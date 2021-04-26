Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India to overcome acute shortage

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia on Sunday shipped 80 metric tons of oxygen to India to alleviate acute shortages of the lifesaving gas due to the record surge in coronavirus infections in India.
On Sunday India reported almost 350,000 corona cases.
The Saudi supply of oxygen has been in cooperation with the Indian conglomerate, Adani Group, and the British chemical multinational, Linde.
“The Embassy of India is proud to partner with Adani Group and M/s Linde in shipping much-needed 80 metric tons of liquid oxygen to India”, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh tweeted on Sunday.
It thanked Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health “for all its help, support and cooperation.”
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani tweeted: “The first shipment of 4 ISO cryogenic tanks with 80 tons of liquid oxygen is now on its way from Dammam (port in Saudi Arabia) to Mundra (port in western state of Gujarat).”
The second pandemic wave has hit India very hard and led to a daily surge of over 300,000 cases. Many Indian cities, including the capital New Delhi, have been overwhelmed by patients which has resulted in shortages of hospital beds and oxygen causing thousands of deaths throughout the country.
The shortage of oxygen in hospitals has led to the death of nearly 50 people in two hospitals in the capital since Thursday.
Delhi’s requirements come to 700 metric tons of oxygen per day but it is receiving only 380 which has forced many hospitals in the city to operate far below capacity.
“We have the capacity to accommodate 260 patients in the hospital but the irregular and uncertain supply of oxygen has forced us to under-utilize our capacity,” Dr. P.K. Bhardwaj, the director of the Delhi-based Saroj multispeciality hospital, told Arab News.
The medical director of the central Delhi-based Moolchand Medcity Hospital, Dr. Sudha Handa, told Arab News it was “on tenterhooks all the time regarding the oxygen supply.”
The shortage has also been felt in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh which is the second worst affected state in India with over 37,000 cases on Sunday and over 200 fatalities. The western Indian state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, is also reeling under an acute shortage of oxygen; hospitals in some of the state’s major cities have had to refuse patients who were in desperate need of both beds and oxygen.
To respond to the crisis, on Friday India launched an “oxygen maitri” or “oxygen friendship” operation to reach out to various countries in order to procure the lifesaving gas.
On Saturday, the Indian Air Force brought four cryogenic tanks to be used for transporting oxygen from Singapore.
The Indian Home Ministry on Friday said that it was in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE.
Former ambassador and international affairs expert, Anil Trigunayat, has expressed his appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s gesture toward India in crisis. “We greatly appreciate this friendly gesture from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Trigunayat told Arab News.
“Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner of India and as a friend, it has risen to the occasion when India is experiencing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 which has stressed India’s medical infrastructure because of a shortage in oxygen supplies,” he said.
“India also stands by all its friends in their times of crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic is one in which the world has to take a global stance which both Delhi and Riyadh worked on during the Saudi Presidency of the G20.”
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs sheds light on achievements of Vision 2030
Updated 26 April 2021
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, confirmed that the Vision 2030 programs have made great strides and addressed structural challenges over the past five years.
The crown prince also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all governmental authorities for overcoming many challenges in recent months, praising the invaluable experiences gained which enhanced confidence in achieving the objectives of the vision.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman also confirmed that much more remains to be done on various fronts to achieve Vision 2030’s goals.
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs has reviewed the achievements of the Kingdom’s vision after five years of its inception. The vision has focused over the past five years on establishing an empowering infrastructure, building the institutional and legislative structures, establishing general policies, and supporting initiatives. The next phase of the vision will focus on the continuation of implementation, ensuring greater participation by citizens and the private sector.
The review covered the Vision’s three major themes as follows:
First: Vibrant Society:
The Council reviewed achievements aimed at raising the quality of life within the framework of an attractive and distinctive environment in order to make the Kingdom a leading global destination. This included facilitating access to emergency health services within 4 hours, at the rate of more than 87 percent, compared to 36 percent before the inauguration of the vision; reducing the percentage of traffic accident fatalities annually to 13.5 deaths per 100,000 after it was 28.8; and increasing the percentage of people who participate in sports activities at least once a week to 19 percent in 2020, compared to 13 percent before the launch of the vision.
