Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women
In this March 13, 2021 file photo, a burqa clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street of Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women
  • The island nation also plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic seminaries, or madrasas, out of almost 2,300 institutions across the island
Updated 19 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: A draft bill that would outlaw full-face veils and body coverings for Muslim women in Sri Lanka will be tabled in parliament next month, a government official said on Wednesday, a day after the Cabinet cleared a proposal banning the burqa in public for national security reasons.

“The framework of the Cabinet decision taken on the burqa ban has been sent to the Attorney General’s department, and the bill is likely to be presented in the legislature within a month,” Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara told Arab News.

Last month, Weerasekara sought Cabinet approval to ban the burqa — an outer garment worn by some Muslim women to cover the body and face — calling it “a sign of religious extremism” with a “direct impact on national security.”

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security. It is a sign of religious extremism. Such actions will help maintain security. We will definitely ban it,” Weerasekara said at the time.

The proposal drew widespread criticism, with the government saying that Sri Lanka was in “no rush” to implement the ban, which required serious “consensus and consultations.”

A temporary ban on the burqa was imposed three years ago after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, which killed 269 people and injured more than 500 in separate locations of Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019.

The island nation also plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic seminaries, or madrasas, out of almost 2,300 institutions across the island, with Weerasekara saying they were either “not registered with the authorities” or failed to follow the national education policy.

Once implemented, the burqa ban would be the latest move affecting Sri Lanka’s minority Muslims, who make up nearly 10 percent of its total population of 22 million, where Buddhists account for 70 percent of the census.

Tuesday’s decision, which comes amid the government urging the public to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has elicited a mixed response from the Muslim community.

Hilmy Ahmed, vice president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, questioned the government’s “priorities,” at a time “when the whole world is asking people to cover their faces.”

“This has been the strategy of extremist/racist politicians to target the Muslim community hoping that they can divert the people’s attention from the daily crisis of unprecedented turmoil,” Ahmed told Arab News on Wednesday.

Others said it violates Muslim women’s right to freedom of religion.

“In terms of violating human rights, Sri Lanka is already under the watch list of UNHRC (UN refugee agency), and they continue to disrespect rights and principles. This time the burqa ban has violated the freedom of choice further,” Muheed Jeeran, an international human rights lobbyist and political analyst, told Arab News.

Women leaders said that the ban was a “gross violation of human rights.” 

“Men and women should have a choice to wear dress that is not obscene in styles,” Marliya Sideek, a retired college principal and vice patron of the Young Women’s Muslim Association in Colombo, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“For security reasons, the veiled women can show their faces for identification purposes,” she added.

Others, such as Hussein Mohammed, former Sri Lankan ambassador in Saudi Arabia and president of the Islamic Center based in the capital city, Colombo, said that they agreed with the proposal.

“The government should allow hijab (head covering) and disallow the burqa or niqab (face covering),” Mohammed told Arab News.

Silmiya Yousuf, managing director of SY Productions, argued that there was “no reason to ban the burqa,” especially in the context of the Easter Sunday bombings, as “no one used a veil to carry out the attacks.”

“The extremist killers were showing their faces carrying backpacks during the attacks,” Yousuf said, adding that the ban could be “traumatic for Muslim women who would be forced to show their faces.”

Weerasekara said that the bill was neither anti-Islam nor anti-Muslim.

“We are taking this action only as a security measure to prevent undue actions or behavior making use of the veils,” the minister told Arab News.

Asked whether the burqa ban could limit Arab tourists from visiting the island, he added: “This is being done there as well due to security concerns. Sri Lanka has always been a Muslim-friendly country, and tourists from that region are most welcome.”

In the years preceding the pandemic, 71,636 tourists from the Gulf and the Middle East, with 50 percent from Saudi Arabia, visited the island nation, A. M. Jaufer, president of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry in Sri Lanka, told Arab News.

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan
  • The State Department’s order issued on Tuesday pushed for the departure of US government employees whose functions ‘can be performed elsewhere’
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US has ordered all government staff at its embassy in Afghanistan to leave the country amid concerns of a spike in violence after the Taliban’s May 1 deadline for all troops to withdraw expires next week. 

The State Department’s order issued on Tuesday pushed for the departure of US government employees whose functions “can be performed elsewhere.” 

“We regularly review and evaluate the safety, security, and operations of our facilities worldwide,” Hilary Rener, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Kabul, told Arab News. 

“We have determined that an ordered departure of certain US employees in Afghanistan is appropriate given current conditions associated with the security situation,” she added, declining to share more details such as how many employees would be leaving based on the order. 

“We do not discuss personnel numbers or operational details for security reasons,” she said. 

