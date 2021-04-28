You are here

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul
The country plans to provide 400,000 to 460,000 new job opportunities in the sector annually over the period. (File/Shutterstock)
Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul

Egypt to add 400,000 jobs a year in massive industry overhaul
  • The National Program for Structural Reforms aims at increasing industry’s contribution to GDP to 15 percent by 2024
RIYADH: Egypt wants to boost the economic contribution of manufacturing, telecoms and agriculture while adding as many as 460,000 industry jobs each year, said Planning Minister Hala Al-Saeed.
Its current reform program aims to boost the contribution of manufacturing, agriculture, telecommunications and information technology sectors to as much as 35 percent of GDP by 2024, compared to 26 percent in the 2019-2020 period, said the planning minister, Asharq Business reported.

The National Program for Structural Reforms aims at increasing industry’s contribution to GDP to 15 percent by 2024.

The country plans to provide 400,000 to 460,000 new job opportunities in the sector annually over the period, she said.
Egypt is also aiming to increase agricultural productivity by 40 percent within three years, creating  430,000 to 530,000 new small farming jobs.
Al-Saeed added that the program aims to double the share of the agricultural sector in total exports to reach 25 percent in 2024

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex
Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex

Egypt signs $700 renewable energy contracts in Kom Ombo Complex
  • Kom Ombo is located about 10 kilometers from the Benban Solar Energy Complex in Aswan Governorate
RIYADH: Egypt has signed $700 million worth of contracts for the Kom Ombo Solar Energy Complex, the chairman of the New and Renewable Energy Authority said.
Kom Ombo is located about 10 kilometers from the Benban Solar Energy Complex in Aswan Governorate, NREA chairman Mohammed El Khayat told Asharq Business.
It includes 32 solar energy projects with total foreign direct investment exceeding $2 billion. It has helped to create 10,000 jobs, he said.
The latest addition to  Kom Ombo is a 200-megawatt Build-Own-Operate (BOO) facility, he said.
El Khayat also said that Egypt is working on a number of wind energy projects.
The sector has attracted financing from several different sources which he said reflected the attractiveness of the renewables sector in Egypt.
El Khayat said that there were current studies into the idea of linking the power networks of Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The country was also looking at a potential link to Europe through Greece, but this was still at an early stage.

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors
Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco; sees expansion potential in other sectors
  • The crown prince said there were discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in the world's biggest national oil company
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in Saudi Aramco, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed.
In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, the crown prince said there were discussions to sell a 1 percent stake in the world's biggest national oil company.
"There are other discussions on the way for buying different shares, part of the shares of Aramco will be transformed to the Public Investment Fund and others will also be for the Saudi market," he said in a 90-minute interview on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show on Rotana Khalijiya TV.

The Aramco initial public offering in 2019 was a cornerstone of the Kingdom's economic diversification program which also aims to boost foreign investment. It coincided with upheaval in global energy markets which has forced many global oil majors to rethink their businesses.

The crown prince said there were huge opportunities for Aramco to prosper in different sectors  - from shipping to pipelines and cables.
"We want to increase the benefit we reap from the oil to manufacturing industries and others and then to produce other opportunities away from the oil sector to diversify our economy," he said.

 

Saudis claim bigger share of workforce in first quarter

Saudis claim bigger share of workforce in first quarter
Saudis claim bigger share of workforce in first quarter

Saudis claim bigger share of workforce in first quarter
  • The crown prince said that unemployment in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Vision 2030 was about 14 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stepped up localization efforts in the first quarter as the proportion of Saudis in the Kingdom’s workforce rose to 22.75 percent.
That compares with 20.37 percent during the same period a year ago, according to the National Labor Observatory (NLO) of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf).
It represents a steady increase from 2017 when the localization rate was 16.46 percent, rising to 18.61 percent a year later and 20.21 percent in 2019, SPA reported.
Gulf states are stepping up efforts to reduce reliance on expatriates and provide more jobs for citizens as part of wider economic reform efforts aimed at reducing reliance on the oil industry. That process is especially visible in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy.
In a wide-ranging TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday highlighted the Kingdom’s progress in tackling unemployment.
The crown prince said that unemployment in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of Vision 2030 was about 14 percent.
“In the first quarter of 2020 we reached 11 percent. Because of the pandemic unemployment increased. We were the sixth best country in the G20 in terms of performance and unemployment, but in the last part of the fourth quarter of 2021 we were back to 12 percent,” he said, adding that figure would continue to fall as more Saudis enter the workforce.
The new NLO data reveals that the Eastern Region achieved first place in job localization efforts with a rate of 25.7 percent.
It was followed by Riyadh at 24.5 percent and Makkah at 21.4 percent.
Madinah and Asir rounded out the top five regions for localization at 19.3 percent and 17.5 percent respectively.

