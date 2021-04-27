You are here

US envoy to Iran holds talks with GCC officials

US envoy to Iran Robert Malley met with officials from Gulf countries before heading to Vienna.
US envoy to Iran Robert Malley met with officials from Gulf countries before heading to Vienna. (Twitter/@USEnvoyIran)
  • They discussed the Iran nuclear deal and regional security
  • World powers resumed high-level talks in Vienna
LONDON: The US envoy to Iran held talks on “regional security” with officials from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday, before heading to Vienna.
“Good discussion this morning with our GCC partners regarding the status of JCPOA talks and regional security,” said Robert Malley, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.
“Heading back to Vienna for the next round of talks toward our objective of a mutual return to JCPOA compliance,” Malley added.
World powers resumed high-level talks in Vienna on Tuesday focused on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran.
The US is not at the table because it unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who restored and augmented American sanctions in a campaign of “maximum pressure” to try and force Iran into renegotiating the pact with more concessions. President Joe Biden wants to rejoin the deal, however, and there is a US delegation in Vienna taking part in indirect talks with Iran, with diplomats from the other world powers acting as go-betweens.
(With AP)

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaizat dies after injury in world youth championship fight

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaizat dies after injury in world youth championship fight
Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaizat dies after injury in world youth championship fight

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaizat dies after injury in world youth championship fight
  • Rashed Al-Swaizat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight at the AIBA Youth World Championships
  • AIBA: ‘It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaizat of Jordan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates’
LAUSANNE, Switzerland: An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.
Rashed Al-Swaizat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaizat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said. “Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”
AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaizat’s death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship
ATHENS: Greek authorities say coast guard divers have seized more than 46 kilograms (101 pounds) of cocaine found hidden behind a water intake grate in the hull of a cargo ship that arrived in Greece from Brazil.
The coast guard said Tuesday it had seized the drugs the previous day following information passed to Greek authorities by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
Twenty-three crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested.
Video released by the coast guard shows a diver unscrewing a grate from the side of the ship under the waterline, and removing a large black waterproof bag which contained 46.7 kilograms of cocaine in 38 plastic packages.
The drug bust comes four days after Greek authorities said another DEA tip led to the seizure of more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake machines that arrived in Greece from Lebanon.
The Skyros had set sail from the Brazilian port of Santarem heading for Corinth in Greece with a cargo of soy, the coast guard said.

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
Updated 27 April 2021
Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey
  • President Erdogan did not announce a stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the new restrictions
  • A newspaper seller in Istanbul said the lockdown would be difficult to weather
Updated 27 April 2021
ISTANBUL: As cases and deaths soar, Turkey’s president has instructed people to stay home for nearly three weeks and shut down many businesses as part of the country’s strictest COVID-19 measures yet.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not announce a stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the new restrictions.
With Turkey’s double digit inflation, sinking national currency and businesses in trouble, many Turks already have been struggling financially.
Gozde Aslan, a newspaper seller in Istanbul, said the lockdown would be difficult to weather.
“We have to bring food to our homes, and we live in a period where everything is very expensive,” she said. “May God help us.”
Erdogan announced Monday that a “full lockdown” would begin Thursday and last until May 17. Residents will be required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel only will be allowed with permission. Restaurants are allowed to deliver food.
Some businesses and industries will be exempt from the shutdown, including factories, agriculture, health care and supply chain and logistics companies.
The Interior Ministry also published a list of exempt individuals, who include parliament members, health care workers, law enforcement officers and many others. Tourists are also exempt from the round-the-clock curfew.
Aslan’s husband and business partner, Baris, said the Turkish government’s decision came late but was correct. He added: “It’s a very difficult decision for the shopkeepers, for the working people. For this, the state should provide great assistance.”
Earlier this month, Erdogan announced an extension of short labor payments for registered workers whose hours were cut due to pandemic restrictions. Some payments previously were made to small businesses.
Shoe store manager Burcin Yilmaz lamented that he would again have to shut his business. During the past three months, several nearby shops that had been open a long time shut down for good, he said.
“We have to close down and wait and see what happens in the end,” Yilmaz said.
Erdogan said daily confirmed cases would have to rapidly drop below 5,000 for Turkey “to not be left behind” as many European countries start reopening.
“Otherwise, we will inevitably face a heavy price in every area, from tourism to trade and education,” the president said. Turkey relies heavily on tourism to bring in foreign currencies.
Opposition lawmakers blasted the government Tuesday. The leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called on Erdogan to propose a social aid package that would help closed businesses and day laborers in Turkey’s informal economies. He also said urged the suspension of debt enforcement proceedings for some time.
While agreeing with the necessity of a lockdown, Kilicdaroglu said, “People need to eat. They need to live.”
The government has been distributing tons of onions and potatoes this month with much fanfare. Many see it as a clear example of how much Turks are suffering from rising food prices and poverty. The World Bank, in a report published Tuesday, said Turkey’s poverty levels rose from 10.2 percent in 2019 to 12.2 percent in 2020.
In March, the Turkish government split the country into four risk tiers and lifted weekend curfews and allowed indoor dining in many provinces. Coronavirus infections rose again before long, putting most Turkish cities into “very high-risk” categories.
Facing record numbers of confirmed cases, Erdogan in mid-April announced a partial lockdown during the month of Ramadan, bringing back weekend curfews, extending evening curfew hours and closing down restaurants for in-person dining.
Confirmed cases averaged around 60,000 per day during the peak week this month. The country recorded its highest daily death toll on April 21, with 362.
The latest Health Ministry statistics reported Monday showed 37,312 new confirmed cases and 353 deaths. Turkey’s total death toll in the pandemic stands at 38,711.

