You are here

  • Home
  • Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat

Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat

Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat
Al-Nassr’s Brazilian coach, Mano Meneze, believes seeing out contract not dependent on success in Asia. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9tcuq

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat

Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat
  • Riyadh team leads Group D, can all but guarantee progress to knockouts stages with win
  • Brazilian coach believes seeing out contract not dependent on success in Asia
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: After his team’s vital 2-0 win over Foolad, Al-Nassr coach Mano Menezes has insisted that his stay with the club was not dependent on success in the AFC Champions League, and that he was looking forward to seeing out his long contract in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr will meet Jordan’s Al-Wehdat on Matchday Five at the Mrsool Park stadium sitting top of Group D on eight points, one ahead of Qatar’s Al-Sadd. A win for the Saudi team will all but confirm progress to the knockout stages, though only group winners are guaranteed a spot, with the five best second-placed teams joining them in the round of 16.

“The match is like a final and winning in it takes us to 11 points, and this number should qualify us for the next round, I think. We have prepared the team to play with the same spirit and determination,” Menezes said in his pre-match press conference.

“We have studied Al-Wehdat well, a team that plays with a defensive block. Tomorrow we will attempt to break down their defensive line, and we don’t know what our opponent’s reaction will be after they lost the chance to progress,” he added.

Menezes pointed out that there was still work to be done with his team despite the positive recent results.

“Winning can cover up many things in the team, but the coach knows what his team’s faults are, and I have enough experience to know that and to work on improving my team,” he said.

The Brazilian coach expressed delight with the reaction of Al-Nassr’s fans, stressing that his contract with the club was a long one and was not linked to the continental performances.

He was also full of praise for goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah, who was called into the starting line-up to replace the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) struck Brad Jones and put in a superb performance in the victory over Foolad.

“In football there are several unique things and today our goalkeeper made the difference. We are happy with what he did, and he was the star of the match,” Menezes added.

Topics: Mano Menezes Al-Nassr football sport Saudi Arabia sport

Related

Former Brazil coach Mano Menezes tasked with guiding Al-Nassr to AFC Champions League success
Sport
Former Brazil coach Mano Menezes tasked with guiding Al-Nassr to AFC Champions League success
Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad
Sport
Al-Nassr continue fine form with AFC Champions League win over Foolad

Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges

Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges
Updated 55 min 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges

Micale under pressure as Al-Hilal face make or break AFC Champions League challenges
  • Shock 4-1 defeat to Istiklol in Matchday Four has left the Brazilian coach fighting for his job
Updated 55 min 14 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: It’s never a good sign when a coach says he is prepared for the axe, but there is no doubt the next two games have taken on monumental importance for Al-Hilal and their Brazilian boss Rogerio Micale. 

“I am not afraid of being dismissed from the job,” Micale said on Saturday after Al-Hilal crashed to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of AFC Champions League new boys Istiklol.

“We will continue to work hard and prepare for the next two games.”

The loss, which came just three days after Hilal had beaten the same opposition 3-1, means progression to the knockout stage is very much up in the air.

Only the group winners are certain of a place in the last 16 and as Istiklol, now the leaders, have a better head-to-head record against Hilal, if the Tajikistan powerhouse win both of their remaining games, the Saudi champions can’t finish first.

Three of the best five runners-up in the western zone will also progress and at the moment, Hilal occupy the third spot.

It is the most precarious of positions as, so it seems, is that of Micale.

In short, Al-Hilal need to win both their games to be sure, or almost sure, of a place in the next round starting against Shabab Al-Ahli  Dubai tonight in Riyadh and then against Uzbekistan’s AGMK on Friday.

Another defeat could spell the end of hopes of a fourth Asian title as well as Micale’s spell in Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian was something of a surprise appointment in February to replace Razvan Lucescu after the Romanian was fired just months after winning the Saudi Arabian title and just over a year after lifting the Asian championship.

Micale, who led Brazil to the 2016 Olympics gold, had never coached outside his homeland before. 

League results have not been bad at all. Micale came in with the team in third and seven games later, they are top after five wins out of seven.

The fact that the two defeats have come against Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, traditional rivals for the title, can be seen as a comfort or a worry.

Is this a habit of losing when the pressure is on, or can only the best beat Hilal?

Regardless, Al-Hilal are level on points with Al-Shabab and the two meet on May 7 as the league resumes. 

If Hilal are out of Asia by then, the pressure will really be on. Micale’s initial contract is only until the end of the season as it is and fans have been here before with the club already being linked to other international coaches.

