Ajman hotels busier than Dubai as staycationers head north

DUBAI: Ajman hotels were busier than Dubai in the first quarter as staycationers escaped the city and headed north.
New data from hospitality research group STR, reveals that the UAE's northern emirates recorded some of the best hotel occupancy across the entire region last month.
Dubai occupancy for the first quarter of 2021 was 61.7 percent while Ajman raced ahead with occupancy of 74.8 percent, the company told Arab News.
The northern emirates benefited as popular getaways for staycationers, STR said.
Overall, the region’s occupancy came in at 54 percent for March. That was a 52.4 percent increase in comparison with March 2020, but more importantly, a 26 percent decrease from the pre-pandemic March 2019, STR said. Because year-over-year comparisons have become skewed due to the earliest pandemic impact last year, STR uses 2019 as the recovery benchmark.
At the country level, Qatar posted the highest absolute occupancy (71.2 percent) and came closest to the 2019 comparable (-0.4 percent). That means that Qatar was less than a percentage point away from a full occupancy recovery if looking only at that March data. The UAE (62 percent) ranked second in absolute occupancy, sitting 23.9 percent below the 2019 benchmark. On the other side of the spectrum, Jordan was the lowest occupancy performer in both absolute terms (21.3 percent) comparison with March 2019 (-65 percent).
No plans for income tax, VAT increase is temporary: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Crown Prince touched on a wide range of topics during appearance on Liwan Al Mudaifer Show on Rotana Khalijiya TV
He tallied the achievements of Vision 2030 to date and outlined what would come in the next phase of implementation
Updated 18 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has identified increasing home ownership and falling unemployment as two signal achievements, ruled out introduction of income tax and described the current 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) as a temporary measure.
He also revealed that the Kingdom is in discussions to sell 1 percent of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a leading global energy company. Aramco previously sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.
Appearing as a guest on the Liwan Al-Mudaifer Show late on Tuesday, presented by Saudi host Abdullah Al-Mudaifer and broadcast on Rotana Khalijiya TV and state media, the crown prince tallied the achievements of Vision 2030 to date and outlined what would come next.
It was on April 25, 2016, that Prince Mohammed bin Salman, then Saudi Arabia’s deputy crown prince, unveiled a strategic plan designed to transform the Kingdom’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil, and nurture a “vibrant society ... characterized by strong roots and strong foundations that emphasize moderate Islam, national pride, Saudi heritage, and Islamic culture.”
On the same day, in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, he talked about the Saudi government having targets, key performance indicators and project management offices.
Exactly five years on, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show to say: “We had a housing problem for 20 years that we could not resolve. A citizen would be waiting to receive a loan or a housing subsidy for like15 years.
“The level of housing did not increase beyond 40 and 50 percent. Before Vision 2030 it was 47 percent. And during the reign of (the late) King Abdullah, about SR11 billion was allocated in 2011. From these SR20 to SR50 billion, only SR2 billion was disbursed but not used. The Ministry of Housing could not transfer them to existing projects because the condition of the states was quite weak.
“The ministries were scattered. There wasn’t a public policy, so the Ministry of Housing could not succeed without having a general policy for the state in coordination with the municipalities, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance for enacting legislation, private sector, etc.
“So, this SR 250 billion was returned to the treasury and an annual budget was disbursed. But the outcome was that the percentage of housing increased from 47 to 60 percent within four years alone, and this is quite an indicator of where we are heading.”
Moving on to the issue of jobs, the crown prince pointed out that unemployment in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Vision 2030 was about 14 percent. “In the first quarter of 2020 we reached 11 percent. Because of the pandemic unemployment increased. We were the sixth best country in the G20 in terms of performance and unemployment, but in the last part of the fourth quarter of 2021 we were back to 12 percent. We shall break the 11 percent (barrier) and reach 10 percent and a fraction until we reach a better rate,” he said.
“In the non-oil (sector), we raised revenues from SR66 billion to SR350 billion. The commercial register used to take days to produce a commercial registration, going through six entries. Now (it happens) in a period of half an hour. Foreign investment tripled. The Saudi market was stuck between 4,000 points to 7,000 points. Now we have exceeded the 10,000 (mark), which means that the private sector has started to grow.”
The crown prince explained that these were huge numbers in comparison with past figures. “It would take a lot of time to explain this. Economic growth in the non-oil sector was within an average that was not quite as we were aspiring to. In the fourth quarter in 2019, when the non-oil economy grew about 4.5 percent, and then, if it weren’t for the pandemic in 2020, would have exceeded 5 percent in the non-oil sector. We shall recover these levels hopefully this year and the coming years, and even more in the future.”