The Council also reviewed the most notable achievements in the housing sector, as the percentage of home ownership increased to 60 percent, compared to 47 percent five years ago. In addition, obtaining housing assistance is now immediate, whereas it previously took up to 15 years before the launch of the vision.
The Council noted indicators related to the growing interest in archaeological and heritage sites, which had a direct impact on registering new Saudi sites in the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The number of heritage sites that can be visited in the Kingdom in 2020 has risen to 354 sites, compared to 241 sites in 2017. The Council also reviewed efforts to strengthen Saudi national identity and enhance its presence globally evidenced by the increase in the number of intangible cultural heritage elements registered in the UNESCO to 8 elements, compared to only 3 elements before the launch of the vision. The number of urban heritage sites registered in the National Cultural Heritage has also reached 1,000 sites in 2020, compared to only 400 sites in 2016.
The Council discussed the Vision’s success in increasing the Kingdom’s capacity to receive and accommodate pilgrims to the holy sites by expanding the system of services at the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites, in addition to automating the process of obtaining an Umrah visa within only 5 minutes, which previously took 14 days. This is in addition to the issuance of the “Electronic Tourist Visa” that can be obtained electronically within minutes. This has made it easier to visit tourist destinations and monuments in the Kingdom and has contributed to revitalizing the tourism sector and raising its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while developing various tourist destinations, and creating job opportunities for male and female citizens. The Kingdom’s tourism sector has become the fastest growing sector in the world, with a growth of 14percent.
The Council also made note of the contributions of the Vision’s programs over the past five years towards improving the quality of life in the Kingdom via attracting and organizing several world-famous sporting events. In addition, it also highlighted sports, cultural and volunteer events which attracted more than 46 million visitors through 2020. The number of companies operating in the entertainment sector has doubled, reaching more than 1,000 and generating more than 101,000 jobs by the end of 2020.
The Council also reviewed achievements related to the preservation, sustainability and protection of the environment, including the establishment of seven Royal natural reserves in 2018 and 2019 in order to preserve various plant and animal species, to be a contemporary genealogical reservoir. As well as achieving global milestones in the production of desalinated water. The Kingdom topped the global production of desalination of saline water with the highest production capacity reached by the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), which reached 5.9 million m3 per day in 2020. The replacement of thermal technologies and the expansion in the use of environmentally friendly technologies contributed to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of 28 million tons per year. In addition to announcing mega projects to preserve the environment during the same period, the recently announced Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green initiative will aim to raise vegetation cover, reduce carbon emissions, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life.
Second: Prosperous economy:
The Council reviewed initiatives aimed at establishing an environment that supports business potential and broadens the economic base. It also noted that the assets of the Public Investment Fund have doubled to reach approximately SR1.5 trillion in 2020, after not exceeding SR570 billion riyals in 2015. It should be noted that the rate of international foreign investment flows has decreased by 58percent since 2015, whereas foreign direct investment inflows in Saudi Arabia increased to reach SR17.625 billion, an increase of 331percent, given it was SR5.321 billion before the launch of the Vision 2030. These initiatives also included launching major projects that contribute to the welfare of society, provide jobs and attract international investments, the most important of which are: NEOM, Qiddiya, Red Sea projects, and others.
The Council reviewed achievements related to the development of the financial sector, which included the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) joining the emerging market indices MSCI and Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones, which made it easier for foreign investors to invest in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the value of their holdings in the market increased by 195.9percent to reach SR208.3 billion by the end of 2020, with an ownership rate of 12.8percent of the total value of shares. Moreover, the Fintech Saudi Center was established with the aim of opening financial services to new types of entities in the field of financial technology, and developing funds, accelerators and incubators that focus on financial technology to provide venture capital and equity financing and stimulate an entrepreneurial environment. These achievements contributed to making the Saudi Stock Exchange “Tadawul” one of the 10 largest financial markets around the world.
