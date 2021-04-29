You are here

Pakistani police vent anger over protest 'betrayal'

Pakistani police vent anger over protest ‘betrayal’
Policemen help an injured colleague during a clash with supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party after a demonstration against the arrest of their leader. (Getty Images)
Naimat Khan & Amal Khan & Aamir Saeed

Pakistani police vent anger over protest 'betrayal'

Pakistani police vent anger over protest ‘betrayal’
  • Concessions to religious party after violent clashes hits officer morale
KARACHI / LAHORE / ISLAMABAD: Several members of the Pakistani police force interviewed by Arab News last week have said there is a growing sense of “betrayal” among their colleagues after the government negotiated with, and met the demands of, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) despite officers being “killed, tortured and humiliated” by the group’s supporters during protests this month.

Demonstrations by the religious political party erupted on April 12 and quickly turned violent after TLP chief Saad Rizvi was arrested in Lahore for threatening the government with rallies if it did not expel the French envoy to Islamabad over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) published in France last year.

Six policemen were killed and over 800 injured, according to official figures, in protests that lasted a week. Photographs of policemen, with their heads, legs and arms heavily bandaged, were posted on social media by their captors through the week.

The government first said it would ban TLP over the violence. But as protests continued and became deadlier, ministers negotiated with the party and eventually acquiesced to its demand to halt criminal cases against, and release, hundreds of TLP supporters arrested during the riots.

The government also called a parliamentary vote on expelling the French ambassador, meeting the religious group’s major demand.

TLP has built a wide base of support in recent years, rallying around cases of blasphemy, which are punishable by death in Pakistan.

A policeman who was taken hostage and ultimately released by the TLP in the eastern city of Lahore, the center of the violence, said it was “highly demoralizing” that the government had released rioters who had assaulted police.

“There is no problem in negotiations with protesters,” he told Arab News in an interview last week, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media on the record. “But how can you set those free who have killed, tortured and humiliated law enforcers?”

A senior police officer in Punjab echoed the sentiment.

“The police don’t see any point in performing their duties after what has been done to us,” the officer said on condition of anonymity, saying it will now be difficult to keep his force motivated.

FASTFACT

As protests continued and became deadlier, ministers negotiated with the party and eventually acquiesced to its demand to halt criminal cases against, and release, hundreds of TLP supporters.

“We don’t have answers to the questions our staff asks us, and we don’t know how to motivate them after this disgrace.”

Saleem Vahidy, a former deputy inspector general of Sindh police, said the confidence of the force has “hit rock bottom.”

“When you set free criminals who are arrested for serious breaches of the law, you are setting a dangerous precedent and sending the wrong message.”

Omar Shahid Hamid, DIG counterterrorism in Sindh, admitted that tackling riots was “difficult for the police” and a “negative impact” on officer morale was inevitable after the federal government decided to negotiate with their attackers.

“When police are targeted by miscreants in any such incident, obviously there is bound to be a negative impact on the morale of the forces,” he told Arab News.

Arif Rana, a spokesperson for police in Lahore, said more than 190 policemen had been injured and two killed in clashes with rioters at 31 locations across the city, but declined to comment on the impact the riots and subsequent events had on the morale of the police force in the city.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mehar and the Capital City Police Officer for Lahore, Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, did not respond to calls seeking comment for this article.

But Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain denied the government’s decision to discuss the expulsion of the French envoy in parliament was “capitulation.”

“Like all civilized and democratic societies, the government has agreed to discuss the matter in parliament and resolve it in line with the wishes of the Pakistani people,” Hussain told Arab News. “This shows the government’s firmness and resolve, not weakness.”

Though the interior ministry has announced that hundreds of TLP supporters involved in the violence had been released, Hussain said: “No one involved in attacks on police shall be released nor cases shall be withdrawn. The state will never forget or forgive terrorists who attacked law enforcement agencies.”

Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, a central leader of the TLP, called for a “judicial commission” to be set up to probe clashes between police and protesters.

“This was totally unfortunate that police and protesters stood face to face at different places,” he told Arab News.

TLP first came to prominence as an organized force when it protested for the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who gunned down Salman Taseer, then governor of Punjab province, for seeking justice for a destitute Christian woman who had been jailed on blasphemy charges. The woman, Asia Bibi, was acquitted and released in 2019 after eight years on death row and has since fled Pakistan.

