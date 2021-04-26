Designer Elie Saab launches new initiative with UNICEF for children in Beirut

DUBAI: To say that Lebanon has had a difficult year would be a major understatement. In addition to the tragic blast on Aug. 4 at Beirut’s port, the country’s economic collapse, collective protests against politicians and the coronavirus disease pandemic are inflicting a toll that the international community cannot ignore.
This is why Lebanese designer Elie Saab has decided to give back to his hometown of Beirut through a new charitable initiative, dedicated to vulnerable children, through UNICEF Lebanon.
Elie Saab Parfums has pledged to donate a portion of sales from the maison’s 10th anniversary campaign to UNICEF’s “Integrated Education and Well-Being for Vulnerable Girls in Lebanon Program,” to help ensure that high-risk adolescent girls have access to education and other basic services.
“I admire UNICEF’s mission in supporting the most vulnerable clusters and providing a solid platform to (young people). During these difficult times and in this competitive world, we should raise resilient children to be prepared for a brighter future,” said Saab in a statement.
UNICEF’s program in Lebanon is providing access to non-formal education, protection and gender-based violence-related services, a skills development and employability program, adolescent health services, including for mental health issues, as well as social assistance.
“By giving them the time and opportunities, they need, teaching them the right skills and empowering them, they will cultivate good qualities and secure better lives. Sometimes, a rough childhood can mold children into leaders with big inspirational life lessons,” noted the couturier.
Saab is the latest high-profile Lebanese creative figure to give back to his homeland following the spate of disastrous events in the country.
For too many children in Lebanon, access to education and health services has become extremely challenging as poverty has dramatically increased. In a bid for survival, more children are put at risk through exploitation, child labor and child marriage.
Ras Baalbek-born couturier Zuhair Murad released a T-shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise From the Ashes” in August last year, with 100 percent of the profits being donated to Offrejoie, a politically and religiously independent Lebanese NGO.
Syrian documentary ‘Children of the Enemy’ premieres at Copenhagen film fest
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The documentary “Children of the Enemy,” which captures the journey of a Swedish-Chilean man to a Syrian prison camp to rescue his grandchildren, had its world premiere at the Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX this week.
Director Gorki Glaser-Müller’s documentary focuses on Chilean-Swede musician Patricio Galvez who attempts to bring his orphaned grandchildren home after their parents – members of Daesh – are killed.
The film depicts how Galvez’s daughter Amanda and her husband, a Swedish Muslim convert, traveled to Syria with their children in 2014 to fight for Daesh. Both parents were killed in 2019 and their seven children were transferred to an overcrowded refugee camp in North East Syria.
Galvez decided to travel to Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan, from where he hoped to enter Syria, and save his grandchildren. He invited Glaser-Müller to accompany him on this perilous mission.
Galvez’s efforts received widespread coverage in the Western media, but Glaser-Müller “saw the possibility to tell the story from the inside” as he and Galvez were acquaintances, according to Variety.
“It was a balance between being a filmmaker and a friend,” he told the publication.
“To be honest, I was terrified of going there,” he says of traveling to Syria and Iraq without a crew and little in-depth information about the situation in the countries.
Svelte tailoring, standout colors dominate men’s fashion on the Oscars red carpet
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood’s leading men brought their fashion A-game to the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Opting for bold colors and sharp tailoring, the standout looks were far from the traditional black tux. Read on for the best dressed men at the 2021 Oscars.
Riz Ahmed
The Best Actor nominee cut a dapper figure at the Academy Awards wearing an all-black Prada look that featured a high-neck shirt and a silk cummerbund.
Leslie Odom Jr.
The American actor wore a gold Brioni suit made of a jacquard fabric that had real 24-karat gold threaded into it.
Steven Yeun
The nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role chose a tailored single-breasted tuxedo from Gucci for the occasion. The suit was paired with a crisp white shirt, double-breasted vest and a bow tie.
Colman Domingo
The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star’s hot pink Versace suit took a staggering 150 hours to embroider. He paired the vibrant look, which featured gold buttons and 4,500 Swarovski crystals and sequins, with gold jewelry.
Sacha Baron Cohen
The British star turned up wearing a chocolate brown lapel jacket and matching bow tie with cream-colored trousers and smoking slippers, all from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
Lakeith Stanfield
Dressed in Saint Laurent, the US actor rebuked the suit entirely, opting for a 1970s-inspired jumpsuit featuring sharp lapels, breast pockets and a belt. The Oscar-nominated star paired the groovy look with tinted shades.
Alan Kim
The 9-year-old 'Minari' star practically stole the red carpet when he arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles looking equal parts adorable and dapper in a pint-sized Thom Browne suit. The sharp get-up featured a suit jacket, bow tie, shorts, knee socks and oxford shoes.
