Congressional leaders urge Biden to take tough stand on Iran

CHICAGO: Leaders of the US Congress urged President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council to hold Iran accountable for its abuse of diplomatic freedoms to support violence.
More than 220 members of Congress have endorsed HR 118, a resolution expressing support for “the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic of Iran” while condemning “violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism” by Tehran.
The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) hosted a public zoom conference supporting the resolution on Tuesday, one day before Biden is scheduled to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress.
“HR 118 delivers a truly urgent message to the Biden administration within its first 100 days, that the Congress urges it to hold Iran’s corrupt regime accountable for its crime against its people and its continued sponsorship of global terrorism,” said Republican sponsor Tom McClintock (D-CA), who noted that more than 120,000 civilians have been murdered by the Iranian regime.
“This resolution expresses self-evident truths, not wishful thinking into the discussion over Iran’s conduct against its own people as well as against the peaceful nations of the world. It cites so many instances of human rights abuses and terrorist acts.”
McClintock said the bipartisan house majority “is telling the Iranian people and the world that it stands with the freedom fighters of Iran and it stands against the tyrannical rulers who have wrecked that country and vexed the Middle East through terrorism and brutality.”
Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) praised the efforts of the OIAC and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which has spearheaded the resistance to the Iranian regime.
“HR 118 calls for the United Nations Security Council to work with the US partners and allies to condemn the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian regime and establish a mechanism by which the UN Security Council can monitor human rights violations,” Sherman said.
“With such overwhelming support, Congress is sending a strong message to Iran that the US does not tolerate the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian regime.”
Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) said HR 118 reinforced previous resolutions which defined American opposition to Iran’s embrace of terrorism in the Middle East and throughout the world.
“It is critical to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its suppression of its citizens, human rights violations against its citizens, support for terrorism and nuclear weapons development,” Wilson said.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said Iran cannot be trusted to live up to agreements to curb its nuclear weapons program or to end its export of terrorism.
“They are more focused on controlling citizens than they are governing. The current regime sponsors terrorism they oversee. They oppress their citizens and the Iranian citizens deserve the basic human rights that we enjoy here in America,” Burchett said.
“Iran must end their aggressive behavior throughout the world — escalating tensions in Yemen Iraq, the Levant and the Gulf. It is completely unacceptable. I am committed to deterring that regime’s hostile activities.”
NCRI President Maryam Rajavi said that HR 118 reflects the bipartisan consensus among the majority of the elected representatives of the American people.
“The resolution sends the message that the Iranian people are not alone in their struggle to achieve freedom, democracy, and human rights. That official policy notwithstanding, the American people’s elected representatives are standing with them and demand adopting a decisive policy against the regime,” Rajavi said.
“The resolution underscores that human rights and democracy must be at the core of any policy vis-à-vis Iran.”
The House Committee on Foreign Affairs is expected to hold public hearings on HR 118, which was introduced on Feb. 11 and will detail many alleged incidents of mass murder and terrorism directed by the Iranian regime.