Qadri was eventually sentenced for killing Taseer and hanged in 2016, but since then the TLP has morphed into a political party that contested the 2018 general elections, campaigning to defend the blasphemy law. The party also has a history of staging protests and sit-ins to pressure the government to accept its demands.

In November 2017, TLP followers staged a 21-day protest and sit-in after a reference to the sanctity of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was removed from the text of a government form.

Zoha Waseem, a research scholar at the Institute for Global City Policing, said the latest protests and ensuing violence had highlighted the limitation of viewing riots simply as a “law-and-order problem.”

“This is a political challenge, it was a product of political developments in Pakistan, and a series of sociopolitical events in the country over the past several decades,” Waseem told Arab News.

She added: “This is not a failure of the police; it is the failure of inadequate and short-sighted state policies that imagine that such challenges can be dealt with force by law enforcement agencies. You simply cannot just ‘police’ (your way) out of this.

“So, this will be a long-term challenge for the police, and I fear that if the state does not rethink its policies about radical groups that incite violence, we may see the police further pushed into a corner.”

For now, police officers in Punjab say they feel “betrayed” by the government.

“We were told that the government was with us. We took a huge beating only on the promise that this time, the TLP is going to be tried in the courts under the anti-terror law,” a second Punjab police official based in Rawalpindi, who declined to be named, told Arab News.

“But in the end, it’s all the same,” the senior officer added. “In the end, if this is how things transpire, then what’s the point?”

Topics: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP)

Liz Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
AP

Liz Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
  • Trump is trying to punish Cheney for joining nine Republican representatives in the US House in voting to impeach the former president earlier this year
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
AP

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won’t seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking,” Liz Cheney said Wednesday.
Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming’s congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.
“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming,” Cheney said.
“It’s a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our ag industry, our families,” added Cheney, the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Cheney joined nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the US House in voting to impeach. She has called it a vote of her conscience against Trump’s betrayal of his office and oath to uphold the Constitution.
In February, the Wyoming Republican Party central committee censured Cheney for her vote. Four Republicans already are running against her in 2022.
They include two state legislators, Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne and Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper, who aren’t well known beyond Wyoming’s two biggest cities. Two other Republican opponents are even less well-known. Wyoming’s top elected officials have either voiced support for Cheney or not weighed in on her impeachment vote.
Cheney raised $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, her biggest quarterly haul since her first US House campaign in 2016. Bouchard raised about $334,000 and Gray $164,000, including $133,000 from himself.
Cheney insisted Republicans remain united on their goal of retaking House and Senate majorities in 2022.
“We have to return to being of ideas and substance an policy, give people hope. And also convey that people can trust us, they can count on us, that we are the party of responsible, confident, conservative leadership,” she said Wednesday. “I think on all of those issues we’ve got real unity.”

 

 

Topics: Liz Cheney Donald Trump GOP

Trump targets disloyal Republicans, repeats election lies and hints at 2024 run
World
Trump targets disloyal Republicans, repeats election lies and hints at 2024 run
Trump exhorts Republicans to ‘get tougher’ against impeachment inquiry
World
Trump exhorts Republicans to ‘get tougher’ against impeachment inquiry

Global Ramadan challenge encourages people to get active, fundraise for charity

Haroon Mota, a professional athlete from Coventry in the UK, is encouraging people to exercise safely during Ramadan. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)
Haroon Mota, a professional athlete from Coventry in the UK, is encouraging people to exercise safely during Ramadan. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)
Updated 29 April 2021
SARAH GLUBB