For Micale, the initial imperative is to win the next games as he knows full well.

“The defeat that we suffered was not acceptable, and I am the one who bears that loss and is responsible for that, but we must remain calm, forget what happened and bounce back for the next two games,” he said.

Micale will point to a crazy 15-minute spell last Saturday as something that will not be repeated.

All four goals came either side of half-time as everything Istiklol.touched turned to gold.

Al-Hilal had an incredible 73 percent possession but did not create enough quality chances.

As Peruvian star Andre Carrillo admitted after the game, after the Saudis took the lead, they became over-confident, expected a repeat of the win from three days previously and lost their focus. 

When Istiklol scored four, there was no way back with the Central Asians then happy to sit back in numbers to protect their sizeable lead with the hosts never really looking like they could get anything from the game.

The second-half foot injury suffered by Salem Al-Dawsari, just back in the team after recovering from a previous problem, was just another blow suffered.

He will not play any further part in the group stage. 

Micale was right to take responsibility for the loss.

Any overconfidence and underestimation of their opponents comes from the coach and he has to ensure that there is an improvement in attitude and approach.

He has the task of telling his players not to repeat the mistakes of Saturday and to remember the lessons while still trying to put it out of their minds and treat it as a blip.

There are positives in that Shabab Al-Ahli, who have collected a disappointing four points from the four games so far, need nothing less than a win.

This should give Al-Hilal a little more space and time when attacking but there has to be immediate improvement.

If the Riyadh giants can recover and go on to take the title at the end of this year, fans will look back on Saturday as the turning point, a wake-up call.

But if not, and Al-Hilal crash out of the competition later this week then the Brazilian’s time in Saudi Arabia may be over with the only question being whether he will see out the final five league games.

Topics: Al-Hilal football sport Saudi Arabia sport AFC Champions League

Related

5 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian clubs’ mixed fortunes in matchday 4 of AFC Champions League
Sport
5 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian clubs’ mixed fortunes in matchday 4 of AFC Champions League
Mahdi Ali praises players as Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai kick-start AFC Champions League campaign
Sport
Mahdi Ali praises players as Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai kick-start AFC Champions League campaign

First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics

First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics
Updated 26 April 2021

First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics

First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics
Updated 26 April 2021
CAIRO: When 3-on-3 basketball makes its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, referee Sarah Gamal will also be making a breakthrough, as an Arab and African woman officiating at the Games.
Wearing a black veil emblazoned with a sports company’s logo, Gamal stands tall among the high-flying male players at Alexandria United Club, a powerhouse of Egyptian basketball with a rowdy fanbase.
“From the start of my journey as a referee, I haven’t heard one negative comment or faced any obstacles to me being a veiled woman. The veil for me is normal and doesn’t cause any problems,” the 32-year-old told AFP.
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) changed its rules in 2017 to allow players to wear the hijab (veil) under certain conditions.
To attract a younger international fanbase, FIBA adopted the 3 on 3 competition popular on public courts around the world before the format was added to the Tokyo Olympic program in 2017.
Games are played on a half court with one basket, as opposed to the traditional end-to-end full-court play in the five against five game. To win, a team must reach 21 points first or outscore their opponents over two 10-minute halves.
Gamal has had plenty of experience blazing a trail for aspiring women referees and players including at the FIBA World Youth Cup in 2018 in Belarus and at the African Women’s Championship in 2017.
“The veil hasn’t affected my refereeing in any tournament so far and to prove it I’m ready to take on the Tokyo Olympics,” she said. “My thinking is focused on training and proper preparation to perform at this important event.”
Working in a male-dominated industry as a civil engineer in Alexandria, she is not afraid of officiating male athletes on hardwood courts.
“I have refereed men’s games in the past and I have had a lot of success running them which garnered the confidence of Egypt’s refereeing committee... It’s the usual for me.”
Gamal fell in love with the game at five years old learning from her older sister.
“I was five when I started hooping. That helped me to organize my time between studying and training. It’s all thanks to my mother, who ran a tight ship, until I reached university and studied civil engineering,” she told to AFP.
“It was difficult, especially since it’s a field that requires studying hard and exerting a lot of effort mentally,” she said.
She is eager to show off her skills and experience at the Olympics.
“My family is still beaming with the news of my selection. It’s a great reward for all the sweat and tears I’ve had to go through in recent years,” said Gamal
She started as a player and switched to refereeing at 16 “because I had a great passion for a deeper understanding of the rules.”
“My family has been completely supportive,” she added.
“Being the first Arab and African woman refereeing 3 on 3 games at the Olympics is a positive. There’s no pressure on me and I am confident that this step will pave the way for other Arab and African women referees,” she said.
“There’s nothing that really scares me, but I do feel responsible,” Gamal added.
She stressed that her family are fine with her traveling during a global pandemic provided she takes precautions.
“My family are a bit worried when I travel... but that has not diminished their enthusiastic support to me,” Gamal said.
As she prepares to hit the court in Tokyo, Gamal has her sights on her next goals.
“I want to make it to the men and women’s World Cups and to maintain the trust the international body has put in me so far.”

