Saudi fencers land in Tashkent for Olympic qualifiers

Saudi fencers land in Tashkent for Olympic qualifiers
Saudi fencer Ahmed Al-Qudaihi undertakes a COVID-19 test ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tashkent. (Saudi Fencing Federation)
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi fencers land in Tashkent for Olympic qualifiers

Saudi fencers land in Tashkent for Olympic qualifiers
  Ahmed Al-Qudaihi and Jawad Al-Dawood get green light for tournament after COVID-19 tests
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi fencers Ahmed Al-Qudaihi and Jawad Al-Dawood are set to take part in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tashkent on Sunday and Monday after passing their medicals, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Upon their arrival in Uzbekistan on Saturday, the Saudi duo underwent tests for the COVID-19 virus, with both returning negative results.

The Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament is being organized by the Fencing Confederation of Asia and the Fencing Federation of Uzbekistan in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics, which starts on July 23 and will run until Aug. 8.

The Saudi team’s training in Tashkent is led by Muhammad Fuad and he hopes that the fencers will be the latest athletes from the Kingdom to secure a place in the Olympics.

Al-Qudaihi and Al-Dawood will be aiming to join Saudi’s Under-23 footballers, who will face Brazil, Germany and Ivory Coast in Tokyo.

The Saudi table tennis player Ali Al-Khadrawi has also confirmed his place at the Olympics.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus

Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus

Egypt’s national soccer team coach positive for coronavirus
  • The 61-year-old El-Badry is the latest player or coach on the national team to test positive for the virus
  • Mohamed Elshenawy, goalkeeper of the national team, tested positive earlier this month
Updated 25 April 2021
AP

CAIRO: Egypt’s national team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s soccer association announced Saturday.
Hossam El-Badry was diagnosed with COVID-19 after his daughter tested positive earlier this month, the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement. He has been isolated at his home, it said.
Egypt secured a spot last month in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and is hoping to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The record seven-time African champions would play in Group F along with Gabon, Angola and Libya.
The 61-year-old El-Badry, who was appointed to lead Egypt’s national team in 2019, is the latest player or coach on the national team to test positive for the virus.
Mohamed Elshenawy, goalkeeper of the national team and Cairo’s Al-Ahly soccer club, tested positive earlier this month and missed a game against archrival Zamalek in the local league.
In November, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah tested positive after he traveled to Cairo to play in Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo.
At the time, Salah attended his brother’s wedding and was seen — sometimes without a face mask — dancing among dozens of people.
In recent weeks, Egypt has seen a “slight but continual” spike in confirmed coronavirus cases. Health Minister Hala Zayed said Saturday that authorities have registered a weekly increase of up to 10% in some areas amid a third wave of the pandemic. She did not provide specific numbers.
Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with over 100 million people, has reported at least 221,570 confirmed cases, including some 13,000 deaths. However, the actual numbers of COVID-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus Hossam El-Badry

5 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian clubs' mixed fortunes in matchday 4 of AFC Champions League

5 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian clubs’ mixed fortunes in matchday 4 of AFC Champions League
Updated 25 April 2021
John Duerden

5 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian clubs’ mixed fortunes in matchday 4 of AFC Champions League

5 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian clubs’ mixed fortunes in matchday 4 of AFC Champions League
  Latest round of games saw wins for Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal suffered a stunning 4-1 loss to Istiklol
Updated 25 April 2021
John Duerden

: Four games down and two to go in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

This is a time when those performing well can think about clinching their spots in the knockout stages while others know that time is running out and there can be no more slip-ups.

Al-Hilal had the biggest of slip-ups in a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Istiklol of Tajikistan on Saturday and the two teams are now level on seven points in Group A.

Al-Nassr are looking very good indeed following a 2-0 win over Foolad of Iran and stay top of Group D with eight points from four games, one ahead of Al-Sadd of Qatar  while, in Group C, Al-Ahli completed back-to-back wins over Iraq’s Al-Shorta to stay very much in the hunt with seven points.

1. Al-Hilal paid the price for underestimating Istiklol

All expected a victory for Al-Hilal just three days after defeating Istiklol 3-1, after all, here were the three-time Asian champions against a team playing only their fourth game in the tournament.

Hilal started well and took the lead, but were stunned by four goals in 15 minutes to which they simply had no answer.

Coach Rogerio Micale changed things a little from the previous game but it didn’t work and the Brazilian will have to achieve the twin task of getting his players to put the game behind them and treating it as one of those things, while remembering the lesson that every game in Asia is a tough one. 

Now finishing first in the group is out of Al-Hilal’s hands and if they don’t progress Micale’s job, as he acknowledged after the game, will be in jeopardy. He, nor Al-Hilal can afford another result like this.