Global Ramadan challenge encourages people to get active, fundraise for charity

Haroon Mota, a professional athlete from Coventry in the UK, is encouraging people to exercise safely during Ramadan. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)
Updated 29 April 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A global Ramadan challenge is enabling people to get active while fundraising for humanitarian causes.
People from more than 20 countries — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Kosovo and Austria — have signed up for the UK-based Ramadan Challenge 3.0.
It hopes to raise £100,000 ($139,419) for Penny Appeal’s Emergency Response Program, which helps deliver humanitarian aid to people suffering from natural disasters, conflict and extreme poverty.
“I’ve launched the Ramadan Challenge to encourage people to get active over the 30 days of Ramadan,” Haroon Mota, head of challenge events at Penny Appeal, told Arab News.
“They can do it in their own way with no rules — it’s your challenge, your way. It’s a great opportunity to get out of your comfort zone a little bit and try something new.”
Exercise during Ramadan is uncommon as people tend to think that it is a time to conserve energy, but the body is capable of doing a lot even if one is not eating or drinking.
The challenge encourages people to use the numbers three and zero to get creative with the activity they set themselves, such as exercising 30 minutes per day or walking 3 km daily.
Last year, Mota, a professional athlete from the English city of Coventry, had planned to run the Berlin, London, Chicago and New York marathons, but they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So instead, he decided to run 10 km every day during Ramadan to raise money for charity. He documented his journey and raised £55,000.
“That was something different, and I discovered that I inspired a lot of people,” Mota said. “It also opened my horizons, because it showed me that there’s an appetite from Muslim communities to remain active in the month of Ramadan.”
Mota, 35, encourages people to live a healthier lifestyle through several campaigns, mostly via social media.
However much money is raised via the Ramadan Challenge 3.0, “it’s the cause that counts, and it’s people’s intentions for doing good and uniting toward goodness, which is the most important thing,” he said.
Mota is also a Sports Direct ambassador for the retail company’s campaign “Fast and Slow,” where experts, Muslim athletes, and influencers help communicate guidance around safe exercise and exercising slowly while fasting. 
Haroon Mota’s top tips for exercising during Ramadan:
1. Be sensible and listen to your body — take it easy and slow down by reducing the intensity, volume or frequency of exercise.
2. Pay attention to hydration and nutrition when not fasting — take regular sips of water and try to drink at least 2-3 liters daily. Eat in moderation, prioritize carbohydrate intake for energy, and try to avoid unhealthy fried food.
3. Choose when to exercise — try to avoid warm weather, particularly in hot countries, as you might sweat and dehydrate more. Do what works for you depending on your tolerance and routine.
4. Prioritize rest and sleep — set a minimum time for sleep, and try to have afternoon naps for strength and general wellbeing.
5. Use this downtime to focus on neglected areas of exercise or fitness — whether that is flexibility, core strength, yoga or pilates, some of these exercises might be less strenuous.
6. Focus on mindfulness — Ramadan is important for self-reflection and spirituality, and you can do that while exercising slowly.
Mota added Ramadan is still not over and said we should not worry about what we may have missed, but to make the most of the opportunities that we do have.
“I advise people not to stress and worry too much about losing fitness during the month,” said Mota. “It’s only 30 days, and people can work out a lot more once Ramadan is over, so maybe use this time to prepare your mind for what your goals might be after Ramadan.”

Topics: Penny Appeal Ramadan fasting exercise fitness Ramadan Challenge 3.0 Haroon Mota Ramadan 2021 charity fundraising

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women
Updated 29 April 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women

Sri Lanka moves to ban face veils for Muslim women
  • The island nation also plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic seminaries, or madrasas, out of almost 2,300 institutions across the island
Updated 29 April 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: A draft bill that would outlaw full-face veils and body coverings for Muslim women in Sri Lanka will be tabled in parliament next month, a government official said on Wednesday, a day after the Cabinet cleared a proposal banning the burqa in public for national security reasons.

“The framework of the Cabinet decision taken on the burqa ban has been sent to the Attorney General’s department, and the bill is likely to be presented in the legislature within a month,” Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara told Arab News.

Last month, Weerasekara sought Cabinet approval to ban the burqa — an outer garment worn by some Muslim women to cover the body and face — calling it “a sign of religious extremism” with a “direct impact on national security.”

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security. It is a sign of religious extremism. Such actions will help maintain security. We will definitely ban it,” Weerasekara said at the time.

The proposal drew widespread criticism, with the government saying that Sri Lanka was in “no rush” to implement the ban, which required serious “consensus and consultations.”

A temporary ban on the burqa was imposed three years ago after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, which killed 269 people and injured more than 500 in separate locations of Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019.

The island nation also plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic seminaries, or madrasas, out of almost 2,300 institutions across the island, with Weerasekara saying they were either “not registered with the authorities” or failed to follow the national education policy.

Once implemented, the burqa ban would be the latest move affecting Sri Lanka’s minority Muslims, who make up nearly 10 percent of its total population of 22 million, where Buddhists account for 70 percent of the census.

