Jordanian Senate Speaker condemns ‘racist’ Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem

DUBAI: Jordan’s Speaker of the Senate, Faisal Al-Fayez, condemned the “racist Israeli attacks and practices” on Palestinians living in Jerusalem in a press statement, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported on Sunday.
Fayez referred to the attacks as representing “state terrorism” which he said the international community “must firmly confront,” and hold Israel accountable for the crimes it commits against the Palestinian people and the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.
Fayez said Jordan will continue to support Palestinians, their rights and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on Palestinian national soil, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Fayez said the efforts made by Jordan under the leadership King Abdullah II to protect Jerusalem and its sanctities come in line with Jordan’s role in defending Al-Quds Al-Sharif, based on its religious and historical duty and the Hashemite guardianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites.
He called on the international community, the Security Council, United Nations bodies and international organizations, and all parliamentary institutions in the world to shoulder their responsibilities and play their humanitarian and legal role to protect the people of Jerusalem and the city.
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has received a coronavirus vaccination under a nationwide vaccination drive, his office said on Sunday.
The statement from the presidency did not give details on the type of vaccine El-Sisi received.
Egypt has started administering doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under the global COVAX agreement to provide vaccines for lower-income countries, as well as jabs produced by China’s Sinopharm.
Awad Tag el-Din, El-Sisi’s adviser for health affairs, told a local news channel on Friday that around half a million people in Egypt had been vaccinated so far.
The number of coronavirus cases has been steadily rising in recent weeks and the health ministry reported 912 new cases and 39 more deaths as of Saturday.
Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus
The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis
Lebanese army said soldiers and members of the army intelligence thwarted the attempt in the district of Arida
Updated 25 April 2021
AP
BEIRUT: Lebanese troops aborted early Sunday an attempt to smuggle dozens of Syrian migrants to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the military said.
The attempt to smuggle 69 Syrian citizens comes as Lebanon is witnessing a severe economic and financial crisis that has thrown more people into poverty.
There have been attempts over the past year to smuggle migrants to European Union member Cyprus during which some of the migrants were killed. The Mediterranean island and Lebanon have an agreement to curb the arrival of boats loaded with migrants from reaching Cyprus.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that soldiers and members of the army intelligence thwarted the attempt in the northern district of Arida near the border with Syria. It added that the smuggler who took money from the migrants to take them to Cyprus has been arrested and is being questioned.
Last year, numerous boatloads of migrants sailed to Cyprus — approximately 107 miles (172 kilometers) from Tripoli, Lebanon — alarming Cypriot authorities that say the island can’t handle any more migrants seeking asylum for economic reasons.
Cyprus came under fire by Human Rights Watch last year for allegedly pushing back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon aboard boats without heeding their claims for asylum while in some instances using violence and coercive tactics.
Lebanon a tiny nation of six million people, including a million Syrian refugees, is passing through its worst economic crisis in its modern history.
The crisis that was made worse by coronavirus and a massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year, left tens of thousands of people jobless while the local currency has lost about 90% of its value.
Iraqis blame deadly hospital fire that killed more than 80 on mismanagement, corruption
Interior ministry says 82 killed, 110 injured
Iraqi PM suspends Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP
BAGHDAD, Iraq: The death of over 80 people in a Baghdad Covid-19 hospital fire was seen by Iraqis Sunday as more proof of the deadly consequences of mismanagement and corruption.
Iraqis, some of whom evacuated the injured themselves, blamed Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi, who was suspended Sunday, with calls for him to be sacked resounding across social media.
The deadly inferno broke out overnight Sunday at Baghdad’s Ibn Al-Khatib hospital, blamed on poorly stored oxygen cylinders.
The interior ministry said 82 people were killed and 110 people injured.
An official with the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said 28 of those killed were patients who were taken off critical ventilators to escape the flames.
The evacuation was slow, painful and chaotic, with patients and their relatives crammed into stairwells as they scrambled for exits.
President Barham Saleh tweeted on Sunday “the tragedy at Ibn Al-Khatib is the result of years of erosion of state institutions by corruption and mismanagement.”
A doctor at the hospital said that “in the whole Covid intensive care unit, there were no emergency exits or fire prevention systems.”
Witnesses and doctors told AFP many bodies had yet to be identified, the remains too charred by the intense flames.
These issues were raised in a 2017 public report on the Iraqi health sector, exhumed overnight in the wake of the fire by the country’s human rights commission.
“It’s mismanagement that killed these people,” the doctor added, who, on condition of anonymity, angrily listed the hospital’s many shortcomings.
“Managers walk around smoking in the hospital where oxygen cylinders are stored,” he said. “Even in intensive care, there are always two or three friends or relatives at a patient’s bedside.”
And, he added, “this doesn’t just happen at Ibn Al-Khatib, it’s like this in all the public hospitals.”
“When equipment breaks down, our director tells us not to report it,” said a nurse, in another hospital in Baghdad.
“He says it would give a bad image of his establishment, but in reality, we have nothing that works.”