The Council reviewed the performance of the National Debt Management Center, as the center has managed during the past five years since its establishment to support the general budget of the Kingdom by approximately SR897 billion.
The Council discussed the achievements made in the fields of generating jobs for the future and supporting innovation, by supporting small and medium enterprises as one of the most important engines of economic growth. It noted with interest that the Kingdom’s has moved up to the 12th rank in the Venture Availability of Capital Index in the Global Competitiveness Report 2020, and ranked third globally in Minority Investor Protection Index. Moreover, the Kingdom advanced to the 24th position globally in the Global Competitiveness Report 2020, after ranking 39th in 2018. Meanwhile, in addition to passing laws that protect and enhance their rights at the personal and professional levels, Saudi women’s participation in the workforce increased to reach 33.2percent in 2020, compared to 19.4percent in 2017.
The Council also discussed the acceleration in the growth of the non-oil GDP ratio to reach 59percent in 2020, compared to 55percent in 2016. Non-oil revenues also increased to reach SR369 billion in 2020, compared to SR166 billion in 2015, an increase of 222percent, while the number of factories increased by 38percent to 9,984 factories compared to 7,206 factories before the launch of the vision. This coincided with the launch of pioneering initiatives, including: the launch of the Made in Saudi program; the “Shareek” program to strengthen partnership with the private sector and increase the pace of GDP growth; the establishment of an export-import bank, and the launch a mining investment system.
In the field of digital economy, the Council reviewed the initiatives that propelled the Kingdom to first place in digital competitiveness at the level of the G20, achieving first place in the world in 5G Internet speed, and covering more than 60percent of major cities and 45percent of other cities by deploying more than 12,000 towers that support 5G technology. The Kingdom also ranked sixth among the G20 states in the Global Cybersecurity Index of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and in the expansion of optical fiber network coverage, as 3.5 million homes in urban areas were covered by optical fiber networks in 2020, after it was only 1.2 million in 2017. Furthermore, the Kingdom attracted the largest technology investments in the Middle East and North Africa, with deals that exceeded SR6 billion in cloud computing sector.
In the field of energy, the Council reviewed the most important achievements made since the launch of the Vision 2030, which included distinguished achievements at the national and international levels. The Kingdom, which founded the OPEC Plus grouping of nations, reached a historic achievement in 2020 represented by the largest reduction in production the oil market has ever known. This contributed to restoring stability and balance to global markets and addressing the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. The Kingdom also encouraged the concept of a circular carbon economy adopted by the G20, demonstrating the Kingdom’s commitment to protecting the environment and combating climate change within the framework of the Paris Agreement and relevant international conventions.
Furthermore, the first of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques projects for renewable energy were also inaugurated, including Sakaka plant to produce electricity. Other projects to produce electricity from solar energy have been announced in different regions of the Kingdom, and some of these projects have achieved new records represented in registering the lowest cost of purchasing electricity produced from solar energy in the world.
The total capacity of these projects was estimated at more than 3600 megawatts. These projects will provide energy for more than 600,000 housing units. This is in addition to several clean energy projects to produce hydrogen and ammonia. Renewable energy projects will contribute to diversifying the energy mix used in electricity production, so that electricity production from renewable energy and gas will be 50percent each by 2030, and this will result in the displacement of approximately one million oil equivalent barrels of liquid fuel.
The electricity sector also witnessed clear and deliberate steps towards enhancing its efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability, such as the restructuring of the sector, the issuance of the new electricity system, and the reorganization of the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority. In addition, more than ten million smart electronic meters have been installed, a step towards digitizing the sector.
The Saudi petroleum industry also witnessed the approval of the development of the Jafurah gas field, the discovery of five new oil and gas fields, and the continued integration of the petroleum and petrochemical sectors.