The US mission is heavily dependent on the military for its protection, with the State Department’s notice saying that “terrorist and insurgent groups continue planning and executing attacks in Afghanistan.”

The order said US citizens wishing to depart Afghanistan “should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights.”

“Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines, and terrorist and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne, magnetic, or other improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suicide vests, and grenades,” it added. 

Foreign troops were to leave Afghanistan by May 1 based on a key condition set by the Taliban before signing a landmark accord with the former US administration in Doha, Qatar, over a year ago. 

However, earlier this month, President Joe Biden said that all US combat troops would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, instead of May 1, ending America’s longest war. 

The removal of approximately 3,000 American troops coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which resulted in the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion the same year. 

The Taliban, who had halted attacks on foreign forces based on the Doha accord, accuse the US of violating the pact by delaying the withdrawal deadline to Sept. 11, warning that the onus of its outcome would lie on Washington’s shoulders. 

Also, on Tuesday, Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, told reporters that compared to previous years, the Taliban had increased attacks on Afghan forces by 24 percent, with violence “at its peak” since the signing of the Doha deal. 

The Afghan government, which has relied on US funding and resources for the war, has also said that the troops’ pullout could throw the gains of the past 20 years into jeopardy, especially those since the fall of the Taliban, which may try to seize power by force once again. 

Both Kabul and the Taliban have failed to make any headway in the US-sponsored talks held in Doha since September last year. 

The Taliban argue that Washington has not abided by the Doha deal and, therefore, it will not participate in any meeting on the Afghan peace process until all foreign troops leave the country. 

In an address to the US Congress, Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad — who signed the agreement with the Taliban — said that Afghans now had two choices: “political understanding or civil war.” 

The State Department’s order has added to the anxiety of some Afghans who fear for the country’s future. 

“Such statements cause more fear and concern among the already panicked Afghans,” Taj Mohammed, an analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News. 

“People might think that just like the period after the pullout of the Red Army’s forces, Afghanistan will again witness a civil war, and that is why these diplomats and foreigners are leaving gradually,” he added, referring in part to the era when the former Soviet Union’s troops left Afghanistan. 

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post on Wednesday, Rahmatullah Nabil, a former Afghan spy chief, said: “This may create an unnecessary concern among beleaguered Afghan citizens.”

US special envoy to Afghanistan testifies before Senate as staff ordered to leave Kabul video
US special envoy to Afghanistan testifies before Senate as staff ordered to leave Kabul

Giving back: UK charities dig deep during Ramadan

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)
International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Giving back: UK charities dig deep during Ramadan

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)
  • Organizations adjust fundraising goals to meet the needs of struggling donors
  • Charity groups remain active despite pandemic threatening to push more families into poverty 
Updated 1 min 26 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected how people around the world are marking Ramadan, including how they are able to practice charitable giving, which is an important aspect of the holy month.
International charities in the UK have adjusted their fundraising initiatives because an increasing number in Britain are struggling to make ends meet.
“Ramadan this time looks very different for us,” Sarah Ashraf, community services manager at the international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, told Arab News. 
“We have seen a massive change as there are people who are on reduced hours, on furlough, or have lost their jobs. These people are struggling financially. There is a massive need out there and if I am being honest, we are only scratching the surface.”

 

Aside from international initiatives in more than 30 crisis-hit countries, the humanitarian organization runs programs in the UK throughout the year. Ramadan is usually a busy period. Before the pandemic, they would organize community iftars and Eid gatherings that brought families from different backgrounds together. But COVID-19 has presented more obstacles.
However, Penny Appeal has still managed to reach families in need, but in a safer way. It has partnered with community hubs and local grassroots organizations to bring the community together.

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)

Targeting vulnerable and low-income families, homeless, refugees, asylum seekers, and those socially isolated, during Ramadan it has distributed 20,000 meals across the UK. Penny Appeal has also given out 1,000 supermarket vouchers and 1,000 food parcels that contain recipe cards for families to create their own meals.
“For Penny Appeal, Ramadan is so important because it is such a blessed month,” Ashraf said. “It is about togetherness, how much charity we can do within the blessed month and how much reward we can get from it.”
The humanitarian organization has also distributed 400 activity packs for children, which include games, along with arts and crafts.
“I think the amount of people that are accessing food banks has increased enormously and we cannot shy away from those figures,” said Ashraf, who also stated that Penny Appeal has plans to expand its UK programs.