Atlético loss gives Barcelona chance to go top in Spain

Atlético loss gives Barcelona chance to go top in Spain
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

Atlético loss gives Barcelona chance to go top in Spain

Atlético loss gives Barcelona chance to go top in Spain
  • Barcelona put pressure on Atlético by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal
  • Atlético will visit Barcelona in two rounds’ time
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

MADRID: Needing a win to stay in control of the Spanish league, Atlético Madrid stumbled again on Sunday with a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao, giving Barcelona a chance to take over the lead.
Not even the return of Luis Suárez and João Félix was enough for Diego Simeone’s team, which could drop to second on Thursday when Barcelona plays eighth-place Granada at home.
Barcelona put pressure on Atlético by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Villarreal earlier Sunday, getting within two points of the lead with a game in hand. Antoine Griezmann scored both goals for the Catalan club.
Atlético will visit Barcelona in two rounds’ time.
“We did all we could,” Atlético captain Koke Resurrección said. “We will keep fighting until the end. We have five matches left and we know that we can win them.”
Defending champion Real Madrid was held 0-0 against Real Betis on Saturday but also remains in contention. It is in second place, level on points with Barcelona and two behind Atlético. Also still in the title race is Sevilla, which defeated Granada 2-1 to stay only three points off the lead.
Atlético had won two straight to remain at the top, but it couldn’t recover after conceding early at Athletic’s San Mamés Stadium. Álex Berenguer opened the scoring for the hosts in the eighth minute.
Atlético equalized with a header by Stefan Savic off a corner kick in the 77th, but Iñigo Martínez’s header in the 86th sealed the victory for 10th-place Athletic, which hadn’t won in seven consecutive matches in all competitions. One of its setbacks was losing against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.
Suárez and Félix returned after nursing injuries for the last few weeks. They came off the bench early in the second half but couldn’t spark Atlético to victory. Midfielder Thomas Lemar also returned from injury.
Griezmann leads Barca
Griezmann scored twice in the first half as Barcelona rallied to beat Villarreal and stay close to the top.
Villarreal, sitting seventh, played with 10 men from the 65th minute after Manu Trigueros was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous sliding tackle on Lionel Messi. Trigueros had his foot up when he hit Messi’s left leg, sliding his cleats on the Argentine’s lower shin. Messi was in pain and needed medical attention but was able to return.
The hosts opened the scoring with Samu Chukwueze in the 26th, but Griezmann equalized in the 28th and netted the winner in the 35th.
Villarreal, which hosts Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, has lost three of its last four league matches.
It was Barcelona’s second straight league win since losing to Madrid in the last clásico of the season.
Game ends twice
The game between Sevilla and Granada ended twice after the referee blew the whistle ahead of time at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.
Four minutes of added time were expected but referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea ended the game after only three. Granada players protested and video review apparently was consulted, confirming that another minute had to be played.
The referee had to call the players back to the field to finish the match. Some had already left for the locker rooms and had to put back on their shoes and jerseys before the game could resume.
Other results
Enes Unal scored a goal in each half as Getafe won 2-0 at Huesca in a match between relegation-threatened teams.
The result ended Getafe’s seven-match winless streak. The Madrid club moved to 15th in the standings, five points from the relegation zone.
Huesca stayed second-to-last, three points from safety.
In a match between midtable teams, Celta Vigo beat Osasuna 2-1 with goals from Iago Aspas and Jeison Murillo.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Barcelona football sport

Mercedes-EQ leads Formula E championship after Valencia E-Prix double-header

Mercedes-EQ leads Formula E championship after Valencia E-Prix double-header
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Mercedes-EQ leads Formula E championship after Valencia E-Prix double-header

Mercedes-EQ leads Formula E championship after Valencia E-Prix double-header
  • Race win puts Mercedes-EQ Formula E in top spot in the team championship with 105 pjoints while de Vries and Vandoorne lead the driver standings
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

NEOM: The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, supported by NEOM, celebrated an emphatic win and P3 finish in round five of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday in Valencia.