These institutions — which until the 1980s were the pride of Iraq, known across the Arab world for its free, high quality public health services — are now seen as an embarrassment by many.
Their equipment is outdated, staff are poorly trained and buildings crumbling.
In Iraq, the health sector only accounts for two percent of the budget, despite the country being one of the most oil-rich in the world.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Iraq only has 13 hospital beds and eight doctors for every 10,000 people. Forty years ago, there were 19 beds per person.
Moreover, with corruption rife and the drug market unregulated, speculation has driven prices through the roof.
From oxygen cylinders to vitamin C tablets, prices have risen threefold or more since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Iraqis have long opted to go abroad for operations and treatment, mainly to neighboring Iran and Syria, where currency devaluations in recent years have upped their purchasing power.
For Iraqis, thousands of whom protested for months starting in October 2019 against widespread corruption, the breakdown of public services is the direct result of years of nepotism and political self-preservation.
On Sunday, Iraqis questioned if the suspended health minister would be sacked, because he is backed by the powerful Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr.
Local and hospital officials have already been suspended over the fire and are being questioned, but they are only scapegoats, angry social media users say.
In the face of an intransigent status quo and leaders they consider “corrupt” and “incompetent,” Iraqis have long fended for themselves.
As the fire raged Sunday, it was young men, bare-chested with their shirts as face masks against the acrid smoke, who pulled the injured from the burning building, loaded ambulances and helped survivors escape.
Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored
Pope Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame”
The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday
Updated 25 April 2021
AP
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday decried as shameful the deaths of 130 migrants in the Mediterranean, saying they pleaded for two days for help for their overcrowded, foundering rubber dinghy in the sea off Libya but potential rescuers choose “to look the other way.”
Francis called the sea tragedy last week “a moment of shame.”
The migrants had made a call for help on Wednesday. On Thursday, when a humanitarian rescue boat and a merchant ship in the area that sailed in very rough waters arrived at the scene, the deflating dinghy had partially sunk, several bodies were seen in the water and no survivors were found. Rescue centers in Libya, Malta and Italy had been alerted, according to the European Union border protection agency Frontex, one of whose planes had located the dinghy.
“I confess to you I am very pained by the tragedy that once again played out in the last days in the Mediterranean,” the pope told people who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square to hear his traditional Sunday noon remarks delivered from a window overlooking the square.
“One-hundred-thirty migrants died in the sea. They are persons, human lives, who for two entire days implored in vain for help, help that didn’t arrive,” Francis said.
“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters, let us interrogate all of ourselves about this latest tragedy,” the pope said. “It is a moment of shame.”
“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters and for the many who continue to die in these dramatic voyages,” the pope continued. ”Let us pray also for those who can help but who prefer to look the other way. Let’s pray in silence for them.”
SOS Mediterranee, a humanitarian group whose rescue ship Ocean Viking sailed toward the location of the distressed dinghy amid strong winds and high waves, said a Libyan coast guard vessel was supposed to arrive at the scene but never did.
Libyan coast guard officials have said bad weather and the need to help other migrants in distress in the waters off the northern African country meant it couldn’t reach the dinghy in time. Human traffickers based in Libya launch unseaworthy dinghies and small fishing boats filled with migrants hoping to reach European shores for a better life.
Turkey summons US ambassador over genocide announcement
Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with David Satterfield late Saturday to express Ankara’a strong condemnation
Updated 25 April 2021
AP
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned the US ambassador in Ankara to protest the US decision to mark the deportation and killing of Armenians during the Ottoman Empire as “genocide.”
Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met with David Satterfield late Saturday to express Ankara’a strong condemnation. “The statement does not have legal ground in terms of international law and has hurt the Turkish people, opening a wound that’s hard to fix in our relations,” the ministry said.
On Saturday, US President Joe Biden followed through on a campaign promise to recognize the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. The statement was carefully crafted to say the deportations, massacres and death marches took place in the Ottoman Empire. “We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,” it said.
The White House proclamation immediately prompted statements of condemnation from Turkish officials, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is yet to address the issue.
Turkey rejects the use of the word, saying both Turks and Armenians were killed in the World War I-era fighting, and has called for a joint history commission to investigate. For years, American presidents have avoided using “genocide” to describe what Armenians call Meds Yeghern, or the Great Crime.
The announcement comes as Turkish-American relations suffer from a host of issues. The US has sanctioned Turkish defense officials and kicked Turkey out of a fighter jet program after the NATO member bought Russian-made S400 defense system. Ankara is frustrated by Washington’s support of Syrian Kurdish fighters linked to an insurgency that Turkey has fought for decades. Turkey has also demanded the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric accused of orchestrating a bloody coup attempt against Erdogan’s government in 2016. Gulen lives in the US and denies involvement.
Erdogan and Biden spoke on the phone Friday for the first time since the US elections.
Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman to the president, tweeted Sunday: “President Erdogan opened Turkey’s national archives & called for a joint historical committee to investigate the events of 1915, to which Armenia never responded. It is a pity @POTUS has ignored, among others, this simple fact and taken an irresponsible and unprincipled position.”