Sufra in London supports thousands of disadvantaged families living in poverty with emergency food aid. (Photo/Sarah Glubb)

On of the local organizations they partnered with is Sufra, a northwest London charity that supports thousands of disadvantaged families living in poverty with emergency food aid.
Last Ramadan, Sufra distributed more than 1,700 parcels and 8,000 hot meals. This year’s operation has grown five times over to meet the growing demand. As a result, its target for the “Ramadan Love Thy Neighbor” campaign is significantly higher as it has expanded its services and is trying to attract more donations.
“We know a lot of people have been struck hard during COVID-19 and have not been able to donate financially, but this is a great opportunity to be able to do something once a year to help us continue doing our work,” Nirmean Sawi, programs and services manager at Sufra, told Arab News.
The charity also launched a “Ramadan Giving” calendar to get children into the habit of regularly donating one item per day to supplement the food bank.
Besides its Ramadan initiatives, Sufra also provides social therapeutic activities and support for refugees — predominantly from Syria — as they settle into new homes in the UK. But this Refugee Resettlement Program has also been restricted due to the pandemic.
Sawi said she expects the ban on landlords evicting tenants will end on May 31. That could potentially leave more than 750,000 families in the UK, who are already behind on their rent, out in the cold.
“There are those who have been struggling with their rent and could become homeless, so we are expecting even more people will need the food bank,” she said.
“Any support we receive through our ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ campaign will help us provide food. It will also make sure we have enough resources, staff, and volunteers to be able to do this work properly.”
The furlough scheme in the UK is set to expire in September, “so we are always anticipating that a lot more families are going to be struck hard over the next year or maybe longer,” Sawi said.
Penny Appeal also partnered with a local cake specialist in north London to launch a brand new range of Middle Eastern-inspired Eid cupcakes toward the end of Ramadan “where the spirit of community giving is high.”
Lola’s Bakery will release a baklava cupcake, a rose buttercream and almond flake cupcake and a baklava layer cake, committing to donating 5 percent of their sales to Penny Appeal.

Lola’s Bakery will release Eid cupcakes, committing to donating 5 percent of their sales to Penny Appeal. (Supplied)

Muslim Aid, the second oldest Muslim charity in the country, continued its campaigns through the pandemic and is expected to launch several more domestic programs. Its food drive distributed more than 35,000 meals in December and January alone.
“Predominantly, our work is still very much as an international non-governmental organization, but there is definitely a focus on connecting the work that we do abroad with the needs of some of the communities in the UK,” Muslim Aid CEO Kashif Shabir told Arab News.
He said his organization also launched a “UK Eid Gifts” initiative this year and has partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, along with several other hospitals in London and the Midlands, to distribute gifts to children.

Through Muslim Aid’s ‘Feed the Fasting’ campaign you can feed a family of five in a war- or disaster-stricken country for an entire month for £60. (Muslim Aid)

“We want to give them a feeling of Eid and Ramadan while they are in the hospital receiving treatment,” Shabir said.
Muslim Aid, which started during the African famine in the 1980s, also launched Zakat guidelines to provide transparency and clarity. Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is the charitable donation that Muslims give away each year.
Another initiative for the charity is the annual “Feed the Fasting” campaign and is already in full swing. This campaign asks donors to contribute a minimum of £60 ($73), which goes toward feeding a family of five in a war- or disaster-stricken country for an entire month. 
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the logistics and the need of that campaign much more important this year,” Shabir said. “The UN expects an extra 130 million more people are going to suffer from some sort of food shortage this year.”

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states
Updated 28 April 2021
AFP

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states

Turkish Cypriot leader calls on UN to recognize two independent states
  • Ersin Tatar made the proposal in a document submitted to UN chief Antonio Guterres who is overseeing three days of informal talks in Geneva with the rival Cypriot leaders
  • Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece
Updated 28 April 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar called on the UN Security Council on Wednesday to recognize two independent states as a way out of the decades-old dispute between Turks and Cypriots on the divided Mediterranean island.
Tatar made the proposal in a document submitted to UN chief Antonio Guterres who is overseeing three days of informal talks in Geneva with the rival Cypriot leaders.
The two-page document entitled “Turkish Cypriot Proposal for a Sustainable Settlement” sets out key principles that would govern such an accord.
Among them is a call for the Security Council to adopt a resolution “in which the equal international status and sovereign equality of the two sides is secured.”
“Such a resolution will form the new basis for the establishment of a cooperative relationship between the two existing states,” the proposal says.
It outlines the measures that need to be taken once the resolution is adopted — which is an unlikely scenario — and how the negotiations should proceed.
“The negotiations will focus on the future relationship between the two independent states, property, security and border adjustment, as well as relations with the EU,” according to the proposal.
It adds that the negotiations would be supported by Turkey, Greece and Britain, as well as, where appropriate, the EU as observer.
“In the context of any agreement the two states will mutually recognize each other; the three guarantor states (Turkey, Greece and Britain) will support this,” the proposal says.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece.
The Turkish-occupied zone later declared independence, but remains heavily dependent on Ankara.
A UN-controlled buffer zone separates the breakaway state from areas controlled by EU member the Republic of Cyprus.
Negotiations for a solution have repeatedly failed, with the last round held in Switzerland stalling in 2017.
The three days of informal talks this week are aimed at determining “whether a common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue with a foreseeable horizon,” Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Greece and Britain have also been invited to the latest talks, set to wrap up on Thursday.