2. Abdullah ensures Jones is not missed in Al-Nassr’s goal

Al-Nassr’s Brad Jones has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Saudi Arabian league in recent years but the former Liverpool and Feyenoord shot-stopper had been ruled out of the double-header against Foolad after testing positive for coronavirus.

Three days earlier, stand-in goalie Waleed Abdullah had been at fault for Foolad’s goal in the 1-1 draw, but in the return match against the Iranians, he was inspired.

Abdullah made a number of saves to ensure that Al-Nassr kept a clean sheet and provided the platform for a vital win.

He was so good that, despite a delicious goal from Abderrazak Hamdallah, he was named MVP.

Jones will not appear for either of the next two games and this is a real chance for Abdullah to show the new coach what he can do.

3. Al-Ahli emerging from the gloom

After such dreadful form in the league and a 5-2 loss in the opening game against Esteghlal, Al-Ahli have come back well and with seven points from four games are now just one point off the top of Group C.

Under new coach Laurentiu Regehcampf, the Jeddah club have shown more energy, confidence and desire on the pitch and it is amazing what a new coach and a couple of wins can do. 

With Omar Al-Somah scoring his fourth of the competition and the team looking a little more solid at the back, there is no reason why this form can’t continue, but the real tests are coming in the next few days.

4. With Hamdallah back, Al-Nassr can go all the way

There are signs that the striker who scored 29 goals in the league last season and also finished as top scorer in the AFC Champions League is back to his best.

This season has been stop and start for the Moroccan with injuries not helping and there was also some criticism of his attitude which was repeated earlier in the group stage after a petulant his reaction to being substituted. 

There were signs that the sharpness was returning and that was confirmed with a glorious goal against Foolad that sealed a vital three points after he set up the opener for Abdulfattah Asiri.

With six minutes remaining, he collected the ball inside the area, beat two defenders and then chipped the goalkeeper in a fashion that can only be described as delightful.

If Hamdallah does return to 2020 form then Al-Nassr, who reached the last four last time around, can go all the way.

5. The next games are crucial

While the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage has expanded to 40 teams, from 32, the size of the knockout stage remains at 16.

This means that, unlike in previous years when the top two progress, only the group winners are certain to go to the second round along with, in the western zone, three of the five best performing runners-up.

This also means that even if the top spot has gone, it is necessary to try and finish second and win as many points as possible. There can be no let-up. 

Al-Nassr will virtually secure second if they defeat Al-Wehdat in the next game.

Al-Hilal still have work to do and while winning both of their games won’t guarantee top spot, it will be enough to go through.

Al-Ahli need to get something against Esteghlal, the team they lost 5-2 to in the opening game, to stay in the hunt.

Topics: AFC Champions League football sport

Mahdi Ali praises players as Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai kick-start AFC Champions League campaign

Mahdi Ali praises players as Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai kick-start AFC Champions League campaign
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Mahdi Ali praises players as Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai kick-start AFC Champions League campaign

Mahdi Ali praises players as Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai kick-start AFC Champions League campaign
  Emirati team's 3-1 win over AGMK keeps alive hopes of progress to the knockout stages
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai head coach Mahdi Ali has hailed his players after the UAE club’s 3-1 win over AGMK in Group A of the 2021 AFC Champions League kept their slim hopes of progress to the knockout stages alive.

Three first-half goals secured Shabab Al-Ahli first win of the campaign in Matchday Four, leaving them third in the table with matches against Istiklol of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal SFC still to come.

Istiklol, who stunned 2019 winners Al-Hilal 4-1, lead the group on seven points with the Riyadh team in second. The Uzbek AGMK are on four points.

“It was a tough match and we thankfully secured a win,” said Ali to the AFC official website. “I want to thank the efforts of the players and I’m very happy with the result.

“I didn’t tell my players anything special (before the match), but I did tell them that it was an important one, and that we had to stay much more focused,” the former coach of the UAE national team added. “I said that we had to apply heavy pressure on them in the first 15 minutes.”

The Emirati team had to withstand long periods of pressure during a challenging second half, and Ali was delighted with his team’s ability to adjust to the changing pace of the match.

“I believe it was natural in the second half to use five defenders because they had good attackers on the wings,” he said. “They changed their style of play, and we changed from attacking to defending. We had to adapt to the match.”

Meanwhile, AGMK head coach Mirdjalal Kasimov blamed the defeat on defensive mistakes, saying players will have to be more focused in their two remaining matches.

“We gave a lot of chances to the opponents and in the opening minutes of the match they scored two goals,” Kasimov said.

“I wouldn’t say that we conceded the two goals because of fatigue. We made mistakes,” he added. “This match is now history. We have to better prepare our players’ mentality for the upcoming matches.”

