously forecast.
Economists in the April 8-20 poll forecast a marked improvement in economic fortunes across the oil-rich region after it was hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while median forecasts for 2021 growth were raised for Bahrain and to a lesser extent the United Arab Emirates, they were scaled back for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman while the outlook for Qatar was unchanged.
The economists expect Saudi Arabia’s economy, the Middle East’s largest, to grow 2.4 percent this year, less than the 2.8 percent forecast in a similar poll three months ago. Economic growth in 2022 and 2023 was seen at 3.3 percent and 3.0 percent respectively, versus 3.2 percent and 3.1 percent in the previous poll.
The Kingdom is in the midst of an ambitious economic development plan dubbed Vision 2030 to wean the economy off oil, create jobs and boost investment.
“While some progress has been made in implementing the needed reforms, bureaucracy, lack of transparency, and inefficiency remain major impediments to achieving sustained rapid private sector growth,” the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report.
The UAE’s economy was seen growing by 2.3 percent this year, up slightly from the 2.2 percent expected three months ago. Growth was forecast at 3.6 percent in 2022 and 3.3 percent in 2023, up from 3.5 percent and 3 percent projected in January.
“The UAE can afford a modestly expansionary fiscal stance in 2021 given its spare capacity and the recovery in oil prices,” the IIF said.
“Higher oil prices combined with the economic recovery will support the banking sector by improving the liquidity situation and demand for private sector credit.”
The forecast for Qatar’s 2021 economic growth was unchanged from the previous poll at 2.8 percent, but edged up to 3.6 percent for next year from 3.5 percent. The 3.1 percent growth forecast for 2023 was up a full percentage point from the previous survey with a boost expected from its hosting of the FIFA World Cup in late 2022.
The economists revised down their expectations for Kuwait this year to 1.8 percent growth from 2.2 percent previously as it faces a possible liquidity crunch. However, the 3.5 percent growth seen next year is comfortably above the January forecast of 2.7 percent, with 2023 expectations at 2.9 percent versus 3.0 percent.
Oman’s economy was expected to grow at 1.9 percent this year, 3.2 percent next year and 2.4 percent in 2023, compared to 2.1 percent, 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent in the previous poll.
Bahrain’s economy was seen growing the most this year, at 2.9 percent compared with 2.5 percent in the last poll, with the pace expected to be maintained next year, in line with the previous forecast. Economic growth in 2023 was forecast at 2.7 percent, up from 2 percent previously.

(For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll: )
(Polling by Md Manzer Hussain; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Topics: GDP economy

Related

Gulf economies shrinking sharply in 2020, to pick up in 2021
Business & Economy
Gulf economies shrinking sharply in 2020, to pick up in 2021

Latest updates

Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding
Saudi buy-now-pay-later firm raises $110m in funding
REVIEW: Darius Marder’s ‘Sound of Metal’ makes all the right noises
REVIEW: Darius Marder’s ‘Sound of Metal’ makes all the right noises
Bus-sized sinkholes appearing in Turkey threaten harvest
Bus-sized sinkholes appearing in Turkey threaten harvest
Oil extends losses into third day on US stock build, pandemic fears
Oil extends losses into third day on US stock build, pandemic fears
Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year
Saudi Arabia aims for $4bn in infrastructure deals this year

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.