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk
  • It is part of a wider push to tap retail opportunities from Madinah’s growing population
DUBAI: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres has awarded a SR257.3 million ($70 million) contract to start construction of Madinah Walk.
Lynx Contracting Company was awarded the main contract, the mall operator said in a filing on Wednesday.
Only the second project of Arabian Centres in Madinah, the new destination will add 57,000 square meters of gross leasable area.
It is part of a wider push to tap retail opportunities from Madinah’s growing population, as well as capitalizing on the gradual return of pilgrim traffic in the province.
Arabian Centres said it was also part of its strategy of seizing opportunities and prime locations in areas where there is still an elevated demand for modern lifestyle destinations such as outdoor shopping centers.
Saudi Arabia has seen massive developments in its entertainment scene in recent months, as part of the Kingdom’s push to modernize the economy.

 

Royal Commission for AlUla confirms $15 billion masterplan opportunity for public-private partnerships

Royal Commission for AlUla confirms $15 billion masterplan opportunity for public-private partnerships
Royal Commission for AlUla confirms $15 billion masterplan opportunity for public-private partnerships

Royal Commission for AlUla confirms $15 billion masterplan opportunity for public-private partnerships
  • Royal Commission for AlUla in talks with potential private investors, hospitality brands for participation in $15 billion masterplan
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has invested $2 billion in initial seed funding for the development of the AlUla historical development area.

And a further $3.2 billion has been earmarked for spending on priority infrastructure ahead of the completion of phase one of the project in 2023, the chief executive officer overseeing the development told Arab News.

“We are well into executing phase one. This includes the upgrade of the airport, which has been completed. We will start our low-carbon tram development infrastructure as well. And, so far, our visitor experience centers in the heritage and nature site are being upgraded,” said Amr AlMadani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), the entity set up by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in July 2017 to manage the development of the site.

Around $2 billion has already been invested in the project and $3.2 billion is set to be spent on priority infrastructure. This will include the first 22 kilometers of a 46-kilometer low-carbon tramway system, the development of a renewable energy network, and the upgrading of the water supply system and wastewater treatment plant.

The full $15 billion AlUla masterplan will be developed in three phases in 2023, 2030, and 2035. Located 1,100 kilometers from Riyadh, AlUla consists of 22,561 square kilometers of lush oasis valleys, sandstone mountains, and ancient cultural heritage sites, including Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean kingdom and is comprised of nearly 100 tombs with elaborate facades cut into the sandstone.

 

 

The “Journey Through Time Masterplan” was recently announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Upon completion in 2035, the development project aims to create 38,000 new jobs, attract 2 million visitors a year, expand the population of the area to 130,000, and contribute $32 billion to the Kingdom’s economy.

“We’re in the market. We are already actively engaged with multiple investing firms and fund structures to participate starting today. The business plans for these investments are becoming more viable for investors to look at. This is an interactive journey with investors, and our portal online invites all investors to register and seek to engage today,” added AlMadani.

One of the first opportunities for private participation in the project is in the hospitality sector. The site will have 9,400 hotel rooms when complete, with work on the first resorts set to start in October.

“A key item for the private sector to participate in, we expect that the rollout requires around 1,000 resort keys (in phase one) for the anticipated travel numbers.

“We have invested in 200 (hotel rooms) that will hit the market this year. Currently, the private sector has already participated in another 150, so huge opportunity,” AlMadani said.

International hospitality brands such as Accor/Banyan Tree, and Habitas have already confirmed their participation, and more are set to be added by the end of this year.

“We are actually in talks with at least two to three unique hotel operators. We can’t actually mention the names without fully reaching content management agreement, but I can assure you that, from the big players, the unique nature resort operators, the interest is amazing.

“At least two of the large hotel chains that have luxury brands fit for AlUla will be announced by end of this year,” the CEO added.

AlMadani said the majority of initial investment interest had so far come from domestic players, but as the project begins to take shape international players were expected to come on board in partnership with local developers and investors.

“I think generally it’s all about credibility of the plans. People want to make sure that there is consistency, the vision is clear, but delivery is the key item as well.

“Definitely the investment appetite is building up quite fast in the local market. Saudi Arabia’s investment capabilities in the private sector aren’t small, and it’s a major player in global investment as well. I think the first ones will be local, but with huge international participation, and soon enough we think international funds will play a role,” he added.

The Kingdoms Institute – AlUla’s global hub for archaeological and conservation research – has conducted extensive excavations at the site and this week announced significant archaeological discoveries. The team has discovered more than 1,000 mustatils which were previously unknown. Mustatils, which means rectangular in Arabic, are ancient stone-walled structures.

Mustatil research is a priority for the RCU and the process of uncovering them is currently the focus for a Discovery Channel documentary series. The parallel processes of excavation and commercial development at the ancient site could be challenging, but AlMadani noted that it was one of the most exciting elements of working on the project.

“Having to realize the potential of this amazing cultural landscape, bringing it out to the world as a living museum, while ensuring that we give residents new economic opportunities and travelers unique experiences, having this all come together in an integrated manner is actually the challenge that we are today enjoying, celebrating and sharing the masterplan with the world,” he said.

“It’s about developing correctly, having to break the stigma that development comes at the price of nature. How can we make sure development is actually complementary and is a plus? It’s a plus to the place that we are developing.

“This is what we are excited about, to issue to the world a new model for sustainable development that respects culture, heritage, and the people of the land.”