It was the latest successful weekend of racing in the electric single-seater series after previous wins in the season opening double race in Diriyah, Riyad and Rome, Italy.

Despite the five-place grid penalty imposed on Mercedes-EQ Formula E team driver Nyck de Vries at the previous race in Rome, which meant he started on Saturday from P7, the Dutch driver climbed up the grid to seal his second win of the season thanks to excellent energy management.

“What a race. To be honest, I’m even happier today than when I won my first race in Diriyah, especially with this victory coming as such a surprise,” de Vries said.

“After the really tough race weekend in Rome and the five-place grid penalty for this race, I definitely wasn’t expecting it. But it’s a fantastic way for me to bounce back.”

Similarly, his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne had to start the race from the back of the grid after his qualifying times were cancelled and fought his way up to a P3 finish, achieving his sixth podium in Formula E.

“Many thanks to the whole team, who executed the strategy perfectly today, and congratulations to Stoffel, who fought his way from the back of the field to the front,” added de Vries.

“I have to admit that I was surprised to see him standing next to me at the podium ceremony. Today has turned to be a simply fabulous day for our team."

Round six on Sunday would – however - prove far more challenging for both drivers with Vandoorne having to retire after hitting the barriers and de Vries finishing at P16.

Still, after Valencia EPrix weekend, the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team sits at the top of the team standings with 105 points. De Vries remains in the lead of driver standings with a total of 57 points followed by teammate Stoffel in second place and a total of 48 points. 

Related

Special The UAE Pro League risks dropping to second tier of Asian football
Sport
The UAE Pro League risks dropping to second tier of Asian football
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in attendance for the second race of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA) video
Saudi Arabia
WATCH: Saudi Crown Prince attends Formula E Diriyah E-Prix

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
  • The 34-year-old Nadal has won all 12 finals he reached in Barcelona
  • The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final 
Updated 26 April 2021
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Knowing he is still far from his best, Rafael Nadal just kept grinding it out.
He found a way Sunday to overcome lost opportunities in the Barcelona Open final and escape defeat while facing a red-hot opponent. Nadal won his first title of the year, squandering a couple of match points and then saving one on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5.
Nadal secured his record 12th title at the clay-court tournament by converting on his third match point to cap a satisfying victory. It had been a lackluster start to the season for the third-ranked Nadal after he didn’t play much last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s the work of every day,” Nadal said. “It’s about accepting the challenge, it’s about being humble to accept that sometimes you are not playing that well. And you need to fight for it and you need to try to find a solution every day and that’s what I did.”
The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.
It was Nadal’s seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.
Nadal called it “probably the toughest final” he had to play in Barcelona.
“I never played a final like this in this tournament,” he said. “It means a lot to me. It was an important victory.”
Nadal also needed three sets to advance in his first two matches in Barcelona. He was coming off a loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, a tournament that Tsitsipas won in a final against Rublev.
Tsitsipas, who had not lost a set on his way to the final in Barcelona, had beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
Nadal was behind from the start but won four straight games to take the first set. The top-seeded Spaniard got off to another slow start in the second set and needed another late break. He wasted two match points at 5-4, then saved three consecutive break points in the following game.
Tsitsipas converted on his third set point of the tiebreaker to force a third set. The Greek then himself squandered a match point when 5-4 ahead. Nadal survived, winning three straight games for the title.
Tsitsipas, the second-seeded player in Barcelona, was seeking his 27th win this season to surpass Rublev as the top winner on the men’s circuit.
The 34-year-old Nadal has won all 12 finals he reached in Barcelona. He dominated the tournament in his home country from 2005-09, 2011-13 and 2016-18. He lost in the 2019 semifinals to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

 

 

Topics: Barcelona Open Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas

Related

Nadal storms into 12th Barcelona final, seeks Tsitsipas revenge
Sport
Nadal storms into 12th Barcelona final, seeks Tsitsipas revenge
Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas stuns Rafael Nadal in five sets
Sport
Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas stuns Rafael Nadal in five sets

Latest updates

Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut
Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut
Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat
Menezes eyes long stay at Al-Nassr ahead of vital AFC Champions League clash with Al-Wehdat
Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit
Eid in Cyprus? Vaccinated tourists from UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon can visit
Greece accused of violent pushback campaign against Aegean crossings
Greece accused of violent pushback campaign against Aegean crossings
Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season
Turkey said to mull tighter lockdown in bid to save tourism season

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.