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Reuters

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Updated 27 April 2021
JERUSALEM: An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians — and against its own Arab minority — that amount to crimes against humanity.
New York-based Human Rights Watch published a 213-page report which, it said, was not aimed at comparing Israel with apartheid-era South Africa but rather at assessing “whether specific acts and policies” constitute apartheid as defined under international law.
Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the claims as “both preposterous and false” and accused HRW of harboring an “anti-Israeli agenda,” saying the group had sought “for years to promote boycotts against Israel.”
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the report.
Just weeks ago the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced it would investigate war crimes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas named as possible perpetrators.
In its report, HRW pointed to Israeli restrictions on Palestinian movement and seizure of Palestinian-owned land for Jewish settlement in territory occupied in the 1967 Middle East war as examples of policies it said were crimes of apartheid and persecution.
“Across Israel and the (Palestinian territories), Israeli authorities have pursued an intent to maintain domination over Palestinians by exercising control over land and demographics for the benefit of Jewish Israelis,” the report says.
“On this basis, the report concludes that Israeli officials have committed the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,” as defined under the 1973 Apartheid Convention and the 1998 Rome Statute.
A statement from Abbas said: “It is urgent for the international community to intervene, including by making sure that their states, organizations, and companies are not contributing in any way to the execution of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.”

BOYCOTT ACCUSATIONS
Israeli officials fiercely object to apartheid accusations.
“The purpose of this spurious report is in no way related to human rights, but to an ongoing attempt by HRW to undermine the State of Israel’s right to exist as the nation state of the Jewish people,” Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton said.
Israel’s foreign ministry said HRW’s Israel program was being “led by a known (BDS) supporter, with no connection to facts or reality on the ground,” referring to the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
The report’s author, HRW Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir, was expelled from Israel in 2019 over accusations he backs BDS.
Shakir denies that his HRW work and pro-Palestinian statements he made before being appointed to the HRW post in 2016 constitute active support for BDS.
Shakir told Reuters that HRW would send its report to the ICC prosecutor’s office, “as we normally do when we reach conclusions about the commissions of crimes that fall within the Court’s jurisdiction.”
He said HRW also sent the ICC its 2018 report about possible crimes against humanity by Abbas’s Palestinian Authority and the Islamist militant Hamas.

ICC PROBE
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said in March that she would formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian territories, after ICC judges ruled that the court had jurisdiction there.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced it as anti-Semitism and said Israel does not recognize the court’s authority.
HRW called on the ICC prosecutor to “investigate and prosecute individuals credibly implicated” in apartheid and persecution.
HRW also said Israel’s 2018 “nation state” law — declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country — “provides a legal basis to pursue policies that favor Jewish Israelis to the detriment” of the country’s 21% Arab minority, who regularly complain of discrimination.
Palestinians seek the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas captured in the 1967 conflict, for a future state.
Under interim peace deals with Israel, Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank; Hamas runs Gaza.

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital
Arab News

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital

Civil defense: Use of flammable materials, lack of fire alarms caused spread of deadly flames in Iraq hospital
  Updated 27 April 2021
  • The civil defense report said that the firefighting team arrived at the scene of the fire three minutes and half after it erupted
Arab News

DUBAI: Lack of fire prevention measures and the use of flammable building materials likely lead to the spread of the deadly blaze that ripped through a hospital in Baghdad, killing 82 people and injuring 110, a report by the Iraqi civil defense said. 

The report states that there were no sprinklers or early warning systems in the building where COVID-19 patients were being treated.

The report added that flammable building materials had been used in the construction of the hospital.

“(The report) showed that there was failure to take the necessary precautions under the instructions of the civil defense” the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, told state news agency INA on Monday.

The civil defense report said the firefighting team arrived at the scene three-and-a-half minutes after the blaze broke out, and that the flames had already spread to most floors.

“The investigation is in its beginnings and the expert has not submitted his report to the forensic evidence yet, [but] it is unlikely that the accident was an arson… Most of the similar accidents were due to negligence or an electrical short,”

The high death toll was due to the failure of oxygen systems and smoke inhalation, the report added.

The fire is believed to have started after oxygen tanks exploded, CNN cited two health officials at the hospital.