The Council reviewed the contributions of the vision programs in creating an environment conducive to developing skills and continuing to invest in education and training, as the number of universities and colleges reached 63, while the published scientific research reached 33,588 compared to 15,056 in previous years, an increase of 223 percent. The enrolment rate in kindergartens has also increased, to 23percent, compared to 13percent.
The Council reviewed the achievements in the field of localizing military industries, as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs were able to increase the rate of localization in the sector to reach 8percent by the end of 2020, compared to 2percent in 2016. Also, for the first time in the history of the Kingdom, a program of licenses to engage in military industries activities was launched, whereby 91 local and international companies were licensed, with 142 foundation licenses.
Third: Ambitious Nation:
Within the framework of improving regulations and services, and expanding communication channels between government agencies, and citizens and the private sector, the Council reviewed the achievements of the initiatives that made major transformations in the effectiveness of government work, including the issuance of more than 197 legislations in various fields, including laws, regulations, bylaws and organizational arrangements.
The maturity rate of digital government services increased to 81.3percent compared to 60percent in 2017, which contributed significantly to the improvement of services being provided for citizens and residents of the Kingdom.
The Council reviewed what has been achieved in terms of combatting corruption and enhancing integrity, as the culture of accountability has been entrenched at the level of the government apparatus and among citizen, the total money recovered by the public treasury following anti-corruption settlements reached 247 billion riyals in the past three years, representing 20percent of the total non-oil revenues, in addition to tens of billions of non-cash assets transferred to the finance ministry.
The council reviewed the qualitative leaps of the achievements made in the judiciary, as the rate of enforcement courts’ achievement increased to 82percent, The rate of personal status courts’ achievement increased to 59percent, along with strengthening the specialized judiciary system, the activation of litigation at two degrees and the activation of electronic litigation, as the number of judicial sessions held between 2015 and 2020 reached more than 10 million sessions, compared to 2.7 million judicial sessions from 2009 to 2014 and the number of issuance of Power of Attorney increased to 11 million notaries from 2015 to 2020 compared to 2.2 million notaries between 2009 and 2014.
Number of localization agreements were signed and entered into effect with various supervisory authorities with the aim of increasing the localization rates in various sectors, contributing to the employment of more than 422,000 male and female citizens since the beginning of 2019.
The Council discussed what has been achieved in the non-profit sector and social responsibility, as the number of volunteers in 2020 reached 409,123 male and female volunteers in more than 156,000 volunteering opportunities compared to 23,000 volunteers in 2016. The number of male and female volunteers registered in the volunteering platform reached 533,950, with the economic value for individual volunteering increased from 0.6 riyals per hour in 2016 to 21.27 riyals per hour.
In addition, the Council discussed providing adequate housing for those covered by social security services according to the ownership or the right of usufruct system, through integration and partnership with the non-profit sector and more than 350 social association by providing more than 46,000 housing units all over the kingdom’s regions. In addition, the platform of “Joud” for housing was launched to involve the community in providing a helping hand for charitable giving housing through a reliable platform and in cooperation with 121 charitable societies. This platform has contributed to supporting more than 23,000 with society’s contributions exceeding SAR400 million through two tracks: the provision of housing and the support of citizens who are defaulting on payment for housing rental.
The next phase in realizing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030:
The Council took several recommendations necessary to move to the next stage of the process of realizing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which was launched at the beginning of this year 2021, and continues until 2025, which is the phase of advancing achievement and maintaining the momentum required to continue the reforms.
This includes making development updates on the vision realization programs to ensure its consistency with the targets, increase the efficiency of spending and respond to economic developments, through three basic areas:
First: Restructuring some of the current programs and creating others that are in line with the requirements of the next phase, such as establishing a health sector transformation program that aims to restructure the health sector to be a comprehensive health system to realize the vision aspirations.
Second: Giving flexibility to the implementation schedules of some programs, setting priorities for implementing initiatives, and enabling changes in legislative policies.