Tuesday’s decision, which comes amid the government urging the public to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has elicited a mixed response from the Muslim community.

Hilmy Ahmed, vice president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, questioned the government’s “priorities,” at a time “when the whole world is asking people to cover their faces.”

“This has been the strategy of extremist/racist politicians to target the Muslim community hoping that they can divert the people’s attention from the daily crisis of unprecedented turmoil,” Ahmed told Arab News on Wednesday.

Others said it violates Muslim women’s right to freedom of religion.

“In terms of violating human rights, Sri Lanka is already under the watch list of UNHRC (UN refugee agency), and they continue to disrespect rights and principles. This time the burqa ban has violated the freedom of choice further,” Muheed Jeeran, an international human rights lobbyist and political analyst, told Arab News.

Women leaders said that the ban was a “gross violation of human rights.” 

“Men and women should have a choice to wear dress that is not obscene in styles,” Marliya Sideek, a retired college principal and vice patron of the Young Women’s Muslim Association in Colombo, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“For security reasons, the veiled women can show their faces for identification purposes,” she added.

Others, such as Hussein Mohammed, former Sri Lankan ambassador in Saudi Arabia and president of the Islamic Center based in the capital city, Colombo, said that they agreed with the proposal.

“The government should allow hijab (head covering) and disallow the burqa or niqab (face covering),” Mohammed told Arab News.

Silmiya Yousuf, managing director of SY Productions, argued that there was “no reason to ban the burqa,” especially in the context of the Easter Sunday bombings, as “no one used a veil to carry out the attacks.”

“The extremist killers were showing their faces carrying backpacks during the attacks,” Yousuf said, adding that the ban could be “traumatic for Muslim women who would be forced to show their faces.”

Weerasekara said that the bill was neither anti-Islam nor anti-Muslim.

“We are taking this action only as a security measure to prevent undue actions or behavior making use of the veils,” the minister told Arab News.

Asked whether the burqa ban could limit Arab tourists from visiting the island, he added: “This is being done there as well due to security concerns. Sri Lanka has always been a Muslim-friendly country, and tourists from that region are most welcome.”

In the years preceding the pandemic, 71,636 tourists from the Gulf and the Middle East, with 50 percent from Saudi Arabia, visited the island nation, A. M. Jaufer, president of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry in Sri Lanka, told Arab News.

Topics: Sri Lanka Muslim women full-face veils

Special Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban
World
Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan
Updated 29 April 2021

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan

US asks government officials to leave Afghanistan
  • The State Department’s order issued on Tuesday pushed for the departure of US government employees whose functions ‘can be performed elsewhere’
Updated 29 April 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US has ordered all government staff at its embassy in Afghanistan to leave the country amid concerns of a spike in violence after the Taliban’s May 1 deadline for all troops to withdraw expires next week. 

The State Department’s order issued on Tuesday pushed for the departure of US government employees whose functions “can be performed elsewhere.” 

“We regularly review and evaluate the safety, security, and operations of our facilities worldwide,” Hilary Rener, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Kabul, told Arab News. 

“We have determined that an ordered departure of certain US employees in Afghanistan is appropriate given current conditions associated with the security situation,” she added, declining to share more details such as how many employees would be leaving based on the order. 

“We do not discuss personnel numbers or operational details for security reasons,” she said. 

The US mission is heavily dependent on the military for its protection, with the State Department’s notice saying that “terrorist and insurgent groups continue planning and executing attacks in Afghanistan.”

The order said US citizens wishing to depart Afghanistan “should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights.”

“Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines, and terrorist and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne, magnetic, or other improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suicide vests, and grenades,” it added. 

Foreign troops were to leave Afghanistan by May 1 based on a key condition set by the Taliban before signing a landmark accord with the former US administration in Doha, Qatar, over a year ago. 

However, earlier this month, President Joe Biden said that all US combat troops would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, instead of May 1, ending America’s longest war. 

The removal of approximately 3,000 American troops coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which resulted in the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion the same year. 

The Taliban, who had halted attacks on foreign forces based on the Doha accord, accuse the US of violating the pact by delaying the withdrawal deadline to Sept. 11, warning that the onus of its outcome would lie on Washington’s shoulders. 

