Hope fades for missing Indonesian submarine as US assists in search
A US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft, rear, parked on a tarmac at Ngurah Rai Military Air Base in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, April 24, 2021 which is expected to join the search for the missing submarine. (AP)
Hope fades for missing Indonesian submarine as US assists in search
  • Australia has also deployed a sonar-equipped frigate with a helicopter to help the submarine hunt
  • The diesel-electric powered submarine could withstand a depth of up to 500 meters but anything more could be fatal
BALI/BANYUWANGI: The United States is deploying a P-8 Poseidon aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation for a missing Indonesian navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea, as hopes fade for the 53 crew which are expected to have run out of oxygen early on Saturday. The Indonesian navy said it was sending search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.
Australia has also deployed a sonar-equipped frigate with a helicopter to help the submarine hunt, while navy officials said vessels are on route from India and Singapore, as concerns grow that the submarine might have been crushed by water pressure.
“The possibility of it having fallen underneath its maximum diving depth thereby leading to the implosion of the submarine will have to be considered,” said Collin Koh, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies.
If the submarine was still intact, Indonesian officials said on Friday it would only have enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday if equipment was functioning properly.
“So far we haven’t found it...but with the equipment available we should be able to find the location,” Achmad Riad, a spokesman for the Indonesian military, told a news conference.
Koh said the assumption that the submarine had 72 hours of oxygen was optimistic given the submarine’s limited ability to generate oxygen due to its conventional power generation.
“So there’s a possibility...oxygen might have already run out,” said Koh.
Indonesia’s navy said it was investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 meters, well beyond its survivable limits.
Indonesian navy retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, who had previously headed the submarine’s machinery room, told Indonesian news channel MetroTV that he believed a blackout was likely and could have caused the crew to panic.
“A blackout means the vessel’s equipment cannot be moved,” he said.
An object with “high magnetic force” had been spotted “floating” at a depth of 50-100 meters, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said, and an aerial search had earlier spotted an oil spill near the submarine’s last location.
The diesel-electric powered submarine could withstand a depth of up to 500 meters but anything more could be fatal, navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said.
Experts like Koh say Indonesia will have to expand the area of search again if the magnetic anomaly is proven not to be the vessel and warn that if the submarine is lost at an “extreme depth,” it might not be possible to retrieve.
The Bali Sea can reach depths of more than 1,500 meters.
One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.
Late on Friday, the Pentagon said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto and offered additional support, which could include undersea search assets.

Myanmar junta leader arrives in Jakarta for crisis talks
  • Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Jakarta for crisis talks with Southeast Asian leaders
JAKARTA: Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Jakarta Saturday for crisis talks with Southeast Asian leaders, in his first foreign trip since military forces staged a coup and subsequent crackdown that has left more than 700 dead.
An Indonesian government video showed the senior general, dressed in a dark suit, stepping off a Myanmar Airways International plane after it landed in the capital.

India’s daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record as shortages bite
  • Queues of COVID-19 patients and their fearful relatives are building up outside hospitals in major cities across India
NEW DELHI: India’s daily coronavirus death toll passed a new record Saturday as the government battled to get oxygen supplies to hospitals overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of new daily cases.
Queues of COVID-19 patients and their fearful relatives are building up outside hospitals in major cities across India, the new world pandemic hotspot which has now reported nearly one million new cases in three days.
Another 2,624 deaths, a new daily record, were reported in 24 hours, taking the official toll to nearly 190,000 since the pandemic started.
More than 340,000 new cases were also reported, taking India’s total to 16.5 million, second only to the United States.
But many experts are predicting the current wave will not peak for at least three weeks and that the real death and case numbers are much higher.
Stung by criticism of its lack of preparation ahead of the wave of infections, the central government has organized special trains to get oxygen supplies to the worst-hit cities.
It has also pressed industrialists to increase production of oxygen and other life-saving drugs in short supply.
One ‘oxygen express’ carrying 30,000 liters for hospitals arrived in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh state at dawn on Saturday, where armed guards were waiting to escort trucks to hospitals.
Lucknow has been one of the worst hit cities, with hospitals and crematoriums inundated with patients and bodies, and officials said the liquid oxygen would only be enough for half a day’s needs.
The Indian air force is also being used to transport oxygen tankers and other supplies around the country.
In New Delhi, the city’s government said it would begin setting up buffer stocks of oxygen to speed supplies to hospitals when they are within hours of running out.
Many patients are dying outside hospitals in the capital because of the lack of beds and oxygen.
One charity has set up an overflow crematorium in a car park, with makeshift funeral pyres built to deal with the mounting deaths.

Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
Imam Hassanat Ahmed delivers his Friday broadcast via multiple social media platforms from the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque in Bury, Manchester, UK. (AFP)
  • Millions of British Muslims are enduring their second straight Ramadan under strict virus protocols
  • Online sessions educate about Islam and provide relief from the possible mental strains of isolation
LONDON: Mental health charity collaborates with Islamic education platform to deliver a series of educational and spiritual workshops throughout Ramadan that will provide Muslims relief from the mental health strain of spending a second straight holy month under tight coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. 

Mental health charity Supporting Humanity has partnered with Islamic education platform Teach Me Islam to deliver the online sessions.