Huda Beauty sponsors NASCAR’s first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan has announced that her brand Huda Beauty will sponsor NASCAR's first female Arab driver Toni Breidinger for her track debut at General Tire 200 at Talladega Speedway.
Breidinger will drive the Huda Beauty 02 Chevrolet SS for Young's Motorsports at the events and will work with Kattan to shine a light on the importance of cultural representation and women’s empowerment, according to a released statement.
“Toni Breidinger is a bad a** woman setting an incredible example for people around the world,” Kattan said in a released statement. “I am in awe of her accomplishments and so excited to watch her grow and continue to break barriers. Her efforts and successes are second to none and I couldn’t be prouder to support her during this incredible moment in her career and in her life. She is a walking representation of what our brand, Huda Beauty, stands for: Passion and Purpose. It was a no brainer for us to want to support her on this day – she is an absolute rock star! We’re rooting for you big time, Toni,” she added.
For her part, the race driver said: “Huda was a big inspiration to me growing up. When I was younger, I used to sit in my room and pretend to make YouTube videos just like her and it feels like a full circle moment now that I get to work alongside her. I am beyond honored to continue to tell the story of the importance of inclusivity and diversity through our work together.”
At just 21 years old, Breidinger holds 19 USAC wins — an all-time record high for any female driver.
Red carpet glamour returns as stars put on a show at the Academy Awards
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News and The Associated Press
DUBAI: Red carpet glam was back at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold and Maria Bakalova among several stars in bright white princess gowns during the pandemic era’s first big parade of fashion.
E! News host Giuliana Rancic looked ethereal in a pale pink, beaded look by Lebanese designer Rami Al-Ali, complete with decadent draping on one shoulder. Another Arab offering saw US actress Nicolette Robinson show off an all-black look by Zuhair Murad, with a bow detail on the waist.
Meanwhile, South Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung accepted the Best Supporting Actress Award for her internationally-acclaimed role in “Minari” wearing an elegant dress by Dubai-based Egyptian womenswear label Marmar Halim. The quilted, navy blue gown was plucked from the brand’s Fall 2017 collection and featured two oversized pockets on the skirt.
Renowned costume designer Trish Summerville, who is best known for her work on “The Hunger Games” and “Mank,” also opted to wear a creation from a designer from our neck of the woods. For her part, Summerville chose a black and silver mesh gown from Lebanese designer Tony Ward’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear offering.
TV host Erin Lim showed off a striking red number, with fringe detailing on the skirt, by Lebanese couturier Georges Chakra.
In fact, there was a strong showing of reds, along with belly-baring midriffs, the latter including Zendaya in standout yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.
Day dressed all the way up in a daring look cut to the thigh on one side with a cutout at the waist. It was custom Vera Wang made of actual metal, paired with a dainty pair of drop earrings tipped with yellow diamonds from Tiffany & Co. Mulligan stunned in gold Valentino couture, a midriff look with a tiny metallic top and a huge ball skirt.
With nominees scattered around the world, the red carpet was far less hectic.
“Calm. If people were here they would know how absolutely groundbreaking calm is,” said Viola Davis, dressed in a stunning white custom look with intricate cutouts in a snug bodice that fell to a princess skirt.
The designer? “Alexander McQueen, baby,” Davis told E!.
Bakalova, the breakout star of “Borat: Subsequent Movie Film,” also brought princess, also in white, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that fell to a tulle skirt, thanks to Louis Vuitton. She snagged a pair of stunning chandelier diamond earrings for the evening.
Regina King, who opened the show, went for light blue Louis Vuitton with winged shoulders and silver stripe embellishments.
“Regina King delivered the red carpet fantasy that award season viewers have been missing when she showed up in a sculptural, custom-made masterpiece from Louis Vuitton. While the baby blue color and the wing-like shoulders gave off an ethereal vibe, the modern neckline screamed high-fashion,” said Irina Grechko, senior fashion editor for the millennial-focused lifestyle site Refinery29.com.
Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Kaluuya, in a Bottega Veneta tux, were among many of the guys who went without ties. Ahmed was in Prada and Odom in Brioni.
Travon Free, who co-directed the short live-action winner “Two Distant Strangers,” mixed Hollywood fantasy with real life. He wore a black-and-yellow Dolce & Gabbana tux lined with the names of those killed by police brutality in the United States.
Reese Witherspoon got the red memo, in Dior, along with Angela Bassett in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. Bassett’s train gown was by Alberta Ferretti.