Third: Transferring the initiatives of: “promotion of national character”, “leading national companies” and “strategic partnerships” to the relevant entities and under their programs. This comes after these initiatives have achieved most of their goals in the first five years of the vision, absence of the need to preserve its independence in the next phase.
The next phase of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is set to be marked by the continued development of promising and new sectors. The acceleration of achievement in implementing the vision realization programs will contribute to promoting economic growth and supporting local content, increase its contribution to the economic development in the Kingdom, facilitate the business environment, in addition to further strengthening the role of citizens and the private sector in achieving the vision, through more empowerment to employ capabilities and invest the potentials to achieve more success and progress.
25th Prince Sultan bin Salman Qur’an memorization contest for children concluded
Updated 26 April 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The 25th Prince Sultan bin Salman Contest for Memorization of the Holy Qur’an for children with disabilities concluded with 34 winners, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who is president of the Disabled Children’s Association, congratulated the winners.
He said the competition owed its success to the great importance that King Salman attached to the memorization of the Qur’an and the efforts to expand associations and bodies concerned with fostering a sound Islamic upbringing.
He said this came as part of the king’s directives to join the board of directors of the Disabled Children’s Association to take care of this important group.
Prince Sultan explained that the competition had enjoyed a distinguished presence at a local and international level over 25 years, with about 2,600 children taking part. It had started strong with the presence of the late Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Baz in the first edition, followed by the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Uthaymeen, with distinguished scholars continuing to take part in the competition’s activities after that.
The competition’s next phase would see great development in light of the achievements made in previous years, he added.
Prince Sultan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the competition’s organizers, hoping that the celebration next year would have in-person attendance once coronavirus had been eliminated.
The secretary-general of the competition, Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Subaihin, said that this year’s contest received 110 applications to participate. Of these, 86 applicants from the Kingdom, the UAE, and Bahrain were found eligible.
There were 34 winners this year, 19 of whom were boys.
“All the winners have been honored by the association’s centers across the Kingdom’s regions and governorates,” he added.
Who’s Who: Khalid Fahad Al-Huzaim, deputy minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
Khalid Fahad Al-Huzaim was recently appointed as deputy minister for shared services at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia.
He also serves as an independent board member at the SITE company and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.
Al-Huzaim has been an executive board member for the Saudia Medical Services since 2019.
Prior to that, he served as the executive vice president of the management and regulations holding group at Saudia airline from May 2019 to April 2021.
Al-Huzaim also worked as group chief human resources officer for Al-Rajhi Bank from 2015 to 2019.
Al-Huzaim is a senior human resources leader with more than 20 years of generalist and specialist experience gained mostly with top banks in the Kingdom.
Al-Huzaim was the vice president of human resources at the Riyad Bank from 2008 to 2014 where he developed HR strategy and operating plans, achieving integration between HR and the business division.
He began his career as a supervisor in Vela Marin, Saudi Aramco in 1999.
He has been instrumental in leading, designing and implementing a variety of HR initiatives focused on partnering the human resource function with operational and business requirements. These initiatives spanned the entire range of HR function, from leadership development agenda through Al-Rajhi Academy to improving the overall quality and service of HR function.
Al-Huzaim also led large-scale recruitment initiatives and employer branding campaigns.
He earned an MBA in business from George Washington University in 2005, and a bachelor of computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1999.
Explained: How to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah this Ramadan
Dr. Amr Al-Maddah of Ministry of Hajj & Umrah addresses frequently answered questions about the ritual
Operational capacity of Grand Mosque is determined on the basis of Health Ministry COVID-19 measures
Updated 26 April 2021
Mohammed Al-Sulami
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced guidelines for issuing Umrah and prayer permits for the month of Ramadan. Vaccinations are at the top of the priority list, with no worshippers allowed into either Makkah’s Grand Mosque or the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah without having received at least one dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.
Additionally, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has highlighted the need to follow all precautionary measures to ensure the safety, health and security of those visiting the two holy mosques. Millions of worshippers have visited the mosques while wearing masks and maintaining physical distance since a seven-month suspension of prayers and Umrah was lifted last October.