Referring to the decision on July 1 last year to triple value-added tax to 15 percent was temporary, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “This step was painful for me personally as I do not want to harm the Saudi citizen in any way shape or form. But my main job is to guarantee and build the citizens’ future in the long term, for the next 20-30 years.”
He added: “One of the measures to avoid cancelling allowances or reducing salaries was to increase VAT to 15 percent. Of course, it’s a painful measure. The last thing I want to do is to hurt any Saudi citizens. I have no interest in hurting anyone. But what I want is for our homeland to grow and our citizens to be happy and to prosper. It’s my duty to build for them a long-term future that will continue to grow — not just to satisfy them for three or four years, then exhaust all the saving opportunities of the country towards a better future.
“So, there were a number of decisions including the VAT. It’s a temporary decision. It will continue for a year, maximum five years, and then things will go back to what they were. We are targeting it to be between 5 to 10 percent, only till we reinstate our balance after the pandemic. Depending on the economic situation or what may transpire, but maximum five, minimum one year.”
Last month, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom would spend more in the next 10 years than it had done in the past 300 years as he unveiled a new program to strengthen public-private sector partnerships. At the announcement of the program, named Shareek, he said Saudi Aramco would lead investments in the private sector to the tune of 5 trillion riyals ($1.3 trillion) by 2030.
On Tuesday, he confirmed that “there is a discussion on the acquisition of 1 percent (of Aramco) by one of the world's leading energy companies, and this will be a very important deal to boost Aramco's sales in that country,” but he did not name the company or the country. He said further Aramco stake sale to international investors could happen in the next one year or two.
Talking about the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “Our goal is to ensure that the fund achieves growth. We aim to increase the fund’s assets to SR10 trillion in 2030.”
Under the Vision 2030 strategic plan, Saudi Arabia has launched several multi-billion-dollar projects that aim to put it on the map as a major actor in the world of innovation, tech and youth-driven initiatives. The Kingdom’s non-oil revenues have increased by over 200 per cent since the start of the Vision 2030 plan. “If we look back, oil has helped develop our country for centuries, so we’ve always had that impression to depend on oil. But the increase in population will not be able to depend on oil production at the rate we are going,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
He said Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues were becoming insufficient to cover the needs of the growing population, a fact that was the driving force behind the announcement of the Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify the economy. “We went from a population of 2 to 3 million, to nearly 20 million Saudis since the discovery of oil. So, oil revenues now barely cover the needs and the way of life that we have grown accustomed to since the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. So, had we continued on the same old path, there is no doubt that with the population growth, it would have affected us in the next 20 or 10 years in the quality of life that we have grown used to for the past 50 years,” he said.
The crown prince said the second need for the reform plan was the numerous opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in different sectors other than just the oil sector.
“In mining in tourism, in services, in logistics, in investment, etc. (Because of the) huge opportunities, even if we didn’t have any problem in terms of oil, there would still be enthusiasm and a big drive towards achieving these enablers that we aspire to benefit from as Saudis for our beloved country,” he said.
“So, I believe that was the main emphasis for the Vision 2030, in order to eliminate the challenges that we face and to exploit the untapped opportunities that may constitute 90 percent of our situation today, and we can continue to grow and prosper and compete at the world level.”
He added: “Oil is still the main source of income for the state. My intention is to make sure that the country is secure, safe and has a better future to look forward to.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also lauded the progress made in environmental protection, pointing out that vegetation cover across the Kingdom has increased over the past four years by 40 percent, which will likely have a direct impact on tourism and foreign investment. This is no small matter given that, as the crown prince said, the tourism sector alone is expected to create 3 million jobs by 2030.
Despite a challenging 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he believed Saudi Arabia is firmly back to growth. “We are close to achieving the overall aims and goals of Vision 2030. We are on the right track. We will see a strong rebound in our economic performance and achievements this year,” he said.
Looking back at the pre-Vision 2030 era, he described 2015 as a particularly difficult year. “We made some serious changes to many ministries and government sectors, including security and the economy by changing strategies and imposing the programs of Vision 2030. Lack of a strong state structure was one of the main challenges we faced in 2015,” he said.
“We managed to restructure various ministries by establishing new councils. The most important thing to have is integrity and passion when making these changes.”
The 400-meter Ever Given container ship ran aground and was wedged in the canal for six days last month, halting cargo traffic in the major trading link between Europe and Asia
The authority has responded to all the requests made by the company regarding the crew, including allowing two crew members to leave the ship and return to their countries for personal reasons
Updated 28 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said he hopes talks will soon yield an agreement with the owner and insurer of a Panamanian container ship that was impounded after it blocked the waterway for six days last month.