Also, on Tuesday, Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, told reporters that compared to previous years, the Taliban had increased attacks on Afghan forces by 24 percent, with violence “at its peak” since the signing of the Doha deal. 

The Afghan government, which has relied on US funding and resources for the war, has also said that the troops’ pullout could throw the gains of the past 20 years into jeopardy, especially those since the fall of the Taliban, which may try to seize power by force once again. 

Both Kabul and the Taliban have failed to make any headway in the US-sponsored talks held in Doha since September last year. 

The Taliban argue that Washington has not abided by the Doha deal and, therefore, it will not participate in any meeting on the Afghan peace process until all foreign troops leave the country. 

In an address to the US Congress, Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad — who signed the agreement with the Taliban — said that Afghans now had two choices: “political understanding or civil war.” 

The State Department’s order has added to the anxiety of some Afghans who fear for the country’s future. 

“Such statements cause more fear and concern among the already panicked Afghans,” Taj Mohammed, an analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News. 

“People might think that just like the period after the pullout of the Red Army’s forces, Afghanistan will again witness a civil war, and that is why these diplomats and foreigners are leaving gradually,” he added, referring in part to the era when the former Soviet Union’s troops left Afghanistan. 

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post on Wednesday, Rahmatullah Nabil, a former Afghan spy chief, said: “This may create an unnecessary concern among beleaguered Afghan citizens.”

Topics: Afghanistan US troops

Special Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
World
Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
US special envoy to Afghanistan testifies before Senate as staff ordered to leave Kabul video
US special envoy to Afghanistan testifies before Senate as staff ordered to leave Kabul

Giving back: UK charities dig deep during Ramadan

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)
International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)
Updated 29 April 2021
SARAH GLUBB

Giving back: UK charities dig deep during Ramadan

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)
  • Organizations adjust fundraising goals to meet the needs of struggling donors
  • Charity groups remain active despite pandemic threatening to push more families into poverty 
Updated 29 April 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected how people around the world are marking Ramadan, including how they are able to practice charitable giving, which is an important aspect of the holy month.
International charities in the UK have adjusted their fundraising initiatives because an increasing number in Britain are struggling to make ends meet.
“Ramadan this time looks very different for us,” Sarah Ashraf, community services manager at the international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, told Arab News. 
“We have seen a massive change as there are people who are on reduced hours, on furlough, or have lost their jobs. These people are struggling financially. There is a massive need out there and if I am being honest, we are only scratching the surface.”

 

Aside from international initiatives in more than 30 crisis-hit countries, the humanitarian organization runs programs in the UK throughout the year. Ramadan is usually a busy period. Before the pandemic, they would organize community iftars and Eid gatherings that brought families from different backgrounds together. But COVID-19 has presented more obstacles.
However, Penny Appeal has still managed to reach families in need, but in a safer way. It has partnered with community hubs and local grassroots organizations to bring the community together.

International humanitarian organization Penny Appeal distributed over 350 meals to Sufra in northwest London during Ramadan. (Photo/Charlene Edwards)

Targeting vulnerable and low-income families, homeless, refugees, asylum seekers, and those socially isolated, during Ramadan it has distributed 20,000 meals across the UK. Penny Appeal has also given out 1,000 supermarket vouchers and 1,000 food parcels that contain recipe cards for families to create their own meals.
“For Penny Appeal, Ramadan is so important because it is such a blessed month,” Ashraf said. “It is about togetherness, how much charity we can do within the blessed month and how much reward we can get from it.”
The humanitarian organization has also distributed 400 activity packs for children, which include games, along with arts and crafts.
“I think the amount of people that are accessing food banks has increased enormously and we cannot shy away from those figures,” said Ashraf, who also stated that Penny Appeal has plans to expand its UK programs.