An estimated 1.5 million worshippers have been to the Grand Mosque in the first 10 days of Ramadan alone. In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, answered all possible questions of pilgrims and worshippers who wish to perform the Islamic ritual this Ramadan.
What is the operational capacity of Makkah’s Grand Mosque?
The Grand Mosque can welcome up to 50,000 pilgrims and 100,000 worshippers every day.
Are pilgrims from outside the Kingdom allowed to perform the Umrah during Ramadan?
Yes, pilgrims from several countries will be performing the Umrah.
Do the same health requirements apply to domestic and foreign pilgrims and worshippers?
A royal decree issued on Aug. 20, 2020, stated that all those wishing to enter the Grand Mosque are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Visitors and pilgrims coming from abroad must hold certificates that show they have been vaccinated.
Are there any acceptable vaccines other than the ones approved by Saudi Arabia, notably the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca shots?
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah operates based on the approved vaccines and reports of the Ministry of Health. The vaccine approval process is regularly updated on the basis of the reports provided by the health ministry.
The ministry’s assessment process takes into consideration the World Health Organization’s evaluation, the evaluation of the risks of new vaccines and the health ministry’s evaluation of the effectiveness of these vaccines.
As a service provider, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah totally depends on the information it receives from the government bodies capable of evaluating the vaccines and their efficacy. While the health certificate of every country follows a specific system, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah handles the matter based on the input from the health ministry and issues permits accordingly.
How is the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah dealing with pilgrims from countries experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases?
The Kingdom has stopped flights from the countries from which entry for Umrah or any other purpose has been halted due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Flights from other countries have not been suspended despite an increase in coronavirus cases there because vaccines can prevent the transmission of the virus, mitigate the pandemic’s impacts and reduce the possibility of spreading the virus to other people. If the incoming pilgrim has already received a COVID-19 vaccine, the risk is assumed to be much lower.
How does a pilgrim’s journey go from the moment of arrival in Saudi Arabia to completion of the Umrah?
It is important to bear in mind that the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque is predetermined on the basis of the preventive measures adopted by the Ministry of Health. A pilgrim’s spot can be reserved using the Eatmarna app and the Tawakkalna app. Once a spot has been reserved, an entry permit is issued to the worshipper or pilgrim, who can show credentials to a reception center.
At the reception center, the date and validity of the permit are checked and the immunization status of the permit holder is verified. Before arriving in Makkah, the pilgrim must pay the charge for transportation services to licensed transport companies that ensure a safe transit by disinfecting vehicles and leaving spaces between the seats. Then the pilgrims are transported to designated bus stops at the Grand Mosque.
For example, pilgrims at the Kudai Center are transported to the King Abdul Aziz Gate, while those at the Al-Zahir Center are transported to Al-Shabika Gate. Pilgrims are dropped off according to their designated centers. Their permits are then checked once again for security reasons before they are allowed to perform the Umrah and pray during the time allotted to them.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has provided another path for pilgrims to perform the Umrah. This is done by booking a room at any hotel overlooking the Grand Mosque and the central area. Hotels can now assist individuals with room bookings to apply for performing Umrah during the course of their stay. Worshippers interested in this service can initiate the process by making a reservation at a hotel, which can then help the guest reserve a spot within the predetermined capacity of the Grand Mosque.
As for pilgrims coming from abroad, if their health status has not been entered into the Tawakkalna system, they will need to visit a healthcare center where they will receive all the help they need. Their health status will be updated according to the vaccination certificate provided by their home country. A suitable date is then reserved for the visitor to perform Umrah in accordance with the Grand Mosque’s operational capacity.
What provision has been made for the safe transportation of foreign pilgrims arriving via Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport and Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport?
There is a high level of coordination between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Health as well as security and service providers, namely the Public Transport Authority, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and the Madinah Region Development Authority. There are unified standards and protocols for transportation. This includes pilgrims traveling between cities or within the city or accommodations for pilgrims who need to be quarantined after testing.