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer
Updated 28 April 2021
AP

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dead of cancer
  • Collins was part of three-member Apollo 11 crew that ended space race between USA and Russia to reach the moon by 1960s
  • Traveled some 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles, Collins never set foot on the lunar surface
Updated 28 April 2021
AP

UNITED STATES: Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday of cancer, his family said.
Collins, 90, was part of the three-man Apollo 11 crew that effectively ended the space race between the United States and Russia and fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s.
Though he traveled some 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles, Collins never set foot on the lunar surface like his crewmates Aldrin and Armstrong, who died in 2012.
None of the men flew in space after the Apollo 11 mission.
“It’s human nature to stretch, to go, to see, to understand,” Collins said on the 10th anniversary of the moon landing in 1979. “Exploration is not a choice really — it’s an imperative, and it’s simply a matter of timing as to when the option is exercised.”
Collins spent the eight-day mission piloting the command module. While Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the moon’s surface in the lunar lander, Eagle, Collins remained alone in the command module, Columbia.
“I guess you’re about the only person around that doesn’t have TV coverage of the scene,” Mission Control radioed Collins after the landing.
“That’s all right. I don’t mind a bit,” he responded.
Collins was alone for nearly 28 hours before Armstrong and Aldrin finished their tasks on the moon’s surface and lifted off in the lunar lander. Collins was responsible for re-docking the two spacecraft before the men could begin heading back to Earth. Had something gone wrong and Aldrin and Armstrong been stuck on the moon’s surface — a real fear — Collins would have returned to Earth alone.
Though he was frequently asked if he regretted not landing on the moon that was never an option for Collins, at least not on Apollo 11. Collins’ specialty was as a command module pilot, a job he compared to being the base-camp operator on a mountain climbing expedition. As a result, it meant he wasn’t considered to take part in the July 20, 1969, landing.
“I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have,” he wrote in his 1974 autobiography, “Carrying the Fire.” “This venture has been structured for three men, and I consider my third to be as necessary as either of the other two.”

Italian foreign minister outlines projects in Libya

During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline. (AFP/File Photo)
During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 28 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian foreign minister outlines projects in Libya

During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Di Maio says work on coastal motorway project will start soon
  • Libyan prime minister’s visit to Rome is “in the pipeline”
Updated 28 April 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio said on Wednesday that Italian firms “may” help rebuild Benghazi airport, and confirmed that Italy’s project to extend a coastal motorway from Libya’s border with Tunisia to its one with Egypt would begin “in a few months.”

During questions at the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Di Maio also said that a visit to Rome by Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dabaiba is in the pipeline, during which Dabaiba would meet with a forum of Italian business leaders to “boost our chances of economic cooperation.” No date has yet been set for Dabaiba’s visit.

“We are now facing a new era of relations between Italy and Libya”, Di Maio told Arab News. “In order to enhance Libya’s newfound unity, it is in Italy’s interests to ensure our institutional presence in Cyrenaica and Fezzan. As well as our embassy in Tripoli — the only European diplomatic mission to remain open even during Libya’s most difficult moments — we are reactivating the Consulate General of Italy in Benghazi, where we have already appointed Carlo Batori as general consul.”

The foreign minister added that Italy will also open an honorary consulate will be opened in Sebha, in the south of Libya, as well as an office of the Italian Foreign Trade commission and an Italian Cultural Institute in Tripoli.

“Strengthening our network in Libya will be essential in order to reactivate all those projects which were suspended due to instability in the country and to launch new ones,” Di Maio, who met with his Libyan counterpart Najla El-Mangoush in Rome last week, added.

Di Maio has visited Libya three times since the country’s new provisional government was installed in early March.

“Only a year ago, many believed it unthinkable that Libya could have a national government representative of all its territorial realities. Today, all this has been made possible thanks to the process started by the United Nations. Italy has always supported that process at every level,” Di Maio said. “The next few months will be critical for the Libyan people and Italy will continue to stand alongside Libya, our strategic partner in the Mediterranean.”