Sufra in London supports thousands of disadvantaged families living in poverty with emergency food aid. (Photo/Sarah Glubb)

On of the local organizations they partnered with is Sufra, a northwest London charity that supports thousands of disadvantaged families living in poverty with emergency food aid.
Last Ramadan, Sufra distributed more than 1,700 parcels and 8,000 hot meals. This year’s operation has grown five times over to meet the growing demand. As a result, its target for the “Ramadan Love Thy Neighbor” campaign is significantly higher as it has expanded its services and is trying to attract more donations.
“We know a lot of people have been struck hard during COVID-19 and have not been able to donate financially, but this is a great opportunity to be able to do something once a year to help us continue doing our work,” Nirmean Sawi, programs and services manager at Sufra, told Arab News.
The charity also launched a “Ramadan Giving” calendar to get children into the habit of regularly donating one item per day to supplement the food bank.
Besides its Ramadan initiatives, Sufra also provides social therapeutic activities and support for refugees — predominantly from Syria — as they settle into new homes in the UK. But this Refugee Resettlement Program has also been restricted due to the pandemic.
Sawi said she expects the ban on landlords evicting tenants will end on May 31. That could potentially leave more than 750,000 families in the UK, who are already behind on their rent, out in the cold.
“There are those who have been struggling with their rent and could become homeless, so we are expecting even more people will need the food bank,” she said.
“Any support we receive through our ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ campaign will help us provide food. It will also make sure we have enough resources, staff, and volunteers to be able to do this work properly.”
The furlough scheme in the UK is set to expire in September, “so we are always anticipating that a lot more families are going to be struck hard over the next year or maybe longer,” Sawi said.
Penny Appeal also partnered with a local cake specialist in north London to launch a brand new range of Middle Eastern-inspired Eid cupcakes toward the end of Ramadan “where the spirit of community giving is high.”
Lola’s Bakery will release a baklava cupcake, a rose buttercream and almond flake cupcake and a baklava layer cake, committing to donating 5 percent of their sales to Penny Appeal.

Lola’s Bakery will release Eid cupcakes, committing to donating 5 percent of their sales to Penny Appeal. (Supplied)

Muslim Aid, the second oldest Muslim charity in the country, continued its campaigns through the pandemic and is expected to launch several more domestic programs. Its food drive distributed more than 35,000 meals in December and January alone.
“Predominantly, our work is still very much as an international non-governmental organization, but there is definitely a focus on connecting the work that we do abroad with the needs of some of the communities in the UK,” Muslim Aid CEO Kashif Shabir told Arab News.
He said his organization also launched a “UK Eid Gifts” initiative this year and has partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, along with several other hospitals in London and the Midlands, to distribute gifts to children.

Through Muslim Aid’s ‘Feed the Fasting’ campaign you can feed a family of five in a war- or disaster-stricken country for an entire month for £60. (Muslim Aid)

“We want to give them a feeling of Eid and Ramadan while they are in the hospital receiving treatment,” Shabir said.
Muslim Aid, which started during the African famine in the 1980s, also launched Zakat guidelines to provide transparency and clarity. Zakat, one of the five pillars of Islam, is the charitable donation that Muslims give away each year.
Another initiative for the charity is the annual “Feed the Fasting” campaign and is already in full swing. This campaign asks donors to contribute a minimum of £60 ($73), which goes toward feeding a family of five in a war- or disaster-stricken country for an entire month. 
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the logistics and the need of that campaign much more important this year,” Shabir said. “The UN expects an extra 130 million more people are going to suffer from some sort of food shortage this year.”

FACTOID

Thousands could be left homeless

A ban on landlords evicting tenants will end on May 31 that could potentially leave more than 750,000 families in the UK, who are already behind on their rent, out in the cold.

Topics: United Kingdom Penny Appeal muslim aid Sufra London Britain Ramadan Eid charity COVID-19 Coronavirus Ramadan 2021

Zaavier Khan, 10, from northeast London in the UK is raising money for Human Appeal during his first time fasting. (Supplied)
World
‘I wanted to give back’: Fasting 10 year old British Muslim cooks for the poor during Ramadan
Special US Muslim charity, DoorDash partner to deliver food to needy during Ramadan
World
US Muslim charity, DoorDash partner to deliver food to needy during Ramadan

Tabuk’s Ramadan table has a flavor all its own
Tabuk’s Ramadan table has a flavor all its own
Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
Liz Cheney: ‘Wishful thinking’ by Trump she won’t seek 4th term
Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party
Facebook benefits from pandemic ad spending but Apple could spoil its party
Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track
Saudis more confident as Vision 2030 on the right track
Global Ramadan challenge encourages people to get active, fundraise for charity
Haroon Mota, a professional athlete from Coventry in the UK, is encouraging people to exercise safely during Ramadan. (Photo/Zeyn Lambat)