In a statement, Osama Rabie, the SCA chairman, expressed hopes that a solution acceptable to all parties will be found.
“The authority is dealing with all the specific requirements of the negotiation with complete flexibility, in full respect for international norms in these sorts of situations,” Rabie said.
The 400-meter Ever Given container ship ran aground and was wedged in the canal for six days last month, halting cargo traffic in the major trading link between Europe and Asia.
Rabie denied claims that the ship’s crew had been arrested, and said that the authority has no objection to crew members leaving or being replaced, provided that a sufficient number of sailors needed to secure the ship is present.
He said that the ship’s captain needs to be present as the guardian of the vessel and its cargo.
The authority has responded to all the requests made by the company regarding the crew, including allowing two crew members to leave the ship and return to their countries for personal reasons, Rabie said.
The ship’s protection and indemnity insurer, UK Club, and its technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), have said they are disappointed that the ship is being held, according to Reuters.
UK Club has filed an appeal in an Egyptian court against its detention, citing a lack of supporting evidence for the SCA’s claim.
OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears
Energy ministers took the decision to hold firm on a gradual return of supply at a virtual meeting organized from Vienna on Tuesday
Updated 27 April 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: OPEC+, the oil producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is sticking to the scheduled increase in crude output next month despite growing fears about demand sparked by the acute health situation in India, one of the world’s biggest importers.
Energy ministers took the decision to hold firm on a gradual return of supply at a virtual meeting organized from Vienna on Tuesday.
They highlighted the “continuing recovery in the global economy, supported by unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal support, while noting that the recovery is expected to pick up speed in the second half of the year.”
But they also noted that COVID-19 cases are rising in a number of countries, despite vaccination campaigns, and that the resurgence could hamper the economic and oil demand recovery.
The decision means that Saudi Arabia will stick to its plan of gradually tapering off the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) it voluntarily cut from global supply earlier this year. Other producers will also be allowed to increase output, up to a maximum of 500,000 bpd.
“The meeting noted, with gratitude, the significant additional voluntary supply adjustment of 1 million bpd made by Saudi Arabia in April 2021 and a gradual return of these volumes in May, June and July 2021, given the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the pace of the oil demand recovery,” the statement said.
Once again, compliance among the 23 members of the alliance was at historically high levels, with the OPEC+ committee that monitors oil output citing an average compliance level of 115 percent for March.
In the past year, OPEC+ cuts have removed 2.75 billion bpd from markets in which demand for oil products initially collapsed last spring before slowly recovering as the OPEC+ cuts took effect.
The oil producers highlighted the importance of continued adherence to the OPEC+ output targets. It noted that participating countries pledged to achieve full conformity and make up for previous adjustment shortfalls during the extended compensation period, which runs through the end of September 2021, and stressed the importance of accelerating the market rebalancing efforts without delay.
Ministers also reminded OPEC+ members to remain vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions.
The global restocking of inventories continued, the ministers noted, with an increase of 14.4 million barrels in March 2021 — 77.4 million barrels above the 2015-2019 average, the meeting heard.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, took the prospect of more oil on the market in its stride, standing above $65 a barrel.
Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, said: “There are positive signals regarding the global economy and prospects for our industry.”
But an OPEC technical committee warned that the increased COVID-19 cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, as well as virus resurgence in Brazil and Japan, could affect world economic growth and slow the oil demand recovery.
Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh
The first of two exhibition halls will be completed by October of this year, according to organizers
Updated 27 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Work has begun on the second phase of construction at the 800,000 square meter site in Riyadh for next year’s World Defense Show, which will include the world’s first purpose-built military event demonstration runway.
During the first week of construction, more than one million tons of earth were processed in preparation for the construction of the flagship event’s exhibition halls, access roads and car parking areas.
Hundreds of vehicles have been part of the construction efforts, including 75 bulldozers, 53 tipper trucks, 15 excavators and 12 roller compactors.
The first of two exhibition halls will be completed by October of this year, according to organizers. The second hall, along with a new access road, land forces demonstration area and courtyard, will be completed by December.
Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show, said: “The exhibition area will use interactive technologies for product displays, simulations, and engaging seminars on an unprecedented scale. We are also proud to be the world’s first defense event to host a runway on site for live military aircraft demonstrations.”
More than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local defense companies, are expected to participate, along with a number of senior military delegations and officials.
The World Defense Show is to be a four-day event, starting on March 6, 2022. Established by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), it is planned that the event will be held on the site biennially.
This week it was reported that global military spending last year rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The world’s five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending, were the US, China, India, Russia and Britain, in that order.