Shabab Al-Ahli play Istiklol on Tuesday, while AGMK take on Al-Hilal.

Topics: football UAE 2021 AFC Champions League Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai

Sharjah fly UAE flag high at top of their AFC Champions League group

Sharjah fly UAE flag high at top of their AFC Champions League group
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Sharjah fly UAE flag high at top of their AFC Champions League group

Sharjah fly UAE flag high at top of their AFC Champions League group
  Draw with Pakhtakor gives the reigning Arabian Gulf League champions a two-point advantage with two games left
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Sharjah’s 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in Matchday Four of the 2021 AFC Champion League has left the Emirati club top of Group B with two matches to play.

Tractor of Iran are two points behind in second place, ahead of their Matchday Five clash with Pakhtakor, while Sharjah take on Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

In the first meeting three days earlier, Sharjah had inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Pakhtakor. This time things were different but the Uzbek team failed to translate their dominance into a win.

Adel Al-Hosani in Sharjah’s goal was called into action early on when Hojimat Erkinov followed up Sardor Sabirkhodjaev’s attempt and fired from inside the area, but his shot was comfortably gathered by the Emirati goalkeeper.

Al-Hosani later saved Khojiakbar Alijonov’s stinging effort to maintain parity between the teams.

The Uzbek side came close once again before the break, after Caio headed away a corner kick that fell to Diyor Kholmatov, whose effort flew inches wide of Sharjah’s goal.

Swiss striker Eren Derdiyok finally made Pakhtakor’s pressure pay off when he pounced on Alijonov’s wayward shot, smashing in his first of the campaign past Al-Hosani.

The team from Uzbekistan would live to regret all their missed chances, with substitute Mohammad Khalfan equalizing for Sharjah within two minutes of joining the game. The Emirati latched onto another substitute Abdulaziz Salem’s low cross to secure a point for his side against the run of play.

Topics: football Sharjah 2021 AFC Champions League

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

RIYADH: Saudi giants Al Hilal crashed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Istiqlol in the Asian Champions League on Saturday, a result that boosted the Tajik side’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.
Three-times continental champs Al Hilal had beaten Istiqlol 3-1 on Wednesday but were in for a massive shock in the return.
Russian-born midfielder Manuchekhr Dzhalilov and Manuchehr Safarov each grabbed a brace at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh.
Al Hilal, who last won the tournament in 2019 but were kicked out last year following a spate of coronavirus infections in the squad that left them without enough players, showed early intent on Saturday.
They opened their account through a header from French striker Bafetimbi Gomis in the 34th minute.
But that was the only bright moment for the Saudi side as Dzhalilov struck twice in the span of six minutes to give Istiqlol a 2-1 lead at half-time.
When play resumed, Istiqlol continued to build pressure and it paid off with Safarov taking charge this time.
The 19-year-old defender made it 3-1 in the 49th minute with his intended cross from the right dropping into the goal stunning goalkeeper Abdulla Al-Maiouf.
Safarov completed his double four minutes later with a powerful low shot after receiving a pass from Rustom Soirov to leave the Saudis, who were hugely favored to top Group A, stunned.
In another match, the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli defeated Uzbekistan’s AGMK 3-1 to join Al Hilal and Istiqlol on seven points and leave Group A wide open.
Only the group winners and three best second-placed teams make the last 16 phase.
Harib Suhail, Carlos Eduardo and Ahmed Hashmi scored for Shabab in the first half while Shohruh Gadoev accounted for AGMK’s only goal of the match.
In Group C, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the knockout phase with a 2-1 win over Iraq’s Al Shorta.
Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s 79th minute goal clinched three points for the two-time runners-up at their home ground at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, one of the three bio-secure hubs in Saudi Arabia where the west zone matches of the tournament are being played.
Syrian striker Omar Al-Somah had given the Saudis a fifth minute lead, scoring from inside the six-yard box off a Driss Fettouhi corner.
But their joy was short-lived as Fahad Youssef restored parity in the 26th minute after he gathered the ball following a free-kick and blasted it past goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais.
After several close chances for both teams, Ghareeb made amends for his miss earlier with a low shot from a pass from Al-Somah to seal Al Ahli’s second victory over the Iraqis, who crashed out of the tournament with their fourth consecutive defeat.
Also in Group C, Qatar’s Al Duhail and Iran’s Esteghlal played out a 2-2 draw at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Michael Olunga, who had scored a hat-trick against Esteghlal three days ago when Al Duhail won 4-3, again excelled for the Qataris.
He scored two goals with the result consolidating his team’s position at the top with eight points.

Topics: AFC Champions League Al Hilal Istiqlal