Presenter Laura Dern wore a look with a white feathered skirt and a black, long-sleeve mock turtleneck top, while Margo Robbie went full Hollywood in body hugging silvery Chanel.
Oscar performer H.E.R. made a red carpet appearance in cobalt blue custom Dundas. It included a hooded cape and a flared jumpsuit. Her round signature shades were by Bonnie Clyde.
Diane Warren and Odom kicked off the carpet in two trend colors: white and gold, Warren in a Valentino tuxedo white with a sequin turtleneck and Odom in a glistening gold double-breasted tux — gold shirt included.
“I’ve never been dressed by a designer before,” Warren told E!. “How cool is that?” A small Swarovski frog adorned her collar.
Odom walked the carpet with spouse Nicolette Robinson. They recently welcomed a second child.
“I am a lucky, lucky man,” he said, while Robinson was grateful for no baby spit up.
Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline. Halle Berry was a loner in mauve, unfurling her light-as-air train on the carpet with her hair in a short crop.
New mom Emerald Fennell, best director nominee for “Promising Young Woman,” smiled bright in a flowing spring green and lilac gown. Lately, she’s been making up personas to match her outfits. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow. Her look included all-over sequin embroidery and ruffle details.
“So tonight I am Susan your pottery teacher who has a business opportunity for you which is absolutely not a pyramid scheme,” she said.
This pottery teacher wore Gucci.
Other stars chose elegant black for the pandemic-era Oscars. Some were in bright oranges and pinks.
Nominee LaKeith Stanfield chose a custom black jumpsuit with a belt and wide-lapeled button-down underneath by Saint Laurent. Another statement maker among the men: Colman Domingo of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” in a hot pink suit by Versace.
All told, Grechko said, Hollywood was due for the final and splashiest carpet of the Zoom-heavy, leisurewear-accented pandemic awards season.
“After a year of virtual red carpet shows, it’s clear that celebrities were ready to bring their A-game to the red carpet, with high-on-glamor looks dominating the night. From Maria Bakalova’s Grace Kelly-esque look, made with 100 meters of tulle, to Carey Mulligan’s oversized, liquid gold-like skirt train, celebrities understood the assignment and brought back fashion in a big way,” she said.
Oscars watch: 93rd Academy Awards show thrills movie lovers across the world
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Film lovers across the Arab world set their alarms to catch the 93rd Academy Awards this morning — and they weren't disappointed as shock wins and a glittering red carpet added some much needed glamour to 2021.
The lack of a host and audience did not deter Hollywood’s glitterati from putting on a show at Los Angeles’ Union Station — this year's hub for a show usually broadcast from the Dolby Theatre. In contrast with the largely virtual Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out — though numerous international hubs and satellite feeds were connected for nominees who were unable to travel.
Chloé Zhao made history at the 2021 Academy Awards for winning the Oscar for best director for “Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.
“My entire ‘Nomadland’ company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.
This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.
The film also won the coveted Best Picture award in a culmination of its months-long tour of success on the international awards circuit.
Meanwhile, Frances McDormand won the Best Actress prize for her role in "Nomadland" and Anthony Hopkins beat out British actor and the first-ever Muslim nominee in the category Riz Ahmed, among others, to take home the Best Actor trophy.
Danish film “Another Round” won the Best International Feature Oscar — director Thomas Vinterberg wiped away tears while dedicating part of his acceptance speech to his late daughter who died a couple of years ago.
“We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument,” a tearful Vinterberg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The film stars Mads Mikkelsen as one of a group of Danish school teachers who attempted to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their malaise and it edged out Tunisian nominee “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” directed by Kaouther Ben Hania.
Another Arab nominee was narrowly edged out in the Best Live Action Short category, where Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s “The Present” was bested by “Two Distant Strangers” by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe.
The most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, the Oscars rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to the nearly century-old movie institution, but with a much transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast. It was a year when, to paraphrase Norma Desmond, the pictures got smaller were overwhelmingly seen in the home, not in the big screen, during a pandemic year that forced theaters close and prompted radical change in Hollywood.
It was also perhaps the diverse Academy Awards ever, with more women and more actors of color nominated than ever before — and Sunday brought a litany of records and firsts across many categories, spanning everything from hairstyling to composing to acting. It was, some observers said, a sea change for an awards harshly criticized as “OscarsSoWhite” in recent years, leading the film academy to greatly expand membership.
The ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own and styled as a laidback party — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and “One Night in Miami” director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles’ Union Station and onto the stage. Inside the transit hub (trains kept running), nominees sat at cozy, lamp-lit tables around an intimate amphitheater. Some moments — like Glenn Close getting down to “Da Butt” — were more relaxed, but the ceremony couldn't just shake off the past 14 months.
“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” King said.