All these standards and protocols have been formulated and clarified to ensure the safety of both local and foreign pilgrims and provide them with an uninterrupted experience. The risk-control measures are aimed at reducing incidents that might lead to a reduction in the number of pilgrims or a possible suspension of Umrah.
Have any permit violations been recorded since the beginning of the Umrah season?
Some violations have been committed. Every system will witness violations and all such cases are being dealt with on site in a timely manner. Security and service bodies are heavily deployed at the Grand Mosque, service centers and gathering points to monitor the situation.
Violators will be fined SR10,000 ($2,666) for performing Umrah without a permit and SR1,000 ($267) for worshipping at the Grand Mosque without a permit. This shows that the formal mechanisms to punish violators have been established and are being used when required. However, most people are observing the current regulations and health protocols.
What is the objective of the fines for Umrah permit violations?
The fines system was developed so the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and Makkah, as a whole, do not become a source for the spread of the virus. That is why there is a predetermined pilgrim-handling capacity at each site.
The desire to perform Umrah, Tarawih prayers or night prayers at the Grand Mosque is understandable. However, the world is witnessing an exceptional situation and everyone should come together under these circumstances. Simply put, the fines are meant to prevent people from committing violations that would pose a danger both to pilgrims and those working at the Grand Mosque.
Can a pilgrim’s compliance with the coronavirus transmission-prevention protocols be monitored and assessed?
There are field teams working around the clock to follow up on the condition of pilgrims and their adherence to the health protocols and requirements. The security bodies are cooperating with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in this regard. Raising awareness is continuously made by all the bodies concerned.
Is the steady increase in the number of immunized people being taken into account in determining the number of permits?
The predetermined operational capacity is being updated every day. It has now reached between two and a half and three times what it used to be and will continue to increase in the coming days.
What will be taken into account is the overall health situation. The operational capacity is bound to increase in tandem with the increase in people’s awareness of the exceptional circumstances the world is facing. These circumstances require exceptional measures to be taken.
The more people get vaccinated, the lower the risk. Soon people will be able to go back to normal life and all will be welcome to visit the Grand Mosque.
Disinfection operations are currently taking place at the Grand Mosque. Are the buses for transporting worshippers and other facilities getting disinfected as well?
All buses, ticket counters, along with sorting and gathering points, are regularly being disinfected. The process was studied by companies and a specialized team has set the disinfection and sterilization intervals. The buses are disinfected after every cycle while the reception centers are disinfected every half hour as these are considered essential safety measures.
Will the vaccination requirement continue into this year’s Hajj season?
No royal decree has been issued yet on this matter. Once such a decree has been issued, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will take action accordingly.
Could the experience of organizing the Umrah prompt the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to increase the number of Hajj pilgrims this year compared with last year?
Last year, the risk was high during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. However, the methods of dealing with the pandemic have changed and the situation is completely different this time around.
The dates for the holding of the founding assemblies of the Arbab Al-Tawaif Establishments have been announced. How will these entities contribute to an improvement in the services provided to pilgrims and worshippers this year?
The holding of the founding assemblies and the transformation of these establishments into companies will open doors for qualified people from outside of the system, which in turn will contribute to turning these entities into massive national entities.
The hope is they will become “national champions” in serving the pilgrims. These companies, by virtue of their anticipated institutional reforms, will become huge entities that operate by widening the range of their services, acquiring assets and raising the profitability rates of their shareholders and employees.
They will, at the same time, start developing the existing local content of the service industry, from developing the capabilities and cadres working in this area to improving the quality of the services they deliver by adopting international standards instead of relying on just practice and experience.
A quantitative and qualitative transformation of these entities will ensure high-quality services. The transformation of the Arbab Al-Tawaif Establishments into Arbab Al-Tawaif Companies are expected to create the conditions for attracting the finest minds and skilled workers while providing pilgrims with better services and shareholders with higher profits.