The organizations will provide Islamic talks, children’s stories, interactive baking for Iftar, along with health and fitness sessions for free, three times a week throughout the month.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day and normally gather after the sunset to share in food and worship with their friends, family and the wider community.

This Ramadan is the second straight that the UK’s 3.3 million Muslims have spent adhering to strict curbs on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While last year’s curbs saw a total ban on social interaction as the virus swept across the country, this year sees looser restrictions for worshippers. Though the amount of social interaction still falls far short of what Muslims would normally expect from the holiest month on the Islamic calendar.

Nabeela Raza, the CEO of Teach Me Islam, told Arab News that her platform learned from the first Ramadan lockdown just how important it is for people to remain socially engaged and connected during the holy month, even if it has to be online.

A member of mosque staff prays in the otherwise empty Noor Ul Islam Mosque on the day before Ramadan commences in the UK, in Bury, Greater Manchester on April 24, 2020. (AFP)

“Last year was the hardest Ramadan that the Muslim community has gone through,” Raza said. “A year on, some restrictions still in place are not allowing us to enjoy the company of friends and family, break fast together, and do the things we would usually do.”

Raza explained that during the lockdown, and particularly during Ramadan, people need Teach Me Islam’s services more than usual.

With online educational services, she said, people were able to “still feel like they had humane interaction or have the personal tutor that gives them the right advice. But it also makes it feel like they are not alone.”

In hard times, Raza added, religious education can “provide us with the coping mechanisms and tools we need to make it through.”

Supporting Humanity is a London-based mental health charity that has been providing bereavement counseling to many families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

In a statement to Arab News, Idris Patel, the CEO of Supporting Humanity, said: “Ramadan is a time for Muslims to spiritually connect as well as remember the less fortunate and give to charity, but it is also a time where families get together.

“The pandemic will make this very difficult this year for many Muslims, and we, as a mental health charity, want people to feel that there is something for the community to log into and be part of and not feel isolated.”

The online sessions are free and will run throughout the whole month.

Biden, Erdogan in first phone call agree to meet at NATO summit
  • The much anticipated phone call took place more than three months after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration
  • It also took place a day before Biden is expected to declare that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden spoke on Friday with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the White House said, the first direct communication between the leaders of the two NATO allies whose ties have been deeply frayed.
The much anticipated phone call took place more than three months after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, a delay that is widely seen as a cold shoulder to Erdogan, who had enjoyed close ties with former president Donald Trump.
It also took place a day before Biden is expected to declare that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a move that is almost certain to infuriate Ankara and further damage ties.
The White House account of the call made no mention of the issue.
“President Biden spoke today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, conveying his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements,” the White House said in a statement.
It said the two leaders agreed to meet on the margins of the NATO summit in June to have a wider conversation about their two countries’ relations. 

An employee of a hospital in western India is evacuated after it caught fire on Friday amid an extreme surge in coronavirus infections across the nation. (Reuters)
13 COVID-19 patients die in Indian hospital blaze
  • No oxygen, hospitals overwhelmed as 333,000 new cases reported
  • India’s health care system has long suffered from underfunding
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: On a day when intensive care patients died when a fire broke out at a coronavirus hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai, dozens of others choked to death as India’s healthcare system was overwhelmed, facing a critical shortage of oxygen amid a devastating surge in infections.
India has reported 333,000 new cases in the past 24 hours, for a second day recording the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus.
Daily coronavirus deaths jumped to 2,263, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, warned that most health facilities were full and running out of oxygen.
The fire that broke out at the ICU of the COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of the Palghar district killed 13 patients in what was the second major hospital incident in the western state of Maharashtra within a week. On Wednesday, an oxygen leakage at a hospital in Nasik district claimed the lives of 24 patients who were on ventilators.
“Such accidents show the pressure under which these hospitals are working and also the laxity in enforcing quality regulations in hospitals,” Mumbai-based researcher and Indian Journal of Medical Ethics editor, Dr. Amar Jesani, told Arab News.
“The situation is extremely grim across the country. People are not able to find a bed, oxygen. It seems a significant number of deaths are taking place due to the non-availability of critical care,” he said.

FASTFACT

The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, warned in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that there was a ‘huge shortage of oxygen’ at hospitals in India’s capital territory.

TV channels showed footage of people with empty oxygen cylinders lining up outside refilling facilities across the country, hoping to save critically ill relatives.
While the situation in Maharashtra is the worst, with more than 67,000 new COVID-19 cases and 600 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, New Delhi is also under increasing pressure as it reported 24,000 new COVID-19 cases and a record of 306 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, warned in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that there was a “huge shortage of oxygen” at hospitals in India’s capital territory.
At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the oldest medical facilities in New Delhi, 25 people have died, the hospital’s medical director, Satendra Katoch, said.
 “Low oxygen concentration likely contributed to the deaths of critical patients,” he said. “Critical patients need high pressure, stable oxygen supply.”
As the hospital’s statement that another 60 patients were at risk resulted in panic, oxygen was supplied later in the day.
The developments came as Modi held meetings on Friday with experts, chief ministers of states and oxygen manufacturers to address the crisis, which his government has been accused of mishandling.

