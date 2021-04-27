Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups

DUBAI: Dubai SME has launched a new incubator in the emirate that will focus on developing health technology businesses.
Located in the city’s dedicated health care zone, “Ztartup” will help businesses in the field of digital media, augmented and virtual reality, as well as digital emergency and safety technology.
It will connect entrepreneurs to investors, as well as to a network of specialists and mentors to help them develop their ideas. There will also be specialized laboratories that can help entrepreneurs design prototypes of their projects.
Dubai SME, which is a unit of the city’s economic department that looks after small and medium-sized businesses, said incubators play an important role in ensuring startups can maximize their potential, in turn contributing to national economy.
“There should be balanced support from the public as well as private sectors to enhance the role of small and medium enterprises, create new market opportunities start-ups, open diverse financing channels for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, and formulate systems and laws for crowdfunding,” its CEO Abdul Baset Al-Janahi said in a statement.
He added the UAE is keen to harness the power of the startup community to further drive its growth, especially after a challenging year for